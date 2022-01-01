TRAMONTO 27 SAW MILL RIVER RD
No reviews yet
27 SAW MILL RIVER RD
Hawthorne, NY 10532
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Wine by the Glass
Prosecco
Prosecco NV Tenuta Santa Anna ‘bubbly & exciting’ with floral notes and delicate bubbles. 9 34
Spumante
Spumante NV Asti Nando, Piemonte ‘flirtatious & sweet’ honeysuckle and crisp effervescence. 9 34
Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio 2021 Pinot Grigio S. Anna Veneto‘fresh & light’ green apple fruit and dry finish 9 34
SauvignonBlanc
SauvignonBlanc2020 Mussel Bay New Zealand 'refreshing & fruit-driven'tropical fruits & fun minerals 9 34
Chardonnay
Chardonnay 2020 Murphy Goode Sonoma'creamy & round’ the right amount of oak and balance 10 36
Pecorino
Pecorino 2021 Ciavolich Abruzzo'seductive & revitalizing ’ balance of ripe summer fruit & tradition 10 38
Falanghina
Falanghina 2019 Orneta herbacious & curvy the right amount of minerality and 11 40
Rose
Rose 2021 Les Trois Rose Sources France‘tantalizing & pink’ mild skin contact & bright fruits 10 38
Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir 2018 Les Allies, France‘complex & elegant’ soft fragrances of cedar and red fruit 10 38
Chianti
Chianti 2019 Famiglia Castellani ‘suave & laid back’ finishes juicy and long with playful cherry nuances. 9 34
Montepulciano
Montepulciano2019 Illuminati Abruzzo ‘supple & zingy’ bright with licorice aromas pair with most foods. 10 38
Malbec
Malbec 2018 Edmond de Rothchild, Argentina ‘majestic & passionate’ powerful aromatics & polished 10 38
Cabernet
Cabernet Blend 2018 Peirano Estate Lodi County CA ‘dynamic & powerful’layers of concentrated fruit 12 45
Negroamaro
Negroamaro 2017 TerragnoloPuglia‘luxurious & full’dark fruits and late harvested grapes hint at mature sugars 12 46
Super Tuscan
Super Tuscan 2018 La Cattura ‘vibrant & spirited’ intensely violet in colors hint at blackcurrant spices 11 41
Roma Rosso
Roma Rosso 2017 Poggio le Volpi ‘opulent & concentrated’ cesanse grapes that yield powerful flavors 12 46
Barolo
Barolo 2015 Antologia ‘regal & pronounced’ nebiolo grapes aged to royal expression 16 60
White Wine Bottles
102 Mionetto
102 Mionetto Valdobbiadene Veneto 50
110 Veuve Cliquot ‘Brut’
110 Veuve Cliquot ‘Brut’ Yellow Label Champagne France 85
111 Lunae Vermentino 2019
111 Vermentino 2019 Lunae Vermentino 39
113 Melacce Vermentino 2020
113 Vermentino 2020 Castello Colle Massari ‘Melacce’ 38
116 Sauvignon Blanc 2017 Bridge Lane
116 Sauvignon Blanc 2017 Bridge Lane North Fork NY 42
119 Chardonnay Lieb Cellars
119 Chardonnay 2017 Lieb Cellars North Fork NY 44
120 Sauvignon Blanc 2021 Babich Black Label
120 Sauvignon Blanc 2021 Babich Black Label Malborough New Zealand 37
122Pinot Grigio ERA Veneto
122 Pinot Grigio 2018 ERA Veneto organic 32
126 La CremaChardonnay
126 Chardonnay 2017 La Crema Sonoma 49
132 Zibibo 2018
132 Zibibo 2018 Donnafugata Lighea Sicilia 45
142 Livio Felluga PinotGrigio 2017
142 PinotGrigio 2017 Livio Felluga Friuli Venezia Giulia 55
143 PinotGrigio Terlano
143 PinotGrigio 2020 Terlano Trentino Alto Adige 50
145 Poggiobello Pinot Grigio
145 Pinot Grigio 2018 Poggiobello Friuli Venezia Giuli 45
151 Diatom by Greg Brewer
151 Chardonnay 2021 Diatom by Greg Brewer Santa Barbara County CA 55
161 Jerman Pinot Grigio
166 Hahn Estate Chard
168 Chardonnay 2019 Sonoma Cutrer Sonoma CA 40
170 Catarratto 2018 Cantine Pepi
170 Catarratto 2018Cantine Pepi Game`Sicilia 45
179 Fiano D’Avellino 2017
179 Fiano D’Avellino 2017 Contrada 49
185 Gavi Bricco Dei Guazzi
185 Gavi 2019 Bricco Dei Guazzi Piedmonte 42
186 Gavi Franco Serra DOCG
186 Gavi 2019 Franco Serra DOCG Piedmonte 36
187Gavi Conte di Tassarolo
187 Gavi 2020 Conte di Tassarolo DOCG 43
197 Fleuriet Sancerre 2021
197 Sancerre 2021 Fleuriet France 52
198 Alexandre Sancerre NV
198 Sancerre NV Cuvee Pierre Alexandre Sancerre France 60
211 Pecorino Illuminati Controguerra
211 Pecorino 2019Illuminati Controguerra Abruzzo 40
212 House Pecorino 2021 Ciavolich Aries
212 Pecorino 2021Ciavolich Aries Abruzzo 38
215 Orneta Falanghina
215 Falanghina 2019 Azienda AgricolaOrneta Campania 40
223 Verdicchio di Jesi 2019
223 Verdicchio di Jesi 2019 Velenosi Marche 38
601 S Anna House Prosecco
601 ProseccoTenuta S. Anna 34
602 AstiNando Spumante
602 AstiNando Spumante 34
603 House PinotGrigio Sant’ Anna
603 PinotGrigio 2021 Tenuta Sant’ Anna 34
606 House Chardonnay Murphy Goode
606 Chardonnay 2020 Murphy Goode Sonoma 36
617 Malvasia 2017 Poggio le Volpi
617 Malvasia 2017 Poggio le Volpi Lazio 36
621 Rose 2019 Les Trois Rose
621 Rose 2019 Les Trois Rose Sources Provence France 38
664 House Sauvignon Blanc Mussel Bay
664 Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Mussel Bay New Zealand 34
98 Dom Perignon Champagne
98 Champagne 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne France 275
99 Ca Del Bosco Franciacorta
99 FranciacortaCa Del BoscoCuvee Italia 90
663 Sancerre 2021 La Forcine Sancerre
Red Wine Bottles
241 Caparra & Siciliani
241 Gaglioppo Ciro 2018 Caparra & Siciliani Calabria 49
242 Lambrusco Riunite
242Lambrusco Riunite NV Served Chilled 28
243 Cotes du Rhone
377 Shiraz 2016 Penfold’s Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz Blend 93
252 Arinzano 2015
252 Arinzano 2015 Hacienda Arinzano 44
252 Dolcetto 2017
626 Dolcetto 2017 Le Ginestre Piemonte Italia 42
262 Altos De Valdoso 2014
262 Altos De Valdoso 2014 Ribera del Duero 50
264 Bossi 2019 Castello
264 Chianti Classico 2019 Castello Bossi Toscana 49
266 Frescobaldi
266 Chianti 2019Frescobaldi Castiglioni Toscana 40
267 Malenchini Colli Fiorentini
267 Chianti Colli Fiorentini 2019 Malenchini Chianti Reserva Toscana 58
275 Nozzole Riserva Toscana
275 Chianti Classico 2018 Nozzole Riserva Toscana 60
290 Castello Albola Chianti Classico 2018
290 Chianti Classico 2018 Castello D’Albola Toscana 48
292 Zanna Montepulciano Riserva
292 Montepulciano Riserva Illuminati Zanna, Abruzzo 60
293 Cecchi 1.5L
293 Chianti Classico 2014 Cecchi Classico Riserva di Famiglia Toscana 150 1.5L Magnum
293 Cecchi Riserva Famiglia 750ml.
332 Merlot 2017 Freemark Abbey Napa Valley California 70
295 CVetic Montepulciano 2017
295 Montepulciano 2017 Riserva Masciarelli Cvetic, Abruzzo 60
299 San Lorenzo Rosso Conero
299 Rosso Conero Umani Ronchi ‘San Lorenzo’ Marche 42
303 Podere Montepulciano 2016
303 Montepulciano 2016 Podere Castorani Abruzzo organic 40
309 Velenosi Rosso Piceno 2015
309 Rosso Piceno 2015 Velenosi Le Marche 75
314 Bordeaux Bernateau
314 Bordeaux 2015 Chateau Bernateau 75
319 Bodegas LAN 2012
319 Bodegas LAN 2012 Gran Reserva Rioja 60
321 Les Allies
321 Pinot Noir 2018 Les Allies, Bourgogne France 40
323 Siduri
323 Pinot Noir 2018 Siduri, Willamette 50
324 Lucienne
324 Pinot Noir 2018 Lucienne, Monterrey 85
325 L’Umami
325 Pinot Noir 2020 L’Umami Willamette Oregon 45
328 Sanford
328 Pinot Noir 2018 Sanford, Santa Barbara 90
330 Melville Estate
330 Pinot Noir 2015 Melville Estate Santa Rita 79
333 Merlot 2017 L’Ecole
333 Merlot 2017 L’Ecole Columbia County Washington 50
342 JordanCabernet Sauvignon
342 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Jordan Sonoma County CA 130
344 Technique Stags Leap
344 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Technique Stags Leap District Napa Valley 55
345 Fortress Sonoma
345 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Fortress Sonoma 55
346 HonigCabernet Sauvignon 2016
346 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Honig Napa Valley 89
350 1/2 Bt. Hess
350 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Hess Napa Valley 40 Half Bottle
351 Veraison Krupp Brothers
351 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Krupp Brothers Veraison Napa Valley 160
352 Method Cabernet Sauvignon
352 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Method Napa Valley 50
353 PejuCabernet Sauvignon
353 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Peju Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 150
354 Krupp Brother M5
354 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Krupp Brother M5 Napa Valley 300
355 Stone Street
355 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017Stone Street Estate Sonoma 85
357 Groth Oakville
357 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Groth Oakville Napa County CA 100
358 Cannanau 2015 Argiolas Turriga
358 Cannanau 2015 Argiolas Turriga Sardegna 180
359 Cannanau Olianas
359 Cannanau 2018 Olianas Sardegna 40
362 Stags Leap Winery
362 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Stags Leap Winery Estate Grown S.L.V Napa Valley 350
363 Phantom Bogle Petite
363 Bogle Petite Sirah Zinfandel Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot 2018 60
364 Brandin Iron Nickel & Nickel
364 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Nickel & Nickel Branding Iron Napa Valley 195
369 Chimney Rock Elevage Stags Leap
369 Chimney Rock Elevage Stags Leap District Napa Valley 2018 210
372 Zinfandel Edmeades Mendocino
372 Zinfandel 2016 Edmeades Mendocino CA 43
373 8 Years in Dessert Orin Swift
373 Orin Swift 8Yearsin Dessert Zinfandel Syrah Petite Sirah CA 2019 90
375 Malbec Antigal
375 Malbec 2016 Antigal Uno Mendoza Argentina 48
379 Marcelo Pelleriti
379 Malbec 2015Marcelo Pelleriti, Mendoza Argentina 45
385 Marion Amarone
385 Amarone 2014 Marion Amarone Valpolicella Verona 160
389 Aglianico 2015 Nativ Eremo
389 Aglianico 2015 Nativ Eremo SanQuirico Campania 100
390 Masi Amarone della Valpolicella
390 Amarone 2012 Masi Amarone della Valpolicella Verona 250
393 Matilda Aglianico 2018
393 Aglianico 2018 Villa Matilde Campania 40
398 Hahn Estate 1/2 Bt.
398 Pinot Noir 2017 Hahn Estate Monterey 26 Half Bottle
402 Montefalco Rosso 2015
402 Montefalco Rosso 2015 Arnaldo CapraiSagratino 50
403 Brunello di Montalcino Mastrojanni
403 Brunello di Montalcino 2016Mastrojanni Toscana 150
409 Tenuta Sette Cieli
409 SuperTuscan 2018 Tenuta Sette CieliCab Merlot 55
413 Damilano‘Le Cinquevigne
413 Barolo 2015 Damilano‘Le Cinquevigne,’Piemonte, 77
419 Boschino Sangiovese
419 SuperTuscan 2015 San Fabiano Calcinaia Casa Boschino SangioveseCab Merlot 44
420 Forno Romano Amarone
420 Amarone 2013 Dal Forno Romano Amarone Valpolicella Superiore Verona 200
421 Giacosa Fratelli ‘Mandorlo'
421 Barolo 2012 Giacosa Fratelli ‘Mandorlo,’Piemonte, 90
422 Brunello Altesino
422 Brunello di Montalcino 2015Altesino, Toscana 130
425 Gaja Restituta Brunello di Montalcino 2016
425 Brunello di Montalcino 2016Gaja ‘Santa Restituta’ Toscana 170
426 2016 Frescobaldi
426 Brunello di Montalcino 2016Frescobaldi Toscana 120
430 Brunello di Montalcino Palazzo
430 Brunello di Montalcino 2011Palazzo, Toscana 155
431 PACE Barbera D’Alba 2018
431 Barbera D’Alba 2018 Pace DOC 45
432 Bussia Barbera D’Alba 2020
432 Barbera D’Alba 2020 Fratelli Giacosa Bussia 45
433 Luciano Sandrone
433 Barolo 2015 Luciano Sandrone ‘Le Vigne’ Piemonte, 240
435 Barbera Del Monferrato Casaccia
435 Barbera Del Monferrato 2016 La Casaccia Italia 60
438 Brunello il Poggione
438 Brunello di Montalcino 2015il Poggione Toscana 160
441 Albarossa Bricco Dei Guazzi 2016
441 Albarossa Bricco Dei Guazzi 2016 44
444 Le Macchiole ‘Paleo’
444 SuperTuscan 2017 Le Macchiole ‘Paleo’ Cabernet Franc 225
449 Guidalberto
449 Bolgheri 2017SanGuido Guidalberto 115
450 2016 Sassicaia San Guido
450 Bolgheri 2016Sassicaia San Guido 440
452 Refosco 2014Pecorari
452 Refosco 2014 Pierpaolo Pecorari Friuli Venezi 50
453 Argiano ‘Solengo’ Petit Verdot Sangiovese
453 SuperTuscan 2018 Argiano ‘Solengo’ Petit Verdot SangioveseCab Merlot 140
454 Pietroso Rosso Montalicino 2020
458 2018 Orma Via Bolgherese
458 Bolgheri 2018 Orma Via Bolgherese 140
459 Guicciardini Strozza Ocra
459 Bolgheri 2017Guicciardini Strozza Ocra 60
462 Barbera Riva Leone Piemonte 2016
462 Barbera Riva Leone Piemonte 2016 30
464 Biondi Santi
464 Brunello di Montalcino 2015Biondi Santi Toscana 350
465 Roberto Voerzio
465 Barolo 2016 Roberto Voerzio ‘Comune di La Morra’ Piemonte, 210
469 Gaja Promis Toscano Blend 2019
