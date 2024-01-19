TrailSide Tap
710 SW 3rd St
Ankeny, IA 50023
Dinner
Snacks
- Bar Nuts$6.50
sweet / salty / bit of spice
- Chips & Dip$7.00
house fried / french onion dip
- Deviled Eggs$6.00
horseradish - fresh dill
- Pimento Cheese$7.00
house cracker bread
- Tapenade$8.00
whipped goat cheese / pita chips / olive relish
- Trailside Trail Mix$6.00
chex / pretzels / peanuts / mini breadsticks / rye crisps / maple everything spice
Small
- Brussels Sprouts$10.00
pan roasted / fish caramel / toasted seeds / fresno chiles / crispy shallot / lime aioli
- Bulgogi Fries$11.00
beef short rib / kimchi / cheddar / scallion / toasted sesame / cilantro / sriracha mayo / chile peppers
- Carrots$9.00
romesco whipped chevre / blistered carrots / everything spice / crispy shallots
- Cauliflower Wings$11.00
buffalo & korean bbq / crudite / buttermilk dressing / nuoc mam mayo
- Cheese Curds$10.00
good cheddar / beer batter / buttermilk dressing / red sauce
- Sausage & Toast$12.00
house italian sausage / arrabiatta / lemon herb ricotta / parmesan / kale & pickled pepper salad / garlic toast
- Sticky Ribs$13.00
baby back ribs / thai caramel glaze / crispy garlic / fresno pepper / scallion
A Bit Bigger
- Berry Balsamic Salad$15.00
mixed greens / goat cheese / pickled onion / craisins / raspberries / tomato / candied almonds / balsamic vinaigrette
- Crab Cakes$18.00
jumbo lump crab / greens / berkwood bacon / tomato / old bay mayonnaise
- Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.00
pickle brined chicken breast / berkwood bacon / swiss cheese / bibb lettuce / tomato / house ranch / sesame bun
- Greek Spinach Salad$15.00
mixed greens / cucumber / tomato / kalamata olive / feta / pepperoncini / orechiette / red wine vinagrette
- Just A Burger$17.00
cooper's american cheese / lettuce / tomato / onion / mayo / sesame bun
- Kale Caesar Salad$15.00
chopped kale / shaved parmesan / crispy frico / garlic croutons / house caesar dressing
- Kimchi Dog$14.00
berkwood frank / kimchi / chili crisp / scallion / pickled onion / sriracha mayo / scallion pancake
- Pesto Veggie Melt$16.00
roasted red pepper / broccoli / ricotta / pesto / havarti / toasted multigrain bread / house chips
- Romesco Salmon Sandwich$16.00
grilled salmon / heirloom tomato / shaved cucumber / mayo / arugula / pickled onion / romesco sauce / brioche bun
- Trailside Burger$17.00
sweet onion mayonnaise / bacon / carmelized onion / havarti / brioche bun
Biggest (4pm - close)
- Chimichurri Steak$26.00
strip steak / seared baby carrots / poblano and potato hash / chimichurri verde
- Homestyle Meatloaf$20.00
beef & pork / ketchup glaze / braised radish / mashed taters
- Sausage & Broccoli Orechiette$19.00
house italian sausage / roasted broccoli / herbed ricotta / parmesan / toatsed bread
- Smoked Chicken$20.00
bell & evans 1/2 bird / roasted onion risotto / mushroom bacon / toasted pecan
- Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$23.00
teriyaki glazed salmon / cucumber / carrot / soy roasted broccoli / mango / edamame / pickled red cabbage / sweet soy drizzle / sticky rice
Sweet
Sides
- 1 Scoop Ice Cream$2.00
- 4 oz. Chicken$6.00
- 4 oz. Salmon$6.00
- 4 oz. Steak$6.00
- add chimi mayo$0.50
- add Italian Dressing$0.50
- add Mayo$0.50
- add Ranch Dressing$0.50
- add Sweet Onion Mayo$0.50
- Cookie$1.50
- House Fries$5.00
- House Salad$5.00
- Pan Roasted Vegetables$5.00
- Pesto Pasta Salad$5.00
- Small Caesar$5.00
- Side Garlic Toast$1.50
Training Wheels
Burger Night
Tenderloin Sandy
Lunch Feature
Brunch
- Apple Fritters$9.00
vanilla glaze
- Avocado Toast$16.00
smashed avocado / soy candied bacon / poached eggs / chili crisp / scallion / fruit
- Berry Balsamic Salad$15.00
mixed greens / goat cheese / craisins / pickled onion / raspberries / tomato / candied almonds / balsamic vinaigrette
- Birria Burrito$16.00
scrambled egg / beef birria / cheddar / poblano potato hash / roasted tomato salsa / crema / fruit
- Blueberry Cornmeal Oatcakes$14.00
fresh blueberries / whipped butter / real maple syrup
- Breakfast Sandy$9.00
everything bagel / havarti / berkwood bacon / arugula / scrambled egg / pickled onion / tomato / chimichuri mayo
- Brunch Burger$16.00
bacon / easy egg / ham / pickled onion / cooper's american cheese / tabasco aioli / everthing bagel / fries
- Bulgogi Bowl$17.00
gochujang beef short rib / kimchi / chili crisp / cilantro lime rice / pickled carrot & cucumber / poached egg
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
smoked chicken salad / bibb lettuce / tomato / croissant / house chips & french onion dip
- Cinnamon French Toast$16.00
caramel custard soaked brioche / cinnamon anglaise / pecan brittle / maple whipped cream
- Greek Omelette$14.00
tomato / kalamata olive / spinach / pepperoncini / feta / hashbrowns / toast
- Loaded Hash Browns$16.00
crumbled bacon / chopped sausage / onions & peppers / aged cheddar / cilantro lime crema / sunny eggs
- Shakshuka$14.00
roasted tomato and red pepper sauce / two eggs / garlic / onion / feta / cilantro / grilled bread / house salad
- Steak Benedict$17.00
herb roasted shaved strip loin / arugula / poached egg / horseradish hollandaise / crispy onion
- Wakey Wakey Eggs & ...$13.00
two eggs any style / hash browns / berkwood bacon, sausage or ham / sourdough toast
- 1/2 Loaded Hash Brown$9.00
A La Carte
Training Wheels
Libations
Catering
Buffets
- Cheeseburger Buffet (Catering)$10.00
American, Havarti, Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Sesame Buns, Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Onion Mayo
- Salad Bar (Catering)$8.00
Choice of greens: Romaine, Iceberg or Spring Mix. 4 Toppings included (additional toppings +$1.25/person) Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrot, Hard-Boiled Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Feta, Blue Cheese, Parmesan, Croutons, Pickled Onions. Add Chicken, Salmon or Steak + $4/person. Ask about dressing options or custom toppings.
- Soup & Salad (Catering)$11.00
Choice of salad: Caesar, Chopped Wedge or House Salad. Choice of two soups: Tomato, Broccoli Cheese, Beef & Vegetable, Chili, Chicken Tortilla or Custom option.
Platters
- Artisinal Cheese (Catering)$65.00
Assorted Cheeses, Crackers & Breads
- Cheese & Charcuterie (Catering)$95.00
Assorted Meats & Cheeses, Crackers & Breads, Pickles & Accoutrements
- Crudite (Catering)$55.00
Carrot, Celery, Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Grape Tomato, Hummus, Green Goddess, Pita Chips
- Fresh Fruit (Catering)$65.00
Pineapple, Honeydew, Cantaloupe, Fresh Berries, Yogurt Dipping Sauce
- Grilled Vegetable (Catering)$65.00
Zucchini, Squash, Asparagus, Onion, Bell Pepper, Creamy Ranch, Green Goddess
Appetizers & Sides
- Sliders$36.00
Trailside Burger, Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken, Pulled Pork or Roasted Veggie (12 per order)
- Meatballs$36.00
Classic (marinara, parmesan, herbs), Korean BBQ (rice wine pickles, sesame seeds, cilantro) (24 per order)
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$36.00
Pita Chips & Crostinis (serves 12)
- Deviled Eggs$15.00
Classic, Spanish Chorizo with Truffle, or Pickled Egg with Pimento Cheese (12 per order)
- Stuffed Fried Olives$24.00
Manchego Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper Dipper (24 per order)
- Stuffed Mushrooms$24.00
Boursin Cheese, Herbs (12 per order)
- Chips & Dip$24.00
House Fried Chips, Roasted Red Pepper, French Onion or Creamy Ranch Dip (serves 12)
- Crostinis$36.00
Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella or Roasted Mushroom & Chevre or Salmon Lox, Dill, Boursin & Caper (12 per order)
- Mac & Cheese$48.00
Custom Options Available (serves 12)
- Stuffed Peppadew Peppers$24.00
Whipped Goat Cheese & Lemon (24 per order)
- Egg Rolls$30.00
Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce - Chicken, Pork or Veggie Egg Rolls (12 per order)
- Chicken Wings$40.00
Sauced or dry wings, crudite, buttermilk and blue cheese dressing, buffalo, garlic parmesan, Korean BBQ or Nashville hot wings. Custom flavors available (24 per order)
Sweet Stuff
Beverages
House Cocktails
Draft Beer
- Toppling Goliath Radiant Haze IPA$5.00+
- Big Rack Brew Haus Perky Joe Porter$5.00+
- Big Grove Citrus Surfer Wheat$4.00+
- Adventurous 52722 IPA$8.00+
- Dimensional Toaster Treats Sour$8.00+
- WeldWerks Piranha Pool Sour$7.00+
- Confluence Long Ride Pale Ale$5.00+
- Surly BA Darkness Stout$9.00+
- Wise I Samuel German's Stout$11.00+
- Alluvial BA Aurox Imperial Stout$11.00+
- Confluence Ferryman's Chocolate Old Fashioned Stout$11.00+
- Iowa Brewing Cousin Eddie's Breakfast Ale$8.00+
- Marto Iowa Sunrise Vienna Lager$5.00+
- Mikerphone Rhyme Dust IPA$8.00+