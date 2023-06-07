Trani’s Dockside Station
311 E 22nd St
San Pedro, CA 90731
N/A Beverages
NA Beverages
Coke
12 oz Coca Cola Classic served over ice in 12 beverage glass. refillable
Diet Coke
12 oz Diet Coke served over ice in a beverage glass, garnished with a lime. refillable
Sprite
12oz Sprite served over Ice in a 12 oz beverage glass, refillable
Ginger Ale
12 oz Seagrams Ginger Ale served over ice,in a beverage glass garnished with a lime, refillable
Tonic
12 oz Seagrams Tonic water served over ice in a beverage glass, garnished with a lime. refillable
Hand Made Lemonade
12oz hand made Lemonade served over ice, in beverage glass with sugar rim and lemon wedge garnish. Non refillable, fresh lemon juice, sugar, water, shaken topped with Sprite. sure to make you pucker
Ice Tea
Fresh brewed passion fruit Ice tea, served over ice, in a 12 oz beverage glass garnished with a lemon and sweeter on the side. Refillable
Arnold Palmer
1/2 Fresh brewed Ice Tea & 1/2 hand made Lemonade, served over ice in a beverage glass garnished with a lemon. The hand made lemonade is more sour than fountain lemonade, sweetener served on the side to make to your liking. non-refilleble
Shirley Temple
12 oz Sprite with Rose's Grenadine served over ice in a beverage glass, garnished with a cherry. refillable
Roy Rogers
12oz coca-Cola with roses grenadine served over ice in a beverage glass garnished with a cherry. refillable
Orange Juice
10 oz Fresh squeezed orange juice, served chilled in a highball glass. non refillable
Pineapple Juice
Dole pineapple juice, served in highball glass over ice. no refill
Evian Mineral Water
750ml Glass Bottle of Evian mineral water, Served chilled with chilled beverage glass.
Evian Sparkling Water
750ml Glass Evian Sparkling Water Bottle, served chilled with chilled beverage glass garnish with lemon wedge. non refillable
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
500ml Bottle Fever Tree Ginger Beer. Served Chilled with 10 oz highball glass and Ice garnished with a lime.
Coffee
Cup fresh brewed cup of coffee, served in coffee cup with saucer, spoon, sweetener and creamer. Refillable
Decaf Coffee
Fresh brewed cup of Decaf Coffee, served in coffee cup, saucer, & spoon, sweetener and creamer served on the side. refillable
Single Espresso
Single pour fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, served with raw sugar cube & lemon twist. sweetener in the side
Double Espresso
Double pour fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, served with raw sugar cube and lemon twist, sweetener optional
Café Latte
Single pour fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, with steamed milk, Served in large Latte cup with saucer and spoon sweetener on the side
Café Mocha
Single pour Fresh Ground Lavazza Espresso, Chocolate syrup, and steamed milk. served in a large Latte cup saucer spoon and sweetener on the side
Cappuccino
Single Pour Fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, 1/3 Steamed milk, 1/3 Foam. served in Cappuccino cup saucer spoon and sweetener on the side
Double Cappuccino
Double pour fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, 1/3 steamed milk 1/3 foam. Served in large Latte cup saucer & spoon. sweetener on the side non-refillable
Americano
Long pour single Espresso in Cappuccino Cup with saucer and spoon. sweetener served on the side. non refillable
Soda Water
Soda Water served over ice in beverage glass garnished with a lime wedge.
Bar
Bottled Beer
Alesmith Nut Brown
12 oz Can Ale Smith Nut Brown Ale. English style brown ale
Ballast Point Sculpin IPA
12 oz Can Ballast Point Sculpin IPA
Cali Squeeze B Org IPA
12 oz Can Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hefeweizen
Coors Light
12oz Coors Light Bottle
Firestone 805
12 oz Bottle Firestone Walker Blond Ale
Heineken Zero N/A
Modello Especial
12 oz Bottle Modello Especial
Peroni
11.2 oz Peroni Beer Italy
Long Drink
Draft Beer
Liquor
Absolute Mandrin
Absolute Citron
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy
1.25 oz Pour Deep Eddie Vodka, served to your specifications
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Beefeater
Ford's Gin
Grey Whale
Hendricks
Monkey 47
Plymouth
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blue Run & Rye
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Evan Williams
Four Roses
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Nikka Taketsuru
Sazerac Rye
Templeton Rye
Whistlepig Rye
Woodford Reserve
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Averna
Amaro Nonino
Baileys
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Disaronno
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth
Noilly Prat Sweet Vermouth
Bacardi
1.25 oz Bacardi Rum served to your liking
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Kraken
Malibu
Ron Zacapa
Sailor Jerry
Dewar's White Label
The Glenlivet 12yr
Glenmorangie 10
Johnnie Walker Black
Laphroaig 10yr
Macallan 12
Hennessy VS
Remy Martin VOSP
Speciality Cocktails
Bottle Wine
750 ml Wine Corkage
1.5 L Wine Corkage
Fume Blanc Ferrari Carano Bottle
Pinot Gris Archery Summit Bottle
Sauv Blanc Trinchero Bottle
Blend Conundrum White Bottle
Viognier Tolosa Bottle
Reisling Argyle Nuthouse Bottle
Chardonnay Mer Soleil Silver Bottle
Chardonnay Chalk Hill RRV Bottle
Chard Pats n Hall Hyde Bottle
Pinot Grigio Danzante Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc San Leonardo Bottle
Chardonnay Louis Jadot Macon Villages Bottle
Cotes Du Rhone Blanc E. Guigal Bottle
Rose Cotes de Prov Chat Gassier Bottle
Prosecco Val D'Oca XT Dry Bottle
Prosecco Zonin Brut Bottle
Champaign Heidsieck Monopol Blue Bottle
Champaign Nicholas Feuillatte Brut Bottle
Pinot Noir Argyle Bottle
Pinot Noir Ponzi Bottle
Pinot Noir Route Stock Bottle
Pinot Noir Davis Bynum RRV Bottle
Mount Cuvee Gundloch Bunschu Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Serial Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Justin Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Oberon Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Charles Krug Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Mount Veeder Bottle
Zinfandel Seghesio Bottle
Syrah Qupe Bottle
Pinot Noir Hitching Post
Barbera d'Alba Pio Cesare Bottle
Bourgogne Louis Lator Mercurey Bottle
Muscadet B&G Bottle
Cannonau Le Anfore Bottle
Chianti Antinori Marchese Reserve Bottle
Crozes-Hermitage Les Launes Delas Bottle
Bordeaux Chat Brio by Margo Bottle
Grenache D'Arenburg Bottle
GSM Robert Oatley Bottle
Malbec Finca Decero Bottle
Malbec Luigi Bosca Bottle
Rioja Fausto Gran Reserve Bottle
Dinner
Oyster & Raw Bar
1 Each Beausolie Oyster
1 Beausolie Oyster
1 Each Fat Bastards Oysters
1 Each Kumamoto Oyster
1 Each Little Hoodlum Oyster
1 Each Peruvian Bay Scallop
1 single Peruvian Bay Scallop, ginger lime vinaigrette, toasted garlic, cashew, cilantro
1 Each Plasent Bay Oysters
1 Each Rochambeau Oyster
Dozen Beausolie Oysters
1 Dozen Beausolie Oysters
Dozen Fat Bastards Oysters
1 Dozen Fat Bastards Oysters
Dozen Kumamoto Oyster
Half Dozen Kumamoto Oyster
Dozen Little Hoodlum Oysters
1 Dozen Little Hoodlum Oysters
Dozen Peruvian Bay Scallops
1 Dozen Peruvian Bay Scallops, Ginger lime vinaigrette, toasted garlic, cashew, cilantro
Dozen Plasent Bay Oysters
1Dozen Plasent Bay Oysters
Dozen Rochambeau Oyster
Half Dozen Beausolie Oysters
1/2 Dozen Beausolie Oysters
Half Dozen Fat Bastards Oysters
1/2 Dozen Fat Bastards Oysters
Half Dozen Kumamoto Oyster
Half Dozen Little Hoodlum Oysters
1/2 Dozen Little Hoodlum Oysters
Half Dozen Peruvian Bay Scallops
1/2 Dozen Peruvian Bay Scallops, Ginger lime vinaigrette, toasted garlic, cashew, cilantro
Half Dozen Plasent Bay Oysters
1/2 Dozen Plasent Bay Oysters,
Half Dozen Rochambeau Oyster
Main Lobster Salad
Main Lobster, Yukon potato, carrot, sweet peas, herb aioli
Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Wild Mexican Shrimp, white cocktail sauce, celery heart, dill
1 Each kusshi
Half Dozen Kusshi
Dozen Kusshi
Breads & Sides
Butter & Sage Mashed Potato
Classic Mashed Potatos topped with brown butter and sage
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Spinach, Garlic, olive oil, chili flakes
Grilled Broccolini
Grilled Broccolini sweet and sour Chipolini onions
Hand Cut Fries
Hand cut Russet Potato Fries
Baked Japanese Yams
Japanese Yams, with Creme Fraiche, smoked trout row
Yellowfin Tuna Toast
Yellowfin Tuna Toast, with Dijon, chive, smoked trout row
Spanish Anchovy Toast
Spanish Anchovy Toast, with olive oil, cracked pepper, red onion
Harpo's Garlic Bread
toasted Sourdough, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
Italian Greens
Small Plate Skewer Greens and Soups
Fatty Blue Fin Tuna
Fatty Blu Fin Small Plate. Green apple, ginger, mint, ponzu
Kampachi Ceviche
Hawaiian Kampachi, Ceviche Small Plate. White chili puree, cilantro, lime, red onion, tostada
Baked Littleneck Clams
Baked Little Neck Clams Small Plate. Garlic compound butter, bread crumb, lemon
Local Calamari "New Style"
New Style Calamari Small Plate. Sweet Thai aioli, basil, cilantro, sesame seeds, aged balsamic
Squash Blossoms
Squash Blossom Small Plate. Ricotta, parmesan, herb salt
Skewerd Spanish Octopus
Wood Grilled Spanish Octopus Skewer. Crispy potato, salsa verde
Skewerd Local Mushroom
wood Grilled Local Mushroom Skewer. with Sicilian style pesto
Skewerd Lamb Meatballs
Wood Grilled Lamb Meatballs. Tomato coconut puree.
"The Slab"
Iceberg Salad, red onion, feta, bacon, chickpea, with a tomato vinaigrette
Baby Romaine Salad
Baby Romaine Salad, endive, frisée, crouton, anchovy dressing, & Grana Padano Cheese
Tomato Salad
Market Tomato Salad, mint, cilantro, rice wine vinaigrette
Lobster Bisque
Lobster Stock, cream, chives
Navy Bean Soup
Navy Bean Soup, with garlic, olive oil, parsley, tomato
1 Dz Peruvian Bay Scallops
1/2 Dz Peruvian Bay Scallops
Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Maine Lobster Salad
Pasta & Large Plates
Rock Shrimp Bucatini
Rock Shrimp tossed with hand made ink bucatini, tomato, garlic, chili, fresh clam broth, parsley
Mushroom Bolognese
Bucatini, Oyster Mushroom, veal stock, breadcrumb
Lobster Rigatoni
Maine Lobster Butter sauce, chive, Italian black truffle
Grilled Local Swordfish Entree
Grilled local Swordfish Entree, house olives, capers, onion, tomato, oregano
Grilled Striped Bass Entree
Grilled Striped Bass Entree, tomato coconut puree, pea sprouts
Wild Alaska Halibut
Grilled wild Alaskan Halibut,Tuscan Kale, butter beans, crispy pork belly
Roasted Mary's Chicken Saltumbuca
Roasted Mary's Chicken Saltumbuca, Thai chili rubbed, black soy, garlic cilantro
Tomahawk Pork Chop
Grilled Tomahawk Pork Chop, porchini & coffee dry rub, with demi galze
8 oz Grilled Prime Flat Iron
8 oz Grilled Prime Flat Iron Steak, with green peppercorn demi glaze
Mushroom Rigatoni
16oz Sliced Prime Ribeye
Grilled Lamb Rack
Lobster Ink Bucatini
Dessert
Kids Menu
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's Fish & Chips
Kid's Fish & Chips
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Cheese Flat Bread
Kid's Cheese Burger
Kid's Cheese Burger
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kid's Ice Cream
Kid's Scoop Ice Cream
Kid's Pancake
Kid's Pancake
Kid's Peperoni Pizza
Kid's peperoni Flat Bread'
Kid's Breakfast
Kid's Breakfast
Kid's Salad
Kid's Garden salad
Kid's Soup
Kid's Soup
Kid's Sandwitch
Kid's Cold Sandwich
Kid's Hot Sandwich
Kids Hot Sandwich
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Trani Family is celabrating 98 years of restaurant service to San Pedro. Trani's Dockside is a seafood forward California cuisine full service restaurant. Featuring a raw bar, wood fire grill, craft cocktails, extensive wine list.
311 E 22nd St, San Pedro, CA 90731