Trattoria is an Italian word used to describe a casual, family-owned restaurant. The goal is to share generations of recipes with friends and family. Damian & Trina Mandola’s sense of family is the inspiration for Trattoria Lisina. Located on the grounds of The Mandola Estate & Vineyard in Driftwood, Texas, you will feel like you have been transported to the countryside of Italy. You are just 20 minutes to Tuscany.