Trapper's Sushi - Bonney Lake
20625 State Route 410 E
Bonney Lake, WA 98391
Popular Items
**Sushi Rolls A-D
*Amazing Roll
Tempura shrimp & spicy sauce covered with tuna, avocado & teriyaki.
*Andromeda Roll
Crystal shrimp, tempura shrimp, white onion, green onion, garlic sauce, spicy crab, & rolled in tempura crumbs. Topped with Sriracha, sweet chili sauce, & warrior sauce.
*Asparagus Roll
Tempura asparagus, spicy sauce, teriyaki & avocado
*Avocado Roll
Plain avocado roll
*Avomaki
Avocado rolled maki style
*Baja Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado
*Barackade Roll
Garlic cilantro sauce, white onion, avocado & crystal shrimp rolled in French fried onions covered with seared Tuna, ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.
*Bonney Lake Roll
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Brooklyn Roll
Spicy crab, tempura zucchini, cucumber, garlic cilantro sauce topped with avocado teriyaki sauce and tempura crumbs.
*Buddha Roll
Crystal shrimp topped with avocado, green onion, hot sauce, teriyaki & sweet chili sauce.
*Buddhalicious Roll
Crystal Shrimp, cream cheese fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, Sriracha, green onion & teriyaki.
*California Crunch Roll
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
*California Rainbow Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, albacore, & avocado.
*California Roll
Crab & avocado.
*Captain Crunch Roll
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, teriyaki & masago rolled in tempura crumbs.
*Covington Roll
Tempura shrimp, tempura asparagus, spicy crab & cucumber covered in tuna with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Cryssi Roll
Garlic sauce, asparagus, portabella mushroom, zucchini, white onion & cucumber fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, a touch of hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Crystal Shrimp Roll
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
*Dragon Roll
Shrimp & cucumber covered with eel, avocado & teriyaki.
**Sushi Rolls E-P
*Firecracker (Tony) Roll
Salmon & jalapeno in tempura with cream cheese.
*Kappamaki
Cucumber rolled maki style
*Magnificent Roll
Cream cheese, spicy tuna, & crystal shrimp. Topped with a fire fried jalapeño, habanero masago, warrior sauce, Sriracha,& teriyaki sauce.
*Mariner Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & cucumber.
*Marvelous Roll
Tempura shrimp & tuna in a garlic cilantro sauce covered with teriyaki & avocado.
*Miles Roll
Cream cheese, spicy crab & corkscrew shrimp topped with tempura eel, teriyaki, creamy sauce & green onion.
*Monster Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs topped with eel & teriyaki.
*Mountain Roll
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Mr. Charlie Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, masago & green onion topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili and special sauce.
*Mt. Rainier Roll
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
*Mt. Si Roll
Smoked salmon, apple and cream cheese topped with avocado and sweet chili sauce.
*New York Roll
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese.
*Phoenix Roll
Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, ponzu, spicy sauce & Japanese pepper
*Puyallup Roll
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
**Sushi Rolls Q-S
*Rainbow Roll
Spicy crab covered with tuna, salmon & Albacore.
*Rammy Roll
Crystal shrimp & spicy sauce topped with kamikaze-hot spicy crystal shrimp and green onion.
*Release the Kraken
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna & octopus, topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago and teriyaki
*Rock & Roll
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
*Salmon Skin Roll
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Samantha Roll
Lobster and tempura avocado, topped with our lobster mix with scallops in a spicy garlic sauce, then torched to perfection!
*Seahawk Roll
Eel, cucumber, teriyaki & avocado.
*Seattle Roll
Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion
*Skywalker Roll
Snow crab & avocado topped with torched spicy tuna, tempura crumbs and green onion, drizzled with Covington sauce and teriyaki.
*Smurf Roll
Tempura portabella mushroom, garlic sauce covered with avocado & teriyaki.
*Sonic Roll
Tempura salmon in garlic sauce with cucumber, teriyaki & masago.
*Sounder Roll
Spicy crab cream cheese & cucumber covered with salmon, avocado, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab & avocado.
*Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy sauce & crab.
*Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy sauce & tuna.
*Spider Roll
Spicy sauce, soft shell crab, cucumber & masago.
*Stp Roll
Tempura shrimp, white onion & garlic cilantro sauce covered with avocado, topped with spicy albacore, tempura crumbs hot sauce, warrior sauce & green onions.
*Surf & Turf Roll
Tempura shrimp, shishito pepper and garlic sauce, topped with Angus Sirloin, white & green onions.
*Sushi Town Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, white onion, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
**Sushi Rolls T-Z
*Tekkamaki
Tuna rolled maki style.
*Thrill Roll
Spicy tuna, jalapeno & white onion topped with avocado, honey-Sriracha corkscrew shrimp, Japanese mayo, honey Sriracha lime sauce & cilantro.
*Thunderbird Roll
Chicken, tempura asparagus, cucumber & shrimp fried in tempura and covered in avocado, lemon slices, sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce & teriyaki.
*Timmy Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & spicy crab fried in tempura topped with hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Tis' the Salmon Roll
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño. Topped with tempura smoked salmon, cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
*Trapper Roll
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Trump FULL Roll
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
*Trump HALF Roll
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (HALF ROLL)
*Tukwila Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber & corkscrew shrimp topped with avocado, lemon slices, blue masago, green jalapeno masago, sweet chili sauce & teriyaki.
*Uncle Steve Roll
Spicy tuna, green onion. jalapeno & masago.
*Vader Roll
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Veggie Roll
Green leaf, carrots, cucumber & avocado.
*Volcano Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Warrior Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber & spicy sauce covered with tuna, special sauce, masago & green onion.
*Willis Roll
Spicy crab, green onion & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs covered in special sauce, teriyaki & cilantro.
*Yuppie Roll
Green leaf, cucumber, avocado, & spicy sauce.
*Zucchini Roll
Tempura zucchini, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
**Hand Rolls
*Alaskan HAND ROLL
Krab with salmon and masago
*Baja HAND ROLL
Spicy tuna and avocado.
*California HAND ROLL
Krab and avocado.
*Dragon HAND ROLL
Eel, cucumber, and avocado topped with teriyaki.
*Jaysin HAND ROLL
Spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*New York HAND ROLL
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.
*Salmon Skin HAND ROLL
Deep fried salmon skin, spicy sauce, and masago topped with teriyaki.
*Seattle HAND ROLL
Ebi shrimp, green onion, cucumber, and spicy sauce.
*Spicy California HAND ROLL
Spicy crab mix and avocado.
*Spicy Crab HAND ROLL
Spicy Crab mix
*Spicy Tuna HAND ROLL
Spicy tuna mix.
*Veggie HAND ROLL
Green leaf, avocado, cucumber, and carrots.
*Yuppie HAND ROLL
Green leaf, cucumber, avocado, and spicy sauce.
**Appetizers
*A la Carte Snow Crab 1oz
1oz snow crab mix
*A la Carte Spicy Crab
2oz spicy crab mix
*A la Carte Trapper Topping
2oz side of Trapper topping
*Crispy Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.
*Crystal Shrimp Appetizer
Four crystal shrimp served with a tempura dipping sauce.
*Cucumber Salad
Cucumber salad with a ponzu dressing.
*Edamame
Edamame served with salt.
*Gyoza
Fried pork pot stickers.
*House Salad
*Miso Soup
Miso soup with wakame and tofu.
*Rice
Side of rice
*Sashimi (App)
A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (6 piece).
*Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed, sesame seeds.
*Shishito Peppers
8 Shishito peppers, lightly battered in tempura and fried. Served with warrior sauce.
*Shrooman
Portabella mushroom, spicy tuna and cream cheese, fried in tempura. Topped with masago, warrior sauce and teriyaki.
*Soft Shell Crab
Whole fried soft shell crab served with sweet sauce.
*Squid Salad
Squid and marinated veggies.
*Tempura Shrimp (App)
Battered and fried shrimp, sweet dipping sauce (4 piece).
*Tempura Vegetable (App)
Battered and fried fresh seasonal vegetables, sweet dipping sauce.
*Trapper Bites
Tempura fried krab bites served with our Lucy sauce.