Bars & Lounges
American

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

1,164 Reviews

$$

511 Maple Ave

Suite B

Snohomish, WA 98290

Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich
French Dip
The B.L.T.A

GROWLER

64oz Growler

64oz Growler

$10.00

64oz refillable Trails End Growler

GR 805 Blonde Ale

GR 805 Blonde Ale

$14.00

A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid-back Californian lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by just a touch of hops, creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.

GR Ace Pumpkin Cider

$16.00
GR Bad Apple Cider

GR Bad Apple Cider

$21.00

Big & Bold, The Bad Apple is made in an imperial style, fermented with local meadowfoam honey and aged on Oregon White Oak. Complex notes of apples and wood make this a Northwest favorite.

GR Bayern Helles Lager

$14.00

GR Black Raven Citra FH

$17.00

GR Blood Orange Incline

$16.00
GR Bodhizafa

GR Bodhizafa

$16.00

This IPA gets its light silky texture from rolled oats. The flavor and aroma both express mandarin and citrus all around. Over five pound of hops per barrel makes this IPA truly Bodhilicious. 6.9% ABV

GR Buoy Pacific Pale

$16.00
GR Cabin Fever

GR Cabin Fever

$16.00

Rich and malty with a balanced hop character, our Winter Warmer is, by nature, deceptively strong. With an extended conditioning period, Cabin Fever is blissfully smooth. This winter there’s no need to fear the cold. Warm up with a fever.

GR Coco Jones Porter

$15.00

GR Cucumber Lime

$14.00

GR Curse Breaker

$24.00
GR Delirium Tremens

GR Delirium Tremens

$30.00

This Belgian strong blond ale has a unique taste as the result from the use of three different kinds of yeast. The taste is characterized by its balance & classic Belgian flavors. The aftertaste is strong, long-lasting and dry bitter.

GR Dunkel Lager

$15.00

GR God Honest Stout

$16.00

GR Haystack Hef

$16.00

GR Head Full of Fresh Hops

$21.00
GR Mac & Jack's

GR Mac & Jack's

$15.00

A clean, mild, bready immediate taste, with a hazelnut-caramel finish/aftertaste. 5.8% ABV

GR NW Red

$15.00

GR S2S Pog Kolsch

$16.00

GR Schilling Passport

$17.00
GR Sky Kraken

GR Sky Kraken

$15.00

A contradiction of the sense offering ripe melon, juicy citrus, pineapple and pepper flavors to the brave. An idea brought together by the cosmic attraction of opposites. Sky Kraken is a naturally unfiltered beer. Sky Kraken is also just a cool name.

GR Sour Watermelon

$18.00

GR Strata Caster DDH

$16.00

GR Triumvirate FH

$16.00

GR Tropic Supreme

$16.00

GR Veltins

$16.00

BEER TO-GO

Trails End offers a premium selection of bottles, cans, and 6 packs that are available for curbside pickup or delivery!

4-pack Campfire Stout 16oz

$13.99Out of stock

6-pack Hazealicious IPA

$9.99
805 Blonde 12oz 6-pack

805 Blonde 12oz 6-pack

$8.99

A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid back California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.

9LB Porter 12oz 6-pack

$9.99
Ace Guava 12oz 6-pack

Ace Guava 12oz 6-pack

$9.99

Fresh Pink Guava juice blended with our semi-dry apple cider. Fruit forward with semi-dry undertones. Enjoy this taste of Brazil!

Bodhizafa 12oz 6-pack

Bodhizafa 12oz 6-pack

$10.99

This IPA gets its light silky texture from rolled oats. The flavor and aroma both express mandarin and citrus all around. Over five pounds of hops per barrel makes this IPA truly Bodhilicious. Gold medal winner in the American Style IPA category at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016! (6.9%)

Bottomcutter IIPA 12oz 6-pack

Bottomcutter IIPA 12oz 6-pack

$11.99

IMPERIAL IPA. Double dry-hopped with homegrown Yakima hops, Bottomcutter IIPA may be light in color but is packed with citrus and pine hop character. This Imperial IPA is brewed to finish dry, perfect for the combination of Citra®, Simcoe®, and Ekuanot™ hops. As the bottomcutter is a tractor that leads the topcutter through the fields during harvest, this beer will lead to a new appreciation for our valley’s hops.

