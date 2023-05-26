Trak Houz Bar & Grill - at Zeigler Motorsports
14 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are excited to offer 29 tap beers, 6 tap wines along side a full bar. Don't stop there though! Coming from the kitchen is a delicious selection of appetizers, handhelds, flatbreads and much more! Stop in after riding on the track or with the family - whatever the reason - we are here to provide a fun experience!
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO, MI 49001
