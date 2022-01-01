Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trattoria Oliverii

16 Reviews

$$

1358 Shermer Rd

Northbrook, IL 60062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Parmigiana
Penne Russo
Tortellacci alla Crema

Antipasti

Scampi Diavola

$16.00

Shrimp, spicy tomato sauce

Calamari Fritte

$15.00

Fried baby squid, cocktail sauce

Mozzarella en Carrozza

$10.00

Fried breaded mozzarella, tomato sauce

Cozze Indiavolate

$15.00

Fresh mussels, spicy tomato sauce

Crostini Portobello

$12.00

Portobello mushrooms, garlic, parmigiana, Italian bread

Carpaccio di Manzo

$16.00

Thin sliced tenderloin, arugula, lemon, EVOO

Bruschetta

$8.00

Tomato, garlic, parmigiana, Italian bread

Tortellini en Brodo

$9.00

Housemade beef-filled pasta, chicken broth

Bruschetta Romana

$11.00

Prosciutto and Mozzarella

$15.00

Insalata

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, EVOO

Insalata di Calamari

$16.00

Baby squid, olives, carrots, celery, lemon vinaigrette

Insalata di Pera

$14.00

Crumbled gorgonzola, raisins, walnuts, pear, reduced balsamic vinegar

Contadina

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, Italian vinaigrette

Cobb

$15.00

Large Caesar

$12.00

Chicken Caesar

$20.00

Shrimp Caesar

$25.00

Salmon Caeser

$27.00

Large House Salad

$9.00

Pasta

Capellini con Pomodoro

$18.00

Angel hair pasta, housemade tomato sauce

Fettuccine Oliverii

$21.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, chicken, garlic cream sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$22.00

Housemade meat sauce

Lasagna di Spinaci

$21.00

Spinach pasta, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Linguine con Portobello

$21.00

Mushrooms, garlic white wine sauce

Melanzana Parmigiana

$21.00

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella, capellini, tomato sauce

Ravioli con Pomodoro

$21.00

Ricotta stuffed pasta, tomato sauce

Tortellacci alla Crema

$21.00

Ricotta stuffed round pasta, tomato cream sauce

Penne Russo

$20.00

Vodka tomato cream sauce

Penne Puttanesca

$22.00

Anchovies, capers, olives, spicy tomato sauce

Pasta Prosciutto

$23.00

Rolled pasta, ham, basil, cheese, tomato cream sauce

Pizza

10" Oliverii Special

$17.75

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives

10" Vegetarian

$15.25

Cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives

10" Guido's Special

$14.50

Cheese, tomatoes, onions, garlic, hot giardiniera

10" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

10" Cauliflower Crust

$13.50

12" Oliverii Special

$19.75

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives

12" Vegetarian

$17.75

Cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives

12" Guido's Special

$16.00

Cheese, tomatoes, onions, garlic, hot giardiniera

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

14" Oliverii Special

$22.00

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives

14" Vegetarian

$20.00

Cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives

14" Guido's Special

$18.50

Cheese, garlic, tomatoes, onions, hot giardiniera

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Carne

Pollo Vesuvio

$23.00

Roasted half chicken, potatoes, garlic white wine herb sauce

Pollo Diavola

$24.00

Roasted half chicken, red peppers, capellini, spicy garlic white wine sauce

Pollo Cacciatore

$24.00

Roasted half chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, capellini, tomato white wine sauce

Pollo Limone

$22.00

Chicken breast, capellini, lemon garlic white wine sauce

Pollo Basilico

$22.00

Chicken breast, basil, capellini, tomato white wine sauce

Pollo Fiorentina

$24.00

Chicken breast, spinach, mozzarella, capellini, marsala wine cream sauce

Pollo Marsala

$23.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms, capellini, marsala wine sauce

Pollo Parmigiana

$21.00

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, capellini, tomato sauce

Vitello Piccata

$28.00

Veal medallions, capers, capellini, lemon garlic white wine sauce

Vitello Marsala

$28.00

Veal medallions, mushrooms, capellini, marsala wine sauce

Vitello Parmigiana

$26.00

Breaded veal cutlet, mozzarella, capellini, tomato sauce

Veal Milanese

$26.00

Giambota

$23.00

Chick Breasts Broc Cauif Pot

$23.00

Pesce

Scampi Champagne

$25.00

Linguine, onions, champagne cream sauce

Linguine con Calamari

$23.00

Baby squid, spicy tomato sauce

Farfalle con Salmone

$29.00

Sauteed salmon, vodka tomato cream sauce

Salmone Al Forno

$29.00

Salmon fillet, capellini, garlic white wine tomato sauce

Linguine con Vongole

$25.00

Fresh clams, white wine or tomato sauce

Pesce Bianco Livornese

$26.00

Fillet of Lake Superior white fish, capers, olives, garlic, capellini, tomato sauce

Pesce Bianco Limone

$26.00

Fillet of Lake Superior white fish, capellini, white wine lemon sauce

Linguine con Cozze

$23.00

Mussels, spicy tomato sauce

Fettuccine con Frutti di Mare

$28.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, white wine or spicy tomato sauce

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$9.00

Ladyfingers, espresso, brandy, marscapone, cocoa

Cannoli

$8.00

Ricotta, chocolate chips, pistachio

Beignets

$10.00

Spumoni

$6.00

SIDES

Minestrone

$6.00

1 Order Meatballs (2)

$10.00

1 Meatball (1)

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Spinach

$8.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$7.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Vesuvio Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Pomodoro Sauce

$4.00

Sde Bolognese Sauce

$7.00

Side Russo Sauce

$6.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Filet Salmon

$15.00

Side Shrimp (4)

$13.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL Albertoni Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BTL Kiona Riesling

$36.00

BTL Le Pianure Sparkling Rose

$48.00

BTL Pitars Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Pecorino

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Vigneti Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Le Pianure Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Villa Graziella Trebiano

$40.00

Corkage Fee

$32.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Barone di Valforte Montepulciano

$40.00

BTL Avanti Chianti

$32.00

BTL Gabbiano Chianti Classico

$44.00

BTL Ruffino Gold

$108.00

BTL Albertoni Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Albertoni Merlot

$36.00

BTL Three Otters Pinot Noir

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Argento Malbec

$40.00

Corkage Fee

$32.00

BTL Gugi Amarone

$90.00

BTL Villa Graziella Chianti Riserva

$56.00

BTL Le Pianure Pinot Nero

$48.00

BTL McKinley Pinot Noir

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

BTL Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

BTL Borgaio Supertuscan

$40.00

BTL Sangiovese

$36.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For any special requests on your order, please call the number above and we would be more than happy to help!

Website

Location

1358 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062

Directions