Crikey IPA 12oz 6-pack

Crikey IPA 12oz 6-pack

$10.99

The first ever American IPA we brewed, this is still our most popular beer! Crikey IPA (“Cry-key”) has a hop profile led by notes of citrus, pine & tropical fruit with a malt backbone providing balance to every sip.

Delirium Tremens 16.9 4-pack

Delirium Tremens 16.9 4-pack

$17.99

This Belgian strong blond ale has a unique taste as the result from the use of three different kinds of yeast. The taste is characterized by its balance & classic Belgian flavors. The aftertaste is strong, long-lasting and dry bitter.

Elysian Space Dust 16oz 4-pack

Elysian Space Dust 16oz 4-pack

$11.99

Space Dust :: A Totally Nebular IPA. Great Western premium two-row, combined with c-15 and Dextri-Pils, give this beer a bright and galactic Milky Way hue. The hopping is pure starglow energy, with Chinook to bitter and late and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo. Space Dust is out of this world, with 62 IBU, and 8.2% ABV.

Fort George Fresh 4- pack

$12.99

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Lemonade, Blue Powerade, Root Beer, Sprite

Fresh Hop Abominable 12oz 6-pack

$14.99
Head Full of Fresh Hops 16oz 4-Pack

Head Full of Fresh Hops 16oz 4-Pack

$17.99

Head Full of Fresh Hops starts with select fresh hops harvested in Yakima and loaded into the brew kettle within 24 hours of harvest. Fresh hop beers signal the harvest season in the Pacific Northwest and are the height of our brewing year. Down & Dirty: 2-Row Pale, White Wheat, Rolled Oats, and Flaked Wheat with FRESH Citra and FRESH Mosaic with Citra and Mosaic dry hop ABV: 6.8% IBU: ACT (a crap ton)

Head Stash 16oz 4-pack

$14.99
Hop Venom IPA 12oz 6-pack

Hop Venom IPA 12oz 6-pack

$12.99

This West Coast Double IPA will strike your nervous system with a venomous mix of Simcoe, Centennial, Chinook and CTZ at 4.5lbs/bbl. A delicate malt profile allows for the double dry hopped flavors and aromas of tangerine and pine to dominate.

Irish Death 12oz 6-pack

Irish Death 12oz 6-pack

$9.99Out of stock

Created by the brewery's founder, Quilter's Irish Death is The Iron Horse Brewery Flagship Beer. The color of this beer belies its drinkability. We lovingly refer to it as beer candy. Irish Death is loaded with a f#*! -ton of different malts and just enough hop presence for balance.

Mango Excelsior 12oz 6-pack

$12.99

Old Rasputin 16oz 4-pack

$12.99
Pacific Pineapple 16.9oz

Pacific Pineapple 16.9oz

$4.99
Passport 12oz 6-pack

Passport 12oz 6-pack

$12.99

Passport is an unfiltered tropical destination for your palette. Bright, balanced and refreshing.

Retro Gold IPA 16oz 4-pack

Retro Gold IPA 16oz 4-pack

$15.99

Reuben's Robust 12oz 6-pack

$9.99
San Juan Huckleberry 12oz 6-pack

San Juan Huckleberry 12oz 6-pack

$9.99

Few things represent what a quintessential PNW summer berry should be more than the great taste of a rich, ripe, colorful wild Huckleberry or its uncultivated cousin – the blueberry. Given all the Blueberry flavored options already out there, we felt we wouldn’t be doing our job if we failed to create this unique Montana-style Huckleberry flavor.

