Trattoria San Pietro
1,588 Reviews
$$
376 Washington St
Norwell, MA 02061
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
DAILY SPECIALS
SALAD SPECIAL
Boston Bibb topped with gorgonzola cheese, fresh seasonal fruit, toasted nuts, and sun-dried fruit drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar
TRUFFLE BURRATA
FRESH BURRATA CHEESE WITH BLACK TRUFFLE, ARUGULA AND CROSTINI
PASTA SPECIAL
GOAT CHEESE, CRANBERRY AND WALNUT RAVIOLI, SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BROCCOLI RABE, SAGE BUTTER
SALMON
ANTIPASTI
ANTIPASTO FOR 2
Parma prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, mozzarella, marinated olives, roasted red peppers and grilled eggplant
ANTIPASTO FOR 4
Parma prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, mozzarella, marinated olives, roasted red peppers and grilled eggplant
STUFFED PEPPERS
Italian peppers stuffed with sausage, pine nuts and golden raisins in a tomato sauce
MUSSELS
Mussels sautéed with onions, parsley and plum tomatoes or garlic and oil
MEATBALLS
Homemade meatballs in a ragú sauce
GAMBERI E RAPINI
Sautéed shrimp, spicy broccoli rabe with roasted garlic and grilled bread
ARTICHOKE HEARTS
Stuffed Artichoke hearts filled with goat cheese served sliced prosciutto and arugula salad
CAPRESE
Slices of Italian mozzarella and tomatoes topped with basil and EVOO
ZUCCHINI FLOWERS
Battered zucchini flowers stuffed with mozzarella served with baby arugula and cherry tomatoes
SIDE BROCCOLI RABE
Garlic and EVOO Sauteed Broccoli Raab
LOAF OF BREAD
Handmade Artisan Country Style Bread served hot!
CALAMARI PUTANESCA
Sauteed calamari (not fried) olives, capers and tomato sauce
PASTA
LINGUINE AI GAMBERI E LIMONE
Linguine, shrimp, garlic, oil, lemon "Scampi" style
LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE
Linguine and little neck clams with your choice of tomato sauce or garlic & oil
FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE
Fettuccine pasta in a hearty meat sauce with parmesan cheese
PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA
Penne with mushrooms, sweet onions, Parma Cotto, mascarpone cheese and fresh tomato sauce
PENNE ALLA SICILIANA
Penne pasta with eggplant, basil, garlic, plum tomatoes and mozzarella
RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA CON CANELLA
Cinnamon ravioli filled with pumpkin served in a chestnut cream sauce with sun dried cranberries, grilled chicken and baby arugula
CRESPELLE IMBOTTITE
Homemade rolled pasta stuffed with baby spinach, ricotta, Parma prosciutto and Parmesan with a tomato mascarpone sauce
RAVIOLI ALL'ARAGOSTA
Lobster ravioli served with shrimp and zucchini in a pink tomato sauce
FUSILLI CON SALSICCIA E RAPINI
Fusilli with homemade sausage, broccoli di rabe, parmesan cheese with garlic & EVOO
LINGUINE AI FRUTTI DI MARE
Linguine with, mussels, clams, shrimp and calamari, plum tomato sauce
RISOTTO PORCINI E CAPESANTE
Pan seared scallops served with imported porcini mushroom risotto in creamy parmesan sauce
RISOTTO PORCINI
Porcini mushroom risotto with parmesan cheese
GNOCCHI SORRENTINA
Potato Gnocchi with a San Marzano Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and fresh basil
PENNE WITH MEATBALLS
Penne pasta with red sauce and Housemade meatballs
FULL PASTA
Full order of your pasta of choice with your preferred sauce. Sauces include: Red- Our signature Pomodoro, White - Garlic and oil, Alfredo, or Butter
SIDE OF PASTA
1/2 order of your pasta of choice with your preferred sauce. Sauces include: Red- Our signature Pomodoro, White - Garlic and oil, Alfredo, or Butter
LG SIDE OF RED SAUCE $$
LOAF OF BREAD
Handmade Artisan Country Style Bread served hot!
ENTREE
SHORT RIB
Braised short rib in a Chianti demi glace’, porcini mushroom risotto
VEAL MILANESE
Veal cutlet served with our mixed green salad
CHICKEN MILANESE
Chicken cutlet served with our mixed green salad
FILET MIGNON
9 oz. Black Angus filet mignon with sun dried tomatoes and wild mushroom demi glace’ served with oven roasted potatoes and vegetables
PORK CHOPS
Pan fried pork chops with potatoes and vinegar peppers topped with an aged balsamic demi glace’
VEAL CHOP
16oz. Milk-fed Veal rib chop with mushrooms & sun dried tomatoes in a Barolo wine demi glace’ served with oven roasted potatoes and vegetables
GUAZETTO
Scallops, shrimp, little neck clams, mussels and calamari in a tomato sauce served with crostini
SALTIMBOCCA
Chicken breast with prosciutto and provolone cheese in a fresh sage Marsala wine sauce, house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans
VEAL SALTIMBOCCA
Veal topped with prosciutto and provolone cheese in a fresh sage Marsala wine sauce, house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans
VEAL PAIARDA
Grilled veal topped with garlic & herbs served with a mixed green salad and cherry tomatoes
RACK OF LAMB
New Zealand rack of lamb with mint & aged balsamic reduction with roasted potatoes and vegetables
PORK TENDERLOIN
Grilled pork tenderloin with drunken figs and pears in port wine sauce served with our lightly spicy house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Chicken cutlet topped with provolone & parmesan served with penne pomodoro
VEAL PARM
Veal cutlet topped with provolone and parmesan served with penne pomodoro
DELMONICO STEAK
14 oz. grilled Delmonico steak with our lightly spicy housed style mashed potatoes & green beans
LOAF OF BREAD
Handmade Artisan Country Style Bread served hot!
