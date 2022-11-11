Main picView gallery

Trails End 1124 Yampa

1124 Yampa

Steamboat Spring, CO 80487

Popular Items

Italian Beef
Kids Chicken Bites
Hot Dog

Hot Dogs N Sandwiches

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$9.00

All beef frank dragged through the garden

Hot Dog

$5.00

Plain dog

Italian Beef

$13.00

Italian Style Roast Beef Sandwich served on a hoagie with Giardiniera an fresh Mozzarella. Side of Au Jus

Spicy Boi

$12.00

Jumbo Spicy Sausage, Served on a Poppy Seed Bun with Mustard, Onion, Relish, and Sport Peppers. Upgrade it to Chicago Style if you want more bang for your buck.

Chili Dog

$10.00

Chili Cheese Dawg! Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Shallot, Scallions, Bacon Bits, and Sour Cream

Chicken Dog

$12.00

Fried Chicken To Order, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Shredded Cheddar

Veggie Dog

$10.00

Fried Apps

Loaded Cheese Fries

$13.00

Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheddar, Chives

Traditional Wings

$16.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

With a side of Ranch

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

With a side of Marinara

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Mac n Cheese Bites

$11.00

Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Shallot, Avocado, Oil and Vinegar

Side Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Shallot, Avocado, Oil and Vinegar

Full Buff Chx Salad

$17.00

Side Buff Chx Salad

$9.00

Kids Food

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.00

With a side of fries

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$7.00

DRAFT

Domestic Draft

$4.00

Craft Draft

$6.00

BOTTLED

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Soul Style IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo

$5.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$7.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$6.00

CANNED

White Claw

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Crush Sour

$6.00

Agave Wheat

$6.00

NUTRL

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

VODKA

*Well Vodka

$5.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Belvedere

$10.00+

Chopin

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Stoli

$7.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00+

Stoli Lime

$7.00+

Stoli O

$7.00+

Stoli Raz

$7.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Deep Eddy GrapeFruit

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00+

Woody Creek

$7.00+

GIN

*Well Gin

$5.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Plymouth

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Monkey 47

$14.00+

Mythology Gin

$7.00+

6 O Clock

$7.00+

6 O Clock Damson

$7.00+

R(H)UM

*Well Rum

$5.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Gosling'S

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Meyers

$8.00+

Mount Gay

$8.00+

Diplomatico

$10.00+

TEQUILA

*Well Tequila

$5.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00+

Don Julio Silver

$10.00+

Espolon

$8.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00+

Milagro Silver

$7.00+

Granja Mezcal

$9.00+

Casamigos Repo

$12.00+

Dulce Vida Pineapple

$7.00+

Union Mezcal

$8.00+

Well ESP

$6.00+

Banhez Mezcal

$7.00+

WHISKEY

*Well Whiskey

$5.00+

Angels Envy

$14.00+

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00+

Bulliet Rye

$8.00+

Crown

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$12.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Michters Rye

$11.00+

Woodford

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Warrior Whiskey

$8.00+

Tincup

$8.00+

Jameson Orange

$6.00+

Jim Beam Apple

$6.00+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$10.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Skrewball

$7.00+

Suntory

$7.00

SCOTCH

Dewars

$12.00+

Johnnie Black

$9.00+

CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00+

Aperol

$7.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00+

Cointreau

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Luxardo

$8.00+

Mr Black Coffee

$8.00+

Rumplemintze

$8.00+

St Germain

$8.00+

Baileys

$7.00+

Mystery Shot

$4.00

Jager Cold Brew

$6.00+

Hennesy

$9.00

Malort

$8.00

Brandy

$8.00

Shots & Drink Specials

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

$4 You call It

$4.00Out of stock

$7 Mojito

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

RED WINE

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Cab

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

Blend

$8.00

WHITE WINE

Chardonnay

$9.00

PInot Grigio

$9.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on down to the Trails End! Friendly and fun staff. Local dive with a rustic vibe.

Location

1124 Yampa, Steamboat Spring, CO 80487

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

