Paradise Park
1,401 Reviews
$$
1913 West North Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mozzarella Bread Sticks
Baked fresh with mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese, oregano then served with marinara sauce
Goat Sticks
Beer-basted and served hot with a bubbly goat cheese marinara sauce for dipping
Elote Dip
Chihuahua cheese, corn, pico, jalapeños, cream cheese & chili powder. Served with chips
Meatball
Veal, Pork, Beef, Crostinis, Marinara, Parmesan Cheese
Charcuterie Board
Sopressata, Peppered Salami, Prosciutto, Parmesan Bites, Sharp Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Cheddar Spread, Fig Jam, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Sweet Olives, Pepperoncini, Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppers & Grapes served with Pretzel Sticks, Crackers & Crostini.
Chicken Strips
Basket of Crispy Tenders served with BBQ Honey Mustard & Chipotle Aioli
Fries
Served with 1000 Island Dressing.
Potato Skins
Pulled pork, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onion, with a side of honey mustard
Jalapeno Homies
Cream Cheese, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ
Chips & Salsa
Our rich & spicy salsa served with tortilla chips
Chips & Guac
Housemade guac served with torilla chips
Pulled Pork Nachos
House-fried tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, sour cream & guac
Hummus Plate
Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie sticks & pita.
Burrata
Served with crostini bread, fig jam, sun-dried tomato pesto, figs, basil & a balsamic drizzle.
Whipped Feta
Topped with honey & pistachios. Served with crostini's and pita.
Specials
Gettin Figgy With It (Tavern Style)
14” tavern style (thin and square cut) 'za topped with mozzarella/provolone, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base.
Eggplant Fries
8 lightly breaded eggplant fries. Served with tzatziki sauce.
Mac N Cheese
Rich & creamy cheddar, cavatappi, topped with bread crumbs
Cheeseburger
Cheddar, lettuce, pickle & thousand island dressing.
Club Sandwich
Cheddar grilled cheese stix, served with a side of tomato soup for dippin'.
Grilled Cheese Dippers
Cheddar grilled cheese stix, served with a side of tomato soup for dippin'.
Rice Bowl
Small Pizza Kit
One 10" ball of pizza dough, 8oz marinara, 8oz mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, garlic & olive oil, flour, cornmeal and instructions! Become a pizza chef!
Soups, Salads & Wraps
Chicken & Lime Soup
Tomato Soup
Potato Soup
Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar with blackened chicken, sun dried tomatoes, croutons & parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan
Crispy Chicken Salad
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing
Gary's Greens Salad
Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta, served with our gorgonzola vinaigrette
Kale Cobb Salad
Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch
North Ave
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing.
Sesame Soy Salad
Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, crispy wonton & sesame soy dressing
Trixie Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & our ranch dressing
Wicker Park
Kale, roasted corn, cavatappi pasta, red onions, jalapeno, feta, tortilla strips, & our elote dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
North Ave Wrap
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing. Served with chips and salsa.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing. Served with chips and salsa.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
The caesar with blackened chicken & sun-dried tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa.
Gary’s Greens Wrap
Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta & gorgonzola vinaigrette. Served with chips and salsa.
Trixie Wrap
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & ranch. Served with tortilla chips.
Kale Cobb Wrap
Kale, diced romas, hard-bolied egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorganzola, smoked ham, avocado, chives & our ranch. Served with chips and salsa.
Sesame Soy Wrap
Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage & crispy wonton. Served with chips and salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Romaine, buffalo-style chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing. Served with chips and salsa.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
Mediterranean Wrap
Wicker Park Wrap
Small Pizzas (10")
Build Your Own Small Pizza
Choose your base. All pizzas come with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Please special request if you do not want mozzarella/provolone.
Small Alo-Hot
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce
Small Ava-Lance
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil
Small Bennett's Beauty
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Benny-B
Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Big Teve
Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Small BMZ
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce
Small Carnitza
Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, and refried bean base.
Small Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Small Clay Bacon
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce
Small Da Duba
Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Small Funky McChicken
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base
Small Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza
Choose your base. All pizzas come with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Please special request if you do not want mozzarella/provolone.
Small Hot For Horn
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch
Small Knife & Forkner
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce
Small Let's make a Dill
Small Lew-Wow
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Meatball Za
Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara
Small Mercernary
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese
Small Nadene
Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, & hot honey on our marinara base.
Small Party Boi
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Pepperoni
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Red Behrens
Artichoke hearts, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives on a pesto base
Small Sammilton
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base
Small Schulz BBQ Bird
Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce
Small Smoke Show
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base
Small Special K
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce
Small Strike A Posner
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
Small Very Gary
Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara
Small Zephy
Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce
Medium Pizzas (14")
Gettin Figgy With It (Tavern Style)
14” tavern style (thin and square cut) 'za topped with mozzarella/provolone, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base.
Medium Alo-Hot
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce
Medium Ava-Lance
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil
Medium Bennetts Beauty
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Benny-B
Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Big Teve
Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Medium BMZ
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce
Medium Build Your Own Pizza
Choose your base. All pizzas come with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Please special request if you do not want mozzarella/provolone.
Medium Carnitza
Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, and refried bean base.
Medium Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Medium Clay Bacon
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce
Medium Da Duba
Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Medium Funky McChicken
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base
Medium Hot For Horn
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch
Medium Knife And Forkner
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce
Medium Let's make a dill
Medium Lew Wow
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Meatball Za
Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara
Medium Mercernary
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese
Medium Nadene
Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, & hot honey on our marinara base. Try it tavern style!
Medium Party Boi
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Pepperoni
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Red Behrens
Artichoke hearts, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives on a pesto base
Medium Sammilton
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base
Medium Schulz BBQ Bird
Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce
Medium Smoke Show
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base
Medium Special K
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce
Medium Strike A Posner
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
Medium Very Gary
Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara
Medium Zephy
Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce
Large Pizzas (18")
Large Alo-Hot
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce
Large Ava-Lance
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil
Large Bennetts Beauty
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Benny-B
Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Big Teve
Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Large BMZ
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Choose your base. All pizzas come with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Please special request if you do not want mozzarella/provolone.
Large Carnitza
Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, and refried bean base.
Large Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Large Clay Bacon
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce
Large Da Duba
Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Large Funky McChicken
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base
Large Hot For Horn
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch
Large Knife & Forkner
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce
Large Let's Make A Dill
Large Lew-Wow
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Meatball Za
Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara
Large Mercernary
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese
Large Nadene
Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, & hot honey on our marinara base.
Large Party Boi
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Pepperoni
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Red Behrens
Artichoke hearts, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives on a pesto base
Large Sammilton
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base
Large Schulz BBQ Bird
Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce
Large Smoke Show
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base
Large Special K
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce
Large Strike A Posner
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
Large Very Gary
Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara
Large Zephy
Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce
Calzones
Meat Calzone
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni & Canadian bacon
Meatball Calzone
Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and giardiniera
Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone
Smoked ham, mozzarella, provolone, Tillamook cheddar, our ranch dressing, served with avocado slices
Turkey Calzone
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, side of avocado slices & our ranch dressing
Veggie Calzone
House sauce, mozzarella, provolone, portabellas, artichoke hearts, black olives & sundried tomatoes
Sides
Side Ranch
Side Marinara
Side Salsa
Side Goat Sauce
Side Guac
Boat Ranch
Boat Marinara
Boat Salsa
Boat Goat Sauce
Boat Guac
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side BBQ
Side BBQ Honey Mustard
Boat Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side Chipotle Aoli
Side Gorgonzola Vinaigrette
Side Caesar Dressing
Side 1000 Island
Side Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing
Side Balsamic
Side Sesame Soy Dressing
Side Ketchup
Balsamic Glaze Sd
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Gluten Free Pita
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Paradise! Pizza + Patio
1913 West North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622