Trattoria Ponte Vecchio - Carmel Valley
796 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Italian Food with a touch of NYC flavor. Your TOGO orders will be prepared with love.
Location
2334 Carmel Valley Rd A, Del Mar, CA 92014
Gallery