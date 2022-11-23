Italian
Trattoria Lisina
7,325 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Trattoria is an Italian word used to describe a casual, family-owned restaurant. The goal is to share generations of recipes with friends and family. Damian & Trina Mandola’s sense of family is the inspiration for Trattoria Lisina. Located on the grounds of The Mandola Estate & Vineyard in Driftwood, Texas, you will feel like you have been transported to the countryside of Italy. You are just 20 minutes to Tuscany.
Location
13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150, Driftwood, TX 78619
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern
No Reviews
598 E US 290 Suite 250 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurant
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - South Congress
4.4 • 2,420
6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202 Austin, TX 78745
View restaurant
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza - 804-TC Bee Cave
No Reviews
12800 Hill Country Blvd Bee Cave, TX 78738
View restaurant