La Buccia Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

977 Tx-121 suite 120

Allen, TX 75013

Popular Items

Double Pepperoni Large
BUILD YOUR OWN 14"
Meat Lover Large

Small Feeds 1

Be The Pizzaiolo!
BUILD YOUR OWN 10"

BUILD YOUR OWN 10"

$9.99

Be The Pizzaiolo

Margherita Small

Margherita Small

$13.99

Pomodoro Sauce Milky Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan & Fresh Basil.

Double Pepperoni Small

Double Pepperoni Small

$13.99

PEPPERONI WITH PEPPERONI!!

4 Formaggi Small

4 Formaggi Small

$13.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Low-moisture Mozzarella, Pesto, Parmesan Romano & Ricotta.

Prosciutto Small

Prosciutto Small

$13.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Low-moisture Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sun-Dried Tomato, Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Vinegar Glaze.

Meat Lover Small

Meat Lover Small

$13.99

ALL FAVORITE MEATS!, MEATBALLS, HAM, BACON & PEPPERONI

Double Cheese Small

Double Cheese Small

$13.99

GREAT MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH ROMANO CHEESE! AND MORE CHEESE.

Caprese Small

Caprese Small

$13.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Milky Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roma Tomato & Pesto.

Napoli Small

Napoli Small

$13.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Milky Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Anchovies, Black Olives, Fresh Basil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil .

Bologna Small

Bologna Small

$13.99

Alfredo's Sauce, Low-Moisture Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Bologna Pistachio, Ricotta, Fresh Basil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil .

Primavera Small

Primavera Small

$13.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Low-Moisture Mozzarella, Bell Pepper, Corn, Red Onion, Black Olives & Mushrooms.

Funghi Small

Funghi Small

$13.99

Alfredo's Sauce, Low-moisture Mozzarella, Parmesan, Baby Bellas Mushrooms, Truffle Oil.

Diavola Small

Diavola Small

$13.99

Spicy Pomodoro Sauce, Low-Moisture Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeño.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Low-moisture mozzarella chicken Strips and buffalo sauce topping

Large Feeds 2

BUILD YOUR OWN 14"

BUILD YOUR OWN 14"

$13.99

Choose your Favorite Sauce, Veggies, Proteins and Cheeses and Create your own Special Pizza!

Margherita Large

Margherita Large

$18.99

Pomodoro Sauce Milky Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan & Fresh Basil.

Double Pepperoni Large

Double Pepperoni Large

$18.99

PEPPERONI WITH PEPPERONI!!

4 Formaggi Large

4 Formaggi Large

$18.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Low-moisture Mozzarella, Pesto, Parmesan Romano & Ricotta.

Prosciutto Large

Prosciutto Large

$18.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Low-moisture Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sun-Dried Tomato, Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Vinegar Glaze.

Meat Lover Large

Meat Lover Large

$18.99

ALL FAVORITE MEATS!, MEATBALLS, HAM, BACON & PEPPERONI

Double Cheese Large

Double Cheese Large

$15.99

GREAT MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH ROMANO CHEESE! AND MORE CHEESE.

Caprese Large

Caprese Large

$18.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Milky Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roma Tomato & Pesto.

Napoli Large

Napoli Large

$18.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Milky Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Anchovies, Black Olives, Fresh Basil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil .

Bologna Large

Bologna Large

$18.99

Alfredo's Sauce, Low-Moisture Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Bologna Pistachio, Ricotta, Fresh Basil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil .

Primavera Large

Primavera Large

$18.99

Pomodoro Sauce, Low-Moisture Mozzarella, Bell Pepper, Corn, Red Onion, Black Olives & Mushrooms.

Funghi Large

Funghi Large

$18.99

Alfredo's Sauce, Low-moisture Mozzarella, Parmesan, Baby Bellas Mushrooms, Truffle Oil.

Diavola Large

Diavola Large

$18.99

Spicy Pomodoro Sauce, Low-Moisture Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeño.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

pomodoro sauce, low-moisture mozzarella chicken strips and buffalo sauce topping

Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$6.99

Margherita Calzone

$13.99

Calzone stuffed with ricotta fresh mozzarella and Basil

Double Pepperoni Calzone

$13.99

Italian Calzone Stuffed with ricotta mozzarella and pepperoni

BAKED WINGS

BONE-IN BAKED WINGS

BONE-IN BAKED WINGS

$7.99+

DELICIOUS BONE-IN WINGS SPICED WITH GARLIC AND BLACK PEPPER

Bruschettas

Chopped Roma Tomatoes and Red Onions Seasoned with oregano and Black peppers, Parmesan cheese Balsamic Glaze and Extra virgin olive oil on a Bed of Toasted Sicilian Bread.
Italian Bruschettas

Italian Bruschettas

$5.99

Classic Italian Bruschettas, It's to die for! Mozzarella, Pomodoro, Tomato, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Romano Cheese, Black Pepper, Oregano and Red Onions.

Garlic Bread X3 SLICES

Garlic Bread Sliced with Butter, Garlic and Parsley.
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.95

3 Garlic Butter Bread with Cilanter

Mozzarella Fingers

Mozzarella Fingers

Mozzarella Fingers

$6.50

5 Rolls Stuffed With Fresh Mozzarella, It's to die for!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Small

Caesar Small

$5.99

Our Caesar salads is Always Fresh, comes with Romaine, Bacon, Black Pepper, Parmesan, Croutons & Dressing

Caesar Large

Caesar Large

$7.99

Our Caesar salads is Always Fresh, comes with Romaine, Bacon, Black Pepper, Parmesan, Croutons & Dressing

Dessert

Our main goal is to be real, bring authentic flavors to your table and make you very very happy. Our sweets have the best quality toppings that will make you want to repeat it over and over again.
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

DELICIOUS TIRAMISU CAKE WITH EXTRA COFFEE!

Strawberries Cheese Cake

Strawberries Cheese Cake

$7.00

DELICIOUS CHEESE CAKE WITH STRAWBERRY FRUIT.

Pistachio Cannoli

Pistachio Cannoli

$7.00

4 Crusty Fresh Waffle Shells Stuffed with Milky Cream and Choco Chips

Shakes

Choose Your Favorite Cup or Shake Gelato and add some Sprinkles or Strawberries
Oreos® & Cream

Oreos® & Cream

Vanilla Gelato with Real Oreos® pieces 🤩 Watch out for a whole Oreo swimming in your shake or Cup!

Strawberry

Strawberry

Strawberry Creamy Gelato with Real Strawberry chunks. It’s to die for!

Vanilla

Vanilla

Vanilla gelato with whole milk. Nothing beats a classic 🤩 (Ask for sprinkles to make it more fun)

Chocolate

Chocolate

Creamy Chocolate Gelato with additional chunks of creamy milk chocolate. Yum😋

Beverages

Coca Cola Can

Coca Cola Can

$1.99
Dr Pepper Can

Dr Pepper Can

$1.99
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.99
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.99

Sparkling water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We take care of our authentic recipes preserving real ingredients made by Italians, in La Buccia Pizzeria you will find authentic flavors and smells of our cuisine.

Website

Location

977 Tx-121 suite 120, Allen, TX 75013

Directions

