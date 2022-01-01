- Home
- /
- Kent
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Trapper's Sushi - Kent Station
Trapper's Sushi - Kent Station
4,405 Reviews
$$
321 Ramsay Way
Suite 103
Kent, WA 98032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
**Sushi Rolls A-D
*Amazing Roll
Tempura shrimp & spicy sauce covered with tuna, avocado & teriyaki.
*Andromeda Roll
Crystal shrimp, tempura shrimp, white onion, green onion, garlic sauce, spicy crab, & rolled in tempura crumbs. Topped with Sriracha, sweet chili sauce, & warrior sauce.
*Asparagus Roll
Tempura asparagus, spicy sauce, teriyaki & avocado
*Avocado Roll
Plain avocado roll
*Avomaki
Avocado rolled maki style
*Baja Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado
*Barackade Roll
Garlic cilantro sauce, white onion, avocado & crystal shrimp rolled in French fried onions covered with seared Tuna, ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.
*Bonney Lake Roll
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Brooklyn Roll
Spicy crab, tempura zucchini, cucumber, garlic cilantro sauce topped with avocado teriyaki sauce and tempura crumbs.
*Buddha Roll
Crystal shrimp topped with avocado, green onion, hot sauce, teriyaki & sweet chili sauce.
*Buddhalicious Roll
Crystal Shrimp, cream cheese fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, Sriracha, green onion & teriyaki.
*California Crunch Roll
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
*California Rainbow Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, albacore, & avocado.
*California Roll
Crab & avocado.
*Captain Crunch Roll
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, teriyaki & masago rolled in tempura crumbs.
*Covington Roll
Tempura shrimp, tempura asparagus, spicy crab & cucumber covered in tuna with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Cryssi Roll
Garlic sauce, asparagus, portabella mushroom, zucchini, white onion & cucumber fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, a touch of hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Crystal Shrimp Roll
Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
*Dragon Roll
Shrimp & cucumber covered with eel, avocado & teriyaki.
**Sushi Rolls E-P
*Firecracker (Tony) Roll
Salmon & jalapeno in tempura with cream cheese.
*Kappamaki
Cucumber rolled maki style
*Magnificent Roll
Cream cheese, spicy tuna, & crystal shrimp. Topped with a fire fried jalapeño, habanero masago, warrior sauce, Sriracha,& teriyaki sauce.
*Mariner Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & cucumber.
*Marvelous Roll
Tempura shrimp & tuna in a garlic cilantro sauce covered with teriyaki & avocado.
*Miles Roll
Cream cheese, spicy crab & corkscrew shrimp topped with tempura eel, teriyaki, creamy sauce & green onion.
*Monster Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs topped with eel & teriyaki.
*Mountain Roll
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Mr. Charlie Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, masago & green onion topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili and special sauce.
*Mt. Rainier Roll
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
*Mt. Si Roll
Smoked salmon, apple and cream cheese topped with avocado and sweet chili sauce.
*New York Roll
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese.
*Phoenix Roll
Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, ponzu, spicy sauce & Japanese pepper
*Puyallup Roll
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
**Sushi Rolls Q-S
*Rainbow Roll
Spicy crab covered with tuna, salmon & Albacore.
*Rammy Roll
Crystal shrimp & spicy sauce topped with kamikaze-hot spicy crystal shrimp and green onion.
*Release the Kraken
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna & octopus, topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago and teriyaki
*Rock & Roll
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
*Salmon Skin Roll
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
*Samantha Roll
Lobster and tempura avocado, topped with our lobster mix with scallops in a spicy garlic sauce, then torched to perfection!
*Seahawk Roll
Eel, cucumber, teriyaki & avocado.
*Seattle Roll
Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion
*Skywalker Roll
Snow crab & avocado topped with torched spicy tuna, tempura crumbs and green onion, drizzled with Covington sauce and teriyaki.
*Smurf Roll
Tempura portabella mushroom, garlic sauce covered with avocado & teriyaki.
*Sonic Roll
Tempura salmon in garlic sauce with cucumber, teriyaki & masago.
*Sounder Roll
Spicy crab cream cheese & cucumber covered with salmon, avocado, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab & avocado.
*Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy sauce & crab.
*Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy sauce & tuna.
*Spider Roll
Spicy sauce, soft shell crab, cucumber & masago.
*Stp Roll
Tempura shrimp, white onion & garlic cilantro sauce covered with avocado, topped with spicy albacore, tempura crumbs hot sauce, warrior sauce & green onions.
*Surf & Turf Roll
Tempura shrimp, shishito pepper and garlic sauce, topped with Angus Sirloin, white & green onions.
