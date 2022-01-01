Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trattoria Carina

1,290 Reviews

$$

2201 Spruce St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Trattoria Carina is a casual neighborhood Italian restaurant from the same family as Pub & Kitchen, focused on providing delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere at a great value. Located on the corner of 22nd and Spruce, it's a charming and easygoing 32-seat trattoria, whose name means “Little Darling” in Italian. Our menu changes seasonally, but always features a variety of homemade pastas and classic Italian dishes made up of the freshest ingredients. We also have a small bar program, featuring Italian wines by the glass and a rotating selection of cocktails and beer. Should guests choose to BYO, there is no corkage fee. Trattoria Carina is open seven days a week for dinner.

2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

