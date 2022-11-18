Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paradise Park

1,401 Reviews

$$

1913 West North Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Nadene
Medium Pepperoni
Small Knife & Forkner

Appetizers

Mozzarella Bread Sticks

Mozzarella Bread Sticks

$13.00

Baked fresh with mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese, oregano then served with marinara sauce

Goat Sticks

Goat Sticks

$13.00

Beer-basted and served hot with a bubbly goat cheese marinara sauce for dipping

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$12.00

Chihuahua cheese, corn, pico, jalapeños, cream cheese & chili powder. Served with chips

Meatball

Meatball

$15.00

Veal, Pork, Beef, Crostinis, Marinara, Parmesan Cheese

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Sopressata, Peppered Salami, Prosciutto, Parmesan Bites, Sharp Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Cheddar Spread, Fig Jam, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Sweet Olives, Pepperoncini, Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppers & Grapes served with Pretzel Sticks, Crackers & Crostini.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Basket of Crispy Tenders served with BBQ Honey Mustard & Chipotle Aioli

Fries

Fries

$6.00

Served with 1000 Island Dressing.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.00

Pulled pork, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onion, with a side of honey mustard

Jalapeno Homies

Jalapeno Homies

$11.00

Cream Cheese, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Our rich & spicy salsa served with tortilla chips

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Housemade guac served with torilla chips

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$20.00

House-fried tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, sour cream & guac

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie sticks & pita.

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

Served with crostini bread, fig jam, sun-dried tomato pesto, figs, basil & a balsamic drizzle.

Whipped Feta

$12.00

Topped with honey & pistachios. Served with crostini's and pita.

Specials

Gettin Figgy With It (Tavern Style)

Gettin Figgy With It (Tavern Style)

$24.00

14” tavern style (thin and square cut) 'za topped with mozzarella/provolone, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base.

Eggplant Fries

$10.00

8 lightly breaded eggplant fries. Served with tzatziki sauce.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Rich & creamy cheddar, cavatappi, topped with bread crumbs

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Cheddar, lettuce, pickle & thousand island dressing.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Cheddar grilled cheese stix, served with a side of tomato soup for dippin'.

Grilled Cheese Dippers

Grilled Cheese Dippers

$13.00

Cheddar grilled cheese stix, served with a side of tomato soup for dippin'.

Rice Bowl

$13.00
Small Pizza Kit

Small Pizza Kit

$14.00

One 10" ball of pizza dough, 8oz marinara, 8oz mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, garlic & olive oil, flour, cornmeal and instructions! Become a pizza chef!

Soups, Salads & Wraps

Chicken & Lime Soup

Chicken & Lime Soup

$8.00

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Potato Soup

$8.00
Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad

Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Caesar with blackened chicken, sun dried tomatoes, croutons & parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing

Gary's Greens Salad

Gary's Greens Salad

$13.00

Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta, served with our gorgonzola vinaigrette

Kale Cobb Salad

Kale Cobb Salad

$16.00

Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch

North Ave

North Ave

$13.00

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing.

Sesame Soy Salad

Sesame Soy Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, crispy wonton & sesame soy dressing

Trixie Salad

Trixie Salad

$13.00

Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & our ranch dressing

Wicker Park

Wicker Park

$13.00

Kale, roasted corn, cavatappi pasta, red onions, jalapeno, feta, tortilla strips, & our elote dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00
North Ave Wrap

North Ave Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing. Served with chips and salsa.

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing. Served with chips and salsa.

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

The caesar with blackened chicken & sun-dried tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa.

Gary's Greens Wrap

Gary’s Greens Wrap

$14.00

Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta & gorgonzola vinaigrette. Served with chips and salsa.

Trixie Wrap

Trixie Wrap

$14.00

Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & ranch. Served with tortilla chips.

Kale Cobb Wrap

Kale Cobb Wrap

$17.00

Kale, diced romas, hard-bolied egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorganzola, smoked ham, avocado, chives & our ranch. Served with chips and salsa.

Sesame Soy Wrap

Sesame Soy Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage & crispy wonton. Served with chips and salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Romaine, buffalo-style chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing. Served with chips and salsa.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$17.00

iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.

Mediterranean Wrap

$14.00

Wicker Park Wrap

$14.00

Small Pizzas (10")

Our small pizzas are 10" and have 4 slices.
Build Your Own Small Pizza

Build Your Own Small Pizza

$12.00

Choose your base. All pizzas come with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Please special request if you do not want mozzarella/provolone.

Small Alo-Hot

Small Alo-Hot

$14.00

Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce

Small Ava-Lance

Small Ava-Lance

$14.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil

Small Bennett's Beauty

Small Bennett's Beauty

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Benny-B

Small Benny-B

$14.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Big Teve

Small Big Teve

$14.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Small BMZ

Small BMZ

$15.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce

Small Carnitza

Small Carnitza

$15.00

Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, and refried bean base.

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara

Small Clay Bacon

Small Clay Bacon

$15.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce

Small Da Duba

Small Da Duba

$14.00

Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Small Funky McChicken

Small Funky McChicken

$15.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base

Small Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Choose your base. All pizzas come with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Please special request if you do not want mozzarella/provolone.

Small Hot For Horn

Small Hot For Horn

$15.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch

Small Knife & Forkner

Small Knife & Forkner

$15.00

Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce

Small Let's make a Dill

$14.00
Small Lew-Wow

Small Lew-Wow

$14.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Meatball Za

Small Meatball Za

$14.00

Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara

Small Mercernary

Small Mercernary

$15.00

Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese

Small Nadene

Small Nadene

$14.00

Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, & hot honey on our marinara base.