*Sushi Town Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, white onion, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.
**Sushi Rolls T-Z
*Tekkamaki
Tuna rolled maki style.
*Thrill Roll
Spicy tuna, jalapeno & white onion topped with avocado, honey-Sriracha corkscrew shrimp, Japanese mayo, honey Sriracha lime sauce & cilantro.
*Thunderbird Roll
Chicken, tempura asparagus, cucumber & shrimp fried in tempura and covered in avocado, lemon slices, sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce & teriyaki.
*Timmy Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & spicy crab fried in tempura topped with hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Tis' the Salmon Roll
Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño. Topped with tempura smoked salmon, cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated over drizzle of Lucy sauce.
*Trapper Roll
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Trump FULL Roll
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
*Trump HALF Roll
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (HALF ROLL)
*Tukwila Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber & corkscrew shrimp topped with avocado, lemon slices, blue masago, green jalapeno masago, sweet chili sauce & teriyaki.
*Uncle Steve Roll
Spicy tuna, green onion. jalapeno & masago.
*Vader Roll
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Veggie Roll
Green leaf, carrots, cucumber & avocado.
*Volcano Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Warrior Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber & spicy sauce covered with tuna, special sauce, masago & green onion.
*Willis Roll
Spicy crab, green onion & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs covered in special sauce, teriyaki & cilantro.
*Yuppie Roll
Green leaf, cucumber, avocado, & spicy sauce.
*Zucchini Roll
Tempura zucchini, teriyaki & spicy sauce.
**Hand Rolls
*Alaskan HAND ROLL
Krab with salmon and masago
*Baja HAND ROLL
Spicy tuna and avocado.
*California HAND ROLL
Krab and avocado.
*Dragon HAND ROLL
Eel, cucumber, and avocado topped with teriyaki.
*Jaysin HAND ROLL
Spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*New York HAND ROLL
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.
*Salmon Skin HAND ROLL
Deep fried salmon skin, spicy sauce, and masago topped with teriyaki.
*Seattle HAND ROLL
Ebi shrimp, green onion, cucumber, and spicy sauce.
*Spicy California HAND ROLL
Spicy crab mix and avocado.
*Spicy Crab HAND ROLL
Spicy Crab mix
*Spicy Tuna HAND ROLL
Spicy tuna mix.
*Veggie HAND ROLL
Green leaf, avocado, cucumber, and carrots.
*Yuppie HAND ROLL
Green leaf, cucumber, avocado, and spicy sauce.
**Appetizers
*A la Carte Snow Crab 1oz
1oz snow crab mix
*A la Carte Spicy Crab
2oz spicy crab mix
*A la Carte Trapper Topping
2oz side of Trapper topping
*Crispy Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.
*Crystal Shrimp Appetizer
Four crystal shrimp served with a tempura dipping sauce.
*Cucumber Salad
Cucumber salad with a ponzu dressing.
*Edamame
Edamame served with salt.
*Gyoza
Fried pork pot stickers.
*House Salad
*Miso Soup
Miso soup with wakame and tofu.
*Rice
Side of rice
*Sashimi (App)
A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (6 piece).
*Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed, sesame seeds.
*Shishito Peppers
8 Shishito peppers, lightly battered in tempura and fried. Served with warrior sauce.
*Shrooman
Portabella mushroom, spicy tuna and cream cheese, fried in tempura. Topped with masago, warrior sauce and teriyaki.
*Soft Shell Crab
Whole fried soft shell crab served with sweet sauce.
*Squid Salad
Squid and marinated veggies.
*Tempura Shrimp (App)
Battered and fried shrimp, sweet dipping sauce (4 piece).
*Tempura Vegetable (App)
Battered and fried fresh seasonal vegetables, sweet dipping sauce.
*Trapper Bites
Tempura fried krab bites served with our Lucy sauce.
**Teriyaki & Tempura
*Chicken & Shrimp Combo
Grilled chicken thighs and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce.
*Salmon & Chicken Combo
Grilled chicken thighs and grilled fresh salmon fillet served with special recipe teriyaki sauce
*Salmon & Shrimp Combo
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
*Steak & Chicken Combo
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.
*Steak & Salmon Combo
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled fresh salmon fillet served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.
*Steak & Shrimp Combo
5oz of angus sirloin and tempura shrimp served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce.
*Tempura Shrimp Entree
Tempura battered and fried shrimp served with a sweet dipping sauce.
*Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken thighs served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
*Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
*Teriyaki Steak
10 oz Angus sirloin served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
**Sushi Entrees
*Long Roll Variety
Four pieces of the Trapper, Buddha, Mt. Rainier and Mountain long rolls.
