TRAMONTO 27 SAW MILL RIVER RD

Order Again

Popular Items

Zuppa our Daily Soup`

SPECIALS

Zuppa our Daily Soup`

$10.00

Ravioli SPECIAL

$26.00

Rabbit

$36.00

Black Bass

$32.00

Tomahawk Steak

$95.00

******COURSE******

Flounder

$32.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$45.00Out of stock

Fettuccine

$25.00

Ribeye

$46.00

Wine by the Glass

Prosecco

$9.00

Prosecco NV Tenuta Santa Anna ‘bubbly & exciting’ with floral notes and delicate bubbles. 9 34

Spumante

$9.00

Spumante NV Asti Nando, Piemonte ‘flirtatious & sweet’ honeysuckle and crisp effervescence. 9 34

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Pinot Grigio 2021 Pinot Grigio S. Anna Veneto‘fresh & light’ green apple fruit and dry finish 9 34

SauvignonBlanc

$9.00

SauvignonBlanc2020 Mussel Bay New Zealand 'refreshing & fruit-driven'tropical fruits & fun minerals 9 34

Chardonnay

$10.00

Chardonnay 2020 Murphy Goode Sonoma'creamy & round’ the right amount of oak and balance 10 36

Pecorino

$10.00

Pecorino 2021 Ciavolich Abruzzo'seductive & revitalizing ’ balance of ripe summer fruit & tradition 10 38

Falanghina

$11.00

Falanghina 2019 Orneta herbacious & curvy the right amount of minerality and 11 40

Rose

$10.00

Rose 2021 Les Trois Rose Sources France‘tantalizing & pink’ mild skin contact & bright fruits 10 38

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Pinot Noir 2018 Les Allies, France‘complex & elegant’ soft fragrances of cedar and red fruit 10 38

Chianti

$9.00

Chianti 2019 Famiglia Castellani ‘suave & laid back’ finishes juicy and long with playful cherry nuances. 9 34

Montepulciano

$10.00

Montepulciano2019 Illuminati Abruzzo ‘supple & zingy’ bright with licorice aromas pair with most foods. 10 38

Malbec

$10.00

Malbec 2018 Edmond de Rothchild, Argentina ‘majestic & passionate’ powerful aromatics & polished 10 38

Cabernet

$12.00

Cabernet Blend 2018 Peirano Estate Lodi County CA ‘dynamic & powerful’layers of concentrated fruit 12 45

Negroamaro

$12.00

Negroamaro 2017 TerragnoloPuglia‘luxurious & full’dark fruits and late harvested grapes hint at mature sugars 12 46

Super Tuscan

$11.00

Super Tuscan 2018 La Cattura ‘vibrant & spirited’ intensely violet in colors hint at blackcurrant spices 11 41

Roma Rosso

$12.00

Roma Rosso 2017 Poggio le Volpi ‘opulent & concentrated’ cesanse grapes that yield powerful flavors 12 46

Barolo

$16.00

Barolo 2015 Antologia ‘regal & pronounced’ nebiolo grapes aged to royal expression 16 60

White Wine Bottles

102 Mionetto

$50.00

102 Mionetto Valdobbiadene Veneto 50

110 Veuve Cliquot ‘Brut’

$85.00

110 Veuve Cliquot ‘Brut’ Yellow Label Champagne France 85

111 Lunae Vermentino 2019

$39.00

111 Vermentino 2019 Lunae Vermentino 39

113 Melacce Vermentino 2020

$38.00

113 Vermentino 2020 Castello Colle Massari ‘Melacce’ 38

116 Sauvignon Blanc 2017 Bridge Lane

$42.00

116 Sauvignon Blanc 2017 Bridge Lane North Fork NY 42

119 Chardonnay Lieb Cellars

$44.00

119 Chardonnay 2017 Lieb Cellars North Fork NY 44

120 Sauvignon Blanc 2021 Babich Black Label

$40.00

120 Sauvignon Blanc 2021 Babich Black Label Malborough New Zealand 37

122Pinot Grigio ERA Veneto

$32.00

122 Pinot Grigio 2018 ERA Veneto organic 32

126 La CremaChardonnay

$49.00

126 Chardonnay 2017 La Crema Sonoma 49

132 Zibibo 2018

$45.00

132 Zibibo 2018 Donnafugata Lighea Sicilia 45

142 Livio Felluga PinotGrigio 2017

$55.00

142 PinotGrigio 2017 Livio Felluga Friuli Venezia Giulia 55

143 PinotGrigio Terlano

$50.00

143 PinotGrigio 2020 Terlano Trentino Alto Adige 50

145 Poggiobello Pinot Grigio

$45.00

145 Pinot Grigio 2018 Poggiobello Friuli Venezia Giuli 45

151 Diatom by Greg Brewer

$55.00

151 Chardonnay 2021 Diatom by Greg Brewer Santa Barbara County CA 55

161 Jerman Pinot Grigio

$48.00

166 Hahn Estate Chard

$40.00

168 Chardonnay 2019 Sonoma Cutrer Sonoma CA 40

170 Catarratto 2018 Cantine Pepi

$45.00

170 Catarratto 2018Cantine Pepi Game`Sicilia 45

179 Fiano D’Avellino 2017

$49.00

179 Fiano D’Avellino 2017 Contrada 49

185 Gavi Bricco Dei Guazzi

$42.00

185 Gavi 2019 Bricco Dei Guazzi Piedmonte 42

186 Gavi Franco Serra DOCG

$36.00

186 Gavi 2019 Franco Serra DOCG Piedmonte 36

187Gavi Conte di Tassarolo

$43.00

187 Gavi 2020 Conte di Tassarolo DOCG 43

197 Fleuriet Sancerre 2021

$52.00

197 Sancerre 2021 Fleuriet France 52

198 Alexandre Sancerre NV

$60.00

198 Sancerre NV Cuvee Pierre Alexandre Sancerre France 60

211 Pecorino Illuminati Controguerra

$40.00

211 Pecorino 2019Illuminati Controguerra Abruzzo 40

212 House Pecorino 2021 Ciavolich Aries

$38.00

212 Pecorino 2021Ciavolich Aries Abruzzo 38

215 Orneta Falanghina

$40.00

215 Falanghina 2019 Azienda AgricolaOrneta Campania 40

223 Verdicchio di Jesi 2019

$38.00

223 Verdicchio di Jesi 2019 Velenosi Marche 38

601 S Anna House Prosecco

$34.00

601 ProseccoTenuta S. Anna 34

602 AstiNando Spumante

$34.00

602 AstiNando Spumante 34

603 House PinotGrigio Sant’ Anna

$34.00

603 PinotGrigio 2021 Tenuta Sant’ Anna 34

606 House Chardonnay Murphy Goode

$36.00

606 Chardonnay 2020 Murphy Goode Sonoma 36

617 Malvasia 2017 Poggio le Volpi

$36.00

617 Malvasia 2017 Poggio le Volpi Lazio 36

621 Rose 2019 Les Trois Rose

$38.00

621 Rose 2019 Les Trois Rose Sources Provence France 38

664 House Sauvignon Blanc Mussel Bay

$34.00

664 Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Mussel Bay New Zealand 34

98 Dom Perignon Champagne

$275.00

98 Champagne 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne France 275

99 Ca Del Bosco Franciacorta

$90.00

99 FranciacortaCa Del BoscoCuvee Italia 90

663 Sancerre 2021 La Forcine Sancerre

$46.00

Red Wine Bottles

241 Caparra & Siciliani

$49.00

241 Gaglioppo Ciro 2018 Caparra & Siciliani Calabria 49

242 Lambrusco Riunite

$28.00

242Lambrusco Riunite NV Served Chilled 28

243 Cotes du Rhone

$44.00

377 Shiraz 2016 Penfold’s Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz Blend 93

252 Arinzano 2015

$44.00

252 Arinzano 2015 Hacienda Arinzano 44

252 Dolcetto 2017

$42.00

626 Dolcetto 2017 Le Ginestre Piemonte Italia 42

262 Altos De Valdoso 2014

$50.00

262 Altos De Valdoso 2014 Ribera del Duero 50

264 Bossi 2019 Castello

$49.00

264 Chianti Classico 2019 Castello Bossi Toscana 49

266 Frescobaldi

$40.00

266 Chianti 2019Frescobaldi Castiglioni Toscana 40

267 Malenchini Colli Fiorentini

$58.00

267 Chianti Colli Fiorentini 2019 Malenchini Chianti Reserva Toscana 58

275 Nozzole Riserva Toscana

$60.00

275 Chianti Classico 2018 Nozzole Riserva Toscana 60

290 Castello Albola Chianti Classico 2018

$48.00

290 Chianti Classico 2018 Castello D’Albola Toscana 48

292 Zanna Montepulciano Riserva

$60.00

292 Montepulciano Riserva Illuminati Zanna, Abruzzo 60

293 Cecchi 1.5L

$150.00

293 Chianti Classico 2014 Cecchi Classico Riserva di Famiglia Toscana 150 1.5L Magnum

293 Cecchi Riserva Famiglia 750ml.

$80.00

332 Merlot 2017 Freemark Abbey Napa Valley California 70

295 CVetic Montepulciano 2017

$60.00

295 Montepulciano 2017 Riserva Masciarelli Cvetic, Abruzzo 60

299 San Lorenzo Rosso Conero

$42.00

299 Rosso Conero Umani Ronchi ‘San Lorenzo’ Marche 42

303 Podere Montepulciano 2016

$40.00

303 Montepulciano 2016 Podere Castorani Abruzzo organic 40

309 Velenosi Rosso Piceno 2015

$75.00

309 Rosso Piceno 2015 Velenosi Le Marche 75

314 Bordeaux Bernateau

$75.00

314 Bordeaux 2015 Chateau Bernateau 75

319 Bodegas LAN 2012

$60.00

319 Bodegas LAN 2012 Gran Reserva Rioja 60

321 Les Allies

$40.00

321 Pinot Noir 2018 Les Allies, Bourgogne France 40

323 Siduri

$50.00

323 Pinot Noir 2018 Siduri, Willamette 50

324 Lucienne

$85.00

324 Pinot Noir 2018 Lucienne, Monterrey 85

325 L’Umami

$45.00

325 Pinot Noir 2020 L’Umami Willamette Oregon 45

328 Sanford

$90.00

328 Pinot Noir 2018 Sanford, Santa Barbara 90

330 Melville Estate

$79.00

330 Pinot Noir 2015 Melville Estate Santa Rita 79

333 Merlot 2017 L’Ecole

$50.00

333 Merlot 2017 L’Ecole Columbia County Washington 50

342 JordanCabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

342 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Jordan Sonoma County CA 130

344 Technique Stags Leap

$55.00

344 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Technique Stags Leap District Napa Valley 55

345 Fortress Sonoma

$55.00

345 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Fortress Sonoma 55

346 HonigCabernet Sauvignon 2016

$89.00

346 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Honig Napa Valley 89

350 1/2 Bt. Hess

$40.00

350 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Hess Napa Valley 40 Half Bottle

351 Veraison Krupp Brothers

$160.00

351 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Krupp Brothers Veraison Napa Valley 160

352 Method Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

352 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Method Napa Valley 50

353 PejuCabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

353 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Peju Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 150

354 Krupp Brother M5

$300.00

354 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Krupp Brother M5 Napa Valley 300

355 Stone Street

$85.00

355 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017Stone Street Estate Sonoma 85

357 Groth Oakville

$100.00

357 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Groth Oakville Napa County CA 100

358 Cannanau 2015 Argiolas Turriga

$180.00

358 Cannanau 2015 Argiolas Turriga Sardegna 180

359 Cannanau Olianas

$40.00

359 Cannanau 2018 Olianas Sardegna 40

362 Stags Leap Winery

$350.00

362 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Stags Leap Winery Estate Grown S.L.V Napa Valley 350

363 Phantom Bogle Petite

$60.00

363 Bogle Petite Sirah Zinfandel Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot 2018 60

364 Brandin Iron Nickel & Nickel

$195.00

364 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Nickel & Nickel Branding Iron Napa Valley 195

369 Chimney Rock Elevage Stags Leap

$210.00

369 Chimney Rock Elevage Stags Leap District Napa Valley 2018 210

372 Zinfandel Edmeades Mendocino

$43.00

372 Zinfandel 2016 Edmeades Mendocino CA 43

373 8 Years in Dessert Orin Swift

$90.00

373 Orin Swift 8Yearsin Dessert Zinfandel Syrah Petite Sirah CA 2019 90

375 Malbec Antigal

$48.00

375 Malbec 2016 Antigal Uno Mendoza Argentina 48

379 Marcelo Pelleriti

$45.00

379 Malbec 2015Marcelo Pelleriti, Mendoza Argentina 45

385 Marion Amarone

$160.00

385 Amarone 2014 Marion Amarone Valpolicella Verona 160

389 Aglianico 2015 Nativ Eremo

$100.00

389 Aglianico 2015 Nativ Eremo SanQuirico Campania 100

390 Masi Amarone della Valpolicella

$250.00

390 Amarone 2012 Masi Amarone della Valpolicella Verona 250

393 Matilda Aglianico 2018

$40.00

393 Aglianico 2018 Villa Matilde Campania 40

398 Hahn Estate 1/2 Bt.

$26.00

398 Pinot Noir 2017 Hahn Estate Monterey 26 Half Bottle

402 Montefalco Rosso 2015

$50.00

402 Montefalco Rosso 2015 Arnaldo CapraiSagratino 50

403 Brunello di Montalcino Mastrojanni

$150.00

403 Brunello di Montalcino 2016Mastrojanni Toscana 150

409 Tenuta Sette Cieli

$60.00

409 SuperTuscan 2018 Tenuta Sette CieliCab Merlot 55

413 Damilano‘Le Cinquevigne

$77.00

413 Barolo 2015 Damilano‘Le Cinquevigne,’Piemonte, 77

419 Boschino Sangiovese

$44.00

419 SuperTuscan 2015 San Fabiano Calcinaia Casa Boschino SangioveseCab Merlot 44

420 Forno Romano Amarone

$200.00

420 Amarone 2013 Dal Forno Romano Amarone Valpolicella Superiore Verona 200

421 Giacosa Fratelli ‘Mandorlo'

$90.00

421 Barolo 2012 Giacosa Fratelli ‘Mandorlo,’Piemonte, 90

422 Brunello Altesino

$130.00

422 Brunello di Montalcino 2015Altesino, Toscana 130

425 Gaja Restituta Brunello di Montalcino 2016

$170.00

425 Brunello di Montalcino 2016Gaja ‘Santa Restituta’ Toscana 170

426 2016 Frescobaldi

$120.00

426 Brunello di Montalcino 2016Frescobaldi Toscana 120

430 Brunello di Montalcino Palazzo

$155.00

430 Brunello di Montalcino 2011Palazzo, Toscana 155

431 PACE Barbera D’Alba 2018

$45.00

431 Barbera D’Alba 2018 Pace DOC 45

432 Bussia Barbera D’Alba 2020

$45.00

432 Barbera D’Alba 2020 Fratelli Giacosa Bussia 45

433 Luciano Sandrone

$240.00

433 Barolo 2015 Luciano Sandrone ‘Le Vigne’ Piemonte, 240

435 Barbera Del Monferrato Casaccia

$60.00

435 Barbera Del Monferrato 2016 La Casaccia Italia 60

438 Brunello il Poggione

$160.00

438 Brunello di Montalcino 2015il Poggione Toscana 160

441 Albarossa Bricco Dei Guazzi 2016

$44.00

441 Albarossa Bricco Dei Guazzi 2016 44

444 Le Macchiole ‘Paleo’

$225.00

444 SuperTuscan 2017 Le Macchiole ‘Paleo’ Cabernet Franc 225

449 Guidalberto

$115.00

449 Bolgheri 2017SanGuido Guidalberto 115

450 2016 Sassicaia San Guido

$440.00

450 Bolgheri 2016Sassicaia San Guido 440

452 Refosco 2014Pecorari

$50.00

452 Refosco 2014 Pierpaolo Pecorari Friuli Venezi 50

453 Argiano ‘Solengo’ Petit Verdot Sangiovese

$140.00

453 SuperTuscan 2018 Argiano ‘Solengo’ Petit Verdot SangioveseCab Merlot 140

454 Pietroso Rosso Montalicino 2020

$75.00

458 2018 Orma Via Bolgherese

$140.00

458 Bolgheri 2018 Orma Via Bolgherese 140

459 Guicciardini Strozza Ocra

$60.00

459 Bolgheri 2017Guicciardini Strozza Ocra 60

462 Barbera Riva Leone Piemonte 2016

$30.00

462 Barbera Riva Leone Piemonte 2016 30

464 Biondi Santi

$350.00

464 Brunello di Montalcino 2015Biondi Santi Toscana 350

465 Roberto Voerzio

$210.00

465 Barolo 2016 Roberto Voerzio ‘Comune di La Morra’ Piemonte, 210

469 Gaja Promis Toscano Blend 2019

$100.00

469 Toscano Blend 2019 Gaja Ca Marcanda 100

473 Argiano Rosso di Montalcino 2017

$60.00

473 Rosso di Montalcino 2017 Argiano Toscana 60

475 2019 Parusso

$50.00

475 Langhe 2019 Parusso DOCG Piemonte, 50

478 Casanova Di Neri

$105.00

478 Brunello di Montalcino 2017Casanova Di Neri 105

539 Brunello di Montalcino Il Marroneto

$700.00

539 Brunello di Montalcino 2013il Marroneto Toscana 1.5L Magnum 700

612 Castellani House Chianti

$36.00

612 Chianti Classico 2017 Tomaiolo Riserva di Famiglia Toscana 36

613 Illuminati House Montepulciano 2017

$38.00

613 Montepulciano 2017 IlluminatiRiparosso, Abruzzo 38

616 House Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

340 Cabernet Sauvignon 201718 Grgich Napa 165

617 Malbec Rothchild

$38.00

617 Malbec 2019 Edmond de Rothchild, Argentina 38

618 House Negroamaro

$46.00

618 Negroamaro 2017 Terragnolo Apollonio Puglia 46

624 SuperTuscan Castellani

$41.00

624 SuperTuscan 2016 Castellani Toroldego 41

669 Antologia dei Vini Piemontesi

$60.00

669 Barolo 2015 Antologia dei Vini Piemontesi, Piemonte, 60

699 Roma Rosso Poggio

$46.00

699 Roma Rosso Poggio Le Volpi Cesanese Lazio

Cabernet Sauvignon 2011

$165.00

340 Cabernet Sauvignon 2011 Grgich Napa 165

621 Rose

$38.00

623 Riesling Agness Wine Celllars

$40.00

356 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Far Niente Napa Valley

$250.00

339 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Silver Oak Napa Valley

$300.00

small bites

Arancini

$10.00

ARANCINI CHEESY RISOTTO BALLS

Olives

$8.00

FIVE VARIETY OLIVE MEDLEY 8

Fried ceci bean

$11.00

CRISPED TRUFFLED CHICK PEAS 9

Fried Artichoke Heart

$16.00

FIRE ROASTED RED PEPPER 7

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

WHIPPED RICOTTA OLIO D’OLIVA TOAST 10

Rosemary Flat Bread

$10.00

ROSEMARY FLATBREAD wood Fired with sea salt olive oil and rosemary

******COURSE******

antipasti

Fried calamari

$18.00

fritti di calamari crisped zucchini & pepper served with marinara

Eggplant rollatini

$15.00

eggplant & ricotta rollatini in nonna’s tomato sauce

Octopus

$20.00

polipo grilled octopus on spiced pepperoncino potato salad

Baked clams

$16.00

baked clams whole stuffed with pancetta breadcrumbs

Meatballs

$17.00

our signature meatballs in tomato sauce with basil oil

Caciotta Scamorza

$16.00

fried long stem artichoke with lemony garlic saffron aioli

Mussels

$17.00

mussels with soppressata fregula and cannellini bean in prosecco broth

Burrata

$18.00

burrata on beets orange segment salad with honeyed pistachio toast

Shrimp

$18.00

seared shrimp on grilled corn red onion and sweet pepper chorizo `

Fried Artichoke

$16.00

******COURSE******

Tagliere Chef Selection

$28.00

Grana Padang (Single)

$8.00

Manchego (Single)

$8.00

Cipolla Balsamico (Single)

$8.00

Prosciutto (Single)

$8.00

Soppressata (Single)

$8.00

Speck (Single)

$8.00

Coppa (Single)

$8.00

Mortadella (Single)

$8.00

salads

Baby greens

$13.00

baby green medley of tender lettuce with goat cheese and sliced pear

Farro

$15.00

farro grain apple gorgonzola walnuts dry cranberry lemon vinaigrette

Romana Cesare

$15.00

escarole with almonds pomegranate honey dijon dressing ricotta salata

Arugula

$14.00

arugula with fennel orange segments & grana padano creamy balsamico

Kale Salad

$16.00

kale shavings with mushroom grapes & gorgonzola in shallot balsamico

Calamari Salad

$17.00

calamari crisped with frisee lettuce red onion tomato in spicy aioli dressing

******COURSE******

pizza

Margherita

$16.00

tomato basil mozzarella

Fig Pizza

$18.00

speck fig jam gorgonzola

Stracchino

$19.00

creamy stracchino cheese sweet sausage raddicchio & fennel pollen

Fior'DiBosco

$19.00

wild mushroom medley goat cheese fontina ‘truffled’ evoo

Carbona` Pizza

$20.00

caramelized onion tart triple cream formaggio & thyme

Diavola

$18.00

sausage mozzarella tomato spiced soppressata & ‘nduja

Salsiccia Pizza

$19.00

sausage broccoli rabe mozzarella tomato

GLUTEN FREE DOUGH

$5.00

******COURSE******

pasta

Orrecchiette

$26.00

orrecchiette broccoli rabe hot ‘nduja sausage in garlic oil

Papardelle

$27.00

papardelle wide ribbon pasta veal bolognese fresh mint

Maccheroni al Ferretto Pasta

$27.00

troffie a twisty shaped pasta in braised short rib ragu with fava

Calamarata

$26.00

calamarata tube pasta in porcini crema with wild mushroom

Tagliatelle

$26.00

bucatini amatriciana with crisped guanciale in tomato basil sugo

Cavatelli

$28.00

cavatelli carbonara with pancetta black pepper farm egg yolk

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$25.00

potato gnocchi with tomato sugo creamy a spoonful burrata

Chitarra Squid Ink

$29.00

squidink chitarra seafood misto spicy tomato sauce baked in parchment

Ravioli

$26.00

our ravioli made to seasons best offerings & chefs inspiration

******COURSE******

main dish

Chicken Parm

$27.00

breadcrumb crisped chicken parmigiana with melting mozzarella

Salmon

$29.00

salmon on sautéed kale quinoa & black olive with dill crema

Chicken scarpariello

$28.00

scarpariello chicken on the bone braised with sausage roasted

Short rib

$38.00

short ribs braised in pomegranate served with summer string bean & polenta

Steak

$44.00

grass fed sirloin on parmigiano whipped potato garlic scented broccoli rabe

Branzino

$30.00

herb breadcrumb branzino on cucumber tomato ciabatta panzanella salad

Veal with Mushrooms

$30.00

veal scallopini in creamy pesto melting fontina on zucchini & potato wheels

Pork chop

$36.00

grilled double cut pork chop on fennel & potato in balsamic pepper glaze

******COURSE******

Sides

Fries

$7.00

french fries

Roasted potato

$9.00

rosemary potato

Kale Side

$9.00

sautéed kale

Broccoli rabe

$9.00

broccoli rabe

Polenta

$9.00

Mashed Potato

$9.00

******COURSE******

Lunch Pizza

MARGHERITA

$13.00

tomato basil mozzarella

FIG PIZZA

$16.00

speck fig jam gorgonzola

Carbona`

$16.00

creamy stracchino cheese sweet sausage raddicchio & fennel pollen

FIOR’ DI BOSCO

$15.00

wild mushroom medley goat cheese fontina ‘truffled’ evoo

DIAVOLA

$14.00

sausage mozzarella tomato spiced soppressata & ‘nduja

SALSICCIA

$15.00

sausage broccoli rabe mozzarella tomato

GLUTEN FREE DOUGH

$5.00

******COURSE******

Lunch Antipasto

Truffled chick pea

$8.00

mimas truffled chick peas fried and tossed in pecorino

Fried calamari

$16.00

fritti di calamari zucchini & red pepper battered crisp with marinara 1

Meatballs

$13.00

our veal pork & beef meatballs in pomodoro basil oil parm

Arancini

$9.00

arancini cheesy rice balls with peas crunchy and piping hot

Shishito

$9.00

shishito peppers in everything bagel seasoning

Homemade mozzarella

$15.00

housemade mozzarella grape tomato basil & red pepper

Eggplant rollatini

$14.00

eggplant rollatini ricotta mozzarella tomato sauce

Shrimp & Chorizo

$17.00

steamed mussels in tomato broth with toasted ciabatta bread

Crab& Salmon cakes

$15.00

pan crisped salmon cakes on baby lettuce and red pepper crema

******COURSE******

Lunch Salad

Misty Baby Greens

$10.00

baby greens medley goat cheese pear walnut balsamic vinaigrette

Calamari salad

$15.00

crispy calamari arugula, frisee, tomato red onion garlic aioli

Farro

$14.00

farro grain apple, gorgonzola pistachio, dry cranberry vinaigrette

Arugula

$13.00

arugula with fennel dry apricots and shaved grana padano

Kale Salad

$13.00

kale with grapes & mushroom in shallot balsamic gorgonzola

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

crunchy escarole salad almond pomegranate ricotta salata

Panzanella

$14.00

panzanella a cucumber tomato ciabatta bread salad

Panini

Chicken panino

$15.00

chicken cutlet basil pesto red peppers fontina cheese in ciabatta

Scarpa panino

$16.00

scarp panino chicken spicy & sweet pepper sausage on rustic bread

Eggplant panino

$14.00

eggplant melting scamorza cheese broccoli rabe sundried tomato mayo

Prosciutto mozzarella panino

$17.00

prosciutto caprese mozzarella tomato basil prosciutto di parma

******COURSE******

Lunch Main Dishes

Eggplant parm

$17.00

eggplant parmigiana baked layers of eggplant and tomato mozzarella

Garganelli

$20.00

garganelli with atlantic shrimp in creamy tomato rosato

Salmon

$25.00

salmon on kale & quinoa with black olives and creamy dill

Chicken parm

$20.00

parmigiana chicken cutlet melting mozzarella and tomato

Orrecchiette

$21.00

orecchiette broccoli rabe sausage ‘nduja sun dried tomato pecorino

Chicken francese

$20.00

chicken francese and in lemony white wine sauce with seasonal veggies

Rigatoni Bolognese

$21.00

rigatoni in signature veal bolognese parmigiano

Bucatini

$21.00

spaghettini with steamed mussels & octopus in tomato peperoncino broth

Chicken Palermitano

$21.00

Veal Capricciosa

$25.00

veal cappricciosa a crisped breaded cutlet with mozzarella arugula salad

******COURSE******

Lunch Sides

Fries

$7.00

french fries

Roasted potato

$9.00

rosemary potato

Kale Side

$9.00

sautéed kale

Broccoli rabe

$9.00

broccoli rabe

******COURSE******

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

tiramisu espresso soaked cookies whipped mascarpone

Fuso

$12.00

warm chocolate sfuso liquid center with vanilla gelato

Tartufo

$9.00

tartufo candied cherry and almonds ice cream

Nutella canoli

$8.00

nutella filled mini cannoli crushed hazelnuts

Yonkers cheesecake

$11.00

creme brulle` cheesecake by zuppa our yonkers location

Ricotta cheesecake

$10.00

ricotta cheese cake infused with orange blossom water

Maple panna cotta

$10.00

coconut panna cotta caramelized pineapple

Nutella pizza

$12.00

nutella pizza our pizza dough with hazelnut chocolate

BreadPudding

$12.00

Gelato

$9.00

selection of our artisan gelato

Sorbet

$9.00

selection of our artisan sorbets

Biscotti

$4.00

abruzzese almond biscotti

Birthday Candle

HH Menu

Happy Hour Arancini

$6.00

arancini cheesy risotto balls fried crisp

Happy Hour Chickpeas

$5.00

mima’s truffle fried chick peas pecorino

Happy Hour Olives

$5.00

marinated mediterranean olive medley

Happy Hour Pizza

$10.00

margherita pizza tomato basil mozzarella

Happy Hour Red pepper

$5.00

fire roasted red peppers

Happy Hour Meatball

$7.00

polpette our meatballs in tomato basil

Happy Hour Beer

$4.00

beer

Happy Hour Wine

$6.00

glass of wine

Happy Hour Cocktail

$8.00

mixed drinks

Happy Hour Rocks

$10.00

On the Rocks

Happy Hour Martini

$10.00

martini

Half Tray Appetizer

1/2 Tray Baked Clams (roasted garlic, red peppers, onions, lemon, white wine)

$2.50

Baked Clams (roasted garlic, red peppers, onions, lemon, white wine) ……….…...…………….…

1/2 Tray Fried Calamari with Marinara

$65.00

Fried Calamari with Marinara………………………………………………………………………

1/2 Tray Grilled Shrimp on Grilled Corn Chorizo Red Onion Salad

$2.00

Grilled Shrimp on Grilled Corn Chorizo Red Onion Salad………………………………………….…

1/2 Tray Meatballs our signature pork veal beef in tomato sauce

$4.00

Meatballs our signature pork veal beef in tomato sauce

1/2 Tray Stuffed Eggplant Rollatini (No Meat)

$70.00

Stuffed Eggplant Rollatini (No Meat) ……………………………………………………………....

1/2 Tray Eggplant Parmigiano

$60.00

Eggplant Parmigiano….…………………………………………………….....................................

1/2 Tray Cold Antipasto (Mozzarella, Olive Roast Pepper Artichoke, assorted cured meats and cheeses)

$55.00

Cold Antipasto (Mozzarella, Olive Roast Pepper Artichoke, assorted cured meats and cheeses) ….

1/2 Tray Sausage, and Pepper

$55.00

Sausage, and Pepper………………………………………………....................................................

1/2 Tray Caesar Salad

$42.00

Caesar Salad……………………………………………………………………………….…………

1/2 Tray Farro Grain Arugula Salad Apple Walnut Gorgonzola Dry Cranberry

$65.00

Farro Grain Arugula Salad Apple Walnut Gorgonzola Dry Cranberry…………………….…

1/2 Tray Baby Greens (mixed greens, Sliced Pear, Goat cheese)

$40.00

Baby Greens (mixed greens, Sliced Pear, Goat cheese) …………………………………………….

1/2 Tray Arugula Salad

$50.00

Arugula Salad………………………………………………………………….………………….…

1/2 Tray Tre Colore Salad (endive, arugula, radicchio)

$55.00

Tre Colore Salad (endive, arugula, radicchio) …………………………………….…………….…

1/2 Tray Arancini Rice Balls

$50.00

Arancini Rice Balls…

Full Tray Appetizer

Full Tray Fried Calamari with Marinara

$100.00

Fried Calamari with Marinara………………………………………………………………………

Full TrayGrilled Shrimp on Grilled Corn Chorizo Red Onion Salad

Grilled Shrimp on Grilled Corn Chorizo Red Onion Salad………………………………………….…

Full TrayMeatballs our signature pork veal beef in tomato sauce

Meatballs our signature pork veal beef in tomato sauce

Full TrayStuffed Eggplant Rollatini (No Meat)

$120.00

Stuffed Eggplant Rollatini (No Meat) ……………………………………………………………....

