Trattoria Italia
9905 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas Valley, NV 89183
Appetizers
Eggplant Ripieni
Stuffed with meat sauce and covered with fresh mozzarella and our home made marinara sauce.
Meatballs Napoli
Baked with fresh mozzarella
Sausage and Peppers
In a spicy red sauce.
Calamari Taormina
Fried with shrimp ad zucchini.
Antipasto Misto Tagliere
Imported prosciutto di Parma, porchetta, Genoa salami, mozzarella, Grana Padano, Gorgonzola, artichokes, roasted bell peppers and olives.
Fried Mozzarella Balls
Served with marinara sauce.
Arancini
Fried rice balls stuffed with meat sauce.
Cozze e Vongole
Saute of clams and mussels with a white wine garlic or spicy red sauce.
Grilled Octopus
Clams Oreganata
Soups
Salads
Arugula Salad
Tomatoes, olive oil, shredded parmesan cheese and a touch of balsamic vinegar.
Insalata Italia
Mixed greens with mozzarela, roasted bell peppers, artichokes and olives
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons.
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes and fresh mozzarella with basil and balsamic glaze.
Half Cesar
Half Italia
Heirloom Tomatoes
Sandwiches
Meatball Samdwich
Accompanied with a small side salad
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Accompanied with a small side salad
Prosciutto e Mozzarella Sandwich
Accompanied with a small side salad
Sausage and Peppers Sandwich
Accompanied with a small side salad
Caprese Sandwich
Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Baked Pasta
Cannelloni
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach, served with marinara red sauce.
Lasagna Romagnola
Bechamel and meat sauce
Baked Penne
With meat sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Served with angel hair pasta.
Capellini Andrea Korimba
Thin, lightly fried eggplant stuffed with angel hair pasta and rolled. Topped with our zesty tomato sauce and a sprinkling of cheese.
Mushroom Ravioli
Pasta Classica
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Penne alla Vodka
A pink vodka sauce.
Spaghetti Amatriciana
Red wine vinegar sauce with guanciala and pecorino Romano cheese.
Penne Arrabbiata
Spicy tomato sauce
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio alla Giorgio
Garlic, hot peppers, parsley, chopped anchovies and olive oil.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Guanciale, onions, black pepper, Romano cheese and egg yolk.
Spaghetti Puttanesca
Mari e Monti
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine alla Trapanese
Carne
Veal Parmigiana
Served with angel hair pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Served with mushrooms and marsala wine sauce
Veal Marsala
Served with angel hair pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Served with angel hair pasta.
Veal Piccata
Served with angel hair pasta.
Chicken Cacciatore
Pounded thin chicken breasts prepared with red and green peppers and onions, in a light red wine sauce. Served with angel hair pasta.
Veal Cacciatore
Served with angel hair pasta.
Chicken Francese
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken Parmigiana
Grill Chicken
Seafood
Spaghetti alle Vongole
Spaghetti with clams in a white wine garlic or spicy red sauce.
Linguine Frutti di Mare
Served with scallops, mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp and langostine.
Linguine Mediterraneo
Linguini with shrimp and scallops in a light cream red sauce.
Sole alla Siciliana
Served with red sauce, olives, garlic and capers. Accompanied with a side of angel hair pasta.
Cioppino
Grilled Salmon
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Fresh Basil and fresh tomatos available upon request.
Capricciosa Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichokes, olives, ham and mushrooms.
Calzone alla Romana
Baked with mozzarella, ham and tomato sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza
Calabrese Pizza
Spicy sausage with roasted bell peppers and Calabrian spicy pepperoncini.
Italian Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto and shaved Parmigiano.
Sicilian Pizza
Italian ham and cheese with pizza sauce.
Sfincione Pizza
Onion, tomatoes and anchovies.
Build Your Own PIzza
Contorni/Sides
Desserts
Tiramisu
Cheesecake
Traditional cheesecake, served by the slice.
Cannoli
2 per order
Sfogliatella
Shell shaped Italian pastry with orange-flavored ricotta, almond paste and citron.
Profiteroles
Italian cream puffs, filled with a sweet and moist filling of whipped cream. Topped with your choice of chocolate, coffee, strawberry, or vanilla
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
Rich and decadent. Served by the slice
Crostatine/Sicilian Fruit Tart
Individual small fruit tarts. Please specify apricot or berry.
Large Pastries
Small Cookie
Large Cookie
Small Cannoli
Large Cannoli single
Cake Fee
Weekly Specials
Arugula Special
Black Ink Ravioli
Black Ink Risotto
Branzino Whole
Buffalo Mozzarella
Burrata
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Cavatelli Italia
Chilean Seabass
Cotoletta Milanese
Farfalle al salmone
Filet Mignon Bone in
Filet Mignon Oscar
Filet Mignon Plain
Full Lobster
Full Rack of Lamb
Half Rack of Lamb
Half Roasted chicken
Halibut
Lamb Shank
Langostine
Lobster Tail Risotto
Mahi Mahi
New York Steak
Oysters
Oysters Rockfeller
Paccheri allo scoglio
Pappardelle Scallops
Pork Chop
Porterhouse
Ribeye
Risotto Pescatore
Risotto Shrimp Asparagus
Short Rib
Snapper
Stuffed Salmon
Swordfish
Tomahak
Veal Chop
Catering Small Trays
Mozzarella balls Small Tray
Meaballs appetizer Small Tray
Sausage peppers Small Tray
Calamari Small Tray
Antipasto Small Tray
Arancine Small Tray
cozze e vongole Small Tray
Italia Salad Small Tray
Caesars Small Tray
Arugola Small Tray
Caprese Small Tray
Cannelloni Small Tray
Lasagna Small Tray
Baked Penne Small Tray
Eggplant Parmigiana Small Tray
Mushroom Ravioli Small Tray
Spaghetti Meat Balls Small Tray
Penne alla Vodka Small Tray
Penne Arrabbiata Small Tray
Linguine Pesto Small Tray
Spaghetti Amatriciana Small Tray
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Small Tray
Spaghetti Carbonara Small Tray
Ravioli Capri Small Tray
Gnocchi 4 cheese Small Tray
Augiues Fettuccine Alfredo Small Tray
Fettuccine Bolognese Small Tray
Butternut Squash Ravioli Small Tray
Chicken Parmigiana Small Tray
Chicken Marsala Small Tray
Chicken Piccata Small Tray
Chicken Francese Small Tray
Chicken Cacciatore Small Tray
Chicken Saltimbocca Small Tray
Veal Parmigiana Small Tray
Veal Marsala Small Tray
Veal Piccata Small Tray
Spaghetti Vongole Small Tray
Linguine Mare Small Tray
Cioppino Small Tray
Lobster Ravioli Small Tray
Broccoli Small Tray
Asparagus Small Tray
Potatoes Small Tray
Spinach Small Tray
Garlic Bread Small Tray
French Fries Small Tray
Mushroom Small Tray
Ice Cream Cake Small Tray
Cheese Cake Small Tray
Mousse Chocolote Cake Small Tray
Tiramisu Small Tray
Catering Big Trays
Eggplant Ripieni Big Tray
Fried Mozzarella Big Tray
Meatballs Napoli Big Tray
Sausage peppers Big Tray
Calamari Big Tray
Antipasto Big Tray
Arancine Big Tray
Cozze e Vongole Big Tray
Seafood Platter Big Tray
Italia Salad Big Tray
Caesars Big Tray
Arugola Big Tray
Caprese Big Tray
Cannelloni Big Tray
Lasagna Big Tray
Baked Penne Big Tray
Eggplant Parmigiana Big Tray
Mushroom ravioli Big Tray
Spaghetti Meat balls Big Tray
Penne alla Vodka Big Tray
Penne Arrabbiata Big Tray
Linguine Pesto Big Tray
Spaghetti Amatriciana Big Tray
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Big Tray
Spaghetti Carbonara Big Tray
Ravioli Capri Big Tray
Gnocchi 4 cheese Big Tray
Augiues Fettuccine Alfredo Big Tray
Fettuccine Bolognese Big Tray
Butternut Squash Ravioli Big Tray
Chicken Parmigiana Big Tray
Chicken Marsala Big Tray
Chicken Piccata Big Tray
Chicken Francese Big Tray
Chicken Cacciatore Big Tray
Chicken Saltimbocca Big Tray
Veal Parmigiana Big Tray
Veal Marsala Big Tray
Veal Piccata Big Tray
Spaghetti Vongole Big Tray
Linguine Mare Big Tray
Cioppino Big Tray
Lobster Ravioli Big Tray
Broccoli Big Tray
Asparagus Big Tray
Potatoes Big Tray
Spinach Big Tray
Garlic Bread Big Tray
French Fries Big Tray
Mushroom Big Tray
Tiramisu Big Tray
Brunch
Eggs Benedict
Breakfast Sandwich
Trattoria Italia Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Biancaneve Omelette
Two eggs any style
Two Pancakes
Tuna Tartare
Salmon Carpaccio
Waffles
Lobster Mc and Cheese
Sauteed calamari
Small Hot seafood platter
Big seafood platter
Beef tartare
Steak and eggs
Bresaola sandwhich
Meatballs sliders
Bruschetta Siciliana
Prawns cocktail
Panino Italiano
Lunch
Antipasto Misto Lunch
Arancine Lunch
Arugola Lunch
Augie Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch
Baked Penne Lunch
Beef Carpaccio Lunch
Caesar Salmon Lunch
Caponata Bruschetta Lunch
Caprese Sandwich Lunch
Chicken Breast Entree Lunch
Chicken Cacciatore Lunch
Chicken Francese Lunch
Chicken Marsala Lunch
Chicken Parm Lunch
Chicken Parm Sandwich Lunch
Chicken Piccata Lunch
Classic Caesar Lunch
Cup of Soup
Fettuccine alla Trapanese Lunch
Insalata Italia Lunch
Linguine Frutti di Mare Lunch
Linguine Pesto Lunch
Lobster Ravioli Lunch
Meatballs Napoli Lunch
Meatballs Sandwich Lunch
Mushroom Ravioli Lunch
Penne alla Vodka e Gorgonzola Lunch
Penne alla Vodka Lunch
Penne Arrabbiata Lunch
Prosciutto Mozzarella Sandwich Lunch
Ravioli Capri Lunch
Salmon Crudo Lunch
Sausage and Peppers Sandwich Lunch
Spaghetti and Meatballs Lunch
Spaghetti Carbonara Lunch
Steak Sandwich Lunch
Taglioni Vucciria Lunch
Tail Tenderloin Lunch
Zucchine Fritte Lunch
Pasta Fresca
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
White Wine by the glass
White Wine Bottles
Bellavista Cuve` Brut BTL
Champagne Luc Belaire
Chard/Vermentino Mexico BLT
Chardonnay Langhe Lodali BTL
Chardonnay Talbott BTL
Fiano Chardonnay Carabus Bianco BTL
Jermann Grigio BLT
Luna Moscato BTL
Maso Canali BLT
Orvieto Classico BTL
Pecorino BLT
Prosecco BTL
Rose Collefriso BTL
Veuv Cliquot Yellow Lable BTL
Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label
White Heaven BTL
Red Wine by the glass
Beers
Wine Specials
A to Z Chardonnay
Allegrini La Grola
Animardente Etna Rosso
Chateau Souvrain Merlot
Cialdini Lambrusco
Contesa Montepulciano
Cormons Sauvignon Blanc
Crisera Primo Quarto Cabernet
Falezze Valpolicella
Feudo Disisa Lu Bancu Catarratto
Frank Family Cabernet
Il Palazzo Moro Rosso
Le Capitole Chianti Riserva
Nanfro Sammauro
Serrapatrona Red Blend
Solengo Super Toscan
Torio Pinot Noir
Vecchio Grion Rosso del Veneto
Vinho Verde
Red Wine Bottles
50/50 Capannelle
Amarone Classico Il Costolo
Austin Hope
Barbera D`Alba
Barolo Bricco Ambrogio
Brancaia Ilitraia
Brunello Di Montalcino
Chateau Souvraine Cabernet
Chianti Cetamura
Korem Isola Dei Neuraghi
Location California
Location Italia
Merlot Frederick Williams
Merlot Opolo
Montefalfo Rosso
Nebbiolo D`Alba
Nero D`Avola Cutaja
Nero D`Avola Feudo Di Sisa
Nero D`Avola Mille e una notte
Nero Di Troia Caiaffa
Nerone Di Calabria 5L
Palermo Cabernet 1.5L
Palermo Cabernet 750ML
Pinot Noir Leese-Fitch
Pinot Noir Talbott
Primitivo Pasqua
Sangue Di Giuda Costolo
Syrah Feudo di Sisa
The Prisoner
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
9905 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas Valley, NV 89183