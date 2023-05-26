Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trak Houz Bar & Grill - at Zeigler Motorsports

14 Reviews

$$

5003 Park Circle Dr

KALAMAZOO, MI 49001

Popular Items

2 Burger Patties

$9.00

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Apple Juice LG

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Juice SM

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Bottle - Water

$2.00

Can Red Bull

$4.00

Can Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

Can Red Bull Coconut Berry

$4.00

Can Red Bull SF

$4.00

Can Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Can Red Bull Watermelon

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Coffee - Regular

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Draft Root Beer

$3.50

FREE kids drink

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.69

Iced Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Mellow Yellow

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Mr Pibb

$2.69

orange cream soda

$3.00

Orange Juice LG

$3.50

Orange Juice SM

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.69

Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.69

Tonic

$2.69

Water / Refill

Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry/Kiwi Syrup, Lemonade

Strawberry Rhubarb Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry/Rhubarb Syrup, Lemonade

Raspberry Cream Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry/Vanilla Syrup, Lemonade

Orange Peach Sunrise

$5.00Out of stock

OJ, Peach Syrup, Splash Of Grenadine

Tropical Energy Boost

$5.00Out of stock

Sour Mix, Pineapple Juice, Blue Powerade

Italian

$4.50Out of stock

French

$5.50Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$6.00Out of stock

TAKE OUT BEER & WINE

Budweiser - 6pk bottles

$8.00

Bud Light - 6pk bottles

$8.00

Bud Light - 20pk bottles

$25.00

Corona - 6pk bottles

$10.00

Corona Premier - 6pk bottles

$10.50

Heineken - 6pk bottles

$10.00

Miller Lite - 6pk bottles

$8.00

Modelo - 6pk bottles

$10.00

Stella Cidre - 6pk bottles

$10.00

Busch Light- 6pk bottles

$8.00

Budlight lime- 6 pk Bottles

$9.00

Bells Oberon 4pk

$8.50Out of stock

Bells Two Heared 4pk cans

$8.50

Bravazzi Clementine - 6pk cans

$8.50

Coors Light - 6pk cans

$5.25

PBR Coffee 4pk cans

$10.00

PBR 6pk 16oz cans

$6.00

Shorts Soft Parade (12oz) - 6pk cans

$8.00

Starcut Mosa Cider (12oz) - 6pk cans

$7.50

Whiteclaw Blackcherry 6pk cans

$12.00

Bud light seltzer 6 pk cans

$7.50

Long Drink 6 pk

$12.00

Gumball Head 6 PK

$12.00

Voodoo Atomic 6 pk

$13.00

Whiteclaw Mango 6 pk

$12.00

Whiteclaw Watermelon 6 pk

$12.00

One well Xalapa

$13.00

Busch Light

$12.00

Fenn Valley Vino Blanco (12oz can / 2 glasses)

$3.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Black Cabra Chardonnay

$10.00

Harkin Chardonnay

$10.00

St. Julian Michcato (12oz can / 2 glasses)

$3.50

Aime Roquesante Rose

$10.00

Black Cabra Malbec

$10.00

Parts & Labor (Red Blend)

$15.00

Frico Lambrusco (4pk 187ml cans)

$8.50

FOOD

Appetizers

1/2 Table Top Nachos

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Burger Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

Chips and salsa

$6.00

Moto-Shrooms

$10.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Onion rings

$10.00

Pepper-Jack Cheese curds

$11.00

Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Table Top Nachos Full

$13.00

Tater Tots

$10.00

Traditional wings

$13.00

Soups & Salads

BBQ Chopped Salad

$14.00

Casear Salad

$10.00

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Chili Cup

$5.00

Daily Soup Bowl

$8.00

Daily Soup Cup

$5.00

French Onion Bowl

$8.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Thai Chicken Crunch Salad

$13.00

Trak Houz Garden Salad

$10.00

romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red pepper, red onion, shredded cheese & croutons PROTEIN: bacon +2 / grilled chicken, fried chicken, pulled pork, seasoned beef, shrimp +4

Handhelds

Trak Houz Burger

$13.00

Chopper Deluxe

$15.00

Hole Shot

$16.00

ZAG Burger

$20.00

2 Burger Patties

$9.00

Burger Slider Meal

$13.00

One Burger Patty

$4.50

California Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.00

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

Ham & Cheese Dipper

$14.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Ultimate BLT

$14.00

BLT

$12.00

Italian Club

$13.00

Baked Sub

$12.00

Fried Chicken BLT Tacos

$13.00

fried chicken, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Trak Houz Tacos

$15.00

Rib Taco's

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Greek Wrap

$12.00

Flatbreads & Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak Flatbread

$12.00

BYO 12" Pizza

$13.00

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Fried Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Mac & Cheese - BBQ Pork

$16.00

Mac & Cheese - Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Mac & Cheese - BYO

$12.00

Steak Tips

$18.00

Veggie Rice Bowl

$14.00

Cat Fish

$13.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.95

Cottage Cheese

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Kettle Chips

$2.95

SD Plain Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$4.95

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.95

side Caesar

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Rice Pilaf

$4.95

chicken breast

$4.00

miss vickies

$2.95

Extra Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Asian Zing

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cajun Dry Rub

Chipolte Ranch

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Ghost Pepper

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Salt & Vinegar Dry Rub

Siracha

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ

$0.50

Thai Peanut

$0.50

Desserts

Single Scoop

$2.00

cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Skillet cookie

$8.00

RootBeer Float

$5.00

Peanut Butter Tart

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Mac

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fingers

$7.00

Kids Flatbread

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$7.00

Mini Corndogs

$7.00

stock

Chairs

chairs

$377.00

track

hamburger

$5.00

hotdog

$5.00

cheeseburger

$6.00

chips

$1.00

pop

$3.00

water

$2.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are excited to offer 29 tap beers, 6 tap wines along side a full bar. Don't stop there though! Coming from the kitchen is a delicious selection of appetizers, handhelds, flatbreads and much more! Stop in after riding on the track or with the family - whatever the reason - we are here to provide a fun experience!

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO, MI 49001

