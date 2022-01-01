Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Trapper's Sushi - Kent Station

4,405 Reviews

$$

321 Ramsay Way

Suite 103

Kent, WA 98032

*Bonney Lake Roll
*Trapper Roll
*Rock & Roll

**Sushi Rolls A-D

*Amazing Roll

*Amazing Roll

$14.50

Tempura shrimp & spicy sauce covered with tuna, avocado & teriyaki.

*Andromeda Roll

*Andromeda Roll

$13.50

Crystal shrimp, tempura shrimp, white onion, green onion, garlic sauce, spicy crab, & rolled in tempura crumbs. Topped with Sriracha, sweet chili sauce, & warrior sauce.

*Asparagus Roll

*Asparagus Roll

$10.00

Tempura asparagus, spicy sauce, teriyaki & avocado

*Avocado Roll

*Avocado Roll

$5.00

Plain avocado roll

*Avomaki

*Avomaki

$5.00

Avocado rolled maki style

*Baja Roll

*Baja Roll

$11.50

Spicy tuna & avocado

*Barackade Roll

*Barackade Roll

$14.50

Garlic cilantro sauce, white onion, avocado & crystal shrimp rolled in French fried onions covered with seared Tuna, ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.

*Bonney Lake Roll

*Bonney Lake Roll

$15.50

Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.

*Brooklyn Roll

*Brooklyn Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab, tempura zucchini, cucumber, garlic cilantro sauce topped with avocado teriyaki sauce and tempura crumbs.

*Buddha Roll

*Buddha Roll

$13.50

Crystal shrimp topped with avocado, green onion, hot sauce, teriyaki & sweet chili sauce.

*Buddhalicious Roll

*Buddhalicious Roll

$14.00

Crystal Shrimp, cream cheese fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, Sriracha, green onion & teriyaki.

*California Crunch Roll

*California Crunch Roll

$10.50

Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs

*California Rainbow Roll

*California Rainbow Roll

$15.50

Crab stick, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, albacore, & avocado.

*California Roll

*California Roll

$9.00

Crab & avocado.

*Captain Crunch Roll

*Captain Crunch Roll

$14.00

Snow crab, cucumber, avocado, teriyaki & masago rolled in tempura crumbs.

*Covington Roll

*Covington Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, tempura asparagus, spicy crab & cucumber covered in tuna with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Cryssi Roll

*Cryssi Roll

$12.50

Garlic sauce, asparagus, portabella mushroom, zucchini, white onion & cucumber fried in tempura topped with avocado, sweet chili sauce, a touch of hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Crystal Shrimp Roll

*Crystal Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Breaded shrimp, teriyaki & spicy sauce.

*Dragon Roll

*Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp & cucumber covered with eel, avocado & teriyaki.

**Sushi Rolls E-P

*Firecracker (Tony) Roll

*Firecracker (Tony) Roll

$11.00

Salmon & jalapeno in tempura with cream cheese.

*Kappamaki

*Kappamaki

$4.50

Cucumber rolled maki style

*Magnificent Roll

*Magnificent Roll

$15.00

Cream cheese, spicy tuna, & crystal shrimp. Topped with a fire fried jalapeño, habanero masago, warrior sauce, Sriracha,& teriyaki sauce.

*Mariner Roll

*Mariner Roll

$11.50

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & cucumber.

*Marvelous Roll

*Marvelous Roll

$15.50

Tempura shrimp & tuna in a garlic cilantro sauce covered with teriyaki & avocado.

*Miles Roll

*Miles Roll

$16.00

Cream cheese, spicy crab & corkscrew shrimp topped with tempura eel, teriyaki, creamy sauce & green onion.

*Monster Roll

*Monster Roll

$16.50

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs topped with eel & teriyaki.

*Mountain Roll

*Mountain Roll

$16.50

Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.

*Mr. Charlie Roll

*Mr. Charlie Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, masago & green onion topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili and special sauce.

*Mt. Rainier Roll

*Mt. Rainier Roll

$16.50

Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.

*Mt. Si Roll

*Mt. Si Roll

$14.50

Smoked salmon, apple and cream cheese topped with avocado and sweet chili sauce.

*New York Roll

*New York Roll

$10.50

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese.

*Phoenix Roll

*Phoenix Roll

$12.00

Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, ponzu, spicy sauce & Japanese pepper

*Puyallup Roll

*Puyallup Roll

$14.50

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

**Sushi Rolls Q-S

*Rainbow Roll

*Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab covered with tuna, salmon & Albacore.

