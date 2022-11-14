Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trama's Trattoria

1,625 Reviews

$$$

115 Brighton Avenue

Long Branch, NJ 07740

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni
Eggplant Parmigiana
Tricolor Salad

Specialty Cocktails

Barrel Finished Negroni

Barrel Finished Negroni

$15.00

asbury park distilling co. barrel finished gin, campari aperitif, carpano antica formula vermouth

It's Lit

It's Lit

$15.00

tanteo jalapeno tequila, muddled mint and lime, club soda, pomegranate juice

Nine Twenty Three

Nine Twenty Three

$15.00

angel's envy bourbon, st. germain elderflower liqueur, luxardo amaretto, fresh lemon juice

Pomtini

Pomtini

$14.00

long branch "big door" vodka, pama liqueur, cointreau, pomegranate juice, orange juice

Autumn Harvest

$15.00

infuse spirits cinnamon apple vodka, prosecco, st. elizabeth allspice dram, local honey

Gin & Pear

Gin & Pear

$14.00

malfy italian gin, st. george pear liqueur, thyme, peppercorn, juniper, tonic, pear

Beachy Lychee 'tini

Beachy Lychee 'tini

$15.00

asbury park distilling co. vodka, soho lychee liqueur, italicus rosolio bergamot liqueur, cointreau liqueur

Under the Stars

$14.00

high west bourbon, mr. black coffee liqueur, bourbon aged maple, chocolate bitters

Blood Orange Margarita

$16.00

don julio blanco tequila, solerno blood orange liqueur, blood orange puree, lemon, lime, orange, agave

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.00
Allagash "White"

$8.00

Allagash "White"

$8.00
Stone IPA

Stone IPA

$6.00
Troegs Perpetual IPA

$6.00

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$6.00

Lagunitas IPNA (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00
Chimay Grande Réserve (Blue)

$10.00

Chimay Grande Réserve (Blue)

$10.00
Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00
Guinness

Guinness

$5.00
Heineken Light

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00

Wines by the Bottle

100 Nino Franco "Rustico" Prosecco

$50.00

100 Nino Franco "Rustico" Prosecco

$50.00
101 Juve & Camps Cava

$48.00

101 Juve & Camps Cava

$48.00
102 Veuve Clicquot Brut

$127.00

102 Veuve Clicquot Brut

$127.00
103 Barone Pizzini Brut Rose

$89.00

103 Barone Pizzini Brut Rose

$89.00
104 Champagne Moutard

$82.00

104 Champagne Moutard

$82.00
105 Paula Saracco Moscato d'Asti

$38.00

105 Paula Saracco Moscato d'Asti

$38.00
106 375mL Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne

$47.00

375mL

106 375mL Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne

$47.00

375mL

200 Tenuta Di Fessina "il Musmeci"

$196.00

200 Tenuta Di Fessina "il Musmeci"

$196.00
201 Massolino Chardonnay

$68.00

201 Massolino Chardonnay

$68.00
202 Prá Soave Classico "Monte Grande"

$71.00

202 Prá Soave Classico "Monte Grande"

$71.00
203 Mohua Sauv Blanc

$38.00

203 Mohua Sauv Blanc

$38.00
204 Decoy By Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

204 Decoy By Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00
205 Vietti Roero Arneis

$50.00

205 Vietti Roero Arneis

$50.00
206 Massolino Langhe Riesling

$60.00

206 Massolino Langhe Riesling

$60.00
207 St. Michael-Eppan "Sanct Valentin" Pinot Bianco

$88.00

207 St. Michael-Eppan "Sanct Valentin" Pinot Bianco

$88.00
208 Recanati Chardonnay

208 Recanati Chardonnay

$48.00

KOSHER

209 Ferrari-Carano Chard

$58.00

209 Ferrari-Carano Chard

$58.00
210 Marco Felluga Friulano

$42.00

210 Marco Felluga Friulano

$42.00
211 Jonathan Didier Pabiot Pouilly Fume

$62.00

211 Jonathan Didier Pabiot Pouilly Fume

$62.00
212 Nervi-Conterno Rosato

$66.00

212 Nervi-Conterno Rosato

$66.00
213 Oliver Morin Bourgogne

$48.00

213 Oliver Morin Bourgogne

$48.00
214 Borghi Ad EST Pinot Grigio

$32.00

214 Borghi Ad EST Pinot Grigio

$32.00
215 Eyrie Vineyards Pinot Gris

$46.00

215 Eyrie Vineyards Pinot Gris

$46.00
216 Masseria Li Veli Fiano

$44.00

216 Masseria Li Veli Fiano

$44.00
217 Muri Gries Pinot Grigio

$42.00

217 Muri Gries Pinot Grigio

$42.00
218 Librandi Ciro Bianco

$38.00

218 Librandi Ciro Bianco

$38.00
219 Casale Marchese Frascati Superiore

$34.00

219 Casale Marchese Frascati Superiore

$34.00
220 Umani Ronchi "CaSal di Serra" Verdicchio

$44.00

220 Umani Ronchi "CaSal di Serra" Verdicchio

$44.00
221 La Val "Rias Baixas" Albarino

$40.00

221 La Val "Rias Baixas" Albarino

$40.00
222 Cakebread Sauv Blanc

$82.00

222 Cakebread Sauv Blanc

$82.00
223 Beau Roy Sancerre

$54.00

223 Beau Roy Sancerre

$54.00
224 Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis

$66.00

224 Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis

$66.00
225 Piero Mancini Vermentino di Gallura

$42.00

225 Piero Mancini Vermentino di Gallura

$42.00
BTL Boundary Breaks Riesling

$42.00

BTL Boundary Breaks Riesling

$42.00

BTL Gradis'ciutta Friulano

$52.00
BTL Boira' Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL Boira' Pinot Grigio

$46.00
BTL Kurtatsch Sauvignon

$50.00

BTL Kurtatsch Sauvignon

$50.00
BTL Cantele Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Cantele Chardonnay

$42.00
BTL Ranch 32 Chardonnay

$54.00

BTL Ranch 32 Chardonnay

$54.00
BTL Marsuret Prosecco

$48.00

BTL Marsuret Prosecco

$48.00
BTL Moulin de Gassac Rosé

$36.00

BTL Moulin de Gassac Rosé

$36.00
300 Campogiovanni Brunello di Montalcino

$112.00

300 Campogiovanni Brunello di Montalcino

$112.00
301 Cakebread Pinot Noir

$102.00

301 Cakebread Pinot Noir

$102.00
302 Tenuta di Fessina "il Musmeci" Riserva Rosso

$102.00

302 Tenuta di Fessina "il Musmeci" Riserva Rosso

$102.00
303 Morgante Nero D'Avola

$42.00

303 Morgante Nero D'Avola

$42.00
304 San Giorgio Ciampoleto Rosso di Montalcino

$60.00

304 San Giorgio Ciampoleto Rosso di Montalcino

$60.00
305 Caparzo "La Caduta" Rosso di Montalcino

$72.00

305 Caparzo “La Caduta” Rosso di Montalcino

$72.00
306 Laus Vitae Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva

$74.00

306 Laus Vitae Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva

$74.00
307 Agostina Pieri Brunello

$96.00

307 Agostina Pieri Brunello

$96.00
308 Secondo Marco Valpolicella

$44.00

308 Secondo Marco Valpolicella

$44.00
309 MasoMaroni Amarone

$104.00

309 MasoMaroni Amarone

$104.00
310 Mascarello "Scudetto" Barbera d'Alba

$120.00

310 Mascarello "Scudetto" Barbera d'Alba

$120.00
311 Domaine Matrot Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$54.00

311 Domaine Matrot Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$54.00
312 G.D. Vajra Barbera d'Alba

$44.00

312 G.D. Vajra Barbera d'Alba

$44.00
313 Paitin Barbaresco "Serraboella"

$96.00

313 Paitin Barbaresco "Serraboella"

$96.00
314 Scaia Cabernet

$42.00

314 Scaia Cabernet

$42.00
315 Tramin Pinot Noir

$47.00

315 Tramin Pinot Noir

$47.00
316 Mullan Road Cab

$120.00

316 Mullan Road Cab

$120.00

317 Villa Cerna "Primocolle" Chianti Classico

$52.00
318 Castello di Bossi "Corbaia"

$142.00

318 Castello di Bossi "Corbaia"

$142.00
319 Conundrum Red Blend

$66.00

319 Conundrum Red Blend

$66.00
320 Bell'Aja Super Tuscan

320 Bell'Aja Super Tuscan

$50.00Out of stock
321 Calabretta "Vigne Vecchie"

$74.00

321 Calabretta "Vigne Vecchie"

$74.00
322 Stephane Ogier "La Rosine" Syrah

$54.00

322 Stephane Ogier "La Rosine" Syrah

$54.00
323 Bussola "Ca' del Laito"

$54.00

323 Bussola "Ca' del Laito"

$54.00
324 Ernesto Catena "Siesta"

324 Ernesto Catena "Siesta"

$60.00Out of stock
325 Cruse Wine Co "Monkey Jacket"

$56.00

325 Cruse Wine Co "Monkey Jacket"

$56.00
326 Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

$102.00

326 Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

$102.00
327 Castell'in Villa

$114.00

327 Castell'in Villa

$114.00
328 J.K. Carriere "Vespidae"

$84.00

328 J.K. Carriere "Vespidae"

$84.00
329 Senorio de P. Pecina "Reserva"

$60.00

329 Senorio de P. Pecina "Reserva"

$60.00
330 Cortese Nebbiolo Langhe

$54.00

330 Cortese Nebbiolo Langhe

$54.00
331 Tua Rita "Perlato del Bosco"

$64.00

331 Tua Rita "Perlato del Bosco"

$64.00
332 Fattoria Rodano CCR "Viacosta"

$68.00

332 Fattoria Rodano CCR "Viacosta"

$68.00
333 Colle Massari "Montecucco"

$56.00

333 Colle Massari "Montecucco"

$56.00

334 il Poggione Brunello

$148.00
335 Hess Cab Sauv

$86.00

335 Hess Cab Sauv

$86.00
336 San Giorgio Brunello di Montalcino

$132.00

336 San Giorgio Brunello di Montalcino

$132.00
337 Nervi-Conterno Gattinara

$102.00

337 Nervi-Conterno Gattinara

$102.00
338 Sella & Mosca Cannonau Riserva

$48.00

338 Sella & Mosca Cannonau Riserva

$48.00
339 Castellare Chianti Classico

$48.00

339 Castellare Chianti Classico

$48.00
340 Hardin Cabernet Sauvignon

340 Hardin Cabernet Sauvignon

$66.00Out of stock

341 Oddero Barolo

$99.00

342 Valle Reale Montepulciano

$44.00
343 Borgo Scopeto "Borgonero"

$44.00

343 Borgo Scopeto "Borgonero"

$44.00
344 Giacomo Conterno "Francia" Barolo 2015

$360.00

344 Giacomo Conterno "Francia" Barolo 2015

$360.00
345 Recanati Cab Sauv

345 Recanati Cab Sauv

$48.00

KOSHER

347 Estancia Uspallata Malbec

$125.00
BTL dough Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL dough Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Poggio Scaletti Chianti

$46.00
BTL Umani Ronchi Podere Montepulciano

$50.00

BTL Umani Ronchi Podere Montepulciano

$50.00
BTL Freelander Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Freelander Cabernet

$50.00
BTL Montepeloso "A Quo"

$64.00

BTL Montepeloso "A Quo"

$64.00

BTL Lo Zoccolaio Barolo

$80.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Tricolor Salad

Tricolor Salad

$18.00

baby arugula, endive, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, white balsamic

