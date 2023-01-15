Trattoria D.O.C
No reviews yet
706 Main Street
Evanston, IL 60202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Zuppa del Giorno
Puree of asparagus soup garnished with chopped tomato and crabmeat.
Insalata rustica
-Chopped romaine, Tuscan kale, radicchio tossed with sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, olives, red onion, and fresh mozzarella in a balsamic vinaigrette
Pizza stracciatella e crudo
Pizza cooked with a light tomato sauce then topped with creamy stracciatella di burrata cheese, thinly sliced prosciutto, and arugula
Lasagna di Carne
Homemade sheets of pasta layered with veal, beef, pork ragu, mozzarella, bechamel and tomato sauce
Farfalle alla Boscaiola
Butterfly shaped pasta sautéed with Italian salumi (prosciutto, speck, sopressata), shallots, mixed mushrooms, and white wine in a tomato pink sauce.
Filetto al Tartufo
8 oz beef tenderloin sauteed in a black truffle cream sauce
Merluzzo alla crema di piselli
8 oz cod fillet sauteed with garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes served over a bed of puree of sweet peas.
Vitello al limone
Thinly pounded veal leg scaloppine sauteed with garlic, cremini mushrooms in a lemon white wine sauce
Antipasti
Antipasto di Terra
Assorted Italian cold cuts and cheeses served with marinated olives
Bruschetta
Homemade toasted bread with chopped tomatoes, garlic, e.v.o.o. , basil
Calamari alla Griglia
Marinated grilled squid, served with a spring mix salad
Calamari Fritti
Deep fried squid served with a spicy anchovy marinara sauce
Carpaccio di Manzo
Thinly sliced raw beef, arrugula, mushrooms, capers, Parmigiano e.v.o.o., lemon
Zuppa del Giorno
Puree of asparagus soup garnished with chopped tomato and crabmeat.
Zuppetta di Cozze
Mussels sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce
1/2 Antipasti
1/2 Antipasto di Terra
Assorted Italian cold cuts and cheeses served with marinated olives
1/2 Bruschetta
Homemade toasted bread with chopped tomatoes, garlic, e.v.o.o. , basil
1/2 Calamari alla Griglia
Marinated grilled squid, served with a spring mix salad
1/2 Calamari Fritti
Deep fried squid served with a spicy anchovy marinara sauce
1/2 Zuppetta di Cozze
Mussels sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce
Insalate
Caprese
Sliced tomato topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, e.v.o.o.
Mista
Spring mix tossed with carrots, grape tomatoes in a balsamic vinaigrette
Pere e Gorgonzola
Spring mix, diced pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese balsamic vinaigrette
Rucola
Arrugula salad in an anchovy, garlic, red wine e.v.o.o. dressing
Saporita
Spring mix, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Sedano e Mela
Fresh celery salad, granny-smith apple, radicchio, parmigiano, lemon
Tricolore
Arrugula, radicchio, endive, beets, Parmigiano shavings, lemon juice, e.v.o.o.
side Insalate
side Caprese
Sliced tomato topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, e.v.o.o
side Mista
Spring mix tossed with carrots, grape tomatoes in a balsamic vinaigrette
side Pere e Gorgonzola
Spring mix, diced pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese balsamic vinaigrette
side Rucola
Arugula salad in an anchovy, garlic, red wine e.v.o.o dressing
side Saporita
Spring mix, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
side Sedano e Mela
Fresh celery salad, granny-smith apple, radicchio, parmigiano, lemon
side Tricolore
Arugula, radicchio, endive, beets, parmigiano shavings, lemon juice, e.v.o.o
Primi
Bucatini all'Amatriciana
"Bucatini" pasta with onion and italian bacon sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce topped with parmigiano cheese.
Gnocchetti Formaggi
Homemade potato and spinach dumplings in a bleu cheese sauce. *cannot be made gluten or dairy free
Linguine alle Vongole
Long thin flat pasta sauteed with garlic, clams, grape tomatoes, red pepper flakes, white wine and parsley.
Melanzane alla Parmigiana
Thin layers of eggplant, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and parmigiano cheese baked in the oven.
Orecchiette con Spinaci
Small ear shaped pasta sauteed with spinach, red pepper flakes, E.V.O.O., garlic, white wine, butter, cherry tomatoes and parmigiano cheese.
Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini
Wide ribbon whole egg pasta sauteed with garlic, white wine, porcini, crimini and button mushrooms in a cream sauce.
Pappardelle al Ragu d'Anatra
Wide ribbon pasta sauteed with a red wine, tomato and duck sauce topped with parmigiano cheese.
Penne Pomodoro e Mozzarella
Small tube shaped pasta sauteed with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and parmigiano cheese.
Plain Pasta
Ravioli di Pollo
Homemade pasta filled with chicken and ricotta in a pink tomato sauce topped with parmigiano cheese.
Rigatoni al Salmone
Rigatoni pasta sauteed with onion and fresh salmon in a pink vodka sauce.
Risotto ai Frutti di Mare
Carnaroli rice with squid, clams, mussels, shrimp, tomato sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes and white wine.
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Spaghetti with italian bacon (Guianciale), egg yolk, E.V.O.O., and parmigiano cheese sauce.
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Thin ribbon shaped egg pasta sauteed in a three meat sauce ( veal, pork, beef) topped with parmigiano chesse.
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
Long thick spaghetti tossed with pecorino romano cheese, parmigiano, a touch of butter, cream and fresh cracked pepper.
Small side primi
side Bucatini all'Amatriciana
Onion, Italian bacon, sautéed in spicy tomato sauce, parmigiano
side Gnocchetti Formaggi
Homemade potato and spinach dumplings in a bleu cheese cream sauce
side Linguine alle Vongole
Sautéed with garlic, clams, grape tomatoes, red pepper flakes, wh. wine, parsley
side Orecchiette con Spinaci
Small ear shaped pasta sautéed with spinach, red pepper flakes, e.v.o.o. , garlic, white wine, butter, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano
side P. ai Funghi Porcini
Wide ribbon whole egg pasta sautéed with garlic, white wine, porcini, crimini and button mushrooms in a cream sauce
side P. al Ragu d'Anatra
Wide ribbon pasta sautéed with a red wine, tomato, duck sauce topped with parmigiano
side Penne Pomodoro e Mozzarella
Small tube shaped pasta sautéed with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano
side Plain Pasta
side Ravioli di Pollo
Homemade ravioli filled with chicken, ricotta in a pink tomato sauce topped with parmigiano
side Rigatoni al Salmone
Rigatoni sautéed with onion, fresh salmon in a vodka pink sauce
side Risotto ai Frutti di Mare
Carnaroli rice with squid, clams, mussels, shrimp, tomato sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes and white wine
side Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Italian bacon, egg yolk, e.v.o.o. , parmigiano
side Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Thin ribbon shaped egg pasta sautéed in a three meat sauce topped with parmigiano
side Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
Long thick spaghetti tossed with Pecorino Romano and fresh cracked pepper
Secondi
Arista di Maiale alla Saltimbocca
Thinly pounded pork medallions layered with sage and prosciutto and sauteed in a white wine sauce Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable. No substitutions of pasta.
Branzino al Limone
Sea Bass fillet sauteed with lemon juice, capers and white wine. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable. No substitutions of pasta.
Pollo al Limone
Skinless chicken breast sauteed with lemon juice, capers and white wine. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.
Pollo alla Griglia
Skinless chicken breast lightly marinated with herbs, extra virgin olive oil and grilled. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.
Pollo alla Livornese
Skinless chicken breast sauteed with garlic, white wine, oregano, capers, kalamata olives and tomato sauce. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.
Salmone al Limone
6 oz. salmon fillet sauteed with lemon juice, capers and white wine. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.
Salmone alla Griglia
6 oz. salmon fillet lightly marinated with herbs, extra virgin olive oil and grilled. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.
Salmone alla Livornese
6 oz. salmon fillet sauteed with garlic, white wine, oregano, capers, kalamata olives and tomato sauce. Accompanied with chefs selection of vegetable . No substitutions of pasta.
Pizze con Vegetali
Estiva
Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh basil
Margherita
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Patate & Rosmarino
Mozzarella, thin sliced potatoes, e.v.o.o., fresh rosemary
Pizza Rucola
Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes,fresh arrugula, e.v.o.o.
Quattro Formaggi
Mozzarella, blue cheese, Swiss, Parmigiano
Rustica
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, red onion, mushroom, olives*
Spinaci e Caprino
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese
Tartufo
Mozzarella, black truffle pate, white truffle oil
Vegetariana
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese
Pizze con Pesce
Pizze con Carne
Affumicata
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina cheese, speck
Bresaola
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, thinly sliced air dried cured beef
Calzone
Pocket pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham
Camillo
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, ham, oregano
Capricciosa
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, artichokes, olives*, ham
Cotto e Funghi
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms
Diavola
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, peppers, spicy salami
Quattro Stagioni
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichokes, olives*, prosciutto (sections)
Salsiccia d'Agnello
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, lamb and beef sausage, red onion, peppers, mushrooms
Salsiccia e Funghi
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, button mushroom
Silvio e Gabriele
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, Prosciutto, sliced tomatoes, shaved Parmigiano
Gustosa
Mozzarella, ham, asparagus, egg (over easy) parmesan shavings.
Dolci
Biscotti
Italian almond cookies
Cannoli
2 ricotta cheese and chocolate chip filled pastry.
Croccantino
A semi frozen mascarpone mousse with walnut brittle
Gelato
2 scoops of assorted Italian style ice cream or sorbet
Panna Cotta
Creamy eggless custard made with fresh vanilla bean and topped with a light caramel sauce
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers laced with espresso coffee and rum, mascarpone cheese and dusted with cocoa
Tortino di Cioccolato
Chocolate cake filled with a warm fudge center, served with a scoop of gelato
Sorbetto
Sides
Beer
Anti Hero I.P.A
Brickstone Hop Skip double pale ale
City lights coconut porter
Heiniken 00
Non-alcoholic beer- floral, grainy and light
Moretti
Peroni
Crisp and refreshing. Citrus and spicy aromatic notes. Light and clean finish.
Right bee dry hard cider
No back sweetening, no additives - just pure hard apple cider.
Tacocat
Sour mash ale. Tart taste of cherry.
Two brother lager
Warsteiner
Mexican lager
Helles Lager
Kolsch style ale
Red Wine by the Bottle
Aglianico
Amarone
Amarone Valpolicella
Barbaresco
Barbera d'Alba
Barolo Riserva 13'
Bolgheri Rosso
Brunello di Montalcino
Cabernet Le Pianure
Cabernet Sauvignon
Cannonau
Chianti
Chianti Classico
Chianti Riserva
Dolcetto d'Alba
Epibios
Etna Rosso
Il Morino
IL Poggione
Madego
Montefalco Rosso
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
Morellino di Scansano
Nebbiolo d'Alba
Nebbiolo Langhe 17
Negroamaro '20
Nero d'Avola
Pinot Nero Kettmir
Pinot Nero Le piannure
Pinot Nero Le Terraze
Polvaro Nero
Primitivo
Rosso di Montalcino
Rosso di Montepulciano
Sangiovese '19
Sangiovese 20
Valpolicella Classico
Valpolicella Ripasso
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
White Wine by the Bottle
Arneis
Chardonnay BTL
Etna Bianco
Falanghina
Fiano
Gavi
Greco Sannio
Grillo
Lambrusco Dry
Lambrusco Sparkling
Moscato
Pecorino
Pinot Bianco
Pinot Grigio
Prosecco NV
Rose
Sauvignon Bianco
Soave
Verdicchio
Vermentino di Sardegna
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Full service Italian restaurant with wood burning pizza oven
706 Main Street, Evanston, IL 60202