Italian

Trattoria San Pietro

1,588 Reviews

$$

376 Washington St

Norwell, MA 02061

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE
SALTIMBOCCA

DAILY SPECIALS

GRILLED SALMON TOPPED WITH A CITRUS MINT BUTTER, ROASTED POTATO AND VEGTABLES
SALAD SPECIAL

SALAD SPECIAL

$17.00

Boston Bibb topped with gorgonzola cheese, fresh seasonal fruit, toasted nuts, and sun-dried fruit drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar

TRUFFLE BURRATA

$18.00

FRESH BURRATA CHEESE WITH BLACK TRUFFLE, ARUGULA AND CROSTINI

PASTA SPECIAL

$28.00

GOAT CHEESE, CRANBERRY AND WALNUT RAVIOLI, SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BROCCOLI RABE, SAGE BUTTER

SALMON

$32.00

ANTIPASTI

ANTIPASTO FOR 2

ANTIPASTO FOR 2

$19.00

Parma prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, mozzarella, marinated olives, roasted red peppers and grilled eggplant

ANTIPASTO FOR 4

ANTIPASTO FOR 4

$28.00

Parma prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, mozzarella, marinated olives, roasted red peppers and grilled eggplant

STUFFED PEPPERS

STUFFED PEPPERS

$17.00

Italian peppers stuffed with sausage, pine nuts and golden raisins in a tomato sauce

MUSSELS

MUSSELS

$17.00

Mussels sautéed with onions, parsley and plum tomatoes or garlic and oil

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$19.00

Homemade meatballs in a ragú sauce

GAMBERI E RAPINI

GAMBERI E RAPINI

$19.00

Sautéed shrimp, spicy broccoli rabe with roasted garlic and grilled bread

ARTICHOKE HEARTS

ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$16.00

Stuffed Artichoke hearts filled with goat cheese served sliced prosciutto and arugula salad

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$17.00

Slices of Italian mozzarella and tomatoes topped with basil and EVOO

ZUCCHINI FLOWERS

ZUCCHINI FLOWERS

$18.00

Battered zucchini flowers stuffed with mozzarella served with baby arugula and cherry tomatoes

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

$13.00

Garlic and EVOO Sauteed Broccoli Raab

LOAF OF BREAD

LOAF OF BREAD

$9.00

Handmade Artisan Country Style Bread served hot!

CALAMARI PUTANESCA

CALAMARI PUTANESCA

$20.00Out of stock

Sauteed calamari (not fried) olives, capers and tomato sauce

PASTA

LINGUINE AI GAMBERI E LIMONE

LINGUINE AI GAMBERI E LIMONE

$27.00

Linguine, shrimp, garlic, oil, lemon "Scampi" style

LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE

LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE

$26.00

Linguine and little neck clams with your choice of tomato sauce or garlic & oil

FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE

FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE

$28.00

Fettuccine pasta in a hearty meat sauce with parmesan cheese

PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA

PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA

$24.00

Penne with mushrooms, sweet onions, Parma Cotto, mascarpone cheese and fresh tomato sauce

PENNE ALLA SICILIANA

PENNE ALLA SICILIANA

$20.00

Penne pasta with eggplant, basil, garlic, plum tomatoes and mozzarella

RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA CON CANELLA

RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA CON CANELLA

$27.00

Cinnamon ravioli filled with pumpkin served in a chestnut cream sauce with sun dried cranberries, grilled chicken and baby arugula

CRESPELLE IMBOTTITE

CRESPELLE IMBOTTITE

$27.00

Homemade rolled pasta stuffed with baby spinach, ricotta, Parma prosciutto and Parmesan with a tomato mascarpone sauce

RAVIOLI ALL'ARAGOSTA

RAVIOLI ALL'ARAGOSTA

$30.00

Lobster ravioli served with shrimp and zucchini in a pink tomato sauce

FUSILLI CON SALSICCIA E RAPINI

FUSILLI CON SALSICCIA E RAPINI

$24.00

Fusilli with homemade sausage, broccoli di rabe, parmesan cheese with garlic & EVOO

LINGUINE AI FRUTTI DI MARE

LINGUINE AI FRUTTI DI MARE

$32.00

Linguine with, mussels, clams, shrimp and calamari, plum tomato sauce

RISOTTO PORCINI E CAPESANTE

RISOTTO PORCINI E CAPESANTE

$37.00

Pan seared scallops served with imported porcini mushroom risotto in creamy parmesan sauce

RISOTTO PORCINI

$28.00

Porcini mushroom risotto with parmesan cheese

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

$21.00

Potato Gnocchi with a San Marzano Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and fresh basil

PENNE WITH MEATBALLS

PENNE WITH MEATBALLS

$22.00

Penne pasta with red sauce and Housemade meatballs

FULL PASTA

FULL PASTA

$16.00

Full order of your pasta of choice with your preferred sauce. Sauces include: Red- Our signature Pomodoro, White - Garlic and oil, Alfredo, or Butter

SIDE OF PASTA

SIDE OF PASTA

$8.00

1/2 order of your pasta of choice with your preferred sauce. Sauces include: Red- Our signature Pomodoro, White - Garlic and oil, Alfredo, or Butter

LG SIDE OF RED SAUCE $$

$8.50
LOAF OF BREAD

LOAF OF BREAD

$9.00

Handmade Artisan Country Style Bread served hot!

ENTREE

SHORT RIB

SHORT RIB

$37.00

Braised short rib in a Chianti demi glace’, porcini mushroom risotto

VEAL MILANESE

VEAL MILANESE

$26.00

Veal cutlet served with our mixed green salad

CHICKEN MILANESE

CHICKEN MILANESE

$25.00

Chicken cutlet served with our mixed green salad

FILET MIGNON

FILET MIGNON

$58.00

9 oz. Black Angus filet mignon with sun dried tomatoes and wild mushroom demi glace’ served with oven roasted potatoes and vegetables

PORK CHOPS

PORK CHOPS

$28.00

Pan fried pork chops with potatoes and vinegar peppers topped with an aged balsamic demi glace’

VEAL CHOP

VEAL CHOP

$49.00

16oz. Milk-fed Veal rib chop with mushrooms & sun dried tomatoes in a Barolo wine demi glace’ served with oven roasted potatoes and vegetables

GUAZETTO

GUAZETTO

$36.00

Scallops, shrimp, little neck clams, mussels and calamari in a tomato sauce served with crostini

SALTIMBOCCA

SALTIMBOCCA

$29.00

Chicken breast with prosciutto and provolone cheese in a fresh sage Marsala wine sauce, house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

$30.00

Veal topped with prosciutto and provolone cheese in a fresh sage Marsala wine sauce, house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans

VEAL PAIARDA

VEAL PAIARDA

$29.00

Grilled veal topped with garlic & herbs served with a mixed green salad and cherry tomatoes

RACK OF LAMB

RACK OF LAMB

$35.00

New Zealand rack of lamb with mint & aged balsamic reduction with roasted potatoes and vegetables

PORK TENDERLOIN

PORK TENDERLOIN

$27.00

Grilled pork tenderloin with drunken figs and pears in port wine sauce served with our lightly spicy house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$27.00

Chicken cutlet topped with provolone & parmesan served with penne pomodoro

VEAL PARM

VEAL PARM

$29.00

Veal cutlet topped with provolone and parmesan served with penne pomodoro

DELMONICO STEAK

DELMONICO STEAK

$39.00

14 oz. grilled Delmonico steak with our lightly spicy housed style mashed potatoes & green beans

LOAF OF BREAD

LOAF OF BREAD

$9.00

Handmade Artisan Country Style Bread served hot!

SALADS

MIXED GREEN

MIXED GREEN

$10.00

Mixed green salad with balsamic vinegar and EVOO

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, anchovy filets and our own caesar dressing

SPECIAL SALAD

SPECIAL SALAD

$17.00

Boston Bibb lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, honeydew melon, toasted pistachios, sun dried cherries, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar

SIDES

SIDE OF PASTA

SIDE OF PASTA

$8.00

1/2 order of your pasta of choice with your preferred sauce. Sauces include: Red- Our signature Pomodoro, White - Garlic and oil, Alfredo, or Butter

SIDE POTATO AND VEGETABLE

$7.00

Side of seasonal roasted vegetables and potatoes

SIDE MASHED POTATO AND GREEN BEANS

$7.00

Our house-made mashed potato and green beans

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

$13.00

Garlic and EVOO Sauteed Broccoli Raab

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$11.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$7.00

LG SIDE OF RED SAUCE $$

$8.50

SIDE RISOTTO

$10.00

DESSERT

PROFITEROL

PROFITEROL

$10.00

Cream puffs filled with vanilla cream surround by white and milk chocolate

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$12.00

Three layers of light and airy Italian sponge cake soaked with freshly brewed sweetened espresso flavored with coffee brandy. Two layers of sweetened mascarpone custard cream topped with whipped cream and dusted with European cocoa powder

PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE

PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE

$12.00

Two layers of moist chocolate cake and a generous layer of blissful peanut butter mousse. Finished with luxurious chocolate peanut butter tartufo cream.

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$12.00

Layers of rich chocolate cake filled and frosted in chocolate buttercream, drizzled with chocolate ganache.

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$12.00

Pecans, caramel, chocolate drizzle

LEMON MOUSSE

LEMON MOUSSE

$12.00

White cake filled with a layer of lemon mousse filling finished with whipped cream and white chocolate curls.

RICOTTA PIE

RICOTTA PIE

$12.00

A classic Italian dessert, made with fresh, rich, sweetened ricotta cream baked in pasta frolla pastry dough. Finished with a chocolate swirl throughout.

CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

Flavorful carrot cake packed with grated carrots and spices. Filled and frosted with sweet cream cheese, topped with walnuts.

TROPICANA

TROPICANA

$12.00

Three layers of white cake soaked with coconut rum filled with lemon mousse and a layer of raspberry jam covered in whipped cream and shredded coconut

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$9.00

Plain Cannoli with homemade Amaretto Ricotta filling

PISTACHIO GELATO

PISTACHIO GELATO

$10.00

Custard gelato swirled with chocolate and pistachio gelato topped with praline pistachios

VANILLA GELATO

VANILLA GELATO

$10.00
COFFEE GELATO

COFFEE GELATO

$10.00
LEMON SORBET

LEMON SORBET

$9.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$12.00

AFFOGATO

$11.00

WHITE BOTTLE

BTL PINOT GRIGIO CIELO

$38.00

BTL CHARD LA CREMA

$40.00

BTL UNOAKED CHARD MER SOLEIL

$46.00

BTL WHITE HAVEN SAUV BLANC

$40.00

BTL DONNA GRAZIA WHITE BLEND

$52.00

BTL ROSE HOUCHART

$38.00

BTL VERMENTINO

$36.00

BTL PROSECCO LA MARCA

$38.00

BTL CA'MONTINI PINOT GRIGIO

$36.00

BTL DI LENARDO SAUV BLANC

$30.00

BTL SANCERRE

$52.00

BTL FAR NIENTE CHARD

$110.00

BTL J VINEYARDS CHARD

$60.00

BTL DR LOOSEN RIESLING

$28.00

BTL AVISSI SPARKLING ROSE

$35.00

BTL PINOT GRIS JOEL GOTT

$39.00

RED BOTTLE

1- IL GRIGIO CHIANTI

$49.00

2- LA SELVANELLA CHIANTI

$58.00

3- LE BOCCE CHIANTI CLASSICO

$39.00

4- TENUTA MARCHESE CHIANTI

$97.00

5- BRUNELLO CASTELLO BANFI

$170.00

6- BRUNELLO CARPAZZO

$100.00

7- TIGNANELLO

$220.00

8- BRANCAIA SUPER TUSCAN

$39.00

9- VILLA ANTINORI SUPER TUSCAN

$55.00

10- MONTEPULCIANO RISERVA

$39.00

11- CANTINE MUCCI MONTEPULCIANO

$65.00

12- POTTARELLO SANGIOVESE

$45.00

13- DAMILANO BAROLO

$95.00

14- ASCHERI BAROLO

$75.00

15- TRACCE NERO D'AVOLA

$38.00

16 - BUGLIONI L'IMPERFETTO VALPOLICELLA

$42.00

17- AMARONE SANTI VALPOLICELLA

$110.00

18- RODEY STRONG MERLOT

$36.00

19- SILVER PALM CAB

$42.00

20- EARTHQUAKE CAB

$48.00

21- SILVER OAK CAB

$180.00

22- CHATEAU ST MICHELLE CAB

$45.00

23- JORDAN CAB

$120.00

24- J LOHR HILLTOP CAB

$56.00

25- CAYMUS CAB

$157.00

26- CENTERED CAB

$55.00

27- STAGS LEAP CAB

$110.00

28- LA CREMA PINOT NOIR

$60.00

29 - DECOY PINOT NOIR

$49.00

JOEL GOTT PINOT NOIR

$45.00

BTL HOUSE MONT

$36.00

BTL HOUSE CHIANTI

$36.00

BTL JOSH CAB

$40.00

BTL JUSTIN CAB

$58.00

BTL CHARLES

$36.00

BTL MALBEC ZOLO

$36.00

BTL PASSAIA SUPER TUSCAN

$48.00

BTL MACMURRAY PINOT NOIR

$39.00

BTL TWENTY ROWS PINOT NOIR

$46.00

24- ALEXANDER CROWN CAB

$76.00

CHAMP BOTTLE

MOET CHANDON BRUT

$95.00Out of stock

VUEVE CLICQUOT YELLOW

$150.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT ROSE

$160.00

CHAMPY BRUT

$32.00

MARTINI & ROSSI ASTI

$25.00

BTL LA MARCA PROSECCO

$38.00

SPLIT LA MARCA

$14.00

SEGURA VIUDAS RESERVE

$35.00

TAKEOUT DRINKS

ESPRESSO MARTINI SINGLE

ESPRESSO MARTINI SINGLE

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and Fresh Espresso shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

ESPRESSO MARTINI DOUBLE

ESPRESSO MARTINI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and Fresh Espresso shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

POMEGRANATE MARTINI SINGLE

POMEGRANATE MARTINI SINGLE

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Tito's Vodka, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Triple Sec, and a splash of sour mix shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

POMEGRANATE MARTINI DOUBLE

POMEGRANATE MARTINI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Tito's Vodka, Pomegranate Liqueur, Triple Sec, and a splash of sour mix shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

LEMON DROP MARTINI SINGLE

LEMON DROP MARTINI SINGLE

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Citron Vodka, Simple Syrup, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

LEMON DROP MARTINI DOUBLE

LEMON DROP MARTINI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Citron Vodka, Simple Syrup, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

LIMONCELLO MARTINI SINGLE

LIMONCELLