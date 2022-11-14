Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant - Raleigh

506 Reviews

$$

10370 MONCREIFFE RD

RALEIGH, NC 27617

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Chicken Welly
Small Fish N Chips

Menu

Irish Egg Rolls

$10.00

Corned beef, Cheddar & cabbage. Side of 1000 Island dressing.

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Red onions, capers, whole grain mustard & soda bread.

Connemara Mussels

$14.00

Cooked with Kerrygold garlic butter & white wine OR Guinness, white beans & shallots.

Potato & Cheese Croquettes

$8.00

Cheddar & potato in a panko breading. Bacon & onion sour cream on the side.

Scotch Eggs

$8.00

Hard-boiled eggs, wrapped in sausage and panko breading. Dijon mustard on the side.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Ashe County Cheddar and Chapel Hill Creamery Calvander.

Potato Skins

$10.00

Stuffed with bacon, cheese and scallions. Sour cream on the side.

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Applesauce

$2.00

House Salad

$5.00+

Seasonal greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and bell peppers. Half: $4 / Full: $8

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons & Chapel Hill Creamery Calvander cheese. Half: $4 / Full: $8

Beetroot & Goat Cheese Salad

$8.00+

Seasonal greens, pickled beets, caramelized onions and Hillsborough Farm honey fig goat cheese.

Galway Bay Chowder

$5.00

Cream based chowder with salmon, cod, clams, potatoes, vegetables and dill.

Soup du jour

$4.00

Soda Bread

$2.50

Small Fish N Chips

$10.00

Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce

Small Corned Beef & Cabbage

$12.00

Corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes & spicy Dijon mustard.

Small Bangers & Mash

$10.00

One all-natural sausage served over mashed potatoes with gravy.

Small Shepherd's Pie

$10.00

Traditional savory dish of local beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$20.00

$20.00

Corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes & spicy Dijon mustard.

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Two all-natural sausages served over mashed potatoes with gravy.

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Traditional savory dish of local beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes.

Boxty

$8.00

Irish farmhouse staple of shredded potatoes, flour, milk, eggs & leeks

Chicken Welly

$15.00

Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.

Reuben

$11.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing and Swiss cheese on rye bread.

Trali Burger

$12.00

Grass-fed beef burger on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato

Guinness Burger

$13.00

Grass-fed beef topped with Guinness Cheddar, caramelized onions and brown gravy over a bed of mashed potatoes.

Chipotle Black Bean Wrap

$10.00

House-made black bean burger, Calvander cheese wrapped in tortilla with lettuce & fresh pico

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese & Dijon on rye bread.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Calvander and Cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.

Lamb Burger

$13.00

Grass-fed lamb, horseradish aioli and cheese on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Smoked Salmon Panini

$14.00

Smoked salmon, goat cheese, cucumbers & capers on toasted sourdough

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Granny Smith apples with oatmeal crisp. Topped with caramel sauce. Comes with a side of vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Chip Bread & Butter Pudding

Chocolate Chip Bread & Butter Pudding

$7.00

$7.00

Topped with chocolate sauce.

Bailey's Cheesecake

Bailey's Cheesecake

$7.00

$7.00

Topped with Bailey's whipped cream.

NC State Ice Cream

NC State Ice Cream

$7.00

$7.00
Chocolate Molten Cake

Chocolate Molten Cake

$7.00

$7.00

Gluten-friendly and made with bittersweet chocolate. Side of vanilla ice cream.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$7.00

$7.00

Moist cake made with chopped dates. Topped with caramel sauce. Comes with a side of vanilla ice cream.

Family Dessert

$20.00

Select up to four. If you prefer more than one of an item, let us know the number in "Special Instructions". For example, select cheesecake and bread pudding. Type 3 cheesecake & 1 bread pudding in special instructions.

Soup of the day

$4.00

Honey-fig goat cheese fritter

$8.00Out of stock

With strawberry marmalade

Roast Lamb

$25.00Out of stock

Rosemary & Garlic with red wine reduction gravy. Served with asparagus and colcannon potatoes

Glazed Ham

$18.00Out of stock

Apple cider sauce. Served with braised carrots and potatoes au gratin.

Buttermilk Chicken

$16.00

Atlantic Seafood Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon, clam, cod, carrots, celery in a dairy cream, spring onion and garlic sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese.

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier infused carrot cake with a cream cheese frosting & caramel marmalade.

Cheesecake Fritter

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake wrapped and fried, coated with a cinnamon sugar crust. Served with rhubarb puree and Bailey's cream.

Easter Menu

Family Roast Rack of Lamb

$120.00

Family Glazed Ham

$80.00

Family Molly's Chicken

$80.00

Family Atlantic Seafood Pie

$70.00

Family Dessert

$20.00

Additional Sides

Family Meals

Family Corned Beef and Cabbage

$40.00

Corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes & spicy Dijon mustard

Family Shepherd's Pie

$35.00

Traditional savory dish of local beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes

Family Fish & Chips

$40.00

Five pieces of cod, two boxes of fries, tartar sauce & citrus sriracha slaw (unless you request salad by choosing a salad dressing)

Family Bangers & Mash

$40.00

Four all-natural sausages served over mashed potatoes with gravy

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH, NC 27617

Directions

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant image
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant image

