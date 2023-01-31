- Home
Trapeze Restaurant 266 Lorton Avenue
266 Lorton Avenue
Burlingame, CA 94010
Lunch Appetizers
Crab Cakes
Mango-avocado salsa, lemon aioli & micro greens
Oven Roasted Prawns
Creamy garlic sauce, chives and bread crostini
Red Wine Braised Grilled Ootopus-
Served with celery, carrots, cucumber and oregano-lemon vinaigrette
Carpaccio
Thin sliced filet mignon, red onions, capers, Grana-Padano cheese, arugula, and virgin olive oil
Fried Calamari
Served with artichokes, green beans, tartar and chipotle sauce
Burrata & Seasonal Tomatoes
Fresh basil olives homemade pesto sauce and laudemio olive oil
Spring Rolls Philly Cheese Steak
Served with creamy horseradish sauce
Grilled Polenta Cake
Creamy Gorgonzola and mushroom demi-glace sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Lunch Salads
Soup of the Day
Caesar Salad
Petite hearts of romaine, baked Parmesan cheese basket, croutons and homemade roasted garlic lemon pepper dressing
Trapeze Salad
Organic mix greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Beet Salad
Arugula with roasted red beets, walnuts, dried cranberrles, goat cheese and lemon citrus dressing
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
Roasted beets, cantaloupe melon, avocado and ginger lime soy vinaigrette
Prosciutto Salad
with artichokes, arugula, melon, apples, orange, feta cheese and honey-lemon dressing
Sandwiches
Mary's Free-Range Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, spring mix and homemade pesto sauce
Grilled Thin Sliced Rib Eye Sandwich
Served with tomatoes, arugula, grilled onions, melted Gorgonzola cheese and roasted garlic, rosemary aioli
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Served with arugula, onions, tomatoes, avocado, and tartar sauce
8.oz Kobe Beef Burger
Served with lettuce. tomatoes, pickles, onions. cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli sauce
Lunch Entree
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti pasta with homemade filet mignon meat sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Homemade lobster ravioli with fresh dill and vodka pink sauce
Lemon-Pepper Linguine
Served with prawns, salmon, clams, bay scallops, roasted tomatoes and garlic white wine lemon sauce
Penne Al Porno
Italan sausage, chicken, chll flakes, garlic, basil, spinach, mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesen
Served with penne pasta, mixed vegetables and homemade marinara sauce
Baby Back Ribs
Served with caramelized onions, French tries and homemade spicy Mongolian BBQ sauce
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Served with mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and lemon mustard Tarragon sauce
Linguine Alle Vongole
Linguine pasta with manila clamns, chili flakes parsley, tomatoes and white wine lemon butter sauce
Sides
Dinner Appetizers
Bone Marrow
Served with garlic butter, bread crumbled, pickled vegetables and crostini
Dinner Salads
Soup of the Day
Caesar Salad
Petite hearts of romaine, baked Parmesan cheese basket, croutons and homemade roasted garlic lemon pepper dressing
Arugula Salad
Arugula with shaved Parmesan cheese, sliced apples, red onions and honey-lemon dressing
Trapeze Salad
Organic mix greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Beet Salad
Arugula with roasted red beets, walnuts, dried cranberrles, goat cheese and lemon citrus dressing
Dinner Pastas
Penne Con Pollo
Penne pasta with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and creamy Alfredo sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Homemade lobster ravioli with fresh dill and vodka pink sauce
Duck Ragu
Served with pappardelle pasta, tomatoes, carrots, gremolata and Veal-Red wine sauce
Spaghetti Con Pollo E Carciofi
Spagheti pasta with chicken, artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes and white wine butter sauce
Lemon-Pepper Linguine
Linguine pasta with prawas, salmon, clams, bay scallops, roasted tomatoes and white wine lemon garlic sauce
Penne Al Forno
Italan sausage, chicken, chll flakes, garlic, basil, spinach, mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce
Gnocchi
Dinner Entrees
Grilled Fillet Mignon
Served with grilled asparagus and oven baked gnocchi with Gorgonzola cream sauce
Grilled Lamb Chops
Served with rosemary potato, grilled vegetables and brown sauce
Paella Valencia
Arborio rice and assorted seafood baked in white wine saffron sauce
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Served with mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and lemon mustard Tarragon sauce
Traditional Cioppino
Served with bay scallops, prawns, salmon, dungeness crab, clams, calamari and roasted garlic crostini in a tomato white wine sauce
12.oz Grilled Rib Eye
Served with French fries, arugula salad and mushroom brown sauce
Baby Back Ribs
Served with caramelized onions, French tries and homemade spicy Mongolian BBQ sauoe
Mary' Free-Range Grilled Chicken
Served with prosciutto, mozarella cheese, sun-dried tomato, mixed vegetables and mustard cream sauce
Whole Fish Branzino (de-bone)
Served with arugula, tomatoes, onions, avocado and lemon-oregano vinaigrette
Sides
Dessert
Coconut Creme Brulee
Served with creamy custard is topped with a layer of caramelized sugar
Classic Italian Tiramisu
Lady finger cookies soaked in brandy and espresso with mascarpone cream
Bread Pudding
Served with creme anglaise, caramel sauce and vanilla gelato
Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake
Served with raspberry sauce and vanilla gelato
New York Cheesecake
Drizzled with caramel sauce
Gelato & Sorbet
Any combination of three: Vanilla Gelato, Chocolate Gelato, Blood Orange Sorbet, Blackberry Cabernet Sorbet
Trapeze Cocktails
Port
Single Malt Scotch
Cordials & Liquors
Kahlua
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Chambord
Baily's Irish Cream
Disaronno Amaretto
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
Campari
Ouzo ( Anisette)
Turkish Raki (Anisette)
Pastis
Farnet Amaro
Barsol Pisco
Farnet
St Germain
Midori
Dubonnet Red
Whiskey
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Maker's Mark
Jack Daniels
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Chivas 12
Chivas 18
Crown Royal
Jameson
J&B
Johny Walker Black
Johny Walker Red
Knob Creek
Jeferson's
Whistle Pig
Four Roses
Gentlemen Jack
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Dewar's
High West Double Rye
Weller Special Reserve
House Bourbon
Tequila
Patron
Patron Anejo
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio 1942
El Tessaro Silver
El Tessaro Reposado
El Tessaro Anejo
Campeon Silver
Campeon Reposado
Campeon Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigo Reposado
House Tequila
21 Seeds Spicy Tequila
Gin
Rum
Vodka
White BTL
Santa Margarita 19' Valdadige Italy BTL
Pasqua 19Veneto Italy BTL
Feudi Di San Gregorio '16 Italy BTL
Decoy '19 Sonoma County BTL
Duckhorn '17 Napa Valley BTL
Groth '17 Napa BTL