469 Toscano Blend 2019 Gaja Ca Marcanda 100
473 Argiano Rosso di Montalcino 2017
473 Rosso di Montalcino 2017 Argiano Toscana 60
475 2019 Parusso
475 Langhe 2019 Parusso DOCG Piemonte, 50
478 Casanova Di Neri
478 Brunello di Montalcino 2017Casanova Di Neri 105
539 Brunello di Montalcino Il Marroneto
539 Brunello di Montalcino 2013il Marroneto Toscana 1.5L Magnum 700
612 Castellani House Chianti
612 Chianti Classico 2017 Tomaiolo Riserva di Famiglia Toscana 36
613 Illuminati House Montepulciano 2017
613 Montepulciano 2017 IlluminatiRiparosso, Abruzzo 38
616 House Cabernet Sauvignon
340 Cabernet Sauvignon 201718 Grgich Napa 165
617 Malbec Rothchild
617 Malbec 2019 Edmond de Rothchild, Argentina 38
618 House Negroamaro
618 Negroamaro 2017 Terragnolo Apollonio Puglia 46
624 SuperTuscan Castellani
624 SuperTuscan 2016 Castellani Toroldego 41
669 Antologia dei Vini Piemontesi
669 Barolo 2015 Antologia dei Vini Piemontesi, Piemonte, 60
699 Roma Rosso Poggio
699 Roma Rosso Poggio Le Volpi Cesanese Lazio
Cabernet Sauvignon 2011
340 Cabernet Sauvignon 2011 Grgich Napa 165
621 Rose
623 Riesling Agness Wine Celllars
356 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Far Niente Napa Valley
339 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Silver Oak Napa Valley
small bites
Arancini
ARANCINI CHEESY RISOTTO BALLS
Olives
FIVE VARIETY OLIVE MEDLEY 8
Fried ceci bean
CRISPED TRUFFLED CHICK PEAS 9
Fried Artichoke Heart
FIRE ROASTED RED PEPPER 7
Shishito Peppers
WHIPPED RICOTTA OLIO D’OLIVA TOAST 10
Rosemary Flat Bread
ROSEMARY FLATBREAD wood Fired with sea salt olive oil and rosemary
******COURSE******
antipasti
Fried calamari
fritti di calamari crisped zucchini & pepper served with marinara
Eggplant rollatini
eggplant & ricotta rollatini in nonna’s tomato sauce
Octopus
polipo grilled octopus on spiced pepperoncino potato salad
Baked clams
baked clams whole stuffed with pancetta breadcrumbs
Meatballs
our signature meatballs in tomato sauce with basil oil
Caciotta Scamorza
fried long stem artichoke with lemony garlic saffron aioli
Mussels
mussels with soppressata fregula and cannellini bean in prosecco broth
Burrata
burrata on beets orange segment salad with honeyed pistachio toast
Shrimp
seared shrimp on grilled corn red onion and sweet pepper chorizo `
Fried Artichoke
******COURSE******
Tagliere Chef Selection
Grana Padang (Single)
Manchego (Single)
Cipolla Balsamico (Single)
Prosciutto (Single)
Soppressata (Single)
Speck (Single)
Coppa (Single)
Mortadella (Single)
salads
Baby greens
baby green medley of tender lettuce with goat cheese and sliced pear
Farro
farro grain apple gorgonzola walnuts dry cranberry lemon vinaigrette
Romana Cesare
escarole with almonds pomegranate honey dijon dressing ricotta salata
Arugula
arugula with fennel orange segments & grana padano creamy balsamico
Kale Salad
kale shavings with mushroom grapes & gorgonzola in shallot balsamico
Calamari Salad
calamari crisped with frisee lettuce red onion tomato in spicy aioli dressing
******COURSE******
pizza
Margherita
tomato basil mozzarella
Fig Pizza
speck fig jam gorgonzola
Stracchino
creamy stracchino cheese sweet sausage raddicchio & fennel pollen
Fior'DiBosco
wild mushroom medley goat cheese fontina ‘truffled’ evoo
Carbona` Pizza
caramelized onion tart triple cream formaggio & thyme
Diavola
sausage mozzarella tomato spiced soppressata & ‘nduja
Salsiccia Pizza
sausage broccoli rabe mozzarella tomato
GLUTEN FREE DOUGH
******COURSE******
pasta
Orrecchiette
orrecchiette broccoli rabe hot ‘nduja sausage in garlic oil
Papardelle
papardelle wide ribbon pasta veal bolognese fresh mint
Maccheroni al Ferretto Pasta
troffie a twisty shaped pasta in braised short rib ragu with fava
Calamarata
calamarata tube pasta in porcini crema with wild mushroom
Tagliatelle
bucatini amatriciana with crisped guanciale in tomato basil sugo
Cavatelli
cavatelli carbonara with pancetta black pepper farm egg yolk
Sweet Potato Gnocchi
potato gnocchi with tomato sugo creamy a spoonful burrata
Chitarra Squid Ink
squidink chitarra seafood misto spicy tomato sauce baked in parchment
Ravioli
our ravioli made to seasons best offerings & chefs inspiration
******COURSE******
main dish
Chicken Parm
breadcrumb crisped chicken parmigiana with melting mozzarella
Salmon
salmon on sautéed kale quinoa & black olive with dill crema
Chicken scarpariello
scarpariello chicken on the bone braised with sausage roasted
Short rib
short ribs braised in pomegranate served with summer string bean & polenta
Steak
grass fed sirloin on parmigiano whipped potato garlic scented broccoli rabe
Branzino
herb breadcrumb branzino on cucumber tomato ciabatta panzanella salad
Veal with Mushrooms
veal scallopini in creamy pesto melting fontina on zucchini & potato wheels
Pork chop
grilled double cut pork chop on fennel & potato in balsamic pepper glaze
******COURSE******
Sides
Lunch Pizza
MARGHERITA
tomato basil mozzarella
FIG PIZZA
speck fig jam gorgonzola
Carbona`
creamy stracchino cheese sweet sausage raddicchio & fennel pollen
FIOR’ DI BOSCO
wild mushroom medley goat cheese fontina ‘truffled’ evoo
DIAVOLA
sausage mozzarella tomato spiced soppressata & ‘nduja
SALSICCIA
sausage broccoli rabe mozzarella tomato
GLUTEN FREE DOUGH
******COURSE******
Lunch Antipasto
Truffled chick pea
mimas truffled chick peas fried and tossed in pecorino
Fried calamari
fritti di calamari zucchini & red pepper battered crisp with marinara 1
Meatballs
our veal pork & beef meatballs in pomodoro basil oil parm
Arancini
arancini cheesy rice balls with peas crunchy and piping hot
Shishito
shishito peppers in everything bagel seasoning
Homemade mozzarella
housemade mozzarella grape tomato basil & red pepper
Eggplant rollatini
eggplant rollatini ricotta mozzarella tomato sauce
Shrimp & Chorizo
steamed mussels in tomato broth with toasted ciabatta bread
Crab& Salmon cakes
pan crisped salmon cakes on baby lettuce and red pepper crema
******COURSE******
Lunch Salad
Misty Baby Greens
baby greens medley goat cheese pear walnut balsamic vinaigrette
Calamari salad
crispy calamari arugula, frisee, tomato red onion garlic aioli
Farro
farro grain apple, gorgonzola pistachio, dry cranberry vinaigrette
Arugula
arugula with fennel dry apricots and shaved grana padano
Kale Salad
kale with grapes & mushroom in shallot balsamic gorgonzola
Ceasar Salad
crunchy escarole salad almond pomegranate ricotta salata
Panzanella
panzanella a cucumber tomato ciabatta bread salad
Panini
Chicken panino
chicken cutlet basil pesto red peppers fontina cheese in ciabatta
Scarpa panino
scarp panino chicken spicy & sweet pepper sausage on rustic bread
Eggplant panino
eggplant melting scamorza cheese broccoli rabe sundried tomato mayo
Prosciutto mozzarella panino
prosciutto caprese mozzarella tomato basil prosciutto di parma
******COURSE******
Lunch Main Dishes
Eggplant parm
eggplant parmigiana baked layers of eggplant and tomato mozzarella
Garganelli
garganelli with atlantic shrimp in creamy tomato rosato
Salmon
salmon on kale & quinoa with black olives and creamy dill
Chicken parm
parmigiana chicken cutlet melting mozzarella and tomato
Orrecchiette
orecchiette broccoli rabe sausage ‘nduja sun dried tomato pecorino
Chicken francese
chicken francese and in lemony white wine sauce with seasonal veggies
Rigatoni Bolognese
rigatoni in signature veal bolognese parmigiano
Bucatini
spaghettini with steamed mussels & octopus in tomato peperoncino broth
Chicken Palermitano
Veal Capricciosa
veal cappricciosa a crisped breaded cutlet with mozzarella arugula salad
******COURSE******
Lunch Sides
Dessert
Tiramisu
tiramisu espresso soaked cookies whipped mascarpone
Fuso
warm chocolate sfuso liquid center with vanilla gelato
Tartufo
tartufo candied cherry and almonds ice cream
Nutella canoli
nutella filled mini cannoli crushed hazelnuts
Yonkers cheesecake
creme brulle` cheesecake by zuppa our yonkers location
Ricotta cheesecake
ricotta cheese cake infused with orange blossom water
Maple panna cotta
coconut panna cotta caramelized pineapple
Nutella pizza
nutella pizza our pizza dough with hazelnut chocolate
BreadPudding
Gelato
selection of our artisan gelato
Sorbet
selection of our artisan sorbets
Biscotti
abruzzese almond biscotti
Birthday Candle
HH Menu
Happy Hour Arancini
arancini cheesy risotto balls fried crisp
Happy Hour Chickpeas
mima’s truffle fried chick peas pecorino
Happy Hour Olives
marinated mediterranean olive medley
Happy Hour Pizza
margherita pizza tomato basil mozzarella
Happy Hour Red pepper
fire roasted red peppers
Happy Hour Meatball
polpette our meatballs in tomato basil
Happy Hour Beer
beer
Happy Hour Wine
glass of wine
Happy Hour Cocktail
mixed drinks
Happy Hour Rocks
On the Rocks
Happy Hour Martini
martini
Half Tray Appetizer
1/2 Tray Baked Clams (roasted garlic, red peppers, onions, lemon, white wine)
Baked Clams (roasted garlic, red peppers, onions, lemon, white wine) ……….…...…………….…
1/2 Tray Fried Calamari with Marinara
Fried Calamari with Marinara………………………………………………………………………
1/2 Tray Grilled Shrimp on Grilled Corn Chorizo Red Onion Salad
Grilled Shrimp on Grilled Corn Chorizo Red Onion Salad………………………………………….…
1/2 Tray Meatballs our signature pork veal beef in tomato sauce
Meatballs our signature pork veal beef in tomato sauce
1/2 Tray Stuffed Eggplant Rollatini (No Meat)
Stuffed Eggplant Rollatini (No Meat) ……………………………………………………………....
1/2 Tray Eggplant Parmigiano
Eggplant Parmigiano….…………………………………………………….....................................
1/2 Tray Cold Antipasto (Mozzarella, Olive Roast Pepper Artichoke, assorted cured meats and cheeses)
Cold Antipasto (Mozzarella, Olive Roast Pepper Artichoke, assorted cured meats and cheeses) ….
1/2 Tray Sausage, and Pepper
Sausage, and Pepper………………………………………………....................................................
1/2 Tray Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad……………………………………………………………………………….…………
1/2 Tray Farro Grain Arugula Salad Apple Walnut Gorgonzola Dry Cranberry
Farro Grain Arugula Salad Apple Walnut Gorgonzola Dry Cranberry…………………….…
1/2 Tray Baby Greens (mixed greens, Sliced Pear, Goat cheese)
Baby Greens (mixed greens, Sliced Pear, Goat cheese) …………………………………………….
1/2 Tray Arugula Salad
Arugula Salad………………………………………………………………….………………….…
1/2 Tray Tre Colore Salad (endive, arugula, radicchio)
Tre Colore Salad (endive, arugula, radicchio) …………………………………….…………….…
1/2 Tray Arancini Rice Balls
Arancini Rice Balls…
Full Tray Appetizer
Full Tray Fried Calamari with Marinara
Fried Calamari with Marinara………………………………………………………………………
Full TrayGrilled Shrimp on Grilled Corn Chorizo Red Onion Salad
Grilled Shrimp on Grilled Corn Chorizo Red Onion Salad………………………………………….…
Full TrayMeatballs our signature pork veal beef in tomato sauce
Meatballs our signature pork veal beef in tomato sauce
Full TrayStuffed Eggplant Rollatini (No Meat)
Stuffed Eggplant Rollatini (No Meat) ……………………………………………………………....
Full TrayEggplant Parmigiano
Eggplant Parmigiano….…………………………………………………….....................................
Full TrayCold Antipasto (Mozzarella, Olive Roast Pepper Artichoke, assorted cured meats and cheeses)
Cold Antipasto (Mozzarella, Olive Roast Pepper Artichoke, assorted cured meats and cheeses) ….
Full TraySausage, and Pepper
Sausage, and Pepper………………………………………………....................................................
Full TrayCaesar Salad
Caesar Salad……………………………………………………………………………….…………
Full TrayFarro Grain Arugula Salad Apple Walnut Gorgonzola Dry Cranberry
Farro Grain Arugula Salad Apple Walnut Gorgonzola Dry Cranberry…………………….…
Full TrayBaby Greens (mixed greens, Sliced Pear, Goat cheese)
Baby Greens (mixed greens, Sliced Pear, Goat cheese) …………………………………………….
Full TrayArugula Salad
Arugula Salad………………………………………………………………….………………….…
Full TrayTre Colore Salad (endive, arugula, radicchio)
Tre Colore Salad (endive, arugula, radicchio) …………………………………….…………….…
Full TrayArancini Rice Balls
Arancini Rice Balls…
Half Tray Entree
1/2 Tray Rigatoni Bolognese (rigatoni in a ground veal and tomato sauce)
Rigatoni Bolognese (rigatoni in a ground veal and tomato sauce)…………………………..
1/2 Tray Pasta al Pomodoro (with plum tomatoes and fresh basil)
Pasta al Pomodoro (with plum tomatoes and fresh basil)…………………….……………..
1/2 Tray Penne ala Grappa
Penne ala Grappa………………………………………………………………………….…
1/2 Tray Paccheri In a Porcini and Mushroom Crema
Paccheri In a Porcini and Mushroom Crema……………………………………………….…
1/2 Tray Cavatelli In a Carbonara
Cavatelli In a Carbonara
1/2 Tray Orrecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Spicy)
Orrecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Spicy)……………………………………………….…
1/2 Tray Pasta Primavera (with garlic and oil and seasonal vegetables)
Pasta Primavera (with garlic and oil and seasonal vegetables) …….……………………….
1/2 Tray Garganelli with Creamy Tomato Grappa and Shrimp
Garganelli with Creamy Tomato Grappa and Shrimp…………………………….………
1/2 Tray Risotto with (Saffron, Mixed Vegetable, Mushroom, 4 Cheese)
Risotto with (Saffron, Mixed Vegetable, Mushroom, 4 Cheese) ……...…………….……
1/2 Tray Lasagna (, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce)
Lasagna (, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce) …Min 2-day Notice as all pasta is made fresh
1/2 Tray Chicken Francese/ Marsala/ Piccata, Martini Parmigiano
Chicken Francese/ Marsala/ Piccata, Martini Parmigiano………………………………………….
1/2 Tray Chicken Scarpariello (with sausage, cherry peppers, roasted garlic and white wine)
Chicken Scarpariello (with sausage, cherry peppers, roasted garlic and white wine)………..
1/2 Tray Chicken Sorrentino eggplant mozzarella tomato or Saltimbocca a sage prosciutto wine sauce
Chicken Sorrentino eggplant mozzarella tomato or Saltimbocca a sage prosciutto wine sauce…….
1/2 Tray Sliced Steak with Barolo Mushroom Sauce
Sliced Steak with Barolo Mushroom Sauce……………………………………….…
1/2 Tray Pork Tenderloin in Balsamic Pepper and Onion
Pork Tenderloin in Balsamic Pepper and Onion…………………………….…
1/2 Tray Veal in your choice of Preparation Parmigiana /Francese/Marsala/ Piccata
Veal in your choice of Preparation Parmigiana /Francese/Marsala/ Piccata………….………...….
1/2 Tray Salmon (Dijon, Maple Glaze, Dill Crema)
Salmon (Dijon, Maple Glaze, Dill Crema) ………………….……….
1/2 Tray Branzino in choice of (Lemon Butter, Black Olive Tomato, Saffron)
Branzino in choice of (Lemon Butter, Black Olive Tomato, Saffron) .............……………
Full Tray Entree
Full Tray Rigatoni Bolognese (rigatoni in a ground veal and tomato sauce)
Rigatoni Bolognese (rigatoni in a ground veal and tomato sauce)…………………………..
Full Tray Pasta al Pomodoro (with plum tomatoes and fresh basil)
Pasta al Pomodoro (with plum tomatoes and fresh basil)…………………….……………..
Full Tray Penne ala Grappa
Penne ala Grappa………………………………………………………………………….…
Full Tray Paccheri In a Porcini and Mushroom Crema
Paccheri In a Porcini and Mushroom Crema……………………………………………….…
Full Tray Cavatelli In a Carbonara
Cavatelli In a Carbonara
Full Tray Orrecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Spicy)
Orrecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Spicy)……………………………………………….…
Full Tray Pasta Primavera (with garlic and oil and seasonal vegetables)
Pasta Primavera (with garlic and oil and seasonal vegetables) …….……………………….
Full Tray Garganelli with Creamy Tomato Grappa and Shrimp
Garganelli with Creamy Tomato Grappa and Shrimp…………………………….………
Full Tray Risotto with (Saffron, Mixed Vegetable, Mushroom, 4 Cheese)
Risotto with (Saffron, Mixed Vegetable, Mushroom, 4 Cheese) ……...…………….……
Full Tray Lasagna (, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce)
Lasagna (, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce) …Min 2-day Notice as all pasta is made fresh
Full Tray Chicken Francese/ Marsala/ Piccata, Martini Parmigiano
Chicken Francese/ Marsala/ Piccata, Martini Parmigiano………………………………………….
Full Tray Chicken Scarpariello (with sausage, cherry peppers, roasted garlic and white wine)
Chicken Scarpariello (with sausage, cherry peppers, roasted garlic and white wine)………..
Full Tray Chicken Sorrentino eggplant mozzarella tomato or Saltimbocca a sage prosciutto wine sauce
Chicken Sorrentino eggplant mozzarella tomato or Saltimbocca a sage prosciutto wine sauce…….
Full Tray Sliced Steak with Barolo Mushroom Sauce
Sliced Steak with Barolo Mushroom Sauce……………………………………….…
Full Tray Pork Tenderloin in Balsamic Pepper and Onion
Pork Tenderloin in Balsamic Pepper and Onion…………………………….…
Full Tray Veal in your choice of Preparation Parmigiana /Francese/Marsala/ Piccata
Veal in your choice of Preparation Parmigiana /Francese/Marsala/ Piccata………….………...….
Full Tray Salmon (Dijon, Maple Glaze, Dill Crema)
Salmon (Dijon, Maple Glaze, Dill Crema) ………………….……….
Full Tray Branzino in choice of (Lemon Butter, Black Olive Tomato, Saffron)
Branzino in choice of (Lemon Butter, Black Olive Tomato, Saffron) .............……………
Half Tray Sides
1/2 Tray Escarole & Beans
Escarole & Beans …………………………………………………………………………….
1/2 Tray Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli Rabe…………………………………………………………….……………….…..
1/2 Tray Vegetable Grill Medley Zucchini Eggplant Red Pepper Onions Fennel Olive Oil Sea Salt
Vegetable Grill Medley Zucchini Eggplant Red Pepper Onions Fennel Olive Oil Sea Salt…
1/2 Tray Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potato
Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potato……………………………….…………………………….…
Full Tray Sides
Full Tray Escarole & Beans
Escarole & Beans …………………………………………………………………………….
Full Tray Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli Rabe…………………………………………………………….……………….…..
Full Tray Vegetable Grill Medley Zucchini Eggplant Red Pepper Onions Fennel Olive Oil Sea Salt
Vegetable Grill Medley Zucchini Eggplant Red Pepper Onions Fennel Olive Oil Sea Salt…
Full Tray Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potato
Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potato……………………………….…………………………….…
Half Tray Dessert
Full Tray Dessert
Kids Menu
Arancini
arancini cheesy risotto balls fried crisp
Cheese Pizza ny style
classic cheese pizza tomato mozzarella
Chicken Cutlet Fries
chicken cutlets with hand cut fries
Meatballs Kids(2)
polpette our meatballs in tomato basil
Pasta Marinara
rigatoni penne or spaghetti marinara
Pasta Vodka
rigatoni penne or spaghetti alcohol free vodka sauce
Creamy parmigiano
rigatoni penne or spaghetti creamy parmigiano
Meat sauce
pasta in bolognese meat sauce
Ravioli with cheese
ricotta cheese ravioli in pomodoro
Pasta butter
rigatoni penne or spaghetti butter sauce
Pasta olive oil
rigatoni penne or spaghetti olive oil
Pasta plain
rigatoni penne or spaghetti plain
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
elcome to Tramonto: a different approach to cuisine. For over 25 years, we’ve perfected great Italian food in an atmosphere of genuine hospitality. When you walk through our doors, you’re part of a family where every meal is a special occasion. Whether this is your first time, or you’re an old friend, we welcome you to a one-of-kind dining experience. – the Tramonto Team
27 SAW MILL RIVER RD, Hawthorne, NY 10532