SALADS
MIXED GREEN
Mixed green salad with balsamic vinegar and EVOO
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, anchovy filets and our own caesar dressing
SPECIAL SALAD
Boston Bibb lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, honeydew melon, toasted pistachios, sun dried cherries, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar
SIDES
SIDE OF PASTA
1/2 order of your pasta of choice with your preferred sauce. Sauces include: Red- Our signature Pomodoro, White - Garlic and oil, Alfredo, or Butter
SIDE POTATO AND VEGETABLE
Side of seasonal roasted vegetables and potatoes
SIDE MASHED POTATO AND GREEN BEANS
Our house-made mashed potato and green beans
SIDE BROCCOLI RABE
Garlic and EVOO Sauteed Broccoli Raab
SIDE OF CHICKEN
SIDE OF SAUSAGE
LG SIDE OF RED SAUCE $$
SIDE RISOTTO
DESSERT
PROFITEROL
Cream puffs filled with vanilla cream surround by white and milk chocolate
TIRAMISU
Three layers of light and airy Italian sponge cake soaked with freshly brewed sweetened espresso flavored with coffee brandy. Two layers of sweetened mascarpone custard cream topped with whipped cream and dusted with European cocoa powder
PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE
Two layers of moist chocolate cake and a generous layer of blissful peanut butter mousse. Finished with luxurious chocolate peanut butter tartufo cream.
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
Layers of rich chocolate cake filled and frosted in chocolate buttercream, drizzled with chocolate ganache.
TURTLE CHEESECAKE
Pecans, caramel, chocolate drizzle
LEMON MOUSSE
White cake filled with a layer of lemon mousse filling finished with whipped cream and white chocolate curls.
RICOTTA PIE
A classic Italian dessert, made with fresh, rich, sweetened ricotta cream baked in pasta frolla pastry dough. Finished with a chocolate swirl throughout.
CARROT CAKE
Flavorful carrot cake packed with grated carrots and spices. Filled and frosted with sweet cream cheese, topped with walnuts.
TROPICANA
Three layers of white cake soaked with coconut rum filled with lemon mousse and a layer of raspberry jam covered in whipped cream and shredded coconut
CANNOLI
Plain Cannoli with homemade Amaretto Ricotta filling
PISTACHIO GELATO
Custard gelato swirled with chocolate and pistachio gelato topped with praline pistachios
VANILLA GELATO
COFFEE GELATO
LEMON SORBET
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
AFFOGATO
WHITE BOTTLE
BTL PINOT GRIGIO CIELO
BTL CHARD LA CREMA
BTL UNOAKED CHARD MER SOLEIL
BTL WHITE HAVEN SAUV BLANC
BTL DONNA GRAZIA WHITE BLEND
BTL ROSE HOUCHART
BTL VERMENTINO
BTL PROSECCO LA MARCA
BTL CA'MONTINI PINOT GRIGIO
BTL DI LENARDO SAUV BLANC
BTL SANCERRE
BTL FAR NIENTE CHARD
BTL J VINEYARDS CHARD
BTL DR LOOSEN RIESLING
BTL AVISSI SPARKLING ROSE
BTL PINOT GRIS JOEL GOTT
RED BOTTLE
1- IL GRIGIO CHIANTI
2- LA SELVANELLA CHIANTI
3- LE BOCCE CHIANTI CLASSICO
4- TENUTA MARCHESE CHIANTI
5- BRUNELLO CASTELLO BANFI
6- BRUNELLO CARPAZZO
7- TIGNANELLO
8- BRANCAIA SUPER TUSCAN
9- VILLA ANTINORI SUPER TUSCAN
10- MONTEPULCIANO RISERVA
11- CANTINE MUCCI MONTEPULCIANO
12- POTTARELLO SANGIOVESE
13- DAMILANO BAROLO
14- ASCHERI BAROLO
15- TRACCE NERO D'AVOLA
16 - BUGLIONI L'IMPERFETTO VALPOLICELLA
17- AMARONE SANTI VALPOLICELLA
18- RODEY STRONG MERLOT
19- SILVER PALM CAB
20- EARTHQUAKE CAB
21- SILVER OAK CAB
22- CHATEAU ST MICHELLE CAB
23- JORDAN CAB
24- J LOHR HILLTOP CAB
25- CAYMUS CAB
26- CENTERED CAB
27- STAGS LEAP CAB
28- LA CREMA PINOT NOIR
29 - DECOY PINOT NOIR
JOEL GOTT PINOT NOIR
BTL HOUSE MONT
BTL HOUSE CHIANTI
BTL JOSH CAB
BTL JUSTIN CAB
BTL CHARLES
BTL MALBEC ZOLO
BTL PASSAIA SUPER TUSCAN
BTL MACMURRAY PINOT NOIR
BTL TWENTY ROWS PINOT NOIR
24- ALEXANDER CROWN CAB
CHAMP BOTTLE
TAKEOUT DRINKS
ESPRESSO MARTINI SINGLE
One regular sized Martini with Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and Fresh Espresso shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
ESPRESSO MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and Fresh Espresso shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
POMEGRANATE MARTINI SINGLE
One regular sized Martini with Tito's Vodka, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Triple Sec, and a splash of sour mix shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
POMEGRANATE MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Tito's Vodka, Pomegranate Liqueur, Triple Sec, and a splash of sour mix shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
LEMON DROP MARTINI SINGLE
One regular sized Martini with Citron Vodka, Simple Syrup, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
LEMON DROP MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Citron Vodka, Simple Syrup, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
LIMONCELLO MARTINI SINGLE
One regular sized Martini with Citron Vodka, Limoncello, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
LIMONCELLO MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Citron Vodka, Limoncello, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