San Juan Rainier Cherry 12oz 6-pack

San Juan Rainier Cherry 12oz 6-pack

$9.99

Few images represent the Pacific Northwest more than Mount Rainier. Our newest flavor encompasses that same spirit, iconic feel and Pacific Northwest bounty. Unlike other dark cherry varietals, we were inspired to be unique with a rare, delicate and sweeter cherry that's recognized as an elite cherry in Eastern Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Welcome Rainier Cherry to our family.

Schofferhofer Grapefruit 16.9oz 4-pack

Schofferhofer Grapefruit 16.9oz 4-pack

$8.99

4-pack of 16oz cans. If you think you know German wheat beer, you're in for a surprise... Forget Bavarian beer gardens and Lederhosen. Instead, think fresh, sensual, urban. That's what Schöfferhofer’s like. A refreshingly different take on the German tradition of premium wheat beer. Taste the unexpected. Feel the sparkle.

Seek Out Apricot Mango 12oz 6-pack

Seek Out Apricot Mango 12oz 6-pack

$10.99

Ripe and juicy, we use real fresh-pressed pineapple and passion fruit to craft this tropical hard seltzer.

Seek Out Raspberry Meyer Lemon 12oz 6-pack

$10.99

Kick back with a perfectly balanced lemonade seltzer crafted with real raspberries and fresh-squeezed lemons.

Sky Kraken 12oz 6-pack

Sky Kraken 12oz 6-pack

$8.99

At the dawn of our time, near to a future sun, in the imagined universe of reality, dwells the Sky Kraken. A contradiction of the senses offering ripe melon, juicy citrus, pineapple and pepper flavors to the brave. An idea brought together by the cosmic attraction of opposites, Sky Kraken is a naturally unfiltered beer. Sky Kraken is also just a really cool name for this really cool beer that we wanted to brew using the hops we love. We hope you love it, too. Or, at least, love the Sky Kraken and become a believer. (5.5%)

Staycation 16oz 4-pack

$12.99
Tieton Bourbon Peach 12oz 6-pack

Tieton Bourbon Peach 12oz 6-pack

$11.99

When we infuse our crisp apple cider with the tartness of apricot, the apple flavor decreases and the apricot notes shine; you will taste both fresh and dried apricot. Enjoy this cider on its own or balance the concentrated acid with blue or soft goat cheese. Our fresh pressed juice comes from apples grown in the Pacific Northwest. We blend American, English and French cider varieties essential for the complexity you'll find in our ciders. Semi-dry cider, contains sulfites

Topcutter 12oz 6-pack

Topcutter 12oz 6-pack

$10.99
Tropic Chronic 12oz 6-pack

Tropic Chronic 12oz 6-pack

$12.99

Wayfinder Birthday IPA 16oz 4-pack

$15.99

Starters

Homemade Potato Chips

$7.00

House cut Yukon Gold potato chips salted to perfection

Garlic Parmesan Chips

$10.00

House cut potato chips loaded with fresh shaved garlic and parmesan cheese

Loaded Chips

$15.00

House cut potato chips loaded with Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, chives & ranch for dipping

Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms

Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with bacon parmesan stuffing & roasted garlic butter

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Brussels sprouts fried and tossed with honey, bacon bits, and red pepper flakes

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in house made sriracha sambal aioli

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Fresh roasted jalapeño halves stuffed with seasoned cheddar & cream cheese, topped with bacon

Parmesan Artichoke Dip

Parmesan Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Our famous parmesan artichoke dip served with toasted crostini

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Fresh cauliflower florets bathed in buttermilk and seasoned flour, fried golden crispy and served with a a lemon dill aioli

Crispy Polenta Starter

$11.00

1/2 Loaded Chips

$9.00

Half order of our house cut potato chips loaded with Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, chives & ranch for dipping

ALLERGY / MODIFICATIONS

ALLERGY / MODIFICATIONS

PLEASE CALL IN YOUR ORDER IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY OR ANY MAJOR MODIFICATIONS.