Baby Artichoke Salad

Baby Artichoke Salad

$18.00

lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, black pepper, parmesan reggiano

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.00

romaine hearts, white anchovies, parmesan reggiano, croutons, chili oil

CAPRESE Salad

CAPRESE Salad

$18.00

buffalo mozzarella, lucky tomatoes, basil leaves, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$26.00

thinly sliced filet mignon, black truffles, baby arugula, shaved reggiano

Mama Trama's Meatballs

Mama Trama's Meatballs

$16.00

creamy polenta, red sauce, parmesan reggiano

Calamari

Calamari

$21.00

cherry tomatoes, organic arugula, lemon crown, red sauce

Mussels

Mussels

$21.00

tomato gravy, roasted garlic, basil leaves, brooklyn bread

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$15.00

focaccia, garlic butter, parmesan cheese, red sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

pat’s red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves

Entrees

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$29.00

italian sausage, english peas, san marzano, tomatoes, parmesan cream

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$29.00

broccoli rabe, garlic oil, chili flakes, parmesan reggiano

Add Sausage

$3.00

for orecchiette only

Cavatelli

$29.00

"norma style" eggplant, pomodoro, oregano, insalata ricotta

Bucatini

Bucatini

$29.00

"cacio e peppe" cracked black pepper, black truffle butter, pecorino toscano,

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$29.00

local mushroom “bolognese” homemade ricotta, shaved black truffles

Side Pasta

$12.00

please specify sauce (red sauce, butter sauce or garlic/oil)

Large Pasta

$29.00

please specify sauce (red sauce, butter sauce or garlic/oil)

Branzino

Branzino

$38.00

italian butter beans, tuscan black kale, orange scented olive tapenade

Organic Salmon

Organic Salmon

$38.00

beluga lentils, organic beets, glazed baby carrots, salsa verde

Halibut

Halibut

$40.00

swiss chard tortellini, honey nut squash puree, sage brown butter

Fluke

Fluke

$38.00

“francaise style” baby patty pan squash, crispy potato gnocchi

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$34.00

pat’s red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil leaves, side of spaghetti

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$39.00

soft polenta, brussels sprout leaves, dolce gorgonzola, apple cider jus

Chicken Limone

Chicken Limone

$29.00

boneless half chicken limone, garlic whipped potatoes, charred green onions

Prime Bone-In Ribeye

Prime Bone-In Ribeye

$68.00

“florentine style” herb olive oil, baby spinach, fingerling potatoes

Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$29.00

mama trama's meatballs, red sauce, whipped ricotta

Sides

SIDE Broccoli Rabe

SIDE Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Broccoli Rabe/Garlic/Olive Oil

SIDE Native Mushrooms

SIDE Native Mushrooms

$10.00

Native Mushrooms/Herbs/Whipped Ricotta

SIDE Polenta

SIDE Polenta

$10.00

Polenta/Mascarpone/Reggiano

SIDE Fingerling Potatoes

SIDE Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

Fingerling Potatoes/Herbs/Olive Oil

SIDE Saut Spinach

SIDE Saut Spinach

$10.00

Organic Baby Spinach/Olive Oil/Garlic

SIDE Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts/Maple/Pomegranate

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00

affogato style

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$9.00

vanilla bean, raspnerry sauce, berries

Warm Chocolate Cake

Warm Chocolate Cake

$9.00

chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato

Ricotta Cheesecake

Ricotta Cheesecake

$10.00

balsamic strawberries, whipped cream

Gelato Sampling

$8.00

chocolate, pistachio and stracciatella

Sorbet Sampling

$8.00

peach, raspberry and mango

Biscotti

$5.00Out of stock
Biscotti & Vin Santo Snifter

Biscotti & Vin Santo Snifter

$18.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Trama has a strong following with food and wine aficionados due to his fierce commitment to quality, consistency and attention to detail. Chef Trama uses the highest-quality local, farm to table ingredients according to the seasons when they are at their optimum taste.

Website

Location

115 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Directions

