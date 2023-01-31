Trapeze Restaurant 266 Lorton Avenue

A map showing the location of Trapeze Restaurant 266 Lorton AvenueView gallery

Lunch Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Mango-avocado salsa, lemon aioli & micro greens

Oven Roasted Prawns

$14.00

Creamy garlic sauce, chives and bread crostini

Red Wine Braised Grilled Ootopus-

$16.00

Served with celery, carrots, cucumber and oregano-lemon vinaigrette

Carpaccio

$14.00

Thin sliced filet mignon, red onions, capers, Grana-Padano cheese, arugula, and virgin olive oil

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with artichokes, green beans, tartar and chipotle sauce

Burrata & Seasonal Tomatoes

$13.00

Fresh basil olives homemade pesto sauce and laudemio olive oil

Spring Rolls Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Served with creamy horseradish sauce

Grilled Polenta Cake

$10.00

Creamy Gorgonzola and mushroom demi-glace sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Lunch Salads

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Petite hearts of romaine, baked Parmesan cheese basket, croutons and homemade roasted garlic lemon pepper dressing

Trapeze Salad

$9.00

Organic mix greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$11.00

Arugula with roasted red beets, walnuts, dried cranberrles, goat cheese and lemon citrus dressing

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Roasted beets, cantaloupe melon, avocado and ginger lime soy vinaigrette

Prosciutto Salad

$16.00

with artichokes, arugula, melon, apples, orange, feta cheese and honey-lemon dressing

Sandwiches

ALL SANDWICHES SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FRENCH FRIES OR SALAD

Mary's Free-Range Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Served with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, spring mix and homemade pesto sauce

Grilled Thin Sliced Rib Eye Sandwich

$16.00

Served with tomatoes, arugula, grilled onions, melted Gorgonzola cheese and roasted garlic, rosemary aioli

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Served with arugula, onions, tomatoes, avocado, and tartar sauce

8.oz Kobe Beef Burger

$14.00

Served with lettuce. tomatoes, pickles, onions. cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli sauce

Lunch Entree

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta with homemade filet mignon meat sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

Homemade lobster ravioli with fresh dill and vodka pink sauce

Lemon-Pepper Linguine

$24.00

Served with prawns, salmon, clams, bay scallops, roasted tomatoes and garlic white wine lemon sauce

Penne Al Porno

$20.00

Italan sausage, chicken, chll flakes, garlic, basil, spinach, mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesen

$18.00

Served with penne pasta, mixed vegetables and homemade marinara sauce

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

Served with caramelized onions, French tries and homemade spicy Mongolian BBQ sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Served with mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and lemon mustard Tarragon sauce

Linguine Alle Vongole

$20.00

Linguine pasta with manila clamns, chili flakes parsley, tomatoes and white wine lemon butter sauce

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Prawns

$10.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Mashed Potato

$7.00

Dinner Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Mango-avocado salsa, lemon aioli & micro greens

Oven Roasted Prawns

$14.00

Creamy garlic sauce, chives and bread crostini

Red Wine Braised Grilled Ootopus-

$16.00

Served with celery, carrots, cucumber and oregano-lemon vinaigrette

Carpaccio

$14.00

Thin sliced filet mignon, red onions, capers, Grana-Padano cheese, arugula, and virgin olive oil

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with artichokes, green beans, tartar and chipotle sauce

Burrata & Seasonal Tomatoes

$13.00

Fresh basil olives homemade pesto sauce and laudemio olive oil

Spring Rolls Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Served with creamy horseradish sauce

Grilled Polenta Cake

$10.00

Creamy Gorgonzola and mushroom demi-glace sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Bone Marrow

$15.00

Served with garlic butter, bread crumbled, pickled vegetables and crostini

Dinner Salads

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Petite hearts of romaine, baked Parmesan cheese basket, croutons and homemade roasted garlic lemon pepper dressing

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Arugula with shaved Parmesan cheese, sliced apples, red onions and honey-lemon dressing

Trapeze Salad

$9.00

Organic mix greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$11.00

Arugula with roasted red beets, walnuts, dried cranberrles, goat cheese and lemon citrus dressing

Dinner Pastas

Penne Con Pollo

$20.00

Penne pasta with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and creamy Alfredo sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Homemade lobster ravioli with fresh dill and vodka pink sauce

