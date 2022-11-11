Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Pizza

Trattoria Italia

1,443 Reviews

$$

9905 S Eastern Ave

Las Vegas Valley, NV 89183

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tortellini in Brodo Soup
Fettuccine Alfredo
Capricciosa Pizza

Appetizers

Eggplant Ripieni

$20.95

Stuffed with meat sauce and covered with fresh mozzarella and our home made marinara sauce.

Meatballs Napoli

$18.95

Baked with fresh mozzarella

Sausage and Peppers

$17.95

In a spicy red sauce.

Calamari Taormina

$18.95

Fried with shrimp ad zucchini.

Antipasto Misto Tagliere

$26.95

Imported prosciutto di Parma, porchetta, Genoa salami, mozzarella, Grana Padano, Gorgonzola, artichokes, roasted bell peppers and olives.

Fried Mozzarella Balls

$11.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Arancini

$14.95

Fried rice balls stuffed with meat sauce.

Cozze e Vongole

$19.95

Saute of clams and mussels with a white wine garlic or spicy red sauce.

Grilled Octopus

$21.95

Clams Oreganata

$18.95

Soups

Minestrone Soup

$11.95

Mixed vegetable

Pasta e Fagioli Soup

$11.95

Cannelini beans with pasta and pancetta

Tortellini in Brodo Soup

$11.95

Made fresh with chicken stock and meat tortellini pasta.

Salads

Arugula Salad

$11.95

Tomatoes, olive oil, shredded parmesan cheese and a touch of balsamic vinegar.

Insalata Italia

$13.95

Mixed greens with mozzarela, roasted bell peppers, artichokes and olives

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce and croutons.

Caprese Salad

$14.95

Tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with basil and balsamic glaze.

Half Cesar

$7.95

Half Italia

$7.95

Heirloom Tomatoes

$13.95

Sandwiches

Meatball Samdwich

$15.95

Accompanied with a small side salad

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.95

Accompanied with a small side salad

Prosciutto e Mozzarella Sandwich

$15.95

Accompanied with a small side salad

Sausage and Peppers Sandwich

$15.95

Accompanied with a small side salad

Caprese Sandwich

$15.95

Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Baked Pasta

Cannelloni

$18.95

Stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach, served with marinara red sauce.

Lasagna Romagnola

$18.95

Bechamel and meat sauce

Baked Penne

$18.95

With meat sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.95

Served with angel hair pasta.

Capellini Andrea Korimba

$19.95

Thin, lightly fried eggplant stuffed with angel hair pasta and rolled. Topped with our zesty tomato sauce and a sprinkling of cheese.

Mushroom Ravioli

$22.95

Pasta Classica

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$19.95

Penne alla Vodka

$17.95

A pink vodka sauce.

Spaghetti Amatriciana

$18.95

Red wine vinegar sauce with guanciala and pecorino Romano cheese.

Penne Arrabbiata

$16.95

Spicy tomato sauce

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio alla Giorgio

$16.95

Garlic, hot peppers, parsley, chopped anchovies and olive oil.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.95

Guanciale, onions, black pepper, Romano cheese and egg yolk.

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$17.95

Mari e Monti

$20.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.95

Fettuccine alla Trapanese

$17.95

Carne

Veal Parmigiana

$28.95

Served with angel hair pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$27.95

Served with mushrooms and marsala wine sauce

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Served with angel hair pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$24.95

Served with angel hair pasta.

Veal Piccata

$28.95

Served with angel hair pasta.

Chicken Cacciatore

$25.95

Pounded thin chicken breasts prepared with red and green peppers and onions, in a light red wine sauce. Served with angel hair pasta.

Veal Cacciatore

$28.95

Served with angel hair pasta.

Chicken Francese

$25.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.95

Grill Chicken

$23.95

Seafood

Spaghetti alle Vongole

$26.95

Spaghetti with clams in a white wine garlic or spicy red sauce.

Linguine Frutti di Mare

$33.95

Served with scallops, mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp and langostine.

Linguine Mediterraneo

$26.95

Linguini with shrimp and scallops in a light cream red sauce.

Sole alla Siciliana

$26.95

Served with red sauce, olives, garlic and capers. Accompanied with a side of angel hair pasta.

Cioppino

$35.95

Grilled Salmon

$28.95

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Fresh Basil and fresh tomatos available upon request.

Capricciosa Pizza

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichokes, olives, ham and mushrooms.

Calzone alla Romana

$13.00

Baked with mozzarella, ham and tomato sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Calabrese Pizza

$17.00

Spicy sausage with roasted bell peppers and Calabrian spicy pepperoncini.

Italian Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto and shaved Parmigiano.

Sicilian Pizza

$18.00

Italian ham and cheese with pizza sauce.

Sfincione Pizza

$16.00

Onion, tomatoes and anchovies.

Build Your Own PIzza

$12.00

Contorni/Sides

Mushroom

$7.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Also known as "Rapini" sautéed with garlic and olive oil.

Broccoli

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Garlic Rolls

$4.00

2 Meatballs

$8.00

1 Meatball

$4.00

Utensils for delivery

Spinach

$7.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Traditional cheesecake, served by the slice.

Cannoli

$10.00

2 per order

Sfogliatella

$5.00

Shell shaped Italian pastry with orange-flavored ricotta, almond paste and citron.

Profiteroles

$6.00

Italian cream puffs, filled with a sweet and moist filling of whipped cream. Topped with your choice of chocolate, coffee, strawberry, or vanilla

Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

$8.00

Rich and decadent. Served by the slice

Crostatine/Sicilian Fruit Tart

$6.00

Individual small fruit tarts. Please specify apricot or berry.