*Rammy Roll

*Rammy Roll

$13.00

Crystal shrimp & spicy sauce topped with kamikaze-hot spicy crystal shrimp and green onion.

*Release the Kraken

*Release the Kraken

$16.50

Crystal shrimp covered with tuna & octopus, topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago and teriyaki

*Rock & Roll

*Rock & Roll

$16.00

Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.

*Salmon Skin Roll

*Salmon Skin Roll

$11.50

Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.

*Samantha Roll

*Samantha Roll

$21.00

Lobster and tempura avocado, topped with our lobster mix with scallops in a spicy garlic sauce, then torched to perfection!

*Seahawk Roll

*Seahawk Roll

$13.50

Eel, cucumber, teriyaki & avocado.

*Seattle Roll

*Seattle Roll

$11.50

Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion

*Skywalker Roll

*Skywalker Roll

$16.00

Snow crab & avocado topped with torched spicy tuna, tempura crumbs and green onion, drizzled with Covington sauce and teriyaki.

*Smurf Roll

*Smurf Roll

$10.50

Tempura portabella mushroom, garlic sauce covered with avocado & teriyaki.

*Sonic Roll

*Sonic Roll

$12.50

Tempura salmon in garlic sauce with cucumber, teriyaki & masago.

*Sounder Roll

*Sounder Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab cream cheese & cucumber covered with salmon, avocado, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Spicy California Roll

*Spicy California Roll

$9.50

Spicy crab & avocado.

*Spicy Crab Roll

*Spicy Crab Roll

$8.50

Spicy sauce & crab.

*Spicy Tuna Roll

*Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy sauce & tuna.

*Spider Roll

*Spider Roll

$15.50

Spicy sauce, soft shell crab, cucumber & masago.

*Stp Roll

*Stp Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, white onion & garlic cilantro sauce covered with avocado, topped with spicy albacore, tempura crumbs hot sauce, warrior sauce & green onions.

*Surf & Turf Roll

*Surf & Turf Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Tempura shrimp, shishito pepper and garlic sauce, topped with Angus Sirloin, white & green onions.

*Sushi Town Roll

*Sushi Town Roll

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, white onion, spicy sauce, teriyaki & masago.

**Sushi Rolls T-Z

*Tekkamaki

*Tekkamaki

$6.00

Tuna rolled maki style.

*Thrill Roll

*Thrill Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeno & white onion topped with avocado, honey-Sriracha corkscrew shrimp, Japanese mayo, honey Sriracha lime sauce & cilantro.

*Thunderbird Roll

*Thunderbird Roll

$14.50

Chicken, tempura asparagus, cucumber & shrimp fried in tempura and covered in avocado, lemon slices, sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce & teriyaki.

*Timmy Roll

*Timmy Roll

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & spicy crab fried in tempura topped with hot sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Tis' the Salmon Roll

*Tis' the Salmon Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab, white onion, jalapeño. Topped with tempura smoked salmon, cilantro and teriyaki sauce. Plated over drizzle of Lucy sauce.

*Trapper Roll

*Trapper Roll

$14.00

Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.

*Trump FULL Roll

*Trump FULL Roll

$18.50

Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)

*Trump HALF Roll

*Trump HALF Roll

$12.50

Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (HALF ROLL)

*Tukwila Roll

*Tukwila Roll

$14.50

Spicy crab, cucumber & corkscrew shrimp topped with avocado, lemon slices, blue masago, green jalapeno masago, sweet chili sauce & teriyaki.

*Uncle Steve Roll

*Uncle Steve Roll

$11.50

Spicy tuna, green onion. jalapeno & masago.

*Vader Roll

*Vader Roll

$16.00

Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.

*Veggie Roll

*Veggie Roll

$9.00

Green leaf, carrots, cucumber & avocado.

*Volcano Roll

*Volcano Roll

$15.50

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.

*Warrior Roll

*Warrior Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber & spicy sauce covered with tuna, special sauce, masago & green onion.

*Willis Roll

*Willis Roll

$13.50

Spicy crab, green onion & cucumber rolled in tempura crumbs covered in special sauce, teriyaki & cilantro.

*Yuppie Roll

*Yuppie Roll

$9.00

Green leaf, cucumber, avocado, & spicy sauce.

*Zucchini Roll

*Zucchini Roll

$9.00

Tempura zucchini, teriyaki & spicy sauce.

**Hand Rolls

*Alaskan HAND ROLL

*Alaskan HAND ROLL

$5.50

Krab with salmon and masago

*Baja HAND ROLL

*Baja HAND ROLL

$6.00

Spicy tuna and avocado.

*California HAND ROLL

*California HAND ROLL

$5.50

Krab and avocado.

*Dragon HAND ROLL

*Dragon HAND ROLL

$7.00

Eel, cucumber, and avocado topped with teriyaki.

*Jaysin HAND ROLL

*Jaysin HAND ROLL

$8.00

Spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.

*New York HAND ROLL

*New York HAND ROLL

$6.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.

*Salmon Skin HAND ROLL

*Salmon Skin HAND ROLL

$6.00

Deep fried salmon skin, spicy sauce, and masago topped with teriyaki.

*Seattle HAND ROLL

*Seattle HAND ROLL

$7.50

Ebi shrimp, green onion, cucumber, and spicy sauce.

*Spicy California HAND ROLL

*Spicy California HAND ROLL

$5.50

Spicy crab mix and avocado.

*Spicy Crab HAND ROLL

*Spicy Crab HAND ROLL

$5.00

Spicy Crab mix

*Spicy Tuna HAND ROLL

*Spicy Tuna HAND ROLL

$5.50

Spicy tuna mix.

*Veggie HAND ROLL

*Veggie HAND ROLL

$5.00

Green leaf, avocado, cucumber, and carrots.

*Yuppie HAND ROLL

*Yuppie HAND ROLL

$5.00

Green leaf, cucumber, avocado, and spicy sauce.

**Appetizers

*A la Carte Snow Crab 1oz

*A la Carte Snow Crab 1oz

$3.00

1oz snow crab mix

*A la Carte Spicy Crab

*A la Carte Spicy Crab

$4.00

2oz spicy crab mix

*A la Carte Trapper Topping

*A la Carte Trapper Topping

$5.00

2oz side of Trapper topping

*Crispy Fried Calamari

*Crispy Fried Calamari

$9.50

Deep fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.

*Crystal Shrimp Appetizer

*Crystal Shrimp Appetizer

$7.00

Four crystal shrimp served with a tempura dipping sauce.

*Cucumber Salad

*Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Cucumber salad with a ponzu dressing.

*Edamame

*Edamame

$3.00

Edamame served with salt.

*Gyoza

*Gyoza

$7.50

Fried pork pot stickers.

*House Salad

*House Salad

$3.00
*Miso Soup

*Miso Soup

$3.00

Miso soup with wakame and tofu.

*Rice

*Rice

$2.00

Side of rice

*Sashimi (App)

*Sashimi (App)

$11.00

A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (6 piece).

*Seaweed Salad

*Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Marinated seaweed, sesame seeds.

*Shishito Peppers

*Shishito Peppers

$8.00Out of stock

8 Shishito peppers, lightly battered in tempura and fried. Served with warrior sauce.

*Shrooman

*Shrooman

$12.00

Portabella mushroom, spicy tuna and cream cheese, fried in tempura. Topped with masago, warrior sauce and teriyaki.

*Soft Shell Crab

*Soft Shell Crab

$8.50

Whole fried soft shell crab served with sweet sauce.

*Squid Salad

*Squid Salad

$6.50

Squid and marinated veggies.

*Tempura Shrimp (App)

*Tempura Shrimp (App)

$7.50

Battered and fried shrimp, sweet dipping sauce (4 piece).

*Tempura Vegetable (App)

*Tempura Vegetable (App)

$7.50

Battered and fried fresh seasonal vegetables, sweet dipping sauce.

*Trapper Bites

*Trapper Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Tempura fried krab bites served with our Lucy sauce.

**Teriyaki & Tempura

*Chicken & Shrimp Combo

*Chicken & Shrimp Combo

$16.00

Grilled chicken thighs and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce.

*Salmon & Chicken Combo

*Salmon & Chicken Combo

$19.00

Grilled chicken thighs and grilled fresh salmon fillet served with special recipe teriyaki sauce

*Salmon & Shrimp Combo

*Salmon & Shrimp Combo

$19.50

Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce

*Steak & Chicken Combo

*Steak & Chicken Combo

$20.00

5oz of angus sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.

*Steak & Salmon Combo

*Steak & Salmon Combo

$23.50

5oz of angus sirloin and grilled fresh salmon fillet served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.

*Steak & Shrimp Combo

*Steak & Shrimp Combo

$20.00

5oz of angus sirloin and tempura shrimp served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce.

*Tempura Shrimp Entree

*Tempura Shrimp Entree

$16.00

Tempura battered and fried shrimp served with a sweet dipping sauce.

*Teriyaki Chicken

*Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken thighs served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.

*Teriyaki Salmon

*Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00

Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.

*Teriyaki Steak

*Teriyaki Steak

$23.50

10 oz Angus sirloin served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.

**Sushi Entrees

*Long Roll Variety

*Long Roll Variety

$23.50

Four pieces of the Trapper, Buddha, Mt. Rainier and Mountain long rolls.

*Nigiri Plate

*Nigiri Plate

$23.50

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp and Surf Clam.

*Sashimi Plate

*Sashimi Plate

$23.50

A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (12 piece).

*Sushi Combo

*Sushi Combo

$23.50

Roll of the month and a chef’s choice variety of either 5 piece nigiri OR 6 piece sashimi.

*Trapper’s Dinner

*Trapper’s Dinner

$26.50

Roll of the month, 6 piece nigiri and 6 piece sashimi.

**Desserts

*Fried Ice Cream

*Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Vanilla bean ice cream covered with pound cake and fried in a sweet tempura batter, topped with a caramel and chocolate drizzle

*Mochi Ice Cream - Cookies & Cream

*Mochi Ice Cream - Cookies & Cream

$4.00

Pounded sticky rice with a cookies and cream ice cream filling.

*Mochi Ice Cream - Mango

*Mochi Ice Cream - Mango

$4.00

Pounded sticky rice with a mango ice cream filling.

*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip

*Mochi Ice Cream - Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Pounded sticky rice with a mint chocolate chip ice cream filling.

*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry

*Mochi Ice Cream - Stawberry

$4.00

Pounded sticky rice with a strawberry ice cream filling.

*Mochi Ice Cream Flight

*Mochi Ice Cream Flight

$8.50
Scoop of Ice Cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.50

Scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Mr. Pibb

$3.75

Powerade

$3.75Out of stock

Sprite

$3.75

Boxed Apple Juice

$2.50

Boxed Cran Raspberry

$2.50Out of stock

Boxed White Grape Apple

$2.50Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Fruit Punch

$2.50Out of stock

Grape Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Grape Ramune

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Black Tea (Sweet)

$3.75

Iced Black Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.75

Iced Green Tea (Sweet)

$3.75

Iced Raspberry Black Tea (Sweet)

$3.75

Kid's Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Ramune

$3.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Happy Mac & Cheese Bites

Happy Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Creamy mac & cheese in bite size pieces served with sliced apples and rice

Kid's California Surf Roll

Kid's California Surf Roll

$8.00

Cooked crab & avocado roll served with sliced apples.

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki

Kid's Chicken Teriyaki

$8.00

Grilled chicken thighs & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples and rice

Kid's Crystal Shrimp

Kid's Crystal Shrimp

$8.00

Breaded deep fried shrimp served with sliced apples and rice.

Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll

Kid's Crystal Shrimp Treasure Roll

$8.00

Breaded shrimp roll & teriyaki sauce served with sliced apples.

Kids Crab Bites

Kids Crab Bites

$8.00

Tempura fried seasoned Krab pieces served with sliced apples and rice.

Kids Rice

Kids Rice

$1.00

Bowl of rice.

Kid’s Golden Nuggets

Kid’s Golden Nuggets

$8.00

Breaded chicken nuggets served with apples and rice.

Nigiri

GF - Albacore

GF - Albacore

$6.50
GF - Mackerel Nigiri

GF - Mackerel Nigiri

$5.00
GF - Octopus Nigiri

GF - Octopus Nigiri

$5.50
GF - Salmon Nigiri

GF - Salmon Nigiri

$6.50
GF - Seared Tuna Nigiri

GF - Seared Tuna Nigiri

$7.50
GF - Shrimp Nigiri

GF - Shrimp Nigiri

$5.50
GF - Squid Nigiri

GF - Squid Nigiri

$5.50
GF - Surf Clam Nigiri

GF - Surf Clam Nigiri

$5.50
GF - Tuna Nigiri

GF - Tuna Nigiri

$7.50
GF - Yellowtail Nigiri

GF - Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.50

Sushi Entrees

GF - Sashimi Plate (12pc)

GF - Sashimi Plate (12pc)

$23.50

A chef’s choice variety of sliced fish (12 piece)

GF - Nigiri Plate

GF - Nigiri Plate

$23.50

Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, shrimp and surf clam (10 piece)

Teriyaki

GF - Teriyaki Chicken

GF - Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken thighs with gluten-free teriyaki sauce.