*Nigiri Plate
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp and Surf Clam.
*Sashimi Plate
A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (12 piece).
*Sushi Combo
Roll of the month and a chef’s choice variety of either 5 piece nigiri OR 6 piece sashimi.
*Trapper’s Dinner
Roll of the month, 6 piece nigiri and 6 piece sashimi.
**Desserts
*Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla bean ice cream covered with pound cake and fried in a sweet tempura batter, topped with a caramel and chocolate drizzle
*Mochi Ice Cream - Cookies & Cream
Pounded sticky rice with a cookies and cream ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream - Mango
Pounded sticky rice with a mango ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip
Pounded sticky rice with a mint chocolate chip ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry
Pounded sticky rice with a strawberry ice cream filling.
*Mochi Ice Cream Flight
Scoop of Ice Cream
Scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Barq's Rootbeer
Coke
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Powerade
Sprite
Boxed Apple Juice
Boxed Cran Raspberry
Boxed White Grape Apple
Cranberry Juice
Fruit Punch
Grape Juice
Grape Ramune
Hot Green Tea
Iced Black Tea (Sweet)
Iced Black Tea (Unsweetened)
Iced Green Tea (Sweet)
Iced Raspberry Black Tea (Sweet)
Kid's Soda
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Soda Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Ramune
Kids Menu
Happy Mac & Cheese Bites
Creamy mac & cheese in bite size pieces served with sliced apples and rice
Kid's California Surf Roll
Cooked crab & avocado roll served with sliced apples.
Kid's Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken thighs & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples and rice
Kid's Crystal Shrimp
Breaded deep fried shrimp served with sliced apples and rice.
Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll
Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples.
Kids Crab Bites
Tempura fried seasoned Krab pieces served with sliced apples and rice.
Kids Rice
Bowl of rice.
Kid’s Golden Nuggets
Breaded chicken nuggets served with apples and rice.
Nigiri
Sushi Entrees
Teriyaki
GF - Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken thighs with gluten-free teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Steak
10 oz. top sirloin with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Steak & Salmon
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled salmon served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
GF - Teriyaki Steak & Chicken
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
Long Rolls
GF Baja
Spicy tuna & avocado rolled in tofu paper.
GF Buddha
Sushi shrimp, snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, green onion, sweet chili & hot sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.
GF California
Snow crab, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper.
GF Mountain
Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with tuna, salmon, Albacore, snow crab, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.
GF Mr. Charlie
Ebi shrimp, spicy salmon, cucumber, green onion rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili & Covington sauce.
GF New York
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese rolled in tofu paper.
GF Phoenix
Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce rolled maki style with tofu paper topped with gluten-free Ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.
GF Rainbow
Snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper topped with salmon, tuna & Albacore.
GF Seattle
Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion rolled in tofu paper.
GF Spicy Tuna
Spicy sauce & tuna rolled in tofu paper.
GF Trapper
Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with cooked scallops, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.
GF Trump
Sushi ebi, cucumber, cream cheese rolled in tofu paper, topped with salmon, torched garlic sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.
Platters
Mount Adams (4HR PREP)
Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Twelve (12) Rolls: California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Firecracker, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.
Mount Baker (4HR PREP)
Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of 16 Rolls: (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.
Mount Rainier Platter (4HR PREP)
Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Twenty-two (22) rolls: (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup, (2) Mountain, (2) Willis, (2) Mr. Charlie.
Mount St. Helens Platter (4HR PREP)
Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Eight (8) Rolls: California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Buddha, Trapper, Firecracker, Bonney Lake, Puyallup. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT PLATTERS THAT HAVE A DEFAULT TIME OF 4 HOURS THE LATEST ORDER TIME IS 5PM FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. IF PAST THAT TIME THE PLATTER WILL BE READY BY THE NEXT BUSINESS DAY.***
GAMEDAY PLATTER WA (SUNDAY PICKUP)
Score a TOUCHDOWN at your next gathering with a Gameday Platter from Trapper's Sushi! The Gameday Platter comes with four long rolls featuring the Trapper, Puyallup, Bonney Lake, Cali Crunch & two orders of Gyoza. Special Instructions **READ THIS** Gameday Platters can be pre-ordered up to 48 hours before gameday, however pickup times are as specified by the time slot selected in the order. DO NOT go by the pickup time emailed on the receipt. We will not allow pickup prior to the time slot selected. No substitutions or modifications will be allowed. Please have picture ID ready when picking up.
Call for Open Hours
Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.
321 Ramsay Way, Suite 103, Kent, WA 98032