Large Pastries

$7.00

Small Cookie

$2.00

Large Cookie

$2.00

Small Cannoli

$2.50

Large Cannoli single

$5.00

Cake Fee

$15.00

Weekly Specials

Arugula Special

$18.00

Black Ink Ravioli

$34.00

Black Ink Risotto

$44.00

Branzino Whole

$44.00

Buffalo Mozzarella

$20.00

Burrata

$23.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.95

Cavatelli Italia

$25.95

Chilean Seabass

$46.00

Cotoletta Milanese

$44.00

Farfalle al salmone

$34.00

Filet Mignon Bone in

$60.00

Filet Mignon Oscar

$60.00

Filet Mignon Plain

$52.00

Full Lobster

$75.00

Full Rack of Lamb

$88.00

Half Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Half Roasted chicken

$38.00

Halibut

$44.00

Lamb Shank

$45.00

Langostine

$23.00

Lobster Tail Risotto

$42.00

Mahi Mahi

$44.00

New York Steak

$55.00

Oysters

$22.00

Oysters Rockfeller

$28.95

Paccheri allo scoglio

$44.00

Pappardelle Scallops

$40.00

Pork Chop

$38.00

Porterhouse

$70.00

Ribeye

$65.00

Risotto Pescatore

$37.00

Risotto Shrimp Asparagus

$26.00

Short Rib

$40.00

Snapper

$43.00

Stuffed Salmon

$38.00

Swordfish

$40.00

Tomahak

$85.00

Veal Chop

$55.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Milanese Kids

$8.00

Spaghetti Meat Balls Kids

$8.00

Macaroni and Cheese Kids

$8.00

Catering Small Trays

Mozzarella balls Small Tray

$55.00

Meaballs appetizer Small Tray

$65.00

Sausage peppers Small Tray

$65.00

Calamari Small Tray

$70.00

Antipasto Small Tray

$70.00

Arancine Small Tray

$55.00

cozze e vongole Small Tray

$70.00

Italia Salad Small Tray

$45.00

Caesars Small Tray

$45.00

Arugola Small Tray

$40.00

Caprese Small Tray

$55.00

Cannelloni Small Tray

$70.00

Lasagna Small Tray

$75.00

Baked Penne Small Tray

$65.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Small Tray

$70.00

Mushroom Ravioli Small Tray

$75.00

Spaghetti Meat Balls Small Tray

$60.00

Penne alla Vodka Small Tray

$50.00

Penne Arrabbiata Small Tray

$50.00

Linguine Pesto Small Tray

$60.00

Spaghetti Amatriciana Small Tray

$60.00

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Small Tray

$50.00

Spaghetti Carbonara Small Tray

$60.00

Ravioli Capri Small Tray

$65.00

Gnocchi 4 cheese Small Tray

$65.00

Augiues Fettuccine Alfredo Small Tray

$65.00

Fettuccine Bolognese Small Tray

$75.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli Small Tray

$60.00

Chicken Parmigiana Small Tray

$85.00

Chicken Marsala Small Tray

$85.00

Chicken Piccata Small Tray

$80.00

Chicken Francese Small Tray

$80.00

Chicken Cacciatore Small Tray

$85.00

Chicken Saltimbocca Small Tray

$90.00

Veal Parmigiana Small Tray

$95.00

Veal Marsala Small Tray

$95.00

Veal Piccata Small Tray

$95.00

Spaghetti Vongole Small Tray

$100.00

Linguine Mare Small Tray

$120.00

Cioppino Small Tray

$130.00

Lobster Ravioli Small Tray

$100.00

Broccoli Small Tray

$40.00

Asparagus Small Tray

$50.00

Potatoes Small Tray

$35.00

Spinach Small Tray

$30.00

Garlic Bread Small Tray

$35.00

French Fries Small Tray

$30.00

Mushroom Small Tray

$40.00

Ice Cream Cake Small Tray

$75.00

Cheese Cake Small Tray

$75.00

Mousse Chocolote Cake Small Tray

$75.00

Tiramisu Small Tray

$75.00

Catering Big Trays

Eggplant Ripieni Big Tray

$110.00

Fried Mozzarella Big Tray

$95.00

Meatballs Napoli Big Tray

$120.00

Sausage peppers Big Tray

$120.00

Calamari Big Tray

$130.00

Antipasto Big Tray

$135.00

Arancine Big Tray

$100.00

Cozze e Vongole Big Tray

$130.00

Seafood Platter Big Tray

$180.00

Italia Salad Big Tray

$80.00

Caesars Big Tray

$80.00

Arugola Big Tray

$70.00

Caprese Big Tray

$95.00

Cannelloni Big Tray

$130.00

Lasagna Big Tray

$140.00

Baked Penne Big Tray

$120.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Big Tray

$130.00

Mushroom ravioli Big Tray

$140.00

Spaghetti Meat balls Big Tray

$120.00

Penne alla Vodka Big Tray

$90.00

Penne Arrabbiata Big Tray

$90.00

Linguine Pesto Big Tray

$120.00

Spaghetti Amatriciana Big Tray

$90.00

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Big Tray

$110.00

Spaghetti Carbonara Big Tray

$110.00

Ravioli Capri Big Tray

$120.00

Gnocchi 4 cheese Big Tray

$120.00

Augiues Fettuccine Alfredo Big Tray

$120.00

Fettuccine Bolognese Big Tray

$140.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli Big Tray

$120.00

Chicken Parmigiana Big Tray

$120.00

Chicken Marsala Big Tray

$160.00

Chicken Piccata Big Tray

$150.00

Chicken Francese Big Tray

$150.00

Chicken Cacciatore Big Tray

$160.00

Chicken Saltimbocca Big Tray

$170.00

Veal Parmigiana Big Tray

$180.00

Veal Marsala Big Tray

$180.00

Veal Piccata Big Tray

$180.00

Spaghetti Vongole Big Tray

$190.00

Linguine Mare Big Tray

$230.00

Cioppino Big Tray

$250.00

Lobster Ravioli Big Tray

$190.00

Broccoli Big Tray

$70.00

Asparagus Big Tray

$95.00

Potatoes Big Tray

$60.00

Spinach Big Tray

$55.00

Garlic Bread Big Tray

$60.00

French Fries Big Tray

$55.00

Mushroom Big Tray

$70.00

Tiramisu Big Tray

$140.00

Risotto

Porcini

$28.95

Milanese

$22.95

Vegan Primavera

$22.95

Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$17.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.95

Trattoria Italia Omelette

$14.95

Veggie Omelette

$13.95

Biancaneve Omelette

$15.95

Two eggs any style

$11.95

Two Pancakes

$10.95

Tuna Tartare

$18.95

Salmon Carpaccio

$15.95

Waffles

$10.95

Lobster Mc and Cheese

$18.95

Sauteed calamari

$17.95

Small Hot seafood platter

$40.00

Big seafood platter

$80.00

Beef tartare

$18.95

Steak and eggs

$20.95

Bresaola sandwhich

$14.95

Meatballs sliders

$10.95

Bruschetta Siciliana

$10.95

Prawns cocktail

$16.95

Panino Italiano

$14.95

Lunch

Antipasto Misto Lunch

$18.95

Arancine Lunch

$12.95

Arugola Lunch

$6.95

Augie Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch

$11.95

Baked Penne Lunch

$12.95

Beef Carpaccio Lunch

$14.95

Caesar Salmon Lunch

$17.95

Caponata Bruschetta Lunch

$10.95

Caprese Sandwich Lunch

$15.95

Chicken Breast Entree Lunch

$16.95

Chicken Cacciatore Lunch

$16.95

Chicken Francese Lunch

$16.95

Chicken Marsala Lunch

$16.95

Chicken Parm Lunch

$16.95

Chicken Parm Sandwich Lunch

$15.95

Chicken Piccata Lunch

$16.95

Classic Caesar Lunch

$7.95

Cup of Soup

$7.95

Fettuccine alla Trapanese Lunch

$11.95

Insalata Italia Lunch

$8.95

Linguine Frutti di Mare Lunch

$18.95

Linguine Pesto Lunch

$12.95

Lobster Ravioli Lunch

$15.95

Meatballs Napoli Lunch

$13.95

Meatballs Sandwich Lunch

$15.95

Mushroom Ravioli Lunch

$13.95

Penne alla Vodka e Gorgonzola Lunch

$9.95

Penne alla Vodka Lunch

$11.95

Penne Arrabbiata Lunch

$10.95

Prosciutto Mozzarella Sandwich Lunch

$15.95

Ravioli Capri Lunch

$12.95

Salmon Crudo Lunch

$14.95

Sausage and Peppers Sandwich Lunch

$15.95

Spaghetti and Meatballs Lunch

$10.95

Spaghetti Carbonara Lunch

$14.95

Steak Sandwich Lunch

$15.95

Taglioni Vucciria Lunch

$21.95

Tail Tenderloin Lunch

$19.95

Zucchine Fritte Lunch

$7.95

Pasta Fresca

Ravioli Capri

$19.95

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$19.95

Lobster Ravioli

$24.95

Orecchiette

$21.95

Pappardelle Bolognese

$22.95

Pappardelle genova

$25.95

Gonocchi Tricolore

$19.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cappuccino

$7.00

Coffee

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.50

Espresso

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Large Bottled Water

$8.00

Milk

$4.00

Small Bottled Water

$4.00

Soda Can

$3.50

White Wine by the glass

Maso Canali GLS

$12.00

Chard/Vermentino GLS

$13.00

White Heaven Blanc GLS

$14.00

Rose GLS

$12.00

Prosecco GLS

$14.00

Luna Moscato GLS

$12.00

Champagne Luc Belaire GLS

$14.00

White Wine Bottles

Bellavista Cuve` Brut BTL

$80.00

Champagne Luc Belaire

$45.00

Chard/Vermentino Mexico BLT

$46.00

Chardonnay Langhe Lodali BTL

$48.00

Chardonnay Talbott BTL

$55.00

Fiano Chardonnay Carabus Bianco BTL

$65.00

Jermann Grigio BLT

$50.00

Luna Moscato BTL

$40.00

Maso Canali BLT

$46.00

Orvieto Classico BTL

$48.00

Pecorino BLT

$50.00

Prosecco BTL

$50.00

Rose Collefriso BTL

$46.00

Veuv Cliquot Yellow Lable BTL

$100.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label

White Heaven BTL

$50.00

Red Wine by the glass

