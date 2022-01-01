- Home
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
1,164 Reviews
$$
511 Maple Ave
Suite B
Snohomish, WA 98290
Popular Items
GROWLER
64oz Growler
64oz refillable Trails End Growler
GR 805 Blonde Ale
A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid-back Californian lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by just a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
GR Ace Pumpkin Cider
GR Bad Apple Cider
Big & Bold, The Bad Apple is made in an imperial style, fermented with local meadowfoam honey and aged on Oregon White Oak. Complex notes of apples and wood make this a Northwest favorite.
GR Bayern Helles Lager
GR Black Raven Citra FH
GR Blood Orange Incline
GR Bodhizafa
This IPA gets its light silky texture from rolled oats. The flavor and aroma both express mandarin and citrus all around. Over five pound of hops per barrel makes this IPA truly Bodhilicious. 6.9% ABV
GR Buoy Pacific Pale
GR Cabin Fever
Rich and malty with a balanced hop character, our Winter Warmer is, by nature, deceptively strong. With an extended conditioning period, Cabin Fever is blissfully smooth. This winter there’s no need to fear the cold. Warm up with a fever.
GR Coco Jones Porter
GR Cucumber Lime
GR Curse Breaker
GR Delirium Tremens
This Belgian strong blond ale has a unique taste as the result from the use of three different kinds of yeast. The taste is characterized by its balance & classic Belgian flavors. The aftertaste is strong, long-lasting and dry bitter.
GR Dunkel Lager
GR God Honest Stout
GR Haystack Hef
GR Head Full of Fresh Hops
GR Mac & Jack's
A clean, mild, bready immediate taste, with a hazelnut-caramel finish/aftertaste. 5.8% ABV
GR NW Red
GR S2S Pog Kolsch
GR Schilling Passport
GR Sky Kraken
A contradiction of the sense offering ripe melon, juicy citrus, pineapple and pepper flavors to the brave. An idea brought together by the cosmic attraction of opposites. Sky Kraken is a naturally unfiltered beer. Sky Kraken is also just a cool name.
GR Sour Watermelon
GR Strata Caster DDH
GR Triumvirate FH
GR Tropic Supreme
GR Veltins
BEER TO-GO
4-pack Campfire Stout 16oz
6-pack Hazealicious IPA
805 Blonde 12oz 6-pack
A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid back California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
9LB Porter 12oz 6-pack
Ace Guava 12oz 6-pack
Fresh Pink Guava juice blended with our semi-dry apple cider. Fruit forward with semi-dry undertones. Enjoy this taste of Brazil!
Bodhizafa 12oz 6-pack
This IPA gets its light silky texture from rolled oats. The flavor and aroma both express mandarin and citrus all around. Over five pounds of hops per barrel makes this IPA truly Bodhilicious. Gold medal winner in the American Style IPA category at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016! (6.9%)
Bottomcutter IIPA 12oz 6-pack
IMPERIAL IPA. Double dry-hopped with homegrown Yakima hops, Bottomcutter IIPA may be light in color but is packed with citrus and pine hop character. This Imperial IPA is brewed to finish dry, perfect for the combination of Citra®, Simcoe®, and Ekuanot™ hops. As the bottomcutter is a tractor that leads the topcutter through the fields during harvest, this beer will lead to a new appreciation for our valley’s hops.
Crikey IPA 12oz 6-pack
The first ever American IPA we brewed, this is still our most popular beer! Crikey IPA (“Cry-key”) has a hop profile led by notes of citrus, pine & tropical fruit with a malt backbone providing balance to every sip.
Delirium Tremens 16.9 4-pack
This Belgian strong blond ale has a unique taste as the result from the use of three different kinds of yeast. The taste is characterized by its balance & classic Belgian flavors. The aftertaste is strong, long-lasting and dry bitter.
Elysian Space Dust 16oz 4-pack
Space Dust :: A Totally Nebular IPA. Great Western premium two-row, combined with c-15 and Dextri-Pils, give this beer a bright and galactic Milky Way hue. The hopping is pure starglow energy, with Chinook to bitter and late and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo. Space Dust is out of this world, with 62 IBU, and 8.2% ABV.
Fort George Fresh 4- pack
Fountain Soda
Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Lemonade, Blue Powerade, Root Beer, Sprite
Fresh Hop Abominable 12oz 6-pack
Head Full of Fresh Hops 16oz 4-Pack
Head Full of Fresh Hops starts with select fresh hops harvested in Yakima and loaded into the brew kettle within 24 hours of harvest. Fresh hop beers signal the harvest season in the Pacific Northwest and are the height of our brewing year. Down & Dirty: 2-Row Pale, White Wheat, Rolled Oats, and Flaked Wheat with FRESH Citra and FRESH Mosaic with Citra and Mosaic dry hop ABV: 6.8% IBU: ACT (a crap ton)
Head Stash 16oz 4-pack
Hop Venom IPA 12oz 6-pack
This West Coast Double IPA will strike your nervous system with a venomous mix of Simcoe, Centennial, Chinook and CTZ at 4.5lbs/bbl. A delicate malt profile allows for the double dry hopped flavors and aromas of tangerine and pine to dominate.
Irish Death 12oz 6-pack
Created by the brewery's founder, Quilter's Irish Death is The Iron Horse Brewery Flagship Beer. The color of this beer belies its drinkability. We lovingly refer to it as beer candy. Irish Death is loaded with a f#*! -ton of different malts and just enough hop presence for balance.
Mango Excelsior 12oz 6-pack
Old Rasputin 16oz 4-pack
Pacific Pineapple 16.9oz
Passport 12oz 6-pack
Passport is an unfiltered tropical destination for your palette. Bright, balanced and refreshing.
Retro Gold IPA 16oz 4-pack
Reuben's Robust 12oz 6-pack
San Juan Huckleberry 12oz 6-pack
Few things represent what a quintessential PNW summer berry should be more than the great taste of a rich, ripe, colorful wild Huckleberry or its uncultivated cousin – the blueberry. Given all the Blueberry flavored options already out there, we felt we wouldn’t be doing our job if we failed to create this unique Montana-style Huckleberry flavor.
San Juan Rainier Cherry 12oz 6-pack
Few images represent the Pacific Northwest more than Mount Rainier. Our newest flavor encompasses that same spirit, iconic feel and Pacific Northwest bounty. Unlike other dark cherry varietals, we were inspired to be unique with a rare, delicate and sweeter cherry that's recognized as an elite cherry in Eastern Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Welcome Rainier Cherry to our family.
Schofferhofer Grapefruit 16.9oz 4-pack
4-pack of 16oz cans. If you think you know German wheat beer, you're in for a surprise... Forget Bavarian beer gardens and Lederhosen. Instead, think fresh, sensual, urban. That's what Schöfferhofer’s like. A refreshingly different take on the German tradition of premium wheat beer. Taste the unexpected. Feel the sparkle.
Seek Out Apricot Mango 12oz 6-pack
Ripe and juicy, we use real fresh-pressed pineapple and passion fruit to craft this tropical hard seltzer.
Seek Out Raspberry Meyer Lemon 12oz 6-pack
Kick back with a perfectly balanced lemonade seltzer crafted with real raspberries and fresh-squeezed lemons.
Sky Kraken 12oz 6-pack
At the dawn of our time, near to a future sun, in the imagined universe of reality, dwells the Sky Kraken. A contradiction of the senses offering ripe melon, juicy citrus, pineapple and pepper flavors to the brave. An idea brought together by the cosmic attraction of opposites, Sky Kraken is a naturally unfiltered beer. Sky Kraken is also just a really cool name for this really cool beer that we wanted to brew using the hops we love. We hope you love it, too. Or, at least, love the Sky Kraken and become a believer. (5.5%)
Staycation 16oz 4-pack
Tieton Bourbon Peach 12oz 6-pack
When we infuse our crisp apple cider with the tartness of apricot, the apple flavor decreases and the apricot notes shine; you will taste both fresh and dried apricot. Enjoy this cider on its own or balance the concentrated acid with blue or soft goat cheese. Our fresh pressed juice comes from apples grown in the Pacific Northwest. We blend American, English and French cider varieties essential for the complexity you'll find in our ciders. Semi-dry cider, contains sulfites
Topcutter 12oz 6-pack
Tropic Chronic 12oz 6-pack
Wayfinder Birthday IPA 16oz 4-pack
Starters
Homemade Potato Chips
House cut Yukon Gold potato chips salted to perfection
Garlic Parmesan Chips
House cut potato chips loaded with fresh shaved garlic and parmesan cheese
Loaded Chips
House cut potato chips loaded with Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, chives & ranch for dipping
Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps stuffed with bacon parmesan stuffing & roasted garlic butter
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed with honey, bacon bits, and red pepper flakes
Firecracker Shrimp
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in house made sriracha sambal aioli
Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh roasted jalapeño halves stuffed with seasoned cheddar & cream cheese, topped with bacon
Parmesan Artichoke Dip
Our famous parmesan artichoke dip served with toasted crostini
Fried Cauliflower
Fresh cauliflower florets bathed in buttermilk and seasoned flour, fried golden crispy and served with a a lemon dill aioli
Crispy Polenta Starter
1/2 Loaded Chips
Half order of our house cut potato chips loaded with Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, chives & ranch for dipping
Salads/Soup
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, dried cranberries & house made croutons tossed in your dressing
LG House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, dried cranberries & house made croutons tossed in your dressing
SM Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & aged parmesan tossed in our Caesar dressing
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & aged parmesan tossed in our Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine hearts topped with grilled chicken breast, diced tomato, fresh avocado, black olive, egg, bacon & Rogue blue cheese crumbles. Served with house made blue cheese dressing on the side
Honey BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, southern buttermilk fried honey barbecue chicken breast, bacon, shredded cheddar, diced tomato & peas. Served with house made honey mustard dressing on the side
Steak Salad
Mixed greens tossed in blue cheese dressing, topped with shaved red onion, house made croutons, tomato wedges, thinly sliced steak & Rogue blue cheese crumbles
Italian Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, bell peppers, and cucumbers tossed in homemade Italian dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, black olives, pickled red onion, provolone & salami
Seasonal Soup Cup
Seasonal Soup Bowl
Pizzas
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced Roma tomato, basil, shaved parmesan & tomato sauce
Pepperoni & Sausage
Pepperoni & Kelso's spicy Italian sausage with mozzarella & tomato sauce
Garlic Chicken
Chicken, bacon, mushroom, shaved garlic, chives, mozzarella & garlic cream sauce
Veggie Pizza
Marinated artichoke heart, tomato, mushroom, black olive, red onion, sun-dried tomato, spinach, mozzarella & garlic cream sauce
The Luau
BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pineapple, red onion, jalapeño, mozzarella & garlic cream sauce. Finished with a drizzle of Gospel sauce
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Kelso's spicy Italian sausage, bacon, Genoa salami, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Padrino Pizza
Proscuitto, Capicola, Soppressata, Mama Lil'ssweet peppers, mozzerella, and marinara. Topped with basil & parsley
Four Mushroom Pizza
Crumbled Italian sausage, mozzarella, mushroom medley,ricotta, garlic cream sauce & finished with fresh thyme
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, & tomato sauce
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & tomato sauce
Panini
1/2 T. B. C.
House smoked turkey, bacon & Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 Smoke Bomb
House smoked turkey, smoked gouda, bacon, tomato & honey mustard
Reuben
House braised corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, caramelized onion & 1000 island dressing served on Wheat Montana's marble rye
