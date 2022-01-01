- Home
Trapper's Sushi - Covington
3,212 Reviews
$$
16908 SE 269th Place #110
Covington, WA 98042
Popular Items
**Sushi Rolls A-D
*Amazing Roll
Tempura shrimp & spicy sauce covered with tuna, avocado & teriyaki.
*Andromeda Roll
Crystal shrimp, tempura shrimp, white onion, green onion, garlic sauce, spicy crab, & rolled in tempura crumbs. Topped with Sriracha, sweet chili sauce, & warrior sauce.
*Asparagus Roll
Tempura asparagus, spicy sauce, teriyaki & avocado
*Barackade Roll
Garlic cilantro sauce, white onion, avocado & crystal shrimp rolled in French fried onions covered with seared Tuna, ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.
*Bonney Lake Roll
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Brooklyn Roll
Spicy crab, tempura zucchini, cucumber, garlic cilantro sauce topped with avocado teriyaki sauce and tempura crumbs.
*Buddha Roll
Crystal shrimp topped with avocado, green onion, hot sauce, teriyaki & sweet chili sauce.
*Buddhalicious Roll
Crystal Shrimp, cream cheese fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, Sriracha, green onion & teriyaki.
*California Crunch Roll
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
*California Roll
Crab & avocado.
*Captain Crunch Roll
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, teriyaki & masago rolled in tempura crumbs.
*Covington Roll
Tempura shrimp, tempura asparagus, spicy crab & cucumber covered in tuna with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Cryssi Roll
Garlic sauce, asparagus, portabella mushroom, zucchini, white onion & cucumber fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, a touch of hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Dragon Roll
Shrimp & cucumber covered with eel, avocado & teriyaki.
**Sushi Rolls E-P
*Firecracker (Tony) Roll
Salmon & jalapeno in tempura with cream cheese.
*Jaysin HAND ROLL
Spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Magnificent Roll
Cream cheese, spicy tuna, & crystal shrimp. Topped with a fire fried jalapeño, habanero masago, warrior sauce, Sriracha,& teriyaki sauce.
*Mariner Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & cucumber.
*Marvelous Roll
Tempura shrimp & tuna in a garlic cilantro sauce covered with teriyaki & avocado.
*Miles Roll
Cream cheese, spicy crab & corkscrew shrimp topped with tempura eel, teriyaki, creamy sauce & green onion.
*Monster Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs topped with eel & teriyaki.
*Mountain Roll
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Mr. Charlie Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, masago & green onion topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili and special sauce.
*Mt. Rainier Roll
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
*Mt. Si Roll
Smoked salmon, apple and cream cheese topped with avocado and sweet chili sauce.
*New York Roll
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese.
*Phoenix Roll
Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, ponzu, spicy sauce & Japanese pepper
*Puyallup Roll
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
**Sushi Rolls Q-S
*Rainbow Roll
Spicy crab covered with tuna, salmon & Albacore.
*Rammy Roll
Crystal shrimp & spicy sauce topped with kamikaze-hot spicy crystal shrimp and green onion.
*Release the Kraken
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna & octopus, topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago and teriyaki
*Rock & Roll
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
*Salmon Skin Roll
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Samantha Roll
Lobster and tempura avocado, topped with our lobster mix with scallops in a spicy garlic sauce, then torched to perfection!
*Seahawk Roll
Eel, cucumber, teriyaki & avocado.
*Seattle Roll
Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion
*Skywalker Roll
Snow crab & avocado topped with torched spicy tuna, tempura crumbs and green onion, drizzled with Covington sauce and teriyaki.
*Smurf Roll
Tempura portabella mushroom, garlic sauce covered with avocado & teriyaki.
*Sonic Roll
Tempura salmon in garlic sauce with cucumber, teriyaki & masago.
*Sounder Roll
Spicy crab cream cheese & cucumber covered with salmon, avocado, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab & avocado.
*Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy sauce & tuna.
*Spider Roll
Spicy sauce, soft shell crab, cucumber & masago.
*Stp Roll
Tempura shrimp, white onion & garlic cilantro sauce covered with avocado, topped with spicy albacore, tempura crumbs hot sauce, warrior sauce & green onions.
*Sushi Town Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, white onion, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
**Sushi Rolls T-Z
*Thrill Roll
Spicy tuna, jalapeno & white onion topped with avocado, honey-Sriracha corkscrew shrimp, Japanese mayo, honey Sriracha lime sauce & cilantro.
*Timmy Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & spicy crab fried in tempura topped with hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Tis' the Salmon Roll
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño. Topped with tempura smoked salmon, cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
*Trapper Roll
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Trump Roll
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
*Tukwila Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber & corkscrew shrimp topped with avocado, lemon slices, blue masago, green jalapeno masago, sweet chili sauce & teriyaki.
*Uncle Steve Roll
Spicy tuna, green onion. jalapeno & masago.
*Vader Roll
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Veggie Roll
Green leaf, carrots, cucumber & avocado.
*Volcano Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Warrior Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber & spicy sauce covered with tuna, special sauce, masago & green onion.
*Willis Roll
Spicy crab, green onion & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs covered in special sauce, teriyaki & cilantro.
*Yuppie Roll
Green leaf, cucumber, avocado, & spicy sauce.
*Zucchini Roll
Tempura zucchini, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
**Appetizers
*Crispy Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.
*Crystal Shrimp Appetizer
Four crystal shrimp served with a tempura dipping sauce.