Salads/Soup

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, cucumber, dried cranberries & house made croutons tossed in your dressing

LG House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, dried cranberries & house made croutons tossed in your dressing

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & aged parmesan tossed in our Caesar dressing

LG Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & aged parmesan tossed in our Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$24.00

Crisp romaine hearts topped with grilled chicken breast, diced tomato, fresh avocado, black olive, egg, bacon & Rogue blue cheese crumbles. Served with house made blue cheese dressing on the side

Honey BBQ Chicken Salad

Honey BBQ Chicken Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, southern buttermilk fried honey barbecue chicken breast, bacon, shredded cheddar, diced tomato & peas. Served with house made honey mustard dressing on the side

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$24.00

Mixed greens tossed in blue cheese dressing, topped with shaved red onion, house made croutons, tomato wedges, thinly sliced steak & Rogue blue cheese crumbles

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, bell peppers, and cucumbers tossed in homemade Italian dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, black olives, pickled red onion, provolone & salami

Seasonal Soup Cup

$4.50

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$9.00

Pizzas

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced Roma tomato, basil, shaved parmesan & tomato sauce

Pepperoni & Sausage

Pepperoni & Sausage

$18.00

Pepperoni & Kelso's spicy Italian sausage with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, mushroom, shaved garlic, chives, mozzarella & garlic cream sauce

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Marinated artichoke heart, tomato, mushroom, black olive, red onion, sun-dried tomato, spinach, mozzarella & garlic cream sauce

The Luau

The Luau

$19.00

BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pineapple, red onion, jalapeño, mozzarella & garlic cream sauce. Finished with a drizzle of Gospel sauce

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$19.00

Pepperoni, Kelso's spicy Italian sausage, bacon, Genoa salami, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Padrino Pizza

Padrino Pizza

$21.00

Proscuitto, Capicola, Soppressata, Mama Lil'ssweet peppers, mozzerella, and marinara. Topped with basil & parsley

Four Mushroom Pizza

Four Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Crumbled Italian sausage, mozzarella, mushroom medley,ricotta, garlic cream sauce & finished with fresh thyme

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, & tomato sauce

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella & tomato sauce

Panini

1/2 T. B. C.

$12.00

House smoked turkey, bacon & Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 Smoke Bomb

$13.00

House smoked turkey, smoked gouda, bacon, tomato & honey mustard

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

House braised corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, caramelized onion & 1000 island dressing served on Wheat Montana's marble rye

T. B. C.

T. B. C.

$16.00

House smoked turkey, bacon & Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese

Smoke Bomb

Smoke Bomb

$17.00

House smoked turkey, smoked gouda, bacon, tomato & honey mustard

Sandwiches

The Gatherer

The Gatherer

$17.00

Herbed cream cheese, fresh avocado, tomato, English cucumber, spinach, red onion, roasted red pepper & balsamic glaze on toasted sourdough

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$20.00

Slow roasted BBQ pulled pork in a tangy BBQ sauce. Topped with house made cheese sauce, frizzled onion, and coleslaw on a Hawaiian sweet bun

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Blackened grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce & house made on a sweet Hawaiian bun

French Dip

French Dip

$20.00

Slow roasted seasoned roast beef, caramelized onions & melted Havarti cheese on a French roll with garlic parmesan aioli. Served with our housemade au jus on the side

The B.L.T.A

The B.L.T.A

$18.00

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado & garlic parmesan aioli on toasted sourdough

Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Southern buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in a sweet and smokey honey BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted French roll with honey mustard, pickled red onion & shredded cabbage

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$23.00

Tender grilled steak, provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach, caramelized onions on a French roll with balsamic glaze & garlic parmesan aioli

Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$21.00

Braised tri-tip, queso fresco, chimichurri mayo, picklesred onion, and avocado on a Telera roll

Entrées

Filet Mignon 6oz

$35.00

6 oz USDA Choice Filet Mignon

Ribeye Steak 12oz

$45.00

12 oz USDA Choice Ribeye Steak topped with house made garlic steak butter

New York Steak 12oz

$44.00

12 oz USDA Choice New York Steak topped with house made steak butter

Bone-in Pork Chop

Bone-in Pork Chop

$28.00

12 oz grilled pork chop covered in our garlic cream sauce with bacon & mushroom

Lemon Garlic Chicken

Lemon Garlic Chicken

$21.00

Pan seared 8 oz lemon garlic chicken breast topped with crumbled feta cheese & grape tomato

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$41.00

Two double boned in lamb chops on top of a green peppercorn cognac demi glace. Served with crispy polenta & seasonal vegetables

Chicken Tender Entrée

$20.00

Pastas

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$24.00

Tender filet mignon tips, sautéed onion, mushroom & egg noodles in a sour cream sauce

Linguine

$15.00

Choose one of our homemade sauces & your choice of protein to build your own linguine

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$16.00

Tillamook Special Reserve cheddar, Fontina & Gouda cheese blend with shallots & white wine

Surf & Turf Penne

Surf & Turf Penne

$28.00

Prawns, tender filet mignon tips, pepperoni, bell pepper, onion, and parmesan tossed in a spicy chipotle cream sauce

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Rich, house made peanut butter pie with Oreo crust, topped with a layer of chocolate ganache

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic, house made New York cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Topped with your choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

House made New York style pumpkin cheesecake with graham cracker crust and house whipped cream

Kid's Sundae

$5.00

One scoop vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles

Brownies

$5.00
Red Velvet Lava Cake

Red Velvet Lava Cake

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac 'n Cheese

$9.00

Kid friendly, creamy blend of fontina, gouda & cheddar cheeses with gemelli pasta, served with grilled garlic bread

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Wood Fired pizza with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Wood Fired pizza with pepperoni, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast served with Yukon mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Kid's Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Grilled salmon fillet served with Yukon mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Kid's Sundae

$5.00

One scoop vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & rainbow sprinkles

Kids Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Sides

6oz Salad Steak

$11.00

ADD Meat

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Honey BBQ Chicken Breast

$9.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Pasta Bread

$0.50

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Ranch Dressing To-Go (16oz)

$8.00

Ranch Dressing To-Go (8oz)

$5.00

Roasted Rosemary Potato

$4.00

Salmon Filet

$14.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$5.00

Side Dungeness Crab

$12.00

Side Mushroom Demi

$7.00

Side of Au Jus

$1.50

Side Porkchop Sauce

$7.00

Three Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Three Strips of Bacon

$3.00

SWAG & GIFT IDEAS

14oz Camper Mug - BLUE

14oz Camper Mug - BLUE

$19.99
14oz Camper Mug - GREEN

14oz Camper Mug - GREEN

$19.99
16oz Tumbler - BLACK

16oz Tumbler - BLACK

$24.99
16oz Tumbler - NAVY

16oz Tumbler - NAVY

$24.99

32oz Growlette

$7.00
64oz Growler

64oz Growler

$10.00

64oz refillable Trails End Growler

Trails End 10.5oz Schooner

Trails End 10.5oz Schooner

$7.00
Trails End 16oz Goblet

Trails End 16oz Goblet

$7.00
Trails End 16oz Pint Glass

Trails End 16oz Pint Glass

$4.00
Trails End Hat

Trails End Hat

$25.00
Trails End Picnic Blanket

Trails End Picnic Blanket

$25.00
Trails End Picnic Blanket x 2

Trails End Picnic Blanket x 2

$40.00

Trails End Koozie

$3.00

Fleece Blanket

$40.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Trails End is a family friendly restaurant featuring a Northwest themed menu and a delicious selection of Craft Beer!

511 Maple Ave, Suite B, Snohomish, WA 98290

