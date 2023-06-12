Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trailhead Cafe Berthoud CO

review star

No reviews yet

375 Meadowlark Dr

Berthoud, CO 80513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, mixed greens, corn, black beans, red onion and cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Five biscuit breaded chicken nuggets with homemade ranch dressing.

Southwest Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, roasted peppers, corn, black bean, tomato, red onion, avocado and cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Plates

All American Breakfast

$12.00+

Two eggs, bacon or sausage, cottage potatoes, and wheat or rustic rosemary toast with fresh berry preserves.

Avocado Toast

$11.25

Sliced avocado on rustic rosemary toast with arugula, everything bagel seasoning and two eggs.

Big Burrito

$12.00

Bacon or sausage with eggs, diced potatoes and cheese rolled up in an extra large tortilla. Smothered in green chili.

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Two buttermilk biscuits, two eggs, country gravy and cottage potatoes.

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Two eggs, bacon or sausage, and cheddar cheese on a croissant or English muffin.

Denver Omelet

$12.00

A 3 egg omelet with ham, diced onions and bell peppers, cheese and sour cream.

Garden Spot Omelet

$12.00

A 3 egg omelet with portabella mushrooms, cheese, arugula, tomatoes and crispy beets.

Loaded Country Omelet

$12.00

A 3 egg omelet with bacon or ham, cottage potatoes and cheese. Smothered in country gravy.

Southwest Omelet

$12.00

A 3 egg omelet with chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes and cheese. Smothered in green chili.

Three Pancakes

$10.00

Three fluffy pancakes with bacon or sausage and maple syrup.

LUNCH

Salads

Black & Bleu Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, a burger patty, black pepper with black pepper, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion and bleu cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.

Southwest Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, roasted peppers, corn, black bean, tomato, red onion, avocado and cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.

Handheld

BLT on a Croissant

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with thyme mayo.

Downtown Turkey

$13.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese and thyme mayo on a croissant with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, mixed greens, corn, black beans, red onion and cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, mixed greens, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and ranch dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$12.50

Grilled portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, avocado, tomatoes, and cheese with mixed greens, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette and thyme mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Rustic rosemary bread with cheddar jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with pickles.

Carnitas Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Delicious carnitas on wheat bread with cheddar, pepper jack, avocado, red onion and sriracha.

Burgers

Classic Beef Burger

$12.00

Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with bbq sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.00

Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with bleu cheese, caramelized onions and pepper with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Green Chili Cheese Burger

$13.00

Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, green chili and avocado with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Grilled beef burger on a brioche bun with portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and arugula with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Small Lunch

Slider with Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Five biscuit breaded chicken nuggets with homemade ranch dressing.

Quesadilla

$6.00

A crispy cheese quesadilla with your choice of chips or fries. Option to add chicken.

A La Carte

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Basket of Chips

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Truffle Parm Fries

$5.00

DRINKS

Coffee

Coffee - Drip

$2.00

Latte

$3.70+

Mocha

$4.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Breve

$4.20+

Frappe

$4.75+

Macchiato

$4.25+

Cortado

$3.00

Double Espresso

$2.60

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Fountain

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Other

Chai Latte

$3.85+

Matcha

$3.85+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Milk

$2.00+

Bottled Water

$2.00

Smoothies

Smoothies

$4.00+

SIDES

Breakfast Sides

Side 2 Pieces Bacon

$2.95

Side 2 Sausage Patties

$2.75

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Side One Pancake

$3.00

Side Toast

$1.85

Side Berry Preserves

$0.85

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$3.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Green Chili

$2.00

Side Potatoes

$2.75

Cup of Fruit

$1.25

Lunch Sides

Basket of Chips

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Cup of Fruit

$1.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Trailhead Cafe.....where every good journey begins!

Website

Location

375 Meadowlark Dr, Berthoud, CO 80513

Directions

Gallery
Trailhead Cafe image
Trailhead Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 1,259
1440 Diana Dr. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
CJ's Patio Grill - 1331 Eagle Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1331 Eagle Drive Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly
orange starNo Reviews
1139 Eagle Drive Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
The 120 Bar and Grill - 120 N Lincoln Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
120 N Lincoln Ave. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Colorado Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
254 North Cleveland Avenue Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Betta Gumbo
orange star4.3 • 1,764
277 N Lincoln Ave Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Berthoud
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston