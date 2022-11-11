Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
Trap Door Brewing - Vancouver UPTOWN
234 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Trap Door Brewing is working tirelessly to get delicious craft beer to you in the safest way possible. Enjoy a pint on the large heated Beer Porch or find a comfy spot inside the taproom. Grab a bite at the food carts (E-San Thai, Taco City, Lettuce-Eat) steps away or any of the many local restaurants (Bleu Door Bakery, Pie Hole Pizzeria, Hungry Sasquatch)
2315 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