*Cucumber Salad
Cucumber salad with a ponzu dressing.
*Edamame
Edamame served with salt.
*Gyoza
Fried pork pot stickers.
*Miso Soup
Miso soup with wakame and tofu.
*Rice
Side of rice
*Sashimi (App)
A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (6 piece).
*Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed, sesame seeds.
*Shishito Peppers
8 Shishito peppers, lightly battered in tempura and fried. Served with warrior sauce.
*Shrooman
Portabella mushroom, spicy tuna and cream cheese, fried in tempura. Topped with masago, warrior sauce and teriyaki.
*Soft Shell Crab
Whole fried soft shell crab served with sweet sauce.
*Squid Salad
Squid and marinated veggies.
*Tempura Shrimp (App)
Battered and fried shrimp, sweet dipping sauce (4 piece).
*Tempura Vegetable (App)
Battered and fried fresh seasonal vegetables, sweet dipping sauce.
*Trapper Bites
Tempura fried krab bites served with our Lucy sauce.
**Teriyaki & Tempura
**Sushi Entrees
*Long Roll Variety
Four pieces of the Trapper, Buddha, Mt. Rainier and Mountain long rolls.
*Nigiri Plate
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp and Surf Clam.
*Sashimi Plate
A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (12 piece).
*Sushi Combo
Roll of the month and a chef’s choice variety of either 5 piece nigiri OR 6 piece sashimi.
*Trapper’s Dinner
Roll of the month, 6 piece nigiri and 6 piece sashimi.
**Desserts
*Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla bean ice cream covered with pound cake and fried in a sweet tempura batter, topped with a caramel and chocolate drizzle
*Mochi Ice Cream - Cookies & Cream
Pounded sticky rice with a cookies and cream ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream - Mango
Pounded sticky rice with a mango ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip
Pounded sticky rice with a mint chocolate chip ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry
Pounded sticky rice with a strawberry ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream Flight
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Barq's Rootbeer
Coke
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Powerade
Sprite
Boxed Apple Juice
Boxed Cran Raspberry
Boxed White Grape Apple
Cranberry Juice
Fruit Punch
Grape Juice
Grape Ramune
Hot Green Tea
Iced Black Tea (Sweet)
Iced Black Tea (Unsweetened)
Iced Green Tea (Sweet)
Iced Raspberry Black Tea (Sweet)
Kid's Soda
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Soda Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Ramune
Kids Menu
Happy Mac & Cheese Bites
Creamy mac & cheese in bite size pieces served with sliced apples and rice
Kid's California Surf Roll
Cooked crab & avocado roll served with sliced apples.
Kid's Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken thighs & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples and rice
Kid's Crystal Shrimp
Breaded deep fried shrimp served with sliced apples and rice.
Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll
Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples.
Kids Crab Bites
Tempura fried seasoned Krab pieces served with sliced apples and rice.
Kids Rice
Bowl of rice.
Kid’s Golden Nuggets
Breaded chicken nuggets served with apples and rice.
Nigiri
Sushi Entrees
Teriyaki
Long Rolls
GF Baja
Spicy tuna & avocado rolled in tofu paper.
GF Buddha
Sushi shrimp, snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, green onion, sweet chili & hot sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.
GF California
Snow crab, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper.
GF Mountain
Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with tuna, salmon, Albacore, snow crab, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.
GF Mr. Charlie
Ebi shrimp, spicy salmon, cucumber, green onion rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili & Covington sauce.
GF New York
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese rolled in tofu paper.
GF Phoenix
Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce rolled maki style with tofu paper topped with gluten-free Ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.
GF Rainbow
Snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper topped with salmon, tuna & Albacore.
GF Seattle
Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion rolled in tofu paper.
GF Spicy Tuna
Spicy sauce & tuna rolled in tofu paper.
GF Trapper
Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with cooked scallops, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.
GF Trump
Sushi ebi, cucumber, cream cheese rolled in tofu paper, topped with salmon, torched garlic sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.
Platters
*Cascade Platter (4HR PREP)
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare. Twelve orders of Nigiri (24 pieces): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Octopus, and Surf Clam.
*Mount Adams (4HR PREP)
Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Twelve (12) Rolls: California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Firecracker, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.
*Mount Baker (4HR PREP)
Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of 16 Rolls: (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.
*Mount Rainier Platter (4HR PREP)
Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Twenty-two (22) rolls: (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup, (2) Mountain, (2) Willis, (2) Mr. Charlie.
*Mount St. Helens Platter (4HR PREP)
Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Eight (8) Rolls: California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Buddha, Trapper, Firecracker, Bonney Lake, Puyallup. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT PLATTERS THAT HAVE A DEFAULT TIME OF 4 HOURS THE LATEST ORDER TIME IS 5PM FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. IF PAST THAT TIME THE PLATTER WILL BE READY BY THE NEXT BUSINESS DAY.***
*Olympic Mountain Platter (4HR PREP)
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRS to prepare. Twenty-four orders of Nigiri (48 pieces): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Octopus, Surf Clam, Seared Tuna, Seared Salmon, Seared Albacore, Smoked Salmon, Fresh Water Eel.
*Tahoma Platter (4HR PREP)
Please note that all platters require a minimum of 4HRs to prepare. Ten pieces Nigiri & sixteen pieces Sashimi (36 pieces): Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, & Shrimp Nigiri. Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore Sashimi.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.
16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington, WA 98042