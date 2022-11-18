Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tranquility Brewing Company 780 falcon circle

review star

No reviews yet

780 falcon circle

Warminster, PA 18974

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Todays Specials

Beef & Beer

$10.00

Phillies Hot Dog Special

$6.00

Apparel

TShirt

$16.00

Hat

$20.00

Event Tix

Luau TIX

$40.00

Growler

Growler 64oz

$20.00

Drink ticket

One ticket

$10.00

Beer

Warm Cider

$10.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

IPA

$7.00

Octoberfest

$7.00

Cider Beer

$7.00

Yuengling Lager Flight Light

$6.00

Wine

White Wine

$8.00

Red Wine

$8.00

Mixers

All Mixers

$10.00

Concessions

Soft Pretzel

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cookie

$1.00

Donut

$2.00

Soda/Iced Tea/Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Beer, Food and More!!!

Location

780 falcon circle, Warminster, PA 18974

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Warminster
orange star4.6 • 2,184
460 W. Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Emiliano's Pizza II - 348 York Rd, Warminster
orange star4.6 • 586
348 York Rd Warminster, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
Bullard's American Cafe
orange star4.6 • 422
547 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Mikes York Street Bar and Grill
orange star3.5 • 250
544 York Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Blue Bar Co - Warminster
orange starNo Reviews
119 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
HG COAL FIRED PIZZA WARMINSTER
orange starNo Reviews
1179 York Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warminster

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Warminster
orange star4.6 • 2,184
460 W. Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Bullard's American Cafe
orange star4.6 • 422
547 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warminster
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston