Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

225 Reviews

$$

129 S. Main Street

White River Junction, VT 05001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Canned Beer + Wine

Cran Blood Orange - Ablis CBD ( non alcoholic )

$7.75Out of stock

CBD seltzer

cerveza atletica - Athletic Brewing

$6.00

non alcoholic beer - Mexican Lager

dark horse - pinot grigio

$13.50

dark horse - sauvignon blanc

$13.50

dark horse - pinot noir

$13.50

Heady Topper

$8.50

16oz can - "We love hops – that’s why our flagship Double IPA, Heady Topper, is packed full of them. Heady Topper was designed to showcase the complex flavors and aromas these flowers produce. The Alchemist has been brewing Heady Topper since 2003. This Double IPA is not intended to be the strongest or most bitter DIPA. It is brewed to give you wave after wave of hop flavor without any astringent bitterness. We brew Heady Topper with a proprietary blend of six hops – each imparting its own unique flavor and aroma. Take a big sip of Heady and see what hop flavors you can pick out. Orange? Tropical Fruit? Pink Grapefruit? Pine? Spice? There is just enough malt to give this beer some backbone, but not enough to take the hops away from the center stage."

Focal Banger

$8.50

16oz can - American IPA with Citra & Mosaic hops

free wave - Athletica Brewing

$6.00

House Wine - chardonnay

$13.50

1 can = half bottle

House Wine - red blend

$13.50

1 can = half bottle

Kick Step ipa - Ghost Fish

$7.00

gluten free IPA

Pabst pounder

$4.00

run wild ipa - Athletic Brewing

$6.00

non alcoholic beer - IPA

taco truck amber - Dust Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

taco truck lager - Dust Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

taco tuesday - Jiant

$6.75

zardetto!

$8.75+

Specialty (LARGE) bottles! - 25.4 ounces each

Or Xata (2017) - the Bruery

$18.00Out of stock

A blonde ale brewed with a heavy dosing of rice, cinnamon and fresh vanilla beans along with lactose for a little extra creamy character. These ingredients meld together to create a taste and experience that hints at horchata, but it's much more than that. The flavor is hard to describe, but for those who know it, you know you love it.

So Happens It's Tuesday (2017) - the Bruery

$29.00

"Our infamous Black Tuesday® stout is named in honor of the great stock market crash of 1929. So Happens It’s Tuesday is similarly dark and delicious, but in a more affable format, reminding us that there is always a bit of good to be found within the bad. Things happen, life goes on. This beer can be enjoyed in all of those moments and seasons."

STICKERS + PATCHES + MISC

TB 4 color sticker

TB 4 color sticker

$2.00
TB 4 color sticker - clear background

TB 4 color sticker - clear background

$2.00
TB holographic sticker

TB holographic sticker

$2.00
TB brown sticker - small

TB brown sticker - small

$1.50
Trail Cakes sticker - small

Trail Cakes sticker - small

$1.50

4 logo car decal (5")

$6.00

'save a stomach' decal (5")

$6.00
TB square color patch

TB square color patch

$3.50
TB brown patch

TB brown patch

$3.50
Local Art

Local Art

$400.00Out of stock

DRINKWARE

Green plastic TB cup

Green plastic TB cup

$3.00
siliPINT

siliPINT

$12.00

siliPINT + lid + straw

$17.00

TWO siliPINTs

$22.00

TWO siliPINTs + lid + straw

$30.00

SHIRTS + SOCKS

Men's Shirt

Men's Shirt

$18.00
Women's Shirt

Women's Shirt

$18.00
Socks

Socks

$12.00

MASKS

one mask

$8.00

two masks

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fun, vibrant restaurant offering up a killer menu, quality brews and damn good hospitality focused on keeping the stoke alive by pairing solid tunes with an array of epic surf, turf, and snow vids on loop while you kick back, chow down and drink up!

Website

Location

129 S. Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05001

Directions

Gallery
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos image
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos image
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos image
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

PUBLIC HOUSE PUB QUECHEE
orange starNo Reviews
5813 Woodstock Road Quechee, VT 05059
View restaurantnext
Still North Books & Bar
orange star4.9 • 61
3 Allen St. Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
DUNK'S SPORTS GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
7 Lebanon Street Suite #103 Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Skinny Pancake - Quechee
orange starNo Reviews
7161 Woodstock Rd White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
Dr Coburns Tonic
orange star4.0 • 96
3 Elm Street Woodstock, VT 05091
View restaurantnext
Latham House Tavern
orange star4.6 • 289
9 Main Street Lyme, NH 03768
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in White River Junction

Tuckerbox
orange star4.5 • 1,857
1 S. Main Street White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
Wicked Awesome BBQ
orange star4.5 • 672
93 Beswick Drive White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near White River Junction
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston