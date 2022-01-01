Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen

991 Reviews

$$

811 12th St

Golden, CO 80401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Andouille Poboy
BASIC
Kids Mac n’ Cheese

Appetizers

Gator Bites

$13.00

Wings

$16.00

Cowboy Nachos

$13.00

Trailhead BBQ, Pulled Pork, Southern Red Beans, Red Onions, Hatch Green Chile, Cheddar

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Green Chili Cup

$5.00

Green Chili Bowl

$9.00

Fries

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Cajun Sweet Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Taco Tuesday App

$8.00

Fried Mix

$19.00

Catfish Nuggets

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Cajun Campfire

Jambalaya Chicken & Andouille

$15.00

Shrimp & Crab Jambalaya

$17.00

Blackened Catfish Plate

$18.00

Gumbo Shrimp & Crab

$17.00

Dirty rice

$10.00

Cajun Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Gumbo Chicken & Andouille

$15.00

Burgers

BASIC

$12.00

Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion

Black and Bleu

$15.00

Mountain Goat

$15.00

Pig Pen

$15.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Trailhead BBQ

Sangre de Cristo

$15.00

Hatch Green Chile, Avocado, Pepperjack, Mayo

Pikes Peak

$16.00

Sandwiches

Blackened Catfish Poboy

$16.00

Chicken & Andouille Poboy

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Tossed in House Cajun Vinaigrette, Remoulade

Roasted Veggie Poboy

$13.00

Shrimp & Andouille Poboy

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Tossed in House Cajun Vinaigrette, Remoulade

Shrimp Blackened Poboy

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Tossed in House Cajun Vinaigrette, Remoulade

Crawfish Po'boy

$16.00

Dun Rite Pulled Pork

$14.00

House Braised Pork, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Slaw, Trailhead BBQ, Pickles

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Club

$14.00

Flatbreads/Pizzas

Jambalaya Pizza

$16.00

Long Scraggy

$16.00

MoJoe

$14.00

Meat lovers

$16.00

Truffle Shuffle Pizza

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Salads

Strawberry Chicken Pecan Salad

$16.00

Veggie Quinoa Avocado Salad

$16.00

House Cajun Chicken Salad

$16.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Little Hikers

Kids Mac n’ Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Cookies (2)

$1.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blu Chz Dressing

$0.50

Side Caj Vin

$0.50

Side Cit Vin

$0.50

Side Strawberry VIn

$0.50

Side Bbq

$0.50

Side Rem

$0.50

Side Horsey

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Spicy Fig

$0.50

Side Sour

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Cheese Toast

$2.00

Side Cornbread Fritters

$1.00

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$0.50

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Red Beans And Rice

$4.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side House Slaw

$3.00

Side Avo

$2.00

Pickle

$0.50

Side Seasonal Veg

$3.00

Side Bacon (2)

$1.00

Side Chicken

$2.00

Side Shrimp

$4.00

Side Pulled Pork

$3.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Clementine

$0.50

Burger Bun

$2.00

Cookie

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Bals Vin

$1.00

Only Catfish

$8.00

Hatch Chile

$0.50

Goat Chz

$1.00

Candied pecans

$1.00

Open Food

$3.29

Parm Chez

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Cheese

$1.00

Extra Arugula

Sd Tomatos

$1.00

Side Bc Dressing

$0.50

Sd Cajun Rub

$0.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.50

SD Onion

$0.50

Penny Tab

$0.01

Side Jaelepeño

$0.50

Pickle Slices

Bowl Strawbs

$4.00

Avo Aioloi

$0.50

Side Of Red Beans Only

$4.00

Special

Buy 2 Beers Get $2 Off A Burger

Taco Tuesday Entree

$12.00

Crawfish Po'boy

$16.00

Dessert

$7.00

Sunday Game-Day

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Cowboy Nachos

$9.00

BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.00

Andouille Sliders

$9.00

Catfish Nuggets

$10.00

Wings

$14.00

Softshell Crab Po'Boy

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up the Best Cajun Cuisine, Mouthwatering Burgers, Fresh Salads, and Coldest Craft Beer in Golden, CO!

Website

Location

811 12th St, Golden, CO 80401

Directions

Gallery
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen image
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen image
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe 13
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Arapahoe St. Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bonfire Burritos
orange star4.7 • 660
2221 Ford Street Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
The Buffalo Rose
orange starNo Reviews
1119 Washington Ave. Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
El Rancho Brewing Company - 29260 us Hwy 40 Evergreen CO
orange star3.7 • 1,106
29260 US Highway 40 Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
The Cow An Eatery - 316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE MORRISON, CO 80465
View restaurantnext
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 788
10815 W Jewell Ave Lakewood, CO 80232
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Golden

Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 3,942
1305 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bob's Atomic Burgers
orange star4.5 • 1,201
1310 Ford St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Windy Saddle Cafe
orange star4.2 • 985
1110 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bono's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 971
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Mannie & Bo's Pizzeria - Mannie and Bo's Pizzeria
orange star4.3 • 806
16399 S Golden Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bonfire Burritos
orange star4.7 • 660
2221 Ford Street Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Golden
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston