Trailhead Steakhouse

No reviews yet

7839 E. Lamar Alexander Pky

Townsend, TN 37882

Order Again

Beverages

Soft Drink

$4.00

Sweet/UnsweetTea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Coffee

Water

Bread

More Bread

NO BREAD

Roll Charge

$0.50

Appetizers

Half Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Thunderhead Skins

$14.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

6 Hushpuppies

$7.00

12 Hushpuppies

$14.00

Sweet Fries APP

$9.00

Chips & Queso

$10.00

Extra Chips

Extra Queso Cheese

$3.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.00

Sweet & Zesty Shrimp

$9.00

6 Black Shrimp

$10.00

6 Cajun Shrimp

$10.00

6 Lemon Shrimp

$10.00

Salads/Soups/&Chilli

Large Spinach Salad

$10.00

Large House Salad

$9.00

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fried Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Fried Chicken House

$14.00

Grilled Chicken House

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Ceasar

$14.00

Large CHICKEN Spinach Salad

$14.00

Large Soup

$6.00

Large Chilli

$6.00

Burgers

Burger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.00

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$14.00

Angry Steven Burger

$15.00

Swiss&Shroom Burger

$14.00

Black Rasp. Brown Sugar Bacon Burger

$16.00

Goat Cheese Burger

$13.00

Thunderhead Burger

$15.00

Steaks

6oz Sirloin

$16.00

10oz Sirloin

$22.00

Queen-Cut Ribeye

$32.00

King-Cut Ribeye

$50.00

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

Surf & Turf

$10.00

Pork

Pork Chop

$22.00

Seafood

Salt&Pepper Salmon

$16.00

Salt&Pepper Trout

$18.00

12 Salt&Pepper Shrimp

$22.00

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$16.00

Blackened Salmon

$16.00

Cajun Salmon

$16.00

Lemon Pepper Trout

$18.00

Blackened Trout

$18.00

Cajun Trout

$18.00

Fried Trout

$18.00

Catfish

$16.00

12 Lemon Pepper Shrimp

$22.00

12 Black Shrimp

$22.00

12 Cajun Shrimp

$22.00

Kids

Kid Shrimp

$10.00

Kid Catfish

$10.00

Kid Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CEASAR

$4.00

Side Spinach Salad

$4.00

***SIDE CHILI***

$3.00

***SIDE SOUP***

$3.00

3 Hushpuppies

$3.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Garlic Fries

$3.00

Sweet Fries

$3.00

Potato Bites

$3.00

Side Grilled Onions

$2.00

Side Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Bell Peppers

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Carmel Brownie Cheesecake

$9.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoop(1)

$2.00

Sundae

$7.00

Birthday Dessert

Anniversary Dessert

Comp. Dessert

6 Strawberries

$10.00

12 Strawberries

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