Small Party Boi

Small Party Boi

$14.00

Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$13.00

An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Red Behrens

Small Red Behrens

$14.00

Artichoke hearts, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives on a pesto base

Small Sammilton

Small Sammilton

$14.00

Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base

Small Schulz BBQ Bird

Small Schulz BBQ Bird

$15.00

Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce

Small Smoke Show

Small Smoke Show

$15.00

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base

Small Special K

Small Special K

$15.00

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce

Small Strike A Posner

Small Strike A Posner

$14.00

Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto

Small Very Gary

Small Very Gary

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara

Small Zephy

Small Zephy

$14.00

Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce

Medium Pizzas (14")

Our medium pizzas are 14" and have 6 slices.
Gettin Figgy With It (Tavern Style)

Gettin Figgy With It (Tavern Style)

$24.00

14” tavern style (thin and square cut) 'za topped with mozzarella/provolone, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base.

Medium Alo-Hot

Medium Alo-Hot

$26.00

Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce

Medium Ava-Lance

Medium Ava-Lance

$26.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil

Medium Bennetts Beauty

Medium Bennetts Beauty

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Benny-B

Medium Benny-B

$26.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Big Teve

Medium Big Teve

$26.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Medium BMZ

Medium BMZ

$28.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$20.00

Choose your base. All pizzas come with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Please special request if you do not want mozzarella/provolone.

Medium Carnitza

Medium Carnitza

$28.00

Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, and refried bean base.

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara

Medium Clay Bacon

Medium Clay Bacon

$28.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce

Medium Da Duba

Medium Da Duba

$26.00

Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Medium Funky McChicken

Medium Funky McChicken

$28.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base

Medium Hot For Horn

Medium Hot For Horn

$28.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch

Medium Knife And Forkner

Medium Knife And Forkner

$28.00

Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce

Medium Let's make a dill

$26.00
Medium Lew Wow

Medium Lew Wow

$26.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Meatball Za

Medium Meatball Za

$26.00

Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara

Medium Mercernary

Medium Mercernary

$28.00

Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese

Medium Nadene

Medium Nadene

$26.00

Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, & hot honey on our marinara base. Try it tavern style!

Medium Party Boi

Medium Party Boi

$26.00

Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Pepperoni

Medium Pepperoni

$22.00

An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Red Behrens

Medium Red Behrens

$26.00

Artichoke hearts, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives on a pesto base

Medium Sammilton

Medium Sammilton

$28.00

Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base

Medium Schulz BBQ Bird

Medium Schulz BBQ Bird

$28.00

Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce

Medium Smoke Show

Medium Smoke Show

$28.00

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base

Medium Special K

Medium Special K

$28.00

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce

Medium Strike A Posner

Medium Strike A Posner

$26.00

Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto

Medium Very Gary

Medium Very Gary

$26.00

Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara

Medium Zephy

Medium Zephy

$26.00

Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce

Large Pizzas (18")

Our large pizzas are 18" and have 8 slices.
Large Alo-Hot

Large Alo-Hot

$34.00

Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce

Large Ava-Lance

Large Ava-Lance

$34.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil

Large Bennetts Beauty

Large Bennetts Beauty

$34.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Benny-B

Large Benny-B

$34.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Big Teve

Large Big Teve

$34.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Large BMZ

Large BMZ

$34.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$28.00

Choose your base. All pizzas come with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Please special request if you do not want mozzarella/provolone.

Large Carnitza

Large Carnitza

$36.00

Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, and refried bean base.

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara

Large Clay Bacon

Large Clay Bacon

$36.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce

Large Da Duba

Large Da Duba

$34.00

Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Large Funky McChicken

Large Funky McChicken

$36.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base

Large Hot For Horn

Large Hot For Horn

$36.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch

Large Knife & Forkner

Large Knife & Forkner

$36.00

Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce

Large Let's Make A Dill

$34.00
Large Lew-Wow

Large Lew-Wow

$34.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Meatball Za

Large Meatball Za

$34.00

Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara

Large Mercernary

Large Mercernary

$36.00

Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese

Large Nadene

Large Nadene

$34.00

Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, & hot honey on our marinara base.

Large Party Boi

Large Party Boi

$34.00

Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$30.00

An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Red Behrens

Large Red Behrens

$34.00

Artichoke hearts, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives on a pesto base

Large Sammilton

Large Sammilton

$34.00

Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base

Large Schulz BBQ Bird

Large Schulz BBQ Bird

$36.00

Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce

Large Smoke Show

Large Smoke Show

$36.00

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base

Large Special K

Large Special K

$34.00

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce

Large Strike A Posner

Large Strike A Posner

$34.00

Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto

Large Very Gary

Large Very Gary

$34.00

Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara

Large Zephy

Large Zephy

$34.00

Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce

Calzones

Meat Calzone

Meat Calzone

$15.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni & Canadian bacon

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$16.00

Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and giardiniera

Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone

Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone

$16.00

Smoked ham, mozzarella, provolone, Tillamook cheddar, our ranch dressing, served with avocado slices

Turkey Calzone

Turkey Calzone

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, side of avocado slices & our ranch dressing

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$15.00

House sauce, mozzarella, provolone, portabellas, artichoke hearts, black olives & sundried tomatoes

Desserts

Cookie Dough Bite

Cookie Dough Bite

$2.50

Lil' (egg free) bite rolled in cookie crumbs

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Goat Sauce

$0.50

Side Guac

$2.00

Boat Ranch

$1.50

Boat Marinara

$1.50

Boat Salsa

$3.00

Boat Goat Sauce

$1.50

Boat Guac

$5.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side BBQ Honey Mustard

$0.50

Boat Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Side Chipotle Aoli

$0.50

Side Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Sesame Soy Dressing

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Balsamic Glaze Sd

$1.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Side Gluten Free Pita

$3.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Paradise! Pizza + Patio

Website

Location

1913 West North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Paradise Park image

