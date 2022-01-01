Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
225 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A fun, vibrant restaurant offering up a killer menu, quality brews and damn good hospitality focused on keeping the stoke alive by pairing solid tunes with an array of epic surf, turf, and snow vids on loop while you kick back, chow down and drink up!
129 S. Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05001
