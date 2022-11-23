Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Trattoria Lisina

7,325 Reviews

$$$

13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150

Driftwood, TX 78619

Order Again

Popular Items

INSALATA CESARE
LASAGNE ALLA BOLOGNESE
FETTUCCINE CON PROSCIUTTO E FUNGHI

FEATURES

6oz Filet & 2 jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat & seasoned breadcrumbs, topped with Lemon butter and served with green beans Pachino.

Halibut

$48.00

BEVANDA

House-made Lemonade

House-made Lemonade

$3.50

House-made lemonade

Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Dr.Pepper

Dr.Pepper

$3.50
Fanta Orange
$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50
Barq's Root Beer
$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

BAR BEVANDA

1 Liter Panna
$7.00

1 Liter Panna

$7.00
1 Liter Pellegrino
$7.00

1 Liter Pellegrino

$7.00
ORANGINA

ORANGINA

$4.00

Italian sparkling orange juice

ANTIPASTI

ANTIPASTI E SALUMI MISTI

ANTIPASTI E SALUMI MISTI

$21.00

A selection of cured meats & cheeses, served with traditional Italian style marinated vegetables GLUTEN SENSITIVE

Extra Focaccia Bread

Extra Focaccia Bread

$3.00

Housemade bread

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Pugliese bread rubbed with garlic butter

GLUTEN FREE BREAD

$5.00
MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$18.00

Veal, beef & pork, herbs, spices, Grana Padano. Served with marinara & garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Large Shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic, white wine & lemon, served with Garlic Bread.

INSALATE

INSALATA DI ASPARIGI

INSALATA DI ASPARIGI

$17.00

Grilled asparagus, mixed lettuce, sun dried tomato & basil pesto, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette GLUTEN SENSITIVE

INSALATA CESARE

INSALATA CESARE

$12.00

Caesar salad with focaccia croutons

INSALATA MISTA

INSALATA MISTA

$12.00

Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette GLUTEN SENSITIVE

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$16.00

Seasonal tomatoes, burrata & fresh basil drizzled with Mandola Brothers extra virgin olive oil & a balsamic reduction GLUTEN SENSITIVE

PIZZE

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$18.00

Marinara, homemade fresh mozzarella, basil & Mandola Brothers extra virgin olive oil

MANGIAMELI

MANGIAMELI

$20.00

Mozzarella, capocollo, Sicilian fennel sausage, roasted red bell peppers & red onion

PROSCIUTTO E RUCHETTA

PROSCIUTTO E RUCHETTA

$20.00

Fontina, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette & Grana Padana

FUNGHETTO

FUNGHETTO

$19.00

White button mushrooms, caramelized onions & goat cheese

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

Marinara, mozzarella

PEPPERONI PIZZA

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$17.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

PRIMI

LASAGNE ALLA BOLOGNESE

LASAGNE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$20.00

Homemade pasta, layered with Bolognese ragu & balsamella

TAGLIERINE ALLA PORTOFINO

TAGLIERINE ALLA PORTOFINO

$30.00

Thin, homemade pasta with sautéed scallops, shrimp & spinach, tossed in lemon butter.

PASTA ALLA NINO

PASTA ALLA NINO

$20.00

Penne pasta Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pancetta, San Marzano tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, cream, butter & Grana Padano

CIAMBOTTA SPAGHETTI (v)

$19.00

Spaghetti with eggplant, bell pepper, onion, zucchini, mushrooms cooked in Mandola's olive oil

SPAGHETTI ALLA BOLOGNESE

SPAGHETTI ALLA BOLOGNESE

$20.00

Pasta with Bolognese Ragu

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$21.00

Pasta with Mamma's Meatballs

SPAGHETTI EGGPLANT

SPAGHETTI EGGPLANT

$20.00

Pasta with marinara and a Melanzane alla Parmigiana

FETTUCCINE CON PROSCIUTTO E FUNGHI

FETTUCCINE CON PROSCIUTTO E FUNGHI

$20.00

Homemade egg pasta tossed with cream, prosciutto, mushrooms, peas, scallions & Grana Padano.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$16.00

Housemade egg pasta with cream

SEAFOOD RISOTTO
$30.00

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$30.00
MUSHROOM RISOTTO

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$22.00

Mushroom Risotto with white truffle oil.

MEZZALUNA

$22.00

Half-moon ravioli stuff with chicken, pork and Italian cheeses. Served in a tomato cream sauce.

SECONDI

Tender veal scallopini sauteed in a Marsala wine & mushroom sauce, served with green beans Pachino.
OSSO BUCO

OSSO BUCO

$36.00

Veal shank braised in diced aromatic vegetables, white wine & tomato, served with Grana Padano mashed potatoes. GLUTEN SENSITIVE

FILETTO AL MARSALA CON FUNGHI

FILETTO AL MARSALA CON FUNGHI

$48.00

8 oz. beef filet, wood fire grilled with a Marsala wine & mushroom sauce, served with grilled asparagus. GLUTEN SENSITIVE

BISTECCA ALLA FIORENTINA

BISTECCA ALLA FIORENTINA

$45.00

16oz well-marbled Prime Angus ribeye, wood fire grilled, served with Grana Padano mashed potatoes. GLUTEN SENSITIVE

VEAL MARSALA

$32.00

Tender Veal scallopini sauteed in a Marsala wine and mushroom sauce, served with green beans Pachino.

