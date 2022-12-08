  • Home
Trailblazer Coffee NRO 1 medical park blvd.

No reviews yet

1 medical park blvd.

Bristol, TN 37620

Order Again

Signatures

Doctor's Orders

$4.95+

Buccaneer

$4.95+

Scout’s Honor

$4.95+

Black Bear Cold Brew

$4.95+

Roan

$4.95+

Brown Sugar Bourbon Latte

$4.95+

Steele Creek

$4.95+

Blackberry Cobbler Latte

$4.95+

SoHo

$4.95+

Classics

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Latte

$4.95+

Caramel Latte

$4.95+

Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Macchiato

$4.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+

Cappuccino

$4.95+

Americano

$4.95+

Redeye

$4.95+

All Nighter

$4.95+

Flat Tire

$4.95+

Café Misto

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Single Espresso Shot

$1.95

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95+

Dirty Chai

$5.85+

Mighty Leaf Hot Teas

African Nectar

$2.75+

English Breakfast

$2.75+

Decaf English Breakfast

$2.75+

Chamomile Citrus

$2.75+

Earl Grey

$2.75+

Green Dragon

$2.75+

Marrakesh Mint

$2.75+

Masala Chai Tea

$2.75+

Spring Jasmine

$2.75+

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$2.75+

Mighty Leaf London Fog

$4.95+

Mighty Leaf Tea Latte

$4.95+

Cold Drinks

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Mango Bubble Tea

$5.99

Lavender Bubble Tea

$5.99

Taro Bubble Tea

$5.99

Milk

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Ice Cup

$0.30

Ice Water

$0.30

Bottle Water

$1.79

Rockstar

RockStar

$4.99

Italian Soda

Italian Soda w/ Cream

$3.50+

Italian Soda No Cream

$3.50+

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.99+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99+

Peach Smoothie

$4.99+

Mango Smoothie

$4.99+

Wild Berry Smoothie

$4.99+

Lemonade Smoothie

$4.99+

Raspberry Smoothie

$4.99+

Seasonal

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

$4.95+

Maple Spice Latte

$4.95+

Tiramisu Latte

$4.95+

ButterBeer Latte

$4.95+

Campfire CoCoa

$4.95+

Christmas Cookie

$4.95+

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69

MtnDew

$2.69

Diet Mtn.Dew

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Gatrorade

$2.99

Propel

$1.99

Aquafina

$1.99

Snacks

Trail Mix

$2.99

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Slim Jim

$1.99

Treats

Glazed Donut Holes

$2.99

Chocolate Donut Holes

$2.99

Mixed Donut Holes

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

Cookie

$2.99

Chocolate Cappucino Bread

$2.99

Bagels/Scones

Choc Chunk Scone

$2.99

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.99

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$2.99

Blueberry Scone

$2.99

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$2.99

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.99

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Plain Bagel

$2.99

Lunch Items

Hummus w/ Pita Chips

$6.99

Turkey & Cheddar Melt w/ Chips

$7.99

Fresh Fruit

Apple

$0.25

Orange

$0.25

Banana

$0.25

Espresso Drinks

This is a Cold Brew

Rocky Road

$4.95+

5 Mile Hike ( Cold Brew)

$4.95+

10 Mile Hike ( Cold Brew)

$4.95+

Honey Bee ( Cold Brew)

$4.95+

Flannel Shirt

$4.95+

Pound Cake

$4.95+

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.95+

Brown Sugar Bourbon Latte

$4.95+

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.95+

Witches Brew

$4.95+

Pumpkin Strudel Latte

$4.95+

Bubble Tea

Spice & Everything Nice

$5.99

Monk

$5.99

Green Thumb

$5.99

Fondue Party

$5.99

Mock Mai Tai

$5.99

Princess Peach

$5.99

Smoothies

The Scott

$4.99+

Dream Cycle

$4.99+

Miami Vice

$4.99+

Banana Split

$4.99+

Tropical Breeze

$4.99+

Flavored Monster

Limonata

$4.99

Chiller

$4.99

Melon Head

$4.99

Carnival

$4.99

Sour Patch Kid

$4.99

Italian Soda

Steele Creek

$3.50+

Tiger's Blood

$3.50+

Creamsicle

$3.50+

Cornish Pixie

$3.50+

Georgia Peach

$3.50+

Healer

$3.50+

King's Blood

$3.50+

Tropic

$3.50+

Breakfast Sandwiches'

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Egg and Cheese Bagel

$4.79

Sausage Bagel

$4.79

Bacon Bagel

$4.79

Double Egg and Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Sausage and Cheese Bagel

$4.80

Sausage and Egg Bagel

$4.80

Bacon and Cheese Bagel

$4.80

Bacon and Egg

$4.80

Breakfast Wraps

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Wrap

$3.50

Sausage, Egg, And Cheese Wrap

$3.50

Oatmeal

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$2.99

Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$2.99

Plain Oatmeal

$2.99

Candy Bars

M&M Packet

$1.70

Reese's Tree

$0.99

Hershey Bars

$1.65

Snickers

$1.65

Starburst

$1.65

King Reese's

$1.85

Protein Bars

Kind Bar

$1.80

Clif Bar

$2.99

Pop Tarts

Brown Sugar

$1.50

Strawberry

$1.50

Crackers, Chips, Bars

Lance Crackers

$0.85

Nature Valley

$1.80

Cookies

$1.20

Chex Bars

$1.20

Belvita

$1.80

Sun Chips

$1.79

Lays/ Fritos

$1.11
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Coffee shop/café located in a hospital

1 medical park blvd., Bristol, TN 37620