BELLINI TINI SINGLE
One regular sized Martini with Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Peach Nectar, and a Prosecco floater shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
BELLINI TINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Peach Nectar, and a Prosecco floater shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
GINGER PEAR MARTINI SINGLE
One regular sized Martini with Grey Goose Pear Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, and Pear/Ginger Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
GINGER PEAR MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Grey Goose Pear Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, and Pear/Ginger Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
FRENCH MARTINI
One regular sized Martini with Tito's Vodka, Chambord, and Pineapple Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
FRENCH MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Tito's Vodka, Chambord, and Pineapple Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
CHOCOLATE MARTINI
One regular sized Martini with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Creme de Cacao, and Godiva chocolate Liqueur shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
CHOCOLATE MARTNI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Creme de Cacao, and Godiva Chocolate Liqueur shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
TIRAMISU MARTINI
One regular sized Martini with Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Rum Chata, and Amaretto Disarrono shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
TIRAMISU MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Rum Chata, and Amaretto Disarrono shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP MARTINI
One regular sized Martini with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, White and Dark Creme de Menthe shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, White and Dark Creme de Menthe shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
BADA BING MANHATTAN SINGLE
One regular sized Manhattan with Redemption Bourbon, Amaro Lucano, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag. Garnished with a Bada Bing Cherry
BADA BING MANHATTAN DOUBLE
Two regular sized Manhattan's with Redemption Bourbon, Amaro Lucano, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag. Garnished with a Bada Bing Cherry
SAN PIETRO PUNCH SINGLE
One regular sized mixed drink with Coconut Rum, Bacardi White Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Cranberry Juice, and an Amaretto floater shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice.
SAN PIETRO PUNCH DOUBLE
Two regular sized mixed drinks with Coconut Rum, Bacardi White Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Cranberry Juice, and an Amaretto floater shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice. Our Italian play on a Mai Tai!
TRADITIONAL MARGARITA SINGLE
One regular sized Margarita with your choice of Tequila, Cointreau, Sour mix, and fresh lime juice shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice.
TRADITIONAL MARGARITA DOUBLE
Two regular sized Margarita's with your choice of Tequila, Cointreau, Sour mix, and fresh lime juice shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice.
COSMOPOLITAN
One regular sized Martini with your choice of Vodka, Cointreau, a splash of cranberry juice and fresh lime juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
COSMOPOLITAN DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with your choice of Vodka, Cointreau, a splash of cranberry juice and fresh lime juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
VODKA MARTINI
One regular sized Martini with your choice of Vodka shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
VODKA MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with your choice of Vodka shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
GIN MARTINI SINGLE
One regular sized Martini with your choice of Gin shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
GIN MARTINI DOUBLE
Two regular sized Martini's with your choice of Gin shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
MANHATTAN SINGLE
One regular sized Manhattan with your choice of Whisky, Sweet Vermouth, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
MANHATTAN DOUBLE
Two regular sized Manhattan's with your choice of Whisky, Sweet Vermouth, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Trattoria San Pietro features authentic Italian Cuisine. Owner Anna Duarte's Family, originally from the Campania region, near the Amalfi Coast in Italy, has been delighting guests with the freshest and most traditional Italian creations, Opened since 1990, Trattoria San Pietro has been a gourmet landmark for Italian cuisine on the South Shore. We bring the North End of Boston to the South Shore!
376 Washington St, Norwell, MA 02061