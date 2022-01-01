Trailside Tavern imageView gallery

212 West Main Street

Crosby, MN 56441

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
Tavern Tenders Basket
Wisconsin Cheese Squares

Specials

Ribeye Steak Special

$22.95

Appetizers

Bull Bites

Bull Bites

$15.95

Blackened petite tenderloin chunks on a bed of onion tangles. Served with our house-made buttermilk ranch dipping sauce.

Wisconsin Cheese Squares

Wisconsin Cheese Squares

$9.95

Leinenkugel's beer battered white cheddar chunks served with marinara.

Duck Wontons

$13.95

French Fry Basket

$6.95

Onion Ring Basket

$9.95

Crispy battered onion rings served with a honey mustard dipping sauce.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.95

French fries tossed in an aromatic truffle oil and finished with a blend of Italian cheeses. Served with our house made garlic aioli dipping sauce.

Pickle Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$7.95

Tavern Tenders Appetizer

$12.95

Tender hand cut strips of marinated chicken breast, hand breaded and cooked crispy golden.

Wings

Our signature applewood smoked wings. Served with house-made bleu cheese and celery. Add French fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings. +$2
1 Pound Tavern Wings

1 Pound Tavern Wings

$14.95

Trailside's signature applewood smoked wings. Served with house-made bleu cheese and celery. Add French fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings. +$2

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.95

Our classic 6 oz burger with lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese on a fresh brioche bun. Add bacon $2

Tavern Burger

$14.95

6 oz angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion straws and A1 steak sauce

Portabella & Smoked Gouda

$13.95

6 oz burger with sautéed portabella mushrooms and smoked gouda cheese.

Dakota Burger

$15.95

1/2 LB North Dakota lean grass-fed Bison charbroiled to perfection. House made pimento cheese, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato.

Southwest Black Bean Burger

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$14.95

Meatless patty. Roasted bell peppers, pepper jack cheese and house-made guacamole.

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$16.95

Sandwiches

Big Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Gooey goodness of smoked gouda and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread. Add ham, bacon, or sautéed portabella mushrooms. +$1 each

Prime Rib Au Jus

Prime Rib Au Jus

$15.95

Thin sliced slow-roasted prime rib, and Swiss cheese on toasted hoagie bun with a cup of Au Jus. Make it a Philly Dip (sautéed onions & peppers) for $1

Miami Cuban

Miami Cuban

$14.95

Succulent thin sliced ham, smoked pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard served on a Cuban bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Boneless chicken breast either grilled or lightly-breaded . Lettuce tomato and mayo.

Baskets

Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Marinated grilled chicken, queso fresco, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, and chipotle crema on 3 flour tortillas. Served with chips and salsa.

Cape Cod Fish & Chips

$15.95

Fat Tire beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod loins. Served with French Fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce.

Tavern Rib Basket

Tavern Rib Basket

$19.95Out of stock

Mouthwatering loin back ribs lightly sauced and charbroiled. Served with French Fries and coleslaw.

Tavern Tenders Basket

Tavern Tenders Basket

$14.95

Tender hand cut strips of marinated chicken breast, hand breaded and cooked crispy golden.

1/4 Chicken Basket

1/4 Chicken Basket

$12.95

2 pieces of Trailside's house marinated broasted chicken. Served with French fries & Coleslaw.

1/2 Chicken Basket

$12.95

4 pieces of Trailside's house marinated broasted chicken. Served with French fries & Coleslaw.

Soup & Salad

Side House Salad

$5.95

Side salad with cheese, cucumber, cherry tomato, and red onion. Served with garlic ciabatta bread.

Dinner House Salad

$9.95

Large dinner salad with cheese, cucumber, cherry tomato, and red onion. Served with garlic ciabatta bread.

Ceasar Salad

$11.95

Soup of the Day

$3.95

Made fresh. Never out of a bag. Add +$1 Bowl

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$6.75

Kids hamburger served with french fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids cheeseburger with french fries.

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids chicken strips (2) with french fries.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

Kids mini corn dogs & french fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids grilled cheese & fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 West Main Street, Crosby, MN 56441

Directions

Gallery
Trailside Tavern image

