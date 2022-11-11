Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Trap Door Brewing - Vancouver UPTOWN

234 Reviews

$

2315 Main St

Vancouver, WA 98660

Popular Items

Day Beer - West Coast Pilsner - (4-Pack 16oz Cans) SPECIAL

4-Packs To Go

Day Beer - West Coast Pilsner - (4-Pack 16oz Cans) SPECIAL

$14.00

Not quite a pilsner and not quite a West Coast IPA. Fermented cold with a generous lagering time this 5.8% beer drinks crisp and refreshing while having a strong hop presence. The motueka mosaic brings on notes of mango, peach, lime, lemongrass and tropical fruit. 5.3% ABV

Eden - Cold IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

Eden - Cold IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

$14.00

With a light malt character this beer let’s the hops shine. Vic’s Secret, Hallertau Blanc and Galaxy give a complex aroma of tropical fruit, citrus, passionfruit, white wine and fresh herbs. At 7.2% the alcohol helps balance the hop bitterness and light malt characteristic. 7.2% ABV

Glowed UP - Hazy IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

Glowed UP - Hazy IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

$18.00

Glowed Up is our flagship Hazy IPA, brewed with a soft malt base of Pilsner, Oats, and Wheat, and double dry hopped with Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe. The result is a pillowy soft IPA bursting with tropical and citrus aromas. Glowed Up recently recieved a GOLD medal at the 2019 Washington Beer Awards!

Main2Main - West Coast IPA - (4-Packs 16oz Cans)

$14.00
Run the Haze 2022 - NE IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

Run the Haze 2022 - NE IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

$14.00

This Fruited Hazy IPA was brewed in collaboration between Trap Door Brewing, Kings & Daughters and Boss Rambler Beer Co for Northbank Beer Week 2022! 7.5% ABV

Trap Door IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

Trap Door IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

$18.00

Our flagship West Coast IPA, dry hopped extensively with Simcoe, Centennial, Citra, and Mosaic. Balanced and drinkable, with low malt character and a medium body that really lets the hops shine.

Ultra Lite Beam - American Lager - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

Ultra Lite Beam - American Lager - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

$14.00

Beer flavored beer made with extra pale pilsner malt and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops. Tastes like sweet nothing. 4% ABV

Tang - Hazy IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

Tang - Hazy IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)

$18.00

TANG is one of our flagship NE-Style IPAs dry hopped with Mosaic and El Dorado Hops. It's packs a super aromatic punch of orange, citrus, peach, and dank pine! We are proud to say, Tang won SILVER at the 2019 Washington Beer Awards in the Hazy IPA category.

Holidank (4pack)

$18.00

Thank You

$18.00

Sometimes You Feel Like A Nut

$21.00

Single Can

Choose 1 of many single 16oz cans

Tier 1

$4.00

Tier 2

$5.00

Tier 3

$6.00

32oz Fill/Crowler

32oz Tier 1

$8.00

32oz Tier 2

$10.00

32oz Tier 3

$12.00

Barrel Aged Beers

Funkanomics - 2019 - 16oz CAN

Funkanomics - 2019 - 16oz CAN

$14.00

Mixed-culture Saison aged in wine barrels for one year then dry hopped with Citra, Simcoe and Nelson Sauvin hops. GOLD medal winner at the North American Beer Awards for Mixed Culture Brett Beers and Silver at Best of Craft beer awards. 6.2% ABV

Funkanomics - 2018 - 500ml Bottle

Funkanomics - 2018 - 500ml Bottle

$14.00

Funkanomics is a mixed culture saison aged in nuetral wine barrels for 1 year, then dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Citra, and Simcoe, and finally conditioned with pineapple juice. It has wonderful aromas of pineapple, citrus, pine, and bright earthy funk. And it just won a GOLD medal at the North American Beer Awards for Mixed Culture Brett Beers.

Gabriels Horn 2019 - 500ml Bottle

Gabriels Horn 2019 - 500ml Bottle

$14.00

Gabriel's Horn is a Belgian-style Quadrupel Ale aged in Westward spirit barrels, including whiskey, rum, and pinot noit cask-finished whiskey. Flavor profile - Dried fruit (raisin, fig), burnt sugar, caramel, coffee, chocolate, and subtle spicy Belgian character.

Interiority 2018 500ml Bottle

$15.00
Interiority 2020 -16oz CAN

Interiority 2020 -16oz CAN

$13.00

Bold and smooth, inviting but dangerous, decadent, oh so decadent! This year's rendition of Interiority gets twice the vanilla and 12 months of Westward whiskey barrel aging. Dark chocolate and vanilla accentuate a light roast and bold whiskey character as the predominant flavors of Interiority. It doesn't stop there though toffee, milk chocolate, caramel, wood, coconut, coffee con leche and espresso all make an appearance in this wonderfully complex beer. 13% ABV

Interiority 2021 500ml Bottle

$13.00

Untitled #3- BA Cherry Sour Ale 500ml Bottle

$14.00
Untitled #4 - BA Peaches Sour Ale - 500ml Bottle

Untitled #4 - BA Peaches Sour Ale - 500ml Bottle

$14.00

Untitled #4 is a mixed culture saison brewed with all Mecca Grade malted barley and wheat. Aged in neutral oak barrels for 1 year and the re-fermented on peaches from Goldendale, WA. Unfiltered and bottle conditioned. Rich and deep juicy peach aromas, along with complex acidity and oak character.

Untitled #5 BA Rasp/Vanilla Sour Ale -16oz CAN

Untitled #5 BA Rasp/Vanilla Sour Ale -16oz CAN

$13.00

A blended sour ale from our Trap Door Cellars Collection. Featuring white wine barrel aged sour beer brewed with Oregon-grown estate barley from Mecca Grade then refermented on Meeker raspberries grown in the Willamette Valley. Conditioned on Tahitian vanilla beans. 6.9% ABV

Untitled #6 - BA Nectarine Sour- 500ml Bottle

Untitled #6 - BA Nectarine Sour- 500ml Bottle

$13.00

A mixed culture blend of select barrels from the Trap Door cellars, consisting of 2 year old and 1 year old oak conditioned saisons, then conditioned on 600 pounds of fresh NW nectarines from Baird Family Orchard in the Columbia River Gorge 7.3% ABV

Untitled #7 - BA Dry Hop Sour - 16oz Can

$10.00

Build a 4-Pack

Pick up to four beers and build your beerfect 4-Pack of Trap Door Beer!
Build a 4-Pack

Build a 4-Pack

$18.00

Choose up to four Trap Door Beers to build the ultimate 4 Pack!

Guest Alcoholic Drinks

Guest Cider(12oz)

Guest Cider(12oz)

$6.00

Washington State grows remarkable apples and this sophisticated cider is a tribute to its origins. It's sharp with a pronounced mineral quality that satisfies the most refined cider palates, but it also carries enough green apple and preserved lemon flavors to appeal to a more universal audience. 6.9% ABV

Cascadian Outfitters Wine

Cascadian Outfitters Wine

$8.00

Sparkling white shows expressive aromas of white flowers and fresh-squeezed lemon and grapefruit. The palate is energetic, bright and crisp showing flavors of green apple, Anjou Pear and bright citrus. The fruit flavors are lifted by delicate bubbles and a hint of minerality on the refreshing finish. 13.1 % ABV

Ruzzo/Ficks

$6.00

64oz Growler Fill

Tier 1

$14.00

Tier 2

$18.00

Tier 3

$21.00

Washougal Founders Club

Become a Founder of our newest location in Washougal Washington. Choose from 3 levels with various options. Limited availability.
Platinum Member Founder

Platinum Member Founder

$1,500.00Out of stock

MEMBERSHIP INCLUDES: -Custom TD Branded 28 Qt Bear Proof Cooler -Brew a beer/shadow a brewer -Lifetime Beer Club Membership (both locations) -Embroidered brewers shirt w/name -Lifetime Crowler Club Membership -Name plaque -1 RSV Party in private space (restrictions apply) -10% off all merch/beer to go (Lifetime) -VIP +1 to annual Founders Party

Gold Member Founder

Gold Member Founder

$1,000.00

MEMBERSHIP INCLUDES: -Custom TD Branded 20 Qt Bear Proof Coolers -5yr Beer Club Membership (both locations) -Embroidered brewers shirt w/name -5yr Crowler Club Membership -Name plaque -1 RSV Party in private space (restrictions apply) -10% off all merch/beer to go 5yr -VIP +1 to annual Founders Party

Silver Member Founder

$500.00

MEMBERSHIP INCLUDES: -Custom TD branded backpack Cooler -2 year Beer Club Membership (Washougal only) -Embroidered brewers shirt w/name -2 year Crowler Club Membership -Name plaque -Trap Door Tin Tacker -VIP +1 to annual Founders Party

Accessories

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Beer Opens Doors Sticker 4"x4"

Sustainable Lunch Boxes

$7.50
TD Sunglasses

TD Sunglasses

$10.00

Trap Door branded sunglasses

Trap Door Leather Keychains

Trap Door Leather Keychains

$5.00

Custom etched leather keychain made by our friends at Kilted Nutz.

Trap Door Patch

Trap Door Patch

$3.00

Sewn Trap Door Patches

Dog Leashs

$13.00

Glassware

Branded WA Brewers Guild Glass

$5.00
TD 12oz Beer Glass

TD 12oz Beer Glass

$5.00

12oz Trap Door branded glass

TD 20oz Beer Glass

TD 20oz Beer Glass

$5.00

Trap Door branded 20oz glass

Headwear

Grey/black trucker hat with leather Trap Door Patch
Brown Beanie

Brown Beanie

$20.00

Flap "coyote brown" knitted beanie with branded fabric patch sewn on.

Cardinal/White Trucker Patch Hat

$25.00

Richardson adjustable "trucker style" hat with custom Trap Door Brewing patch

Charcoal/Black Trucker Patch Hat

Charcoal/Black Trucker Patch Hat

$25.00

Grey/Black adjustable trucker hat with custom leather branded patch

Charcoal/Neon Blue

Charcoal/Neon Blue

$25.00

Richardson adjustable "trucker style" hat with custom Trap Door Brewing patch

HazyBOI Trucker Hat

HazyBOI Trucker Hat

$25.00

Black adjustable trucker hat with printed decal HAZYBOI for all those Hazy Beer Fans

Heather Grey/Royal Trucker Patch Hat

$25.00

Richardson adjustable "trucker style" hat with custom Trap Door Brewing patch

Orange/White/Black Trucker Patch Hat

$25.00

Richardson adjustable "trucker style" hat with custom Trap Door Brewing patch

Rust Beanie

$20.00

Flap "Rust Colored" knitted beanie with branded fabric patch sewn on.

Outerwear

7 Year Anniversary T-Shirt

$25.00

T-Shirt celebrating 6 years of beers

Black Lupuluminati T-Shirt

$15.00
Drink Italian Pilsner T's

Drink Italian Pilsner T's

$15.00

Drink Italian Pilsner in celebration of our newest beer "Birra Di Famiglia" - Italian Pilsner. Support Italian Pilsners everywhere by purchasing this iconic T-shirt.

Gorge "T" Pullover Hoodies

$45.00

Gorge T pull over hoodie with branded sleeve

Gorge "T" T-Shirt

$25.00

In celebration of the opening of our Washougal Brewery + Kitchen. This fun design highlights the "Gateway to the Gorge".

Navy/Grey Patch Flannel

Navy/Grey Patch Flannel

$40.00

Navy/Black buffalo soft button up flannel w/ leather Trap Door branded patch

Red/Black Patch Flannel

Red/Black Patch Flannel

$40.00

Red/Black buffalo soft button up flannel w/ leather Trap Door branded patch

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Trap Door Brewing is working tirelessly to get delicious craft beer to you in the safest way possible. Enjoy a pint on the large heated Beer Porch or find a comfy spot inside the taproom. Grab a bite at the food carts (E-San Thai, Taco City, Lettuce-Eat) steps away or any of the many local restaurants (Bleu Door Bakery, Pie Hole Pizzeria, Hungry Sasquatch)

Website

Location

2315 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Directions

Gallery
Trap Door Brewing image
Trap Door Brewing image
Trap Door Brewing image

