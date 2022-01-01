Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Trattoria 903

review star

No reviews yet

874 state Route 903

484-629-0555******

Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

Popular Items

Rigatoni alla Vodka
Pasta Alfredo
Wedge Salad

Specials

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Imported Antipasto - App

$19.00

Lobster Gondolas - App

$14.00

NY Strip Pizzaiola

$26.00

served w/potato

Chicken Florentine

$18.00

Sautéed chicken, with fresh plum tomatoes, spinach, & artichokes, in a garlic white wine sauce, topped with mozzarella. Served with fusilli pasta.

Shrimp Francaise over Pasta

$25.00

Crab-encrusted Grouper

$26.00

over seafood risotto

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.00

Crab Stuffed Mushroom

$15.00

Stuffed mushroom with crab meat in Brandy cream sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Served with our homemade marinara

Mozzarella in Carozza

$8.00

Steamed Clams

$12.00

Served with fresh herb garlic white wine sauce

Steamed Mussels

$12.00

Served in marinara or garlic white wine sauce

Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone & Prosciutto

$10.00

Baked Dishes

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

In a marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Lightly breaded eggplant baked in marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese, served over linguini

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

In a Pink sauce

Meat Lasagna

$15.00

Layers of homemade meat sauce and ricotta topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Chicken

Chicken Francaise

$17.00

Lightly egg battered chicken breast in a white wine, lemon butter sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Sautéed chicken breast in Marsala wine with mushrooms served over linguini

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, baked with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguini

Stuffed Chicken

$25.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese finished with a Pink sauce served over penne pasta

Meats

Filet Mignon

$29.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon, served with potato and veggies.

New York Strip

$24.00

Rack of Lamb

$29.00

Rib-Eye

$32.00

Pasta

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$15.00

Mushrooms, prosciutto and shallots in a Pink vodka sauce

Tortellini Al Forno

$16.00

Cheese filled tortellini in a Pink sauce topped with fresh mozzarella

Tortellini Michelangelo

$16.00

Cheese filled tortellini with shallots, portabella mushrooms and prosciutto in a cream sauce with a touch of brandy

Pasta Alfredo

$16.00

Pasta Dish

$13.00

Salads

Chilled Herb Crusted Salmon Salad

$16.00

Mesclun, roasted zucchini, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onions, topped with chilled herb crusted salmon dressed with white balsamic vinegar & olive oil

Crab and Avocado

$18.00

Colossal crab meat, fresh tomatoes, avocado and heart of palm in a Tequila lime sauce

Fresh Tomato & Mozzarella

$9.00

Fresh Tomato and Burrata

$10.00Out of stock

Served with fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic reduction

Traditional Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mesclun, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted eggplant, tomatoes, onions, penne pasta with parmesan & dressed with our creamy house dressing

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes and onions topped with Bleu cheese dressing

Young Green Salad

$4.00

Mesclun, tomatoes & onions with our creamy house dressing

Baby Arugula, Beets & Goat Cheese

$12.00

Seafood

Angel Hair Pescatori

$27.00

Sautéed calamari, shrimp, scallops, clams & mussels in a garlic white wine or marinara sauce.

Champagne Cream Salmon

$24.00

Sautéed salmon with roasted red peppers, spinach, portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes in a champagne cream sauce served over linguini

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Served over fresh vegetables or baby arugula topped with fresh bruschetta

Linguini alla Vongole

$18.00

Sautéed middle neck clams with fresh basil and garlic in our homemade marinara or garlic white wine sauce, served over linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp served in a scampi sauce.

Veal

Veal Francaise

$18.00

Lightly egg battered veal in a White wine lemon butter sauce. *Temporarily out of rice.

Veal Marsala

$18.00

Sautéed veal in Marsala wine with mushrooms served over linguini

Veal Parmesan

$17.00

Lightly breaded veal, baked with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguini

Veal Terra Marre

$25.00

Sautéed veal and shrimp w/sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers and portabello mushrooms, touch of brandy and cream sauce. Served over pasta.

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Served with our homemade marinara

Roasted Red Peppers And Aged Provolone

$10.00

Steamed Clams

$12.00

Served with fresh herb garlic white wine sauce

Steamed Mussels

$12.00

Served in marinara or garlic white wine sauce

Paninis

Note! Served with Fries while our Potato Salad is being freshly made!

Blackened Chicken

$9.00

Seven spice dusted grilled chicken, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion & chili mayo.

Chicken Avocado

$9.00

Grilled chicken, fresh tomato, Swiss cheese, smoked bacon, avocado & fresh herb mayo.

Incredible Eggplant

$9.00

Roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, portobello mushrooms, caramelized red onions, & pesto mayo.

Italiano

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, imported aged provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions with olive oil & white balsamic vinegar or mayo

Mountain Climber

$9.00

Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers & grilled chicken. Served with homemade potato salad.

Rustico

$10.00

Imported prosciutto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & creamy balsamic.

Soho

$9.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, eggplant, fresh tomatoes & pesto mayo

Tachino

$9.00

Turkey, bacon, brie, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard.

Veneto

$9.00

Grilled yellow and green zucchini, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella. Served with homemade potato salad.

Salads

Fresh Beets And Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

Herb Crusted Salmon Salad

$16.00

Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Traditional Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$9.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo

Cheesesteak Pizzaiola

$9.00

Pepperoni, provolone and marinara sauce

Cheesesteak “The Works”

$9.00

Mushrooms, onions, peppers and sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak “The Works”

$9.00

Mushrooms, onions, peppers and sauce

Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

Chicken parm sub

$8.00

Eggplant parm sub

$8.00

Italian Sub

$8.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and dressed with oil & vinegar

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.00

Sausage peppers onions sub

$8.00

Turkey Sub

$8.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with honey mustard

Veal Parm Sub

$9.00

Kids Menu!

Kids - Chicken Fingers

$8.00

w/fries

Kids - Chicken Parm

$9.00

Kids - Personal Pizza

$8.00

Kids - Rigatoni With Butter

$8.00

Kids - Spaghetti With Meatballs

$8.00

Side Options

Side of Broccoli

$5.95

Side of Meatballs

$5.95

Side of Pasta

$5.95

Side of Potatoes

$5.95

Side of Rice

$5.95

Side of Risotto

$5.95

Side of Sauce - Large

$5.00

Side of Sauce - Small

$1.50

Side of Sausage

$5.95Out of stock

Side of Spinach

$5.95

Side of Vegetables

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Trattoria 903 is one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants you will find, not just in the entire Pocono area, but anywhere. Owner and head chef Hassan uses only the highest quality ingredients and prepares them with creativity and style. Traditional dishes of chicken, veal, seafood, and pasta are all made from scratch and among best you will find anywhere. Trattoria 903 also makes unique gourmet pizzas and classic Margarita pizza. ​ Please browse our menus. Trattoria 903 also offers daily specials based on what is available in markets offering the freshest and best quality foods. There are daily specials that range from fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks, to homemade pastas and soups.

Website

Location

874 state Route 903, 484-629-0555****** , Jim Thorpe, PA 18229

Directions

