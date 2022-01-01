Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

Sky Kraken 12oz 6-pack

$8.99

At the dawn of our time, near to a future sun, in the imagined universe of reality, dwells the Sky Kraken. A contradiction of the senses offering ripe melon, juicy citrus, pineapple and pepper flavors to the brave. An idea brought together by the cosmic attraction of opposites, Sky Kraken is a naturally unfiltered beer. Sky Kraken is also just a really cool name for this really cool beer that we wanted to brew using the hops we love. We hope you love it, too. Or, at least, love the Sky Kraken and become a believer. (5.5%)