Chianti House GLS

$12.00

Chateau Souvrein Cab GLS

$12.00

CA Location GLS

$15.00

IT Locations GLS

$15.00

Opolo Merlot GLS

$14.00

Sangue di giuda GLS

$13.00

Pinot Noir House GLS

$12.00

Nero D’Avola Feudo Disisa GLS

$12.00

Beers

805 Firestone

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Einstock

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Moretti

$7.00

New Castle

$7.00

O’Doul’s

$7.00

Paulaner

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Squatters

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Wine Specials

A to Z Chardonnay

$48.00

Allegrini La Grola

$62.00

Animardente Etna Rosso

$82.00

Chateau Souvrain Merlot

$48.00

Cialdini Lambrusco

Contesa Montepulciano

$60.00

Cormons Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Crisera Primo Quarto Cabernet

$40.00

Falezze Valpolicella

$65.00

Feudo Disisa Lu Bancu Catarratto

$45.00

Frank Family Cabernet

$85.00

Il Palazzo Moro Rosso

$85.00

Le Capitole Chianti Riserva

$65.00

Nanfro Sammauro

$58.00

Serrapatrona Red Blend

$60.00

Solengo Super Toscan

$110.00

Torio Pinot Noir

Vecchio Grion Rosso del Veneto

$80.00

Vinho Verde

$40.00

Red Wine Bottles

50/50 Capannelle

$150.00

Amarone Classico Il Costolo

$100.00

Austin Hope

$85.00

Barbera D`Alba

$45.00

Barolo Bricco Ambrogio

$85.00

Brancaia Ilitraia

$90.00

Brunello Di Montalcino

$195.00

Chateau Souvraine Cabernet

$46.00

Chianti Cetamura

$46.00

Korem Isola Dei Neuraghi

$80.00

Location California

$58.00

Location Italia

$58.00

Merlot Frederick Williams

$62.00

Merlot Opolo

$54.00

Montefalfo Rosso

$90.00

Nebbiolo D`Alba

$55.00

Nero D`Avola Cutaja

$75.00

Nero D`Avola Feudo Di Sisa

$46.00

Nero D`Avola Mille e una notte

$130.00

Nero Di Troia Caiaffa

$58.00

Nerone Di Calabria 5L

$265.00

Palermo Cabernet 1.5L

$160.00

Palermo Cabernet 750ML

$85.00

Pinot Noir Leese-Fitch

$46.00

Pinot Noir Talbott

$60.00

Primitivo Pasqua

$50.00

Sangue Di Giuda Costolo

$46.00

Syrah Feudo di Sisa

$46.00

The Prisoner

$150.00

Coupon

Card 1

$50.00

Card 2

$75.00

Card 2

$100.00

Card 3

$125.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley, NV 89183

Directions

Gallery
Trattoria Italia image
Trattoria Italia image
Trattoria Italia image
Trattoria Italia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Twisted Sourdough Pizza
orange star4.5 • 32
9500 S. eastern ste 170 Las Vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
8878 South Eastern Avenue suite 104 las vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
140 Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Rebellion Pizza
orange star5.0 • 74
2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100 Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Boom Bang Fine Foods
orange starNo Reviews
75 South Valle Verde Drive Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Amore Taste of Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
4330 E Sunset Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas Valley
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston