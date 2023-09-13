Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza
TRASHPANDADRINKINGCLUB
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Trash Panda Drinking Club is a brash craft cocktail bar serving southern comfort with a mexican twist inspired food, advanced and reimagined disco era cocktails in a classic punk and hip-hop inspired venue.
Location
4203 Edison St, Houston, TX 77009
Gallery