Duck Ragu

$22.00

Served with pappardelle pasta, tomatoes, carrots, gremolata and Veal-Red wine sauce

Spaghetti Con Pollo E Carciofi

$20.00

Spagheti pasta with chicken, artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes and white wine butter sauce

Lemon-Pepper Linguine

$28.00

Linguine pasta with prawas, salmon, clams, bay scallops, roasted tomatoes and white wine lemon garlic sauce

Penne Al Forno

$22.00

Italan sausage, chicken, chll flakes, garlic, basil, spinach, mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce

Gnocchi

$24.00

Dinner Entrees

Grilled Fillet Mignon

$38.00

Served with grilled asparagus and oven baked gnocchi with Gorgonzola cream sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops

$40.00

Served with rosemary potato, grilled vegetables and brown sauce

Paella Valencia

$30.00

Arborio rice and assorted seafood baked in white wine saffron sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Served with mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and lemon mustard Tarragon sauce

Traditional Cioppino

$30.00

Served with bay scallops, prawns, salmon, dungeness crab, clams, calamari and roasted garlic crostini in a tomato white wine sauce

12.oz Grilled Rib Eye

$40.00

Served with French fries, arugula salad and mushroom brown sauce

Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Served with caramelized onions, French tries and homemade spicy Mongolian BBQ sauoe

Mary' Free-Range Grilled Chicken

$24.00

Served with prosciutto, mozarella cheese, sun-dried tomato, mixed vegetables and mustard cream sauce

Whole Fish Branzino (de-bone)

$36.00

Served with arugula, tomatoes, onions, avocado and lemon-oregano vinaigrette

Sides

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Prawns

$10.00

Side Steak (D)

$18.00

Side Mashed Potato

$7.00

Dessert

Coconut Creme Brulee

$10.00

Served with creamy custard is topped with a layer of caramelized sugar

Classic Italian Tiramisu

$9.00

Lady finger cookies soaked in brandy and espresso with mascarpone cream

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Served with creme anglaise, caramel sauce and vanilla gelato

Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake

$12.00

Served with raspberry sauce and vanilla gelato

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Drizzled with caramel sauce

Gelato & Sorbet

$10.00

Any combination of three: Vanilla Gelato, Chocolate Gelato, Blood Orange Sorbet, Blackberry Cabernet Sorbet

Trapeze Cocktails

French Lemon Drop

$13.00

Aperol Sprtizer

$13.00

Sicilie Pompelmo

$13.00

Limonata

$12.00

Margarita

$15.00

Cosmoploitan

$14.00

Old Cuban

$12.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Port

Dow's 10 Years, Tawny

$10.00

Dow's 20 Years, Tawny

$18.00

Dow's 30 Years, Tawny

$28.00

Dow's 40 Years, Tawny

$38.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Courvoisier, V.S

$14.00

Remy Martin, V.S.0.P

$18.00

Remy Martini XO

$55.00

Single Malt Scotch

The Glenlivet 12 Years

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12 Years

$13.00

Laphroaig 10 Years

$12.00

Macallan 12 Years

$18.00

Macallan 18 Years

$45.00

Oban 14 Years

$18.00

Lagavulin 16 Years

$20.00

Shieldaig 18 Years

$25.00

Dalmore 15 Years

$30.00

Dalmore 18 Years

$40.00

Blue Label

$52.00

Grappa

Gaja Rey

$25.00

Gaja Darmagi

$28.00

Gaja Sperss

$30.00

Cordials & Liquors

Kahlua

$12.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Chambord

$12.00

Baily's Irish Cream

$10.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$13.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sambuca Black

$13.00

Campari

$12.00

Ouzo ( Anisette)

$10.00

Turkish Raki (Anisette)

$10.00

Pastis

$13.00

Farnet Amaro

$14.00

Barsol Pisco

$12.00

Farnet

$12.00

St Germain

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Dubonnet Red

$10.00

Whiskey

Bulleit

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woodford Rye

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Chivas 12

$13.00

Chivas 18

$18.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jameson

$13.00

J&B

$12.00

Johny Walker Black

$14.00

Johny Walker Red

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Jeferson's

$30.00

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Four Roses

$20.00

Gentlemen Jack

$12.00

Seagram's 7

$12.00

Seagram's VO

$12.00

Dewar's

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$20.00

House Bourbon

$10.00

Tequila

Patron

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$52.00

El Tessaro Silver

$15.00

El Tessaro Reposado

$25.00

El Tessaro Anejo

$30.00

Campeon Silver

$18.00

Campeon Reposado

$20.00

Campeon Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigo Reposado

$18.00

House Tequila

$10.00

21 Seeds Spicy Tequila

$15.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Bombay

$13.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

The Botanist

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tanquary 10

$13.00

St. George

$13.00

Plymouth Gin

$14.00

Beefeater

$12.00

House Gin

$10.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Lemon

$13.00

Myers's Dark

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Blackheart

$13.00

House Rum

$10.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Choppan

$14.00

Titos

$13.00

Ketel 1

$13.00

Hangar 1

$12.00

Absolute

$12.00

Absolute Citron

$12.00

Absolute Mandarin

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Blue Tahoe

$12.00

House Vodka

$10.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Espersso Martini

$15.00

Coffee Cocktails

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's & Coffee

$10.00

Italian Coffee

$10.00

Mudslide Coffee

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Draft

Stella

$7.00

Racer 5 IPA

$7.00

Bottle

Heineken

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Clausthaler

$5.00

White BTL

Santa Margarita 19' Valdadige Italy BTL

$58.00

Pasqua 19Veneto Italy BTL

$40.00

Feudi Di San Gregorio '16 Italy BTL

$52.00

Decoy '19 Sonoma County BTL

$46.00

Duckhorn '17 Napa Valley BTL

$58.00

Groth '17 Napa BTL

$52.00

Balletto '19 Russian River BTL

$48.00

Stag's Leap '16 Napa BTL

$58.00

Jordan '17 Russlan River BTL

$70.00

Rose Flower '17 Sonoma Coast BTL

$70.00

Mer Soleil '18 Monterey County BTL

$55.00

En Route By Far Niente '15 Russian River BTL

$85.00

Rombauer '17 Carneros BTL

$68.00

Grigich Hills Estate '19 Carneros BTL

$68.00

Flowers '18 Sonoma BTL

$95.00

Nickel & Nickel '18 Russian River BTL

$98.00

Cakebread '18 Napa BTL

$110.00

Kistler '17 Sonoma BTL

$120.00

Dumol '17 Sanoma BTL

$115.00

Lyric by Etude '19 Carneros BTL

$52.00

Sonoma Cutrer '18 Russian River BTL

$54.00

Red BTL

Decoy by Duckhorn '19 Sonoma County BTL

$55.00

Merry Edwards '18 Russian River BTL

$115.00

Kosta Browne '18 Russian River BTL

$230.00

Lyric By Etude '18 California BTL

$52.00

Balletto '20 Russian River BTL

$60.00

Siduri Santa Lucia Highlands'18 BTL

$84.00

Crossbarn Pinot Noir

$72.00

Schug Pinot Noir

$60.00

Flower's Pinot Noir

$125.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$74.00

Cake Bread Pinot Noir

$120.00

Decoy by Duckhorn '19 Sonoma County BTL

$60.00

Thorn '18 Napa Valley BTL

$80.00

Twomey by Silver Oak '18 Napa Valley BTL

$100.00

Duckhorn '18 Napa Valley BTL

$110.00

Keenan 'Napa' 18 BTL

$76.00

Decoy By Duckhorn '20 Sonoma BTL

$60.00

Mount Veeder '19 Napa BTL

$75.00

Justin '19 Paso Robles BTL

$60.00

Cuttings '17 Napa BTL

$90.00

Gravel Bar '17 Colombia Valley BTL

$52.00

Chateau Montelena '17 Napa BTL

$110.00

Brady Vineyard '17 Paso Robels BTL

$56.00

Girgich Hills Estate '18 Napa BTL

$105.00

The Prisoner '18 Napa BTL

$90.00

Jordan '16 Alexander Valley BTL

$120.00

ZD '18 Napa Valley BTL

$130.00

Barnett '17 Napa BTL

$164.00

Silver Oak '16 Alexander Valley BTL

$140.00

Bella Union '14 Napa BTL

$170.00

Sinegal '15 Napa BTL

$170.00

Girgich Hills Legacy '17 Napa BTL

$220.00

Darloush Signature '17 Napa BTL

$240.00

Nickel &Nickel '13 Npa BTL

$220.00

Qulntessa '11 Napa BTL

$280.00

Paul Hobbs Nathan C. '12 Napa BTL

$620.00

Et Cetera '16 California BTL

$48.00

Educated Guess '17 North Coast BTL

$52.00

Stephen Vincent '17 California BTL

$45.00

Justin Isosceles '18 Paso Robles (Blend) BTL

$140.00

Sequoia Grove '18 Napa Valley BTL

$84.00

Faust (By Quintessa) '18 Napa Valley BTL

$110.00

Educated Guess '18 Napa County BTL

$58.00

Caymus Vineyards '18 Napa Valley BTL

$155.00

Zinfandel Turley '16 Contra Costa County BTL

$85.00

Decoy '20 Sonoma County BTL

$50.00

Harlow Ridge '17 Lodi BTL

$48.00

Balletto '18 Russian River BTL

$46.00

Saldo '18 California BTL

$65.00

Rldge '19 Three Valleys, Sonoma County BTL

$58.00

Umberto. Cesari Rsvr

$70.00

Liano Umberto

$85.00

Ruffino Ducale Chianti

$82.00

Terramia Chianti Bottle

$48.00

Cesari Amorone

$135.00

Pio Cesari Barola

$210.00

Sparkling BTL

Riva Dei Frati NV, Italy BTL

$44.00

Balletto Brut Rose Ca GLS

$13.00

Balletto Brut Rose Ca BTL

$65.00

Vueve Clicquot "Yellow Label" NV, France BTL

$110.00

Vueve Clicquot "Rose" NV, France BTL

$95.00

Marquis de Bel Aires Brut V, France BTL

$75.00

Schranisberg Rose NV, France BTL

$85.00

Don Perignon Epemay NV 05, France BTL

$320.00

Half BTL

Rombauer '19 Craneros 1/2 BTL

$38.00

Starmont '16 Carneros 1/2 BTL

$30.00

Duck Horn '18 Napa 1/2 BTL

$30.00

Merry Edwards '18 Sonoma 1/2 BTL

$40.00

Angeline '18 California 1/2 BTL

$30.00

Merry Edwards '16 Russian River 1/2 BTL

$55.00

Justin 18 Paso Robles 1/2 BTL

$32.00

Faust '15 Napa Valley 1/2 BTL

$55.00

White GLS

Pasqua '18 Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

Pasqua '18 Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

GLS Bell Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Pknt Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Bell Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$52.00

Pknt Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

GLS Balletto Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Albertoni Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Broadside Chardonnay

$13.00

Balletto Chardonnay Bottle

$60.00

Albertoni Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Broadside Chardonnay Bottle

$520.05

GLS Coastal Ridge Moscato

$12.00

GLS Rancho Sisquoc '18 Santa Barbara

$11.00

Sables d'Azur GLS

$12.00

Sables Rose Bottle

$48.00

Red GLS

Don't Make

GLS Balletto Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Lyric By Etude Pinot Noir

$13.00

Balletto '20 Russian River BTL

$60.00

Lyric by Etude '19 Carneros BTL

$52.00

GLS Brady Merlot

$12.00

Brady Vineyard '17 Paso Robels BTL

$56.00

GLS Terramia Chianti

$12.00

Terramia Chianti Bottle

$48.00

GLS Brassfield Cabernet

$15.00

GLS J. Rickards Cabernet

$16.00

Brassfield Cabernet Bottle

$60.00

J.Rickards Cabernet Bottle

GLS Tierra Brisa Malbec

$11.00

Tierra Brisa Malbec Bottle

$44.00

GLS Bearitage Zinfandel

$12.00

Bearitage Zin Bottle

$48.00

Sparkling GLS

GLS Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Veuve Du Vernay Brut 187ml

$14.00

Pasqua Prosecco 187ml

$12.00

Specials

Skirt Steak

$42.00

Petrale Sole

$42.00

Penne Stroganoff

$28.00

Special Salad

$12.00

Special Appetizer

$16.00

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$7.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Ragers

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

266 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

South San Francisco