Full TrayEggplant Parmigiano

$100.00

Eggplant Parmigiano….…………………………………………………….....................................

Full TrayCold Antipasto (Mozzarella, Olive Roast Pepper Artichoke, assorted cured meats and cheeses)

$85.00

Cold Antipasto (Mozzarella, Olive Roast Pepper Artichoke, assorted cured meats and cheeses) ….

Full TraySausage, and Pepper

$80.00

Sausage, and Pepper………………………………………………....................................................

Full TrayCaesar Salad

$62.00

Caesar Salad……………………………………………………………………………….…………

Full TrayFarro Grain Arugula Salad Apple Walnut Gorgonzola Dry Cranberry

$95.00

Farro Grain Arugula Salad Apple Walnut Gorgonzola Dry Cranberry…………………….…

Full TrayBaby Greens (mixed greens, Sliced Pear, Goat cheese)

$65.00

Baby Greens (mixed greens, Sliced Pear, Goat cheese) …………………………………………….

Full TrayArugula Salad

$70.00

Arugula Salad………………………………………………………………….………………….…

Full TrayTre Colore Salad (endive, arugula, radicchio)

$75.00

Tre Colore Salad (endive, arugula, radicchio) …………………………………….…………….…

Full TrayArancini Rice Balls

$80.00

Arancini Rice Balls…

Half Tray Entree

1/2 Tray Rigatoni Bolognese (rigatoni in a ground veal and tomato sauce)

$75.00

Rigatoni Bolognese (rigatoni in a ground veal and tomato sauce)…………………………..

1/2 Tray Pasta al Pomodoro (with plum tomatoes and fresh basil)

$55.00

Pasta al Pomodoro (with plum tomatoes and fresh basil)…………………….……………..

1/2 Tray Penne ala Grappa

$60.00

Penne ala Grappa………………………………………………………………………….…

1/2 Tray Paccheri In a Porcini and Mushroom Crema

$65.00

Paccheri In a Porcini and Mushroom Crema……………………………………………….…

1/2 Tray Cavatelli In a Carbonara

$65.00

Cavatelli In a Carbonara

1/2 Tray Orrecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Spicy)

$75.00

Orrecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Spicy)……………………………………………….…

1/2 Tray Pasta Primavera (with garlic and oil and seasonal vegetables)

$60.00

Pasta Primavera (with garlic and oil and seasonal vegetables) …….……………………….

1/2 Tray Garganelli with Creamy Tomato Grappa and Shrimp

$70.00

Garganelli with Creamy Tomato Grappa and Shrimp…………………………….………

1/2 Tray Risotto with (Saffron, Mixed Vegetable, Mushroom, 4 Cheese)

$45.00

Risotto with (Saffron, Mixed Vegetable, Mushroom, 4 Cheese) ……...…………….……

1/2 Tray Lasagna (, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce)

$70.00

Lasagna (, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce) …Min 2-day Notice as all pasta is made fresh

1/2 Tray Chicken Francese/ Marsala/ Piccata, Martini Parmigiano

$75.00

Chicken Francese/ Marsala/ Piccata, Martini Parmigiano………………………………………….

1/2 Tray Chicken Scarpariello (with sausage, cherry peppers, roasted garlic and white wine)

$80.00

Chicken Scarpariello (with sausage, cherry peppers, roasted garlic and white wine)………..

1/2 Tray Chicken Sorrentino eggplant mozzarella tomato or Saltimbocca a sage prosciutto wine sauce

$75.00

Chicken Sorrentino eggplant mozzarella tomato or Saltimbocca a sage prosciutto wine sauce…….

1/2 Tray Sliced Steak with Barolo Mushroom Sauce

$150.00

Sliced Steak with Barolo Mushroom Sauce……………………………………….…

1/2 Tray Pork Tenderloin in Balsamic Pepper and Onion

$150.00

Pork Tenderloin in Balsamic Pepper and Onion…………………………….…

1/2 Tray Veal in your choice of Preparation Parmigiana /Francese/Marsala/ Piccata

$99.00

Veal in your choice of Preparation Parmigiana /Francese/Marsala/ Piccata………….………...….

1/2 Tray Salmon (Dijon, Maple Glaze, Dill Crema)

$89.00

Salmon (Dijon, Maple Glaze, Dill Crema) ………………….……….

1/2 Tray Branzino in choice of (Lemon Butter, Black Olive Tomato, Saffron)

$120.00

Branzino in choice of (Lemon Butter, Black Olive Tomato, Saffron) .............……………

Full Tray Entree

Full Tray Rigatoni Bolognese (rigatoni in a ground veal and tomato sauce)

$110.00

Rigatoni Bolognese (rigatoni in a ground veal and tomato sauce)…………………………..

Full Tray Pasta al Pomodoro (with plum tomatoes and fresh basil)

$85.00

Pasta al Pomodoro (with plum tomatoes and fresh basil)…………………….……………..

Full Tray Penne ala Grappa

$90.00

Penne ala Grappa………………………………………………………………………….…

Full Tray Paccheri In a Porcini and Mushroom Crema

$95.00

Paccheri In a Porcini and Mushroom Crema……………………………………………….…

Full Tray Cavatelli In a Carbonara

$95.00

Cavatelli In a Carbonara

Full Tray Orrecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Spicy)

$105.00

Orrecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Spicy)……………………………………………….…

Full Tray Pasta Primavera (with garlic and oil and seasonal vegetables)

$100.00

Pasta Primavera (with garlic and oil and seasonal vegetables) …….……………………….

Full Tray Garganelli with Creamy Tomato Grappa and Shrimp

$130.00

Garganelli with Creamy Tomato Grappa and Shrimp…………………………….………

Full Tray Risotto with (Saffron, Mixed Vegetable, Mushroom, 4 Cheese)

$80.00

Risotto with (Saffron, Mixed Vegetable, Mushroom, 4 Cheese) ……...…………….……

Full Tray Lasagna (, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce)

$140.00

Lasagna (, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce) …Min 2-day Notice as all pasta is made fresh

Full Tray Chicken Francese/ Marsala/ Piccata, Martini Parmigiano

$110.00

Chicken Francese/ Marsala/ Piccata, Martini Parmigiano………………………………………….

Full Tray Chicken Scarpariello (with sausage, cherry peppers, roasted garlic and white wine)

$110.00

Chicken Scarpariello (with sausage, cherry peppers, roasted garlic and white wine)………..

Full Tray Chicken Sorrentino eggplant mozzarella tomato or Saltimbocca a sage prosciutto wine sauce

$110.00

Chicken Sorrentino eggplant mozzarella tomato or Saltimbocca a sage prosciutto wine sauce…….

Full Tray Sliced Steak with Barolo Mushroom Sauce

$260.00

Sliced Steak with Barolo Mushroom Sauce……………………………………….…

Full Tray Pork Tenderloin in Balsamic Pepper and Onion

$260.00

Pork Tenderloin in Balsamic Pepper and Onion…………………………….…

Full Tray Veal in your choice of Preparation Parmigiana /Francese/Marsala/ Piccata

$130.00

Veal in your choice of Preparation Parmigiana /Francese/Marsala/ Piccata………….………...….

Full Tray Salmon (Dijon, Maple Glaze, Dill Crema)

$130.00

Salmon (Dijon, Maple Glaze, Dill Crema) ………………….……….

Full Tray Branzino in choice of (Lemon Butter, Black Olive Tomato, Saffron)

$175.00

Branzino in choice of (Lemon Butter, Black Olive Tomato, Saffron) .............……………

Half Tray Sides

1/2 Tray Escarole & Beans

$49.00

Escarole & Beans …………………………………………………………………………….

1/2 Tray Broccoli Rabe

$60.00

Broccoli Rabe…………………………………………………………….……………….…..

1/2 Tray Vegetable Grill Medley Zucchini Eggplant Red Pepper Onions Fennel Olive Oil Sea Salt

$45.00

Vegetable Grill Medley Zucchini Eggplant Red Pepper Onions Fennel Olive Oil Sea Salt…

1/2 Tray Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potato

$45.00

Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potato……………………………….…………………………….…

Full Tray Sides

Full Tray Escarole & Beans

$80.00

Escarole & Beans …………………………………………………………………………….

Full Tray Broccoli Rabe

$110.00

Broccoli Rabe…………………………………………………………….……………….…..

Full Tray Vegetable Grill Medley Zucchini Eggplant Red Pepper Onions Fennel Olive Oil Sea Salt

$65.00

Vegetable Grill Medley Zucchini Eggplant Red Pepper Onions Fennel Olive Oil Sea Salt…

Full Tray Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potato

$65.00

Rosemary & Garlic Roasted Potato……………………………….…………………………….…

Half Tray Dessert

1/2 Tray Tiramisu

$80.00

Tiramisu…………………………………………………………….……………….………...

1/2 Tray Ricotta Cheesecake

$90.00

Ricotta Cheesecake………………………...……………………………………………..…...

1/2 Tray Nutella Cannoli

$2.00

Nutella Cannoli….……………………….……………………………………………….…

Full Tray Dessert

Full Tray Tiramisu

$120.00

Tiramisu…………………………………………………………….……………….………...

Full Tray Ricotta Cheesecake

$140.00

Ricotta Cheesecake………………………...……………………………………………..…...

Kids Menu

Arancini

$8.00

arancini cheesy risotto balls fried crisp

Cheese Pizza ny style

$12.00

classic cheese pizza tomato mozzarella

Chicken Cutlet Fries

$16.00

chicken cutlets with hand cut fries

Meatballs Kids(2)

$12.00

polpette our meatballs in tomato basil

Pasta Marinara

$13.00

rigatoni penne or spaghetti marinara

Pasta Vodka

$15.00

rigatoni penne or spaghetti alcohol free vodka sauce

Creamy parmigiano

$13.00

rigatoni penne or spaghetti creamy parmigiano

Meat sauce

$16.00

pasta in bolognese meat sauce

Ravioli with cheese

$17.00

ricotta cheese ravioli in pomodoro

Pasta butter

$12.00

rigatoni penne or spaghetti butter sauce

Pasta olive oil

$11.00

rigatoni penne or spaghetti olive oil

Pasta plain

$10.00

rigatoni penne or spaghetti plain

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

elcome to Tramonto: a different approach to cuisine. For over 25 years, we’ve perfected great Italian food in an atmosphere of genuine hospitality. When you walk through our doors, you’re part of a family where every meal is a special occasion. Whether this is your first time, or you’re an old friend, we welcome you to a one-of-kind dining experience. – the Tramonto Team

Location

27 SAW MILL RIVER RD, Hawthorne, NY 10532

Directions

