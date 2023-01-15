Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Trattoria D.O.C

review star

No reviews yet

706 Main Street

Evanston, IL 60202

Popular Items

Margherita
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Pere e Gorgonzola

Specials

Zuppa del Giorno

$8.00

Puree of asparagus soup garnished with chopped tomato and crabmeat.

Insalata rustica

$12.00

-Chopped romaine, Tuscan kale, radicchio tossed with sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, olives, red onion, and fresh mozzarella in a balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza stracciatella e crudo

$17.00

Pizza cooked with a light tomato sauce then topped with creamy stracciatella di burrata cheese, thinly sliced prosciutto, and arugula

Lasagna di Carne

$20.00Out of stock

Homemade sheets of pasta layered with veal, beef, pork ragu, mozzarella, bechamel and tomato sauce

Farfalle alla Boscaiola

$18.00

Butterfly shaped pasta sautéed with Italian salumi (prosciutto, speck, sopressata), shallots, mixed mushrooms, and white wine in a tomato pink sauce.

Filetto al Tartufo

$36.00

8 oz beef tenderloin sauteed in a black truffle cream sauce

Merluzzo alla crema di piselli

$25.00

8 oz cod fillet sauteed with garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes served over a bed of puree of sweet peas.

Vitello al limone

$28.00

Thinly pounded veal leg scaloppine sauteed with garlic, cremini mushrooms in a lemon white wine sauce

Antipasti

Antipasto di Terra

$15.75

Assorted Italian cold cuts and cheeses served with marinated olives

Bruschetta

$9.00

Homemade toasted bread with chopped tomatoes, garlic, e.v.o.o. , basil

Calamari alla Griglia

Calamari alla Griglia

$16.75

Marinated grilled squid, served with a spring mix salad

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.75

Deep fried squid served with a spicy anchovy marinara sauce

Carpaccio di Manzo

$16.75

Thinly sliced raw beef, arrugula, mushrooms, capers, Parmigiano e.v.o.o., lemon

Zuppa del Giorno

$8.00

Puree of asparagus soup garnished with chopped tomato and crabmeat.

Zuppetta di Cozze

$15.75

Mussels sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce

1/2 Antipasti

1/2 Antipasto di Terra

$9.75

Assorted Italian cold cuts and cheeses served with marinated olives

1/2 Bruschetta

$6.00

Homemade toasted bread with chopped tomatoes, garlic, e.v.o.o. , basil

1/2 Calamari alla Griglia

$10.50

Marinated grilled squid, served with a spring mix salad

1/2 Calamari Fritti

$10.50

Deep fried squid served with a spicy anchovy marinara sauce

1/2 Zuppetta di Cozze

$10.75

Mussels sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce

Insalate

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

Sliced tomato topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, e.v.o.o.

Mista

Mista

$8.50

Spring mix tossed with carrots, grape tomatoes in a balsamic vinaigrette

Pere e Gorgonzola

Pere e Gorgonzola

$11.50

Spring mix, diced pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese balsamic vinaigrette

Rucola

Rucola

$9.25

Arrugula salad in an anchovy, garlic, red wine e.v.o.o. dressing

Saporita

Saporita

$9.75

Spring mix, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Sedano e Mela

Sedano e Mela

$9.00

Fresh celery salad, granny-smith apple, radicchio, parmigiano, lemon

Tricolore

Tricolore

$10.00

Arrugula, radicchio, endive, beets, Parmigiano shavings, lemon juice, e.v.o.o.

side Insalate

side Caprese

$6.00

Sliced tomato topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, e.v.o.o

side Mista

$6.00

Spring mix tossed with carrots, grape tomatoes in a balsamic vinaigrette

side Pere e Gorgonzola

$6.75

Spring mix, diced pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese balsamic vinaigrette

side Rucola

$6.00

Arugula salad in an anchovy, garlic, red wine e.v.o.o dressing

side Saporita

$6.75

Spring mix, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

side Sedano e Mela

$6.00

Fresh celery salad, granny-smith apple, radicchio, parmigiano, lemon

side Tricolore

$6.75

Arugula, radicchio, endive, beets, parmigiano shavings, lemon juice, e.v.o.o

Primi

Cannaroli rice sauteed with seasonal vegetables and topped with parmigiano cheese.

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$18.20

"Bucatini" pasta with onion and italian bacon sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce topped with parmigiano cheese.

Gnocchetti Formaggi

Gnocchetti Formaggi

$18.50

Homemade potato and spinach dumplings in a bleu cheese sauce. *cannot be made gluten or dairy free

Linguine alle Vongole

Linguine alle Vongole

$19.25

Long thin flat pasta sauteed with garlic, clams, grape tomatoes, red pepper flakes, white wine and parsley.

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

$17.50

Thin layers of eggplant, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and parmigiano cheese baked in the oven.

Orecchiette con Spinaci

$16.75

Small ear shaped pasta sauteed with spinach, red pepper flakes, E.V.O.O., garlic, white wine, butter, cherry tomatoes and parmigiano cheese.

Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini

Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini

$19.50

Wide ribbon whole egg pasta sauteed with garlic, white wine, porcini, crimini and button mushrooms in a cream sauce.

Pappardelle al Ragu d'Anatra

Pappardelle al Ragu d'Anatra

$19.75

Wide ribbon pasta sauteed with a red wine, tomato and duck sauce topped with parmigiano cheese.

Penne Pomodoro e Mozzarella

Penne Pomodoro e Mozzarella

$16.75

Small tube shaped pasta sauteed with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and parmigiano cheese.

Plain Pasta

$16.00
Ravioli di Pollo

Ravioli di Pollo

$17.75

Homemade pasta filled with chicken and ricotta in a pink tomato sauce topped with parmigiano cheese.

Rigatoni al Salmone

Rigatoni al Salmone

$19.25

Rigatoni pasta sauteed with onion and fresh salmon in a pink vodka sauce.

Risotto ai Frutti di Mare

$20.50

Carnaroli rice with squid, clams, mussels, shrimp, tomato sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes and white wine.

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$17.75

Spaghetti with italian bacon (Guianciale), egg yolk, E.V.O.O., and parmigiano cheese sauce.

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$19.00

Thin ribbon shaped egg pasta sauteed in a three meat sauce ( veal, pork, beef) topped with parmigiano chesse.

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Long thick spaghetti tossed with pecorino romano cheese, parmigiano, a touch of butter, cream and fresh cracked pepper.

Small side primi

side Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$10.75

Onion, Italian bacon, sautéed in spicy tomato sauce, parmigiano

side Gnocchetti Formaggi

$10.50

Homemade potato and spinach dumplings in a bleu cheese cream sauce

side Linguine alle Vongole

$11.00

Sautéed with garlic, clams, grape tomatoes, red pepper flakes, wh. wine, parsley

side Orecchiette con Spinaci

$10.25

Small ear shaped pasta sautéed with spinach, red pepper flakes, e.v.o.o. , garlic, white wine, butter, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano

side P. ai Funghi Porcini

$11.00

Wide ribbon whole egg pasta sautéed with garlic, white wine, porcini, crimini and button mushrooms in a cream sauce

side P. al Ragu d'Anatra

$11.00

Wide ribbon pasta sautéed with a red wine, tomato, duck sauce topped with parmigiano

side Penne Pomodoro e Mozzarella

$10.25

Small tube shaped pasta sautéed with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano

side Plain Pasta

$9.00

side Ravioli di Pollo

$9.75

Homemade ravioli filled with chicken, ricotta in a pink tomato sauce topped with parmigiano

side Rigatoni al Salmone

$11.00

Rigatoni sautéed with onion, fresh salmon in a vodka pink sauce

side Risotto ai Frutti di Mare

$12.00

Carnaroli rice with squid, clams, mussels, shrimp, tomato sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes and white wine

side Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$10.00

Italian bacon, egg yolk, e.v.o.o. , parmigiano

side Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$10.75

Thin ribbon shaped egg pasta sautéed in a three meat sauce topped with parmigiano

side Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$10.25

Long thick spaghetti tossed with Pecorino Romano and fresh cracked pepper

Secondi

Arista di Maiale alla Saltimbocca

$24.00

Thinly pounded pork medallions layered with sage and prosciutto and sauteed in a white wine sauce Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable. No substitutions of pasta.

Branzino al Limone

$26.00

Sea Bass fillet sauteed with lemon juice, capers and white wine. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable. No substitutions of pasta.

Pollo al Limone

$21.00

Skinless chicken breast sauteed with lemon juice, capers and white wine. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.

Pollo alla Griglia

$20.00

Skinless chicken breast lightly marinated with herbs, extra virgin olive oil and grilled. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.

Pollo alla Livornese

$21.00

Skinless chicken breast sauteed with garlic, white wine, oregano, capers, kalamata olives and tomato sauce. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.

Salmone al Limone

$25.00

6 oz. salmon fillet sauteed with lemon juice, capers and white wine. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.

Salmone alla Griglia

$24.00

6 oz. salmon fillet lightly marinated with herbs, extra virgin olive oil and grilled. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.

Salmone alla Livornese

$25.00

6 oz. salmon fillet sauteed with garlic, white wine, oregano, capers, kalamata olives and tomato sauce. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.

Pizze con Vegetali

Estiva

Estiva

$15.00

Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil

Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil

Patate & Rosmarino

Patate & Rosmarino

$15.00

Mozzarella, thin sliced potatoes, e.v.o.o., fresh rosemary

Pizza Rucola

$15.00

Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes,fresh arrugula, e.v.o.o.

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$15.50

Mozzarella, blue cheese, Swiss, Parmigiano

Rustica

Rustica

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, red onion, mushroom, olives*

Spinaci e Caprino

Spinaci e Caprino

$15.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese

Tartufo

Tartufo

$18.00

Mozzarella, black truffle pate, white truffle oil

Vegetariana

$15.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese

Pizze con Pesce

Ale

$15.75

Tomato sauce, canned genoa tuna, chopped garlic, oregano, e.v.o.o (no cheese!)

Giova

$15.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, cherry tomatoes, arrugula, capers, e.v.o.o

Napoli

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, anchovies, capers, oregano

Pizze con Carne

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina cheese, speck

Affumicata

$17.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina cheese, speck

Bresaola

$17.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, thinly sliced air dried cured beef

Calzone

Calzone

$16.50

Pocket pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham

Camillo

Camillo

$16.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, ham, oregano

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$16.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, artichokes, olives*, ham

Cotto e Funghi

Cotto e Funghi

$16.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms

Diavola

Diavola

$16.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, peppers, spicy salami

Quattro Stagioni

Quattro Stagioni

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichokes, olives*, prosciutto (sections)

Salsiccia d'Agnello

$17.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, lamb and beef sausage, red onion, peppers, mushrooms

Salsiccia e Funghi

Salsiccia e Funghi

$16.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, button mushroom

Silvio e Gabriele

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, Prosciutto, sliced tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano

Gustosa

$16.50

Mozzarella, ham, asparagus, egg (over easy) parmesan shavings.

Dolci

Almond cookies

Biscotti

$4.00

Italian almond cookies

Cannoli

$9.00

2 ricotta cheese and chocolate chip filled pastry.

Croccantino

$8.50

A semi frozen mascarpone mousse with walnut brittle

Gelato

$5.75

2 scoops of assorted Italian style ice cream or sorbet

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Creamy eggless custard made with fresh vanilla bean and topped with a light caramel sauce

Tiramisu

$9.00

Ladyfingers laced with espresso coffee and rum, mascarpone cheese and dusted with cocoa

Tortino di Cioccolato

$10.00

Chocolate cake filled with a warm fudge center, served with a scoop of gelato

Sorbetto

$5.75

Sides

1/2 Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

4 pc Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

5 oz Bolognese Sauce

$7.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Grated Parmesan

$1.00

Homemade Bread 4-5 pc

$3.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Tomato Sauce 3 oz

$1.00

Whole Loaf of Bread

$6.00

Beer

Sour mash ale. Tart taste of cherry.

Anti Hero I.P.A

$7.00

Brickstone Hop Skip double pale ale

$7.00

City lights coconut porter

$7.00

Heiniken 00

$6.50

Non-alcoholic beer- floral, grainy and light

Moretti

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Crisp and refreshing. Citrus and spicy aromatic notes. Light and clean finish.

Right bee dry hard cider

$7.00

No back sweetening, no additives - just pure hard apple cider.

Tacocat

$7.00Out of stock

Sour mash ale. Tart taste of cherry.

Two brother lager

$7.00

Warsteiner

$7.00

Mexican lager

$7.00

Helles Lager

$10.00

Kolsch style ale

$10.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Aglianico

$35.00

Amarone

$78.00

Amarone Valpolicella

$125.00Out of stock

Barbaresco

$75.00

Barbera d'Alba

$42.00

Barolo Riserva 13'

$130.00

Bolgheri Rosso

$55.00Out of stock

Brunello di Montalcino

$75.00

Cabernet Le Pianure

$29.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Cannonau

$45.00

Chianti

$30.00

Chianti Classico

$48.00

Chianti Riserva

$75.00

Dolcetto d'Alba

$40.00

Epibios

$75.00

Etna Rosso

$50.00

Il Morino

$38.00

IL Poggione

$40.00

Madego

$37.00

Montefalco Rosso

$48.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$35.00

Morellino di Scansano

$35.00

Nebbiolo d'Alba

$60.00

Nebbiolo Langhe 17

$40.00

Negroamaro '20

$28.00

Nero d'Avola

$40.00

Pinot Nero Kettmir

$56.00

Pinot Nero Le piannure

$29.00

Pinot Nero Le Terraze

$40.00

Polvaro Nero

$40.00

Primitivo

$38.00

Rosso di Montalcino

$55.00

Rosso di Montepulciano

$38.00

Sangiovese '19

$28.00

Sangiovese 20

$32.00

Valpolicella Classico

$48.00

Valpolicella Ripasso

$56.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$65.00

Tequila

Patron

$12.00

José Cuervo

$11.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Arneis

$40.00

Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Etna Bianco

$54.00

Falanghina

$40.00

Fiano

$35.00

Gavi

$38.00

Greco Sannio

$40.00

Grillo

$30.00Out of stock

Lambrusco Dry

$35.00

Lambrusco Sparkling

$35.00

Moscato

$32.00

Pecorino

$38.00

Pinot Bianco

$49.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Prosecco NV

$37.00

Rose

$32.00

Sauvignon Bianco

$32.00

Soave

$28.00

Verdicchio

$35.00

Vermentino di Sardegna

$42.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service Italian restaurant with wood burning pizza oven

Website

Location

706 Main Street, Evanston, IL 60202

Directions

Gallery
Trattoria D.O.C image
Trattoria D.O.C image
Main pic

