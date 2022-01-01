Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trattoria Ponte Vecchio - Carmel Valley

796 Reviews

$$

2334 Carmel Valley Rd A

Del Mar, CA 92014

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese platter

$18.00

Assorted cheeses, nuts, dry fruits, fresh season fruits, crackers, herbs.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00+

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Sausage cheese fondue

$15.00

Baked mozzarella with house zesty sausage. Served with side of honey and crackers.

PV Burratta

$13.00

Fresh Handmade burratta cheese served with our homemade marinara and a dash of basil lemon sauce and toasted ciabatta bread.

Brussels spouts

$13.00

Fresh Brussels sprouts flash fried and sautéed with garlic and EVOO. served with side of marinara.

Salads

Fresh hand formed burratta, served on bed of mixed Italian greens, tomatoes, balsamic and thin ciabatta toast.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caprese Traditional

$12.00

PV House Salad

$9.00

Burratta Salad

$13.00

Sides

Burrata Cheese

$6.00

Meat Balls (2)

$6.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$9.00

8oz Sauce

$6.00

16oz sauce

$10.00

****SEAFOOD PASTA

Linguini Vongole

$24.00

Linguini Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp Ravioli

$26.00

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

Cioppino

$32.00

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

Baked Pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00
Lasagna de Carne

Lasagna de Carne

$24.00

5 layer 4 cheese and Bolognese lasagna.

Baked Ziti

$22.00

Cheese Lasagna

$21.00

Traditional Pastas

Gnocchi

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00
Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$19.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

Ravioli Di Magro

$19.00

Shrimp Pesto W/Linguini

$26.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$21.00

Beef Fettuccini

$24.00

Penne Arrabiatta

$19.00

Ziti Caprese

$24.00

Pollo / Chicken

Parmigiana, Chicken

$24.00

Marsala, Chicken

$24.00

Piccata, Chicken

$24.50

Risotto

Veggie & Saffron Risotto

$23.00

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

Italian rice slow cooked with white wine and veggie broth, onions, garlic, parmigiano Reggiano, jumbo shrimps, clams, mussels, lobster meat and baby calamari with the option of Zesty red or white saffron sauce.

Scallop Butternut risotto

$32.00

Pizza

Carne Mixta

$19.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Garlic Chicen Pizza

$19.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Peperoni Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Vegan Pizza

$23.00

VEGAN - Gluten Free - Vegetarian Options

Penne Primavera

$19.00

Vegan Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Vegan Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Vegan Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Spicy Cauliflower Pasta

$18.00

Penne Caprese

$24.00

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Cioppino Del Mar

$31.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Seabass Piccata

$29.00

Chef's Specials

Scallop Butternut Risotto

$32.00

Zucca Ravioli

$24.00

Shrimp Penne Algea

$24.00

Antipasto

Catering Cheese Platter

$55.00+

Catering Vegetable Platter

$45.00+

Catering Bruschetta

$45.00+

Catering Antipasto De Casa

$50.00+

Catering Fresh Fruit Platter

$45.00+

Catering Caprese Skewers

$45.00+

Catering Beef & Veal Meatballs

$55.00+

Catering Eggplant Parmigianino

$60.00+

Insalate

Catering Organic Baby Spinach

$40.00+

Catering Classic House Caesar

$50.00+

Catering Watermelon Salad

$40.00+

Pasta

Medium Catering Tray Serves 8-10

$50.00

Large Catering Tray Serves 18-20

$100.00

Signature Pastas

Catering Manicotti

$55.00+

Catering Cannelonni Di Carne

$55.00+

Catering Baked Ziti

$55.00+

Catering Lasagna Meat

$65.00+

Catering Ravioli Verdi

$60.00+

Catering Ravioi Di Magro

$55.00+

Catering Ravioli Caprese

$60.00+

Secondi/Entree

Catering Pollo Piccata

$15.00

Catering Pollo Marsala

$15.00

Catering Pollo Parmigiana

$15.00

Catering Polloalla Toscana

$15.00

Catering Penne El Salmon

$15.00

Catering Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Catering Linguini Clam Sauce

$15.00

Risotto

Med Traditional Risotto

$50.00

Lg Traditional Risotto

$100.00

Pizza - Calzone - Eppi Rolls

Pizza 12" Ny Style Or Artisan Style

$10.00

Calzone Pizza Dough

$12.00

Eppi Roll

$12.00

Sicilian Style Deep Dish Pizza (24 Hr Notice)

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$8.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$8.00

Sausage And Pepper

$8.00

Caprese

$8.00

Vegetarian

$8.00

Pizza Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Chipotle Chicken

$8.00

Avocado

$8.00

Prosciutto

$8.00

Side Orders

Catering Vegetables

$27.00+

Catering Garlic Bread

$24.00+

Catering Rustic Risotto

$50.00+

Desserts

Catering Sicilian Cannoli

$3.00

Catering Tiramisu

$6.00

Catering Assorted Cookies

$2.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cannolis

$9.00

Spamoni Tortufo

$9.00

Chocolate Piazza (Brownie)

$9.00

Antipastos

Cheese platter

$18.00

Assorted cheeses, nuts, dry fruits, fresh season fruits, crackers, herbs.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00+

Brussel Spouts

$13.00

Fresh b sprouts, garlic, parsley, parm cheese, salt and pepper with side of marinara.

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Sausage cheese fondue

$15.00

Baked mozzarella with house zesty sausage. Served with side of honey and crackers.

PV Burratta

$13.00

Fresh Handmade burratta cheese served with our homemade marinara and a dash of basil lemon sauce and toasted ciabatta bread.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caprese Traditional

$12.00

PV House Salad

$9.00

1/2 PV Salad

$5.95

Sides

Burrata Cheese

$6.00

Meat Balls (2)

$6.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$9.00

8oz Sauce

$6.00

16oz sauce

$10.00

****SEAFOOD PASTA

Linguini Vongole

$24.00

Linguini Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp Ravioli

$26.00

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

$19.25
Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00
Lasagna de Carne

Lasagna de Carne

$24.00

5 layer 4 cheese and Bolognese lasagna.

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Seafood Mac

$32.00

Traditional Pastas

Gnocchi

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00
Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$19.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

Ravioli Di Magro

$19.00

Shrimp Pesto W/Linguini

$26.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$21.00

Beef Fettuccini

$24.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.00

Pollo / Prime Filet

Parmigiana, Chicken

$24.00

Marsala, Chicken

$24.00

Piccata, Chicken

$24.50

Risotto

Veggie & Saffron Risotto

$23.00

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

Italian rice slow cooked with white wine and veggie broth, onions, garlic, parmigiano Reggiano, jumbo shrimps, clams, mussels, lobster meat and baby calamari with the option of Zesty red or white saffron sauce.

Scallop Butternut risotto

$32.00

Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Peperoni Pizza

$18.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Garlic Chicen Pizza

$19.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Carne Mixta

$19.00

VEGAN - Gluten Free - Vegetarian Options

Penne Primavera

$19.00

Vegan Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Vegan Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Vegan Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Spicy Cauliflower Pasta

$18.00

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Cioppino Del Mar

$31.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Seabass Piccata

$29.00

Family Meal

Family Meal

$55.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Food with a touch of NYC flavor. Your TOGO orders will be prepared with love.

Website

Location

2334 Carmel Valley Rd A, Del Mar, CA 92014

Directions

Gallery
Trattoria Ponte Vecchio image
Trattoria Ponte Vecchio image
Trattoria Ponte Vecchio image
Trattoria Ponte Vecchio image