GF - Teriyaki Salmon

GF - Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.

GF - Teriyaki Steak

GF - Teriyaki Steak

$24.00

10 oz. top sirloin with gluten free teriyaki sauce.

GF - Teriyaki Steak & Salmon

GF - Teriyaki Steak & Salmon

$23.50

5 oz. top sirloin and grilled salmon served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.

GF - Teriyaki Steak & Chicken

GF - Teriyaki Steak & Chicken

$20.00

5 oz. top sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.

Long Rolls

GF Baja

GF Baja

$12.00

Spicy tuna & avocado rolled in tofu paper.

GF Buddha

GF Buddha

$16.00

Sushi shrimp, snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, green onion, sweet chili & hot sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.

GF California

GF California

$11.50

Snow crab, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper.

GF Mountain

GF Mountain

$17.50

Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with tuna, salmon, Albacore, snow crab, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.

GF Mr. Charlie

GF Mr. Charlie

$16.00

Ebi shrimp, spicy salmon, cucumber, green onion rolled in tofu paper, topped with avocado, cilantro, sweet chili & Covington sauce.

GF New York

GF New York

$11.50

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese rolled in tofu paper.

GF Phoenix

GF Phoenix

$13.00

Grilled salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce rolled maki style with tofu paper topped with gluten-free Ponzu sauce & Japanese pepper.

GF Rainbow

GF Rainbow

$15.50

Snow crab & cucumber rolled in tofu paper topped with salmon, tuna & Albacore.

GF Seattle

GF Seattle

$12.50

Spicy sauce, shrimp, cucumber & green onion rolled in tofu paper.

GF Spicy Tuna

GF Spicy Tuna

$11.50

Spicy sauce & tuna rolled in tofu paper.

GF Trapper

GF Trapper

$15.50

Sushi shrimp, cucumber & avocado rolled in tofu paper, topped with cooked scallops, green onion & gluten-free teriyaki.

GF Trump

GF Trump

$19.50

Sushi ebi, cucumber, cream cheese rolled in tofu paper, topped with salmon, torched garlic sauce & gluten-free teriyaki.

Platters

Mount Adams (4HR PREP)

$97.00

Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Twelve (12) Rolls: California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Firecracker, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.

Mount Baker (4HR PREP)

$126.00

Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of 16 Rolls: (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup.

Mount Rainier Platter (4HR PREP)

$172.00

Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Twenty-two (22) rolls: (2) California, (2) California Crunch, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Buddha, (2) Trapper, (2) Firecracker, (2) Bonney Lake, (2) Puyallup, (2) Mountain, (2) Willis, (2) Mr. Charlie.

Mount St. Helens Platter (4HR PREP)

$68.00

Please give us four (4) hours advance notice for this Platter of Eight (8) Rolls: California, California Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Buddha, Trapper, Firecracker, Bonney Lake, Puyallup. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT PLATTERS THAT HAVE A DEFAULT TIME OF 4 HOURS THE LATEST ORDER TIME IS 5PM FOR SAME DAY PICKUP. IF PAST THAT TIME THE PLATTER WILL BE READY BY THE NEXT BUSINESS DAY.***

GAMEDAY PLATTER WA (SUNDAY PICKUP)

GAMEDAY PLATTER WA (SUNDAY PICKUP)

$49.99Out of stock

Score a TOUCHDOWN at your next gathering with a Gameday Platter from Trapper's Sushi! The Gameday Platter comes with four long rolls featuring the Trapper, Puyallup, Bonney Lake, Cali Crunch & two orders of Gyoza. Special Instructions **READ THIS** Gameday Platters can be pre-ordered up to 48 hours before gameday, however pickup times are as specified by the time slot selected in the order. DO NOT go by the pickup time emailed on the receipt. We will not allow pickup prior to the time slot selected. No substitutions or modifications will be allowed. Please have picture ID ready when picking up.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

Website

Location

321 Ramsay Way, Suite 103, Kent, WA 98032

Directions

Gallery
Trapper's Sushi Co. image
Trapper's Sushi Co. image
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