VEAL PICCATA

$32.00

Thinly sliced veal sautéed in Lemon Butter and Capers. Served with green beans Pachino.

POLLO AL MATTONE

$28.00

"Brick Chicken" roasted chicken pressed with a heavy weight & finished with garlic, herbs & lemon. Served with Sauteed Broccolini.

CONTORNI

PATATE PUREE

PATATE PUREE

$11.00

Grana Padano & garlic mashed potatoes GLUTEN SENSITIVE

ASPARAI ALLA GRIGLIA

ASPARAI ALLA GRIGLIA

$11.00

Grilled asparagus, extra virgin olive oil. GLUTEN SENSITIVE

MASCARPONE POLENTA

MASCARPONE POLENTA

$11.00

Creamy polenta with mascarpone & Grana Padano. GLUTEN SENSITIVE

MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA

MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA

$15.00

Baked eggplant with marinara, Italian breadcrumbs, Grana Padano & fresh mozzarella.

CIAMBOTTA

CIAMBOTTA

$11.00

Eggplant, bell pepper, onion, zuccini, mushrooms cooked in Mandola's olive oil

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

Grilled chicken breast with Mandola's herb oil

SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp over oak and pecan wood

SIDE SEARED SCALLOPS

SIDE SEARED SCALLOPS

$11.00

Pan-seared Scallops

TAGLIERINI AL POMODORO

$11.00

Thin pasta tossed with a sauce of San Marzano tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil & garlic.

BROCCONLINI

$11.00

Broccolini sauteed with extra virgen olive oil, garlic & roasted red bell peppers.

FRENCH FRIES

$12.00

Seasoned French fries

DOLCI

TORTA CIOCCOLATO CON CARAMELLO

TORTA CIOCCOLATO CON CARAMELLO

$12.00

Sicilian sea salted caramel between layers of decadent chocolate cake

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$12.00

Venetian trifle, made with ladyfingers, sweetened mascarpone cheese, espresso, rum, shaved chocolate & cocoa powder

SFINCI

SFINCI

$10.00

Sicilian style “drop” doughnuts, dusted with cinnamon sugar & served with honey & nutella.

PINT GELATI E SORBETTI

$14.00

Homemade Italian style ice cream or sorbet. GLUTEN SENSITIVE

QUART GELATI E SORBETTI

$28.00

Homemade Italian style ice cream or sorbet. GLUTEN SENSITIVE

Whole Sea Salted Chocolate Cake

$70.00

An whole cake of our Specialty Sicilian sea salted caramel layered chocolate cake.

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$14.00

AMARETTI COOKIES

$10.00

Classic Italian cookies made of almond meal, almond extract, sugar & egg whites. Dusted with powdered sugar GS

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00

Marinara, mozzarella

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

KIDS MARGARITA PIZZA

$11.00

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$9.00

Housemade egg pasta tossed with cream

KIDS TAGLIARINI PESTO

$9.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI MEATBALL

$11.00

Pasta with a meatball

KIDS SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$9.00

Pasta with marinara

KIDS SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$11.00

Pasta with Bolognese Ragu

KIDS FETTUCCINE BUTTER

$8.00

Housemade egg pasta tossed with butter

RETAIL

Mandola's CookBook Ciao y'all
$29.95

Mandola's CookBook Ciao y'all

$29.95
Mandola's Olive Oil
$22.00

Mandola's Olive Oil

$22.00

Wine

Varvara Cabernet Bland

$65.00Out of stock

Cab Sauv / Merlot / Cab Franc blend . Dense tannins that offers black currant and blackberry fruit. Lively, with a lingering aftertaste of fruit, spice, and mineral.

Syrah, Alessandro del Borro, Il Borro 1.5L

$550.00

100% Syrah. Intense dark color with violet tones. Notes of rich, elegant, black fruits with black pepper and a hint of balsamic. It's full, complex, and powerful, yet well balanced with soft tannins.

Il Borro, Polissena

$250.00

Nero D'Avola, Graffetta

$44.00

Mandolas Premium Wines

a Bottle of Mandolas Pinot Grigio

$40.00

a Bottle of Mandolas Chianti

$44.00

a Bottle of Mandolas Montepulciano

$48.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Trattoria is an Italian word used to describe a casual, family-owned restaurant. The goal is to share generations of recipes with friends and family. Damian & Trina Mandola’s sense of family is the inspiration for Trattoria Lisina. Located on the grounds of The Mandola Estate & Vineyard in Driftwood, Texas, you will feel like you have been transported to the countryside of Italy. You are just 20 minutes to Tuscany.

Location

13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150, Driftwood, TX 78619

Directions