Balletto '19 Russian River BTL
Stag's Leap '16 Napa BTL
Jordan '17 Russlan River BTL
Rose Flower '17 Sonoma Coast BTL
Mer Soleil '18 Monterey County BTL
En Route By Far Niente '15 Russian River BTL
Rombauer '17 Carneros BTL
Grigich Hills Estate '19 Carneros BTL
Flowers '18 Sonoma BTL
Nickel & Nickel '18 Russian River BTL
Cakebread '18 Napa BTL
Kistler '17 Sonoma BTL
Dumol '17 Sanoma BTL
Lyric by Etude '19 Carneros BTL
Sonoma Cutrer '18 Russian River BTL
Red BTL
Decoy by Duckhorn '19 Sonoma County BTL
Merry Edwards '18 Russian River BTL
Kosta Browne '18 Russian River BTL
Lyric By Etude '18 California BTL
Balletto '20 Russian River BTL
Siduri Santa Lucia Highlands'18 BTL
Crossbarn Pinot Noir
Schug Pinot Noir
Flower's Pinot Noir
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
Cake Bread Pinot Noir
Decoy by Duckhorn '19 Sonoma County BTL
Thorn '18 Napa Valley BTL
Twomey by Silver Oak '18 Napa Valley BTL
Duckhorn '18 Napa Valley BTL
Keenan 'Napa' 18 BTL
Decoy By Duckhorn '20 Sonoma BTL
Mount Veeder '19 Napa BTL
Justin '19 Paso Robles BTL
Cuttings '17 Napa BTL
Gravel Bar '17 Colombia Valley BTL
Chateau Montelena '17 Napa BTL
Brady Vineyard '17 Paso Robels BTL
Girgich Hills Estate '18 Napa BTL
The Prisoner '18 Napa BTL
Jordan '16 Alexander Valley BTL
ZD '18 Napa Valley BTL
Barnett '17 Napa BTL
Silver Oak '16 Alexander Valley BTL
Bella Union '14 Napa BTL
Sinegal '15 Napa BTL
Girgich Hills Legacy '17 Napa BTL
Darloush Signature '17 Napa BTL
Nickel &Nickel '13 Npa BTL
Qulntessa '11 Napa BTL
Paul Hobbs Nathan C. '12 Napa BTL
Et Cetera '16 California BTL
Educated Guess '17 North Coast BTL
Stephen Vincent '17 California BTL
Justin Isosceles '18 Paso Robles (Blend) BTL
Sequoia Grove '18 Napa Valley BTL
Faust (By Quintessa) '18 Napa Valley BTL
Educated Guess '18 Napa County BTL
Caymus Vineyards '18 Napa Valley BTL
Zinfandel Turley '16 Contra Costa County BTL
Decoy '20 Sonoma County BTL
Harlow Ridge '17 Lodi BTL
Balletto '18 Russian River BTL
Saldo '18 California BTL
Rldge '19 Three Valleys, Sonoma County BTL
Umberto. Cesari Rsvr
Liano Umberto
Ruffino Ducale Chianti
Terramia Chianti Bottle
Cesari Amorone
Pio Cesari Barola
Sparkling BTL
Riva Dei Frati NV, Italy BTL
Balletto Brut Rose Ca GLS
Balletto Brut Rose Ca BTL
Vueve Clicquot "Yellow Label" NV, France BTL
Vueve Clicquot "Rose" NV, France BTL
Marquis de Bel Aires Brut V, France BTL
Schranisberg Rose NV, France BTL
Don Perignon Epemay NV 05, France BTL
Half BTL
White GLS
Pasqua '18 Pinot Grigio GLS
Pasqua '18 Pinot Grigio Bottle
GLS Bell Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Pknt Sauvignon Blanc
Bell Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Pknt Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
GLS Balletto Chardonnay
GLS Albertoni Chardonnay
GLS Broadside Chardonnay
Balletto Chardonnay Bottle
Albertoni Chardonnay Bottle
Broadside Chardonnay Bottle
GLS Coastal Ridge Moscato
GLS Rancho Sisquoc '18 Santa Barbara
Sables d'Azur GLS
Sables Rose Bottle
Red GLS
Don't Make
GLS Balletto Pinot Noir
GLS Lyric By Etude Pinot Noir
Balletto '20 Russian River BTL
Lyric by Etude '19 Carneros BTL
GLS Brady Merlot
Brady Vineyard '17 Paso Robels BTL
GLS Terramia Chianti
Terramia Chianti Bottle
GLS Brassfield Cabernet
GLS J. Rickards Cabernet
Brassfield Cabernet Bottle
J.Rickards Cabernet Bottle
GLS Tierra Brisa Malbec
Tierra Brisa Malbec Bottle
GLS Bearitage Zinfandel
Bearitage Zin Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
266 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010
