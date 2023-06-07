Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trani’s Dockside Station

311 E 22nd St

San Pedro, CA 90731

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

N/A Beverages

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

12 oz Coca Cola Classic served over ice in 12 beverage glass. refillable

Diet Coke

$4.00

12 oz Diet Coke served over ice in a beverage glass, garnished with a lime. refillable

Sprite

$4.00

12oz Sprite served over Ice in a 12 oz beverage glass, refillable

Ginger Ale

$4.00

12 oz Seagrams Ginger Ale served over ice,in a beverage glass garnished with a lime, refillable

Tonic

$4.00

12 oz Seagrams Tonic water served over ice in a beverage glass, garnished with a lime. refillable

Hand Made Lemonade

$5.00

12oz hand made Lemonade served over ice, in beverage glass with sugar rim and lemon wedge garnish. Non refillable, fresh lemon juice, sugar, water, shaken topped with Sprite. sure to make you pucker

Ice Tea

$4.00

Fresh brewed passion fruit Ice tea, served over ice, in a 12 oz beverage glass garnished with a lemon and sweeter on the side. Refillable

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

1/2 Fresh brewed Ice Tea & 1/2 hand made Lemonade, served over ice in a beverage glass garnished with a lemon. The hand made lemonade is more sour than fountain lemonade, sweetener served on the side to make to your liking. non-refilleble

Shirley Temple

$4.00

12 oz Sprite with Rose's Grenadine served over ice in a beverage glass, garnished with a cherry. refillable

Roy Rogers

$4.00

12oz coca-Cola with roses grenadine served over ice in a beverage glass garnished with a cherry. refillable

Orange Juice

$5.00

10 oz Fresh squeezed orange juice, served chilled in a highball glass. non refillable

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Dole pineapple juice, served in highball glass over ice. no refill

Evian Mineral Water

$12.00

750ml Glass Bottle of Evian mineral water, Served chilled with chilled beverage glass.

Evian Sparkling Water

$12.00

750ml Glass Evian Sparkling Water Bottle, served chilled with chilled beverage glass garnish with lemon wedge. non refillable

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$10.00

500ml Bottle Fever Tree Ginger Beer. Served Chilled with 10 oz highball glass and Ice garnished with a lime.

Coffee

$4.00

Cup fresh brewed cup of coffee, served in coffee cup with saucer, spoon, sweetener and creamer. Refillable

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Fresh brewed cup of Decaf Coffee, served in coffee cup, saucer, & spoon, sweetener and creamer served on the side. refillable

Single Espresso

$5.00

Single pour fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, served with raw sugar cube & lemon twist. sweetener in the side

Double Espresso

$8.00

Double pour fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, served with raw sugar cube and lemon twist, sweetener optional

Café Latte

$7.00

Single pour fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, with steamed milk, Served in large Latte cup with saucer and spoon sweetener on the side

Café Mocha

$8.00

Single pour Fresh Ground Lavazza Espresso, Chocolate syrup, and steamed milk. served in a large Latte cup saucer spoon and sweetener on the side

Cappuccino

$6.00

Single Pour Fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, 1/3 Steamed milk, 1/3 Foam. served in Cappuccino cup saucer spoon and sweetener on the side

Double Cappuccino

$9.00

Double pour fresh ground Lavazza Espresso, 1/3 steamed milk 1/3 foam. Served in large Latte cup saucer & spoon. sweetener on the side non-refillable

Americano

$6.00

Long pour single Espresso in Cappuccino Cup with saucer and spoon. sweetener served on the side. non refillable

Soda Water

$2.00

Soda Water served over ice in beverage glass garnished with a lime wedge.

