Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tran An

review star

No reviews yet

215 NE 82nd st.

Miami, FL 33138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD MENU

SMALL PLATES

Fried Shrimp Puffs (8 pc)

Fried Shrimp Puffs (8 pc)

$12.00

Light clouds of shrimp fried till slightly crispy. Served with Grandma Mayo

Tran An Tendies

Tran An Tendies

Crispy fried marinated all-white meat seasoned with savory citrus salt. Served with Grandma Honey.

Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls (2 pc)

Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls (2 pc)

$10.00

Hand-rolled to order, with cucumber, thin vermicelli noodles, pickled slaw, and herbs. Served with our spicy peanut hoisin dipping sauce.

Pork & Shrimp Imperial Rolls (3 pc)

Pork & Shrimp Imperial Rolls (3 pc)

$12.00

3 crispy rolls served with lettuce herbs and pickled slaw to make the best crispy lettuce wraps. Served with Grandma Sauce for perfect dipping.

Vietnamese Chicken Slaw

Vietnamese Chicken Slaw

$11.00

Refreshing shredded white cabbage, red onion, herbs and crispy garlic tossed with chargrilled chicken

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$9.00

Shredded green papaya, red onion, pickled slaw, and herbs dressed in Grandma Sauce and topped with a load of crushed peanuts

Vegan Spring Rolls

Vegan Spring Rolls

$9.00

Hand-rolled to order with cucumber, special thin vermicelli, shredded papaya, shiitake mushroom, pickled slaw and herbs, served with our sweet chili vinaigrette

Shrimp Chips

Shrimp Chips

$5.00

Just like the ones you had as a kid! Served with a lime wedge. Sound ON with a squeeze!

BANH MIS

King Fried Chicken Banh Mi

King Fried Chicken Banh Mi

$15.00

All praise the King! Our tendies stuffed in a baguette with Grandma Slaw, spicy pickled cucumbers and Grandma Mayo

Super Deluxe Banh Mi

Super Deluxe Banh Mi

$15.00

Treat Yo Self! Imagine our delicious lemongrass sausage in a sandwich with our famous BBQ pork in a toasted baguette with country pate, maggi butter, cucumber, pickled slaw and herbs. It doesn't get much better than that.

BBQ Pork Banh Mi

BBQ Pork Banh Mi

$13.00

Our famous BBQ pork belly in a toasted baguette with country pate, maggi butter, cucumber, pickled slaw and herbs

Chargrilled Chicken Banh Mi

Chargrilled Chicken Banh Mi

$13.00

Marinated and grilled all-natural free-range chicken, served on a toasted baguette, with country pate, maggi butter, pickled slaw and herbs

Braised Beef Banh Mi

Braised Beef Banh Mi

$15.00

Tenderly braised beef brisket in 5 spice and lemongrass, served on a toasted baguette, with country pate, maggi butter, pickled slaw and herbs

Shrimp Puff Banh Mi

Shrimp Puff Banh Mi

$14.00

Succulent Fried Shrimp Puffs, served on a toasted baguette, with spicy cucumber pickles, cabbage slaw, and Grandma Mayo

Char Siu Jackfruit Banh Mi

Char Siu Jackfruit Banh Mi

$12.00

Sweet Char Siu roasted jackfruit, served with tofu mayo, on a toasted baguette, cucumber, pickled slaw, and herbs

PHO

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$16.00

Served with pulled free-range all-white meat. Served with red onion, pickled bean sprouts, and herbs

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$18.00

Tender sliced beef brisket, and all-beef meatballs in a rich bone marrow broth. Served with red onion, pickled bean sprouts, and herbs

Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$15.00

Sweet mushroom and cabbage broth. Served with shredded white cabbage, edamame, red radish, red onion, pickled bean sprouts, herbs, and marinated shiitake mushrooms.

BOWLS

Broken Rice

Broken Rice

$9.50

Our special broken white jasmine rice cooked with ginger, served with cucumber, pickled slaw, herbs, crispy garlic and Grandma sauce, and your choice of protein

Vermicelli Noodles

Vermicelli Noodles

$9.50

Refreshing thin vermicelli noodle salad, served with sweet gem lettuce, pickled slaw, herbs, crispy garlic and a side of Grandma Sauce, and your choice of protein

Hot Mixed Noodles

Hot Mixed Noodles

$10.50

Served with your choice of meat, pickled bean sprouts, red onion, herbs, crispy garlic and a side of pho broth.

Chili Garlic Noodles

Chili Garlic Noodles

$11.00

Momma's favorite noodles, with your choice of meat, spicy cucumbers, bean sprouts, herbs, and peanuts. Topped with mom's secret sate chili paste

CHEF FAVORITES

Garlic Chicken Soup Noodles

Garlic Chicken Soup Noodles

$19.00

Slurpy egg noodles with chargrilled chicken in a savory chili garlic bone broth, served with shredded cabbage, red onion, herbs and crispy garlic

Combo "Fried" Rice

Combo "Fried" Rice

$20.00

Lemongrass pork mixed rice and crispy shrimp, with spicy cucumbers, cabbage, herbs, crispy garlic and a perfect egg. Finished with Grandma Mayo

House Special Rice

House Special Rice

$19.00

Our special broken rice with BBQ pork, lemongrass sausage, and a perfect egg, served with all the good stuff

Tran An Chicken Rice

Tran An Chicken Rice

$19.00

All natural white meat mixed rice, with spicy cucumbers, cabbage and herbs, served with Ginger Grandma Sauce

Hanoian Pork Noodles

Hanoian Pork Noodles

$19.00

infamous city noodles, served with a crispy Imperial Roll, gem lettuce, herbs and fried garlic.

Lemongrass Beef Stew Noodles

Lemongrass Beef Stew Noodles

$22.00

Beef brisket braised in red wine and lemongrass, served with cabbage slaw, red onion, herbs and crsipy garlic

Vegan Curry Tofu Noodles

Vegan Curry Tofu Noodles

$18.00

Our famous spicy curry tofu, with cabbage slaw, edamame, herbs, and crispy garlic

SIDE SAUCES & PICKLES

Grandma Sauce

Grandma Sauce

$9.50
Vietnamese Country Pate

Vietnamese Country Pate

$12.00
Carrot & Daikon Slaw

Carrot & Daikon Slaw

$9.00
Spicy Cucumbers

Spicy Cucumbers

$9.00
Pickled Bean Sprouts

Pickled Bean Sprouts

$8.00
Chilies & Garlic (8 oz)

Chilies & Garlic (8 oz)

$10.00
Ginger Grandma Sauce

Ginger Grandma Sauce

$10.00
Grandma Honey

Grandma Honey

$15.00
Grandma Mayo

Grandma Mayo

$12.00
Spicy Peanut Hoisin

Spicy Peanut Hoisin

$10.00
Vegan Grandma Sauce

Vegan Grandma Sauce

$8.00

SIDES

Chargrilled Chicken (4 oz)

Chargrilled Chicken (4 oz)

$8.00
OG BBQ Pork Belly (4 oz)

OG BBQ Pork Belly (4 oz)

$8.00
Lemongrass Sausage (6pc)

Lemongrass Sausage (6pc)

$11.00
Braised Beef Brisket (5 oz)

Braised Beef Brisket (5 oz)

$10.00
Vegan Spicy Curry Tofu (5 oz)

Vegan Spicy Curry Tofu (5 oz)

$7.00
Vegan Char Siu Jackfruit (5 oz)

Vegan Char Siu Jackfruit (5 oz)

$7.00

Side Noodles

$3.00
Side Bone Broth

Side Bone Broth

$5.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.00
Chilies & Garlic (2 oz)

Chilies & Garlic (2 oz)

$2.00

SWEETS

Banana Tapioca Pudding

Banana Tapioca Pudding

$10.00

Sweet banana coconut milk with tapioca, mixed with sweet stewed bananas topped with peanuts

Tropical Fruits & Jellies

Tropical Fruits & Jellies

$10.00

Lychees, jackfruit, coconut and grass jelly with sweet basil seeds served with a sweet pandan milk. The most refreshing treat if you're out on a hot Miami day!

DRINKS MENU

BEERS

Champagne Velvet Pilsner

Champagne Velvet Pilsner

$5.00
Wolf Shirt Lager

Wolf Shirt Lager

$6.00
5 Points IPA

5 Points IPA

$8.00
Guava Wheat Sour

Guava Wheat Sour

$10.00
Schilling Hard Cider

Schilling Hard Cider

$6.00
Rainbow Sherbet Sour

Rainbow Sherbet Sour

$8.00
Slush Sour

Slush Sour

$8.00

WINES

GLASS Bico Da Ran, Albarino

$13.00
Muga, Rioja Reserva, 1/2 Bottle

Muga, Rioja Reserva, 1/2 Bottle

$38.00
Angels & Cowboys, Rosé, 1/2 Bottle

Angels & Cowboys, Rosé, 1/2 Bottle

$20.00

Tropical Fruit Red Sangria

$12.00

Tropical Fruit White Sangria

$12.00
Moletto, Proscecco Extra Dry

Moletto, Proscecco Extra Dry

$14.00

Passionfruit Mimosa

$16.00

BEVERAGES

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Lychee Jelly Drink

Lychee Jelly Drink

$3.50
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Aqua Panna

Aqua Panna

$4.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome Home Fam

Website

Location

215 NE 82nd st., Miami, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Santa Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 203
201 NE 82nd St Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Hachidori Ramen Bar
orange star4.5 • 334
8222 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Harper Juice - Little River
orange starNo Reviews
8226 NE 2nd Avenue Miami Shores, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Ranch Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8303 NE 2nd AVE Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
The Citadel
orange star4.3 • 812
8300 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Lemon Garden Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7520 Northeast 4th Court Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (355 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston