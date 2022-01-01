Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trapizzino Lower East Side

511 Reviews

$

144 Orchard Street

New York, NY 10002

Rigatoni Ragu
Suppli Cacio e Pepe
Suppli Classico

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Acqua Panna Still Water (1L)

$8.50

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Orange Juice

$5.50
S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water (1L)

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water (1L)

$8.50

Antipasti

Mixed Olives

$7.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Slow cooked broccolini, garlic confit, ricotta salata cheese

Marinated Mushrooms

$12.00Out of stock

Salumi

$14.00

coppa with tasso spice, mortadella with sicilian pistachios; served with house baked foccacia

Carciofi alla Giudia

$14.00

Crispy baby artichokes in the Roman Jewish style (extra virgin olive oil, lemon), served with a side of aioli

Patate Fritte

$10.00

Bread Service

$3.00

Chickpeas

$11.00

Insalata

Tuscan Kale Salad

Tuscan Kale Salad

$15.00

Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Endive & Radicchio Salad

Endive & Radicchio Salad

$16.00

Endive and radicchio tossed in a green olive and pine nut vinaigrette topped with with fresh fennel and Grana Padano. (Tree nut allergen)

Minestra

Lentil & White Bean Soup

$10.00

Trapizzini (Meat)

Pollo alla Cacciatora (Chicken)

Pollo alla Cacciatora (Chicken)

$9.50

Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Roman "Hunter's Chicken" - chicken cooked with rosemary, garlic, white wine, and vinegar.

Coda alla Vaccinara (Oxtail)

Coda alla Vaccinara (Oxtail)

$9.50

Freshly baked pizza Bianca filled with tender oxtail cooked for over 9 hours in tomato sauce and red wine.

Polpetta al Sugo (Meatball)

Polpetta al Sugo (Meatball)

$9.50

Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Nonna's beef meatball in a hearty tomato sauce.

LINGUA/Salsa Verde (Beef Tongue)

$9.50

Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with a slow cooked veal tongue that appears to be the main ingredient. But it’s just an excuse to enjoy the green sauce (q miracle of anchovies, bread crumbs, parsley, garlic, olive oil, olives and capers)

Al Saltimbocca (Veal)

$10.00

Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with slow cooked veal shoulder in a sauce of white wine, sage and prosciutto.

Trapizzini (Vegetarian)

Parmigiana di Melanzane (Eggplant)

Parmigiana di Melanzane (Eggplant)

$9.50

Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with roasted eggplant and tomato sauce, topped with basil oil and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Zucchine alla Scapece (Zucchini & Burrata)

Zucchine alla Scapece (Zucchini & Burrata)

$9.50

Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with stracciatella di burrata cheese and slices of zucchini roasted with garlic and mint.

Misticanza alla Romana (Braised Greens)

$9.50

Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with a seasonal mix of greens braised with olive oil, garlic, and chili. (Vegan)

Trapizzini (Sea)

Doppia Panna (Burrata & Anchovy)

$9.50

Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with stracciatella di burrata cheese and layers of salty Cantabrian anchovies.

Suppli (Meat)

Suppli Classico

Suppli Classico

$4.50

A Roman street-food staple - Carnaroli rice rolled and breaded with sourdough breadcrumbs, with beef ragu & melted mozzarella at its center.

Supplì - Carbonara

$4.50

A Roman street-food staple - Carnaroli risotto of pecorino romano, guanciale, black pepper and a cheesy egg center; rolled and breaded with house-baked breadcrumbs

Suppli (Vegetarian)

Suppli Cacio e Pepe

Suppli Cacio e Pepe

$4.50

A Roman street-food staple - Carnaroli rice rolled and breaded with sourdough breadcrumbs, seasoned with with fresh black pepper, Pecorino Romano, and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Suppli Zucca e Provolone

$4.50

A Roman street-food staple - Carnaroli risotto of honey nut squash, rosemary and thyme, smoked provolone center; rolled and breaded with house-baked breadcrumbs

Suppli - Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino

$4.50

A Roman street-food staple - Carnaroli risotto of garlic, extra virgin olive oil, red pepper and brocolli rolled and breaded with house-baked breadcrumbs

Pasta

Rigatoni Ragu

Rigatoni Ragu

$17.00

A Roman classic - rigatoni mezze cooked al dente and served in our slow cooked beef ragu (grass-fed beef, Heritage pork, tomato).

Cacio e Pepe Pasta

Cacio e Pepe Pasta

$16.00

Caserecce pasta (short twists) served in a creamy and nutty blend of Parmigiano-Reggiano and Pecorino Romano with fresh cracked black pepper.

Fettuccine al Tortellino - SPECIAL

$16.00

Fresh fettucine, proscuitto, mortadella, grana padano (note: served as an typical Italian mid course portion)

Dolce

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Slice of moist, homemade olive oil cake with a dollop of whipped mascarpone.

Torta Caprese

$9.00

Almond flour chocolate cake

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Roman street food in LES!

144 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002