Bar

Bottled Beer

Alesmith Nut Brown

$9.00

12 oz Can Ale Smith Nut Brown Ale. English style brown ale

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$10.00

12 oz Can Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

Cali Squeeze B Org IPA

$9.00

12 oz Can Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Hefeweizen

Coors Light

$7.00

12oz Coors Light Bottle

Firestone 805

$9.00

12 oz Bottle Firestone Walker Blond Ale

Heineken Zero N/A

$8.00

Modello Especial

$8.00

12 oz Bottle Modello Especial

Peroni

$8.00

11.2 oz Peroni Beer Italy

Long Drink

$8.00

Draft Beer

Draft Pabst

$8.00

16oz Draft Pint of Pabst Blue Ribbon Pilsner

Portown Battleship IPA

$11.00

16oz Draft Pint Portown IPA

Brouwerij West Saison Extra

$11.00

16oz Draft Saison Extra from Brouwerij West

Liquor

Absolute Mandrin

$9.00+

Absolute Citron

$8.00+

Belvedere

$13.00+

Chopin

$11.00+

Deep Eddy

$8.00+

1.25 oz Pour Deep Eddie Vodka, served to your specifications

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Beefeater

$8.00+

Ford's Gin

$10.00+

Grey Whale

$11.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Monkey 47

$18.00+

Plymouth

$11.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Angels Envy

$13.00+

Basil Hayden

$14.00+

Blue Run & Rye

$19.00+

Buffalo Trace

$11.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00+

Bulleit Rye

$11.00+

Evan Williams

$8.00+

Four Roses

$9.00+

Gentleman Jack

$13.00+

Jack Daniels

$11.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Knob Creek

$13.00+

Maker's Mark

$12.00+

Nikka Taketsuru

$18.00+

Sazerac Rye

$10.00+

Templeton Rye

$12.00+

Whistlepig Rye

$19.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Aperol

$11.00+

Apple Pucker

$8.00+

Averna

$12.00+

Amaro Nonino

$15.00+

Baileys

$11.00+

Campari

$11.00+

Chambord

$12.00+

Cointreau

$12.00+

Disaronno

$12.00+

Fernet Branca

$12.00+

Frangelico

$12.00+

Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

$8.00+

Noilly Prat Sweet Vermouth

$8.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

1.25 oz Bacardi Rum served to your liking

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Gosling's

$9.00+

Kraken

$9.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Ron Zacapa

$15.00+

Sailor Jerry

$9.00+

Dewar's White Label

$8.00+

The Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00+

Glenmorangie 10

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00+

Laphroaig 10yr

$15.00+

Macallan 12

$17.00+

Hennessy VS

$12.00+

Remy Martin VOSP

$15.00+

Speciality Cocktails

Nightslide

$13.00

Friendship Park

$15.00

Nona Don't Drink That!

$15.00

Sageing Grace

$15.00

Refresher Course

$14.00

Jessa Spritz

$12.00

Nightly Special

$14.00

Bottle Wine

750 ml Wine Corkage

$25.00

1.5 L Wine Corkage

$45.00

Fume Blanc Ferrari Carano Bottle

$43.00

Pinot Gris Archery Summit Bottle

$60.00

Sauv Blanc Trinchero Bottle

$56.00

Blend Conundrum White Bottle

$48.00

Viognier Tolosa Bottle

$54.00

Reisling Argyle Nuthouse Bottle

$73.00

Chardonnay Mer Soleil Silver Bottle

$44.00

Chardonnay Chalk Hill RRV Bottle

$52.00

Chard Pats n Hall Hyde Bottle

Pinot Grigio Danzante Bottle

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc San Leonardo Bottle

$68.00

Chardonnay Louis Jadot Macon Villages Bottle

$48.00

Cotes Du Rhone Blanc E. Guigal Bottle

$49.00

Rose Cotes de Prov Chat Gassier Bottle

$76.00

Prosecco Val D'Oca XT Dry Bottle

$32.00

Prosecco Zonin Brut Bottle

$56.00

Champaign Heidsieck Monopol Blue Bottle

$125.00

Champaign Nicholas Feuillatte Brut Bottle

$115.00

Pinot Noir Argyle Bottle

$72.00

Pinot Noir Ponzi Bottle

$78.00

Pinot Noir Route Stock Bottle

$64.00

Pinot Noir Davis Bynum RRV Bottle

$60.00

Mount Cuvee Gundloch Bunschu Bottle

$59.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Serial Bottle

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Justin Bottle

$74.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Oberon Bottle

$72.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Charles Krug Bottle

$87.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Mount Veeder Bottle

$112.00

Zinfandel Seghesio Bottle

$68.00

Syrah Qupe Bottle

$84.00

Pinot Noir Hitching Post

$52.00

Barbera d'Alba Pio Cesare Bottle

$56.00

Bourgogne Louis Lator Mercurey Bottle

$107.00

Muscadet B&G Bottle

$36.00

Cannonau Le Anfore Bottle

$97.00

Chianti Antinori Marchese Reserve Bottle

$120.00

Crozes-Hermitage Les Launes Delas Bottle

$76.00

Bordeaux Chat Brio by Margo Bottle

$99.00

Grenache D'Arenburg Bottle

$67.00

GSM Robert Oatley Bottle

$44.00

Malbec Finca Decero Bottle

$48.00

Malbec Luigi Bosca Bottle

$52.00

Rioja Fausto Gran Reserve Bottle

$88.00

Dessert

Dockside Espresso Martini

$12.00

Night Tides

$12.00

Under The Bridge

$14.00

Dinner

Oyster & Raw Bar

1 Each Beausolie Oyster

$4.50

1 Beausolie Oyster

1 Each Fat Bastards Oysters

$4.00Out of stock

1 Each Fat Bastards Oysters

1 Each Kumamoto Oyster

$4.75

1 Each Kumamoto Oyster

1 Each Little Hoodlum Oyster

$3.50Out of stock

1 Each Little Hoodlum Oyster

1 Each Peruvian Bay Scallop

$3.50

1 single Peruvian Bay Scallop, ginger lime vinaigrette, toasted garlic, cashew, cilantro

1 Each Plasent Bay Oysters

$3.50

1 Each Plasent Bay Oysters

1 Each Rochambeau Oyster

$3.00

Dozen Beausolie Oysters

$42.00

1 Dozen Beausolie Oysters

Dozen Fat Bastards Oysters

$42.00Out of stock

1 Dozen Fat Bastards Oysters

Dozen Kumamoto Oyster

$50.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Kumamoto Oyster

Dozen Little Hoodlum Oysters

$40.00

1 Dozen Little Hoodlum Oysters

Dozen Peruvian Bay Scallops

$32.00

1 Dozen Peruvian Bay Scallops, Ginger lime vinaigrette, toasted garlic, cashew, cilantro

Dozen Plasent Bay Oysters

$40.00

1Dozen Plasent Bay Oysters

Dozen Rochambeau Oyster

$34.00

Half Dozen Beausolie Oysters

$25.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Beausolie Oysters

Half Dozen Fat Bastards Oysters

$22.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Fat Bastards Oysters

Half Dozen Kumamoto Oyster

$28.00

Half Dozen Kumamoto Oyster

Half Dozen Little Hoodlum Oysters

$21.00

1/2 Dozen Little Hoodlum Oysters

Half Dozen Peruvian Bay Scallops

$18.00

1/2 Dozen Peruvian Bay Scallops, Ginger lime vinaigrette, toasted garlic, cashew, cilantro

Half Dozen Plasent Bay Oysters

$21.00

1/2 Dozen Plasent Bay Oysters,

Half Dozen Rochambeau Oyster

$18.00

Main Lobster Salad

$24.00

Main Lobster, Yukon potato, carrot, sweet peas, herb aioli

Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Wild Mexican Shrimp, white cocktail sauce, celery heart, dill

1 Each kusshi

$4.75

Half Dozen Kusshi

$28.00

Dozen Kusshi

$50.00

Breads & Sides

Butter & Sage Mashed Potato

$10.00

Classic Mashed Potatos topped with brown butter and sage

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach, Garlic, olive oil, chili flakes

Grilled Broccolini

$12.00

Grilled Broccolini sweet and sour Chipolini onions

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Hand cut Russet Potato Fries

Baked Japanese Yams

$10.00

Japanese Yams, with Creme Fraiche, smoked trout row

Yellowfin Tuna Toast

$15.00

Yellowfin Tuna Toast, with Dijon, chive, smoked trout row

Spanish Anchovy Toast

$12.00

Spanish Anchovy Toast, with olive oil, cracked pepper, red onion

Harpo's Garlic Bread

$8.00

toasted Sourdough, garlic butter, parmesan cheese

Italian Greens

$8.00

Small Plate Skewer Greens and Soups

Fatty Blue Fin Tuna

$19.00

Fatty Blu Fin Small Plate. Green apple, ginger, mint, ponzu

Kampachi Ceviche

$17.00

Hawaiian Kampachi, Ceviche Small Plate. White chili puree, cilantro, lime, red onion, tostada

Baked Littleneck Clams

$15.00

Baked Little Neck Clams Small Plate. Garlic compound butter, bread crumb, lemon

Local Calamari "New Style"

$18.00

New Style Calamari Small Plate. Sweet Thai aioli, basil, cilantro, sesame seeds, aged balsamic

Squash Blossoms

$15.00

Squash Blossom Small Plate. Ricotta, parmesan, herb salt

Skewerd Spanish Octopus

$19.00

Wood Grilled Spanish Octopus Skewer. Crispy potato, salsa verde

Skewerd Local Mushroom

$14.00

wood Grilled Local Mushroom Skewer. with Sicilian style pesto

Skewerd Lamb Meatballs

$19.00

Wood Grilled Lamb Meatballs. Tomato coconut puree.

"The Slab"

$14.00

Iceberg Salad, red onion, feta, bacon, chickpea, with a tomato vinaigrette

Baby Romaine Salad

$15.00

Baby Romaine Salad, endive, frisée, crouton, anchovy dressing, & Grana Padano Cheese

Tomato Salad

$15.00

Market Tomato Salad, mint, cilantro, rice wine vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Lobster Stock, cream, chives

Navy Bean Soup

$9.00

Navy Bean Soup, with garlic, olive oil, parsley, tomato

1 Dz Peruvian Bay Scallops

$32.00

1/2 Dz Peruvian Bay Scallops

$18.00

Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$25.00

Maine Lobster Salad

$33.00

Pasta & Large Plates

Rock Shrimp Bucatini

$38.00Out of stock

Rock Shrimp tossed with hand made ink bucatini, tomato, garlic, chili, fresh clam broth, parsley

Mushroom Bolognese

$26.00

Bucatini, Oyster Mushroom, veal stock, breadcrumb

Lobster Rigatoni

$39.00

Maine Lobster Butter sauce, chive, Italian black truffle

Grilled Local Swordfish Entree

$38.00

Grilled local Swordfish Entree, house olives, capers, onion, tomato, oregano

Grilled Striped Bass Entree

$34.00

Grilled Striped Bass Entree, tomato coconut puree, pea sprouts

Wild Alaska Halibut

$39.00Out of stock

Grilled wild Alaskan Halibut,Tuscan Kale, butter beans, crispy pork belly

Roasted Mary's Chicken Saltumbuca

$29.00

Roasted Mary's Chicken Saltumbuca, Thai chili rubbed, black soy, garlic cilantro

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$43.00

Grilled Tomahawk Pork Chop, porchini & coffee dry rub, with demi galze

8 oz Grilled Prime Flat Iron

$39.00

8 oz Grilled Prime Flat Iron Steak, with green peppercorn demi glaze

Mushroom Rigatoni

$25.00

16oz Sliced Prime Ribeye

$70.00

Grilled Lamb Rack

$58.00

Lobster Ink Bucatini

$38.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

Cheesecake

Lemon Curd Tart

$12.00

Lemon Tart

Viki's Cranberry Pudding

$12.00

Cranberry Pudding

Chocolate Budino

$12.00

Budino

Berries & Cream

$12.00

Fresh Berries & Cream

Rum Cake

$10.00

Mexican Chocolate Pana Cotta

$12.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Fish & Chips

$13.00

Kid's Fish & Chips

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kid's Cheese Flat Bread

Kid's Cheese Burger

$13.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Ice Cream

$6.00

Kid's Scoop Ice Cream

Kid's Pancake

$12.00

Kid's Pancake

Kid's Peperoni Pizza

$11.00

Kid's peperoni Flat Bread'

Kid's Breakfast

$10.00

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Salad

$6.00

Kid's Garden salad

Kid's Soup

$5.00

Kid's Soup

Kid's Sandwitch

$12.00

Kid's Cold Sandwich

Kid's Hot Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Hot Sandwich

Retail

Men's Dockside T Shirt

$20.00

Men's Shirt

Dockside Baby Doll T Shirt

$20.00

Women's Shirt

***COURSE***

***COURSE***

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Trani Family is celabrating 98 years of restaurant service to San Pedro. Trani's Dockside is a seafood forward California cuisine full service restaurant. Featuring a raw bar, wood fire grill, craft cocktails, extensive wine list.

Website

Location

311 E 22nd St, San Pedro, CA 90731

Directions

