Trailside Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
212 West Main Street, Crosby, MN 56441
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baxter Café and Catering - 7788 Fairview Rd, - Baxter MN 56425
No Reviews
Fairview Road Baxter, MN 56425
View restaurant