T. B. C.
House smoked turkey, bacon & Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese
Smoke Bomb
House smoked turkey, smoked gouda, bacon, tomato & honey mustard
Sandwiches
The Gatherer
Herbed cream cheese, fresh avocado, tomato, English cucumber, spinach, red onion, roasted red pepper & balsamic glaze on toasted sourdough
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted BBQ pulled pork in a tangy BBQ sauce. Topped with house made cheese sauce, frizzled onion, and coleslaw on a Hawaiian sweet bun
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Blackened grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce & house made on a sweet Hawaiian bun
French Dip
Slow roasted seasoned roast beef, caramelized onions & melted Havarti cheese on a French roll with garlic parmesan aioli. Served with our housemade au jus on the side
The B.L.T.A
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado & garlic parmesan aioli on toasted sourdough
Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Southern buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in a sweet and smokey honey BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted French roll with honey mustard, pickled red onion & shredded cabbage
Steak Sandwich
Tender grilled steak, provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach, caramelized onions on a French roll with balsamic glaze & garlic parmesan aioli
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Braised tri-tip, queso fresco, chimichurri mayo, picklesred onion, and avocado on a Telera roll
Entrées
Filet Mignon 6oz
6 oz USDA Choice Filet Mignon
Ribeye Steak 12oz
12 oz USDA Choice Ribeye Steak topped with house made garlic steak butter
New York Steak 12oz
12 oz USDA Choice New York Steak topped with house made steak butter
Bone-in Pork Chop
12 oz grilled pork chop covered in our garlic cream sauce with bacon & mushroom
Lemon Garlic Chicken
Pan seared 8 oz lemon garlic chicken breast topped with crumbled feta cheese & grape tomato
Lamb Chops
Two double boned in lamb chops on top of a green peppercorn cognac demi glace. Served with crispy polenta & seasonal vegetables
Chicken Tender Entrée
Pastas
Beef Stroganoff
Tender filet mignon tips, sautéed onion, mushroom & egg noodles in a sour cream sauce
Linguine
Choose one of our homemade sauces & your choice of protein to build your own linguine
Macaroni & Cheese
Tillamook Special Reserve cheddar, Fontina & Gouda cheese blend with shallots & white wine
Surf & Turf Penne
Prawns, tender filet mignon tips, pepperoni, bell pepper, onion, and parmesan tossed in a spicy chipotle cream sauce
Desserts
Peanut Butter Pie
Rich, house made peanut butter pie with Oreo crust, topped with a layer of chocolate ganache
NY Cheesecake
Classic, house made New York cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Topped with your choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce
Pumpkin Cheesecake
House made New York style pumpkin cheesecake with graham cracker crust and house whipped cream
Kid's Sundae
One scoop vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles
Brownies
Red Velvet Lava Cake
Kid's Menu
Kid's Mac 'n Cheese
Kid friendly, creamy blend of fontina, gouda & cheddar cheeses with gemelli pasta, served with grilled garlic bread
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Wood Fired pizza with mozzarella & tomato sauce
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Wood Fired pizza with pepperoni, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with Yukon mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
Kid's Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet served with Yukon mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
Kid's Sundae
One scoop vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles
Kids Chicken Tenders
Sides
6oz Salad Steak
ADD Meat
Chicken Breast
Honey BBQ Chicken Breast
Mashed Potatoes
Pasta Bread
Pasta Salad
Pizza Dough
Ranch Dressing To-Go (16oz)
Ranch Dressing To-Go (8oz)
Roasted Rosemary Potato
Salmon Filet
Scoop of Ice Cream
Seasonal Veg
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Dungeness Crab
Side Mushroom Demi
Side of Au Jus
Side Porkchop Sauce
Three Chicken Tenders
Three Strips of Bacon
SWAG & GIFT IDEAS
14oz Camper Mug - BLUE
14oz Camper Mug - GREEN
16oz Tumbler - BLACK
16oz Tumbler - NAVY
32oz Growlette
64oz Growler
64oz refillable Trails End Growler
Trails End 10.5oz Schooner
Trails End 16oz Goblet
Trails End 16oz Pint Glass
Trails End Hat
Trails End Picnic Blanket
Trails End Picnic Blanket x 2
Trails End Koozie
Fleece Blanket
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Trails End is a family friendly restaurant featuring a Northwest themed menu and a delicious selection of Craft Beer!
511 Maple Ave, Suite B, Snohomish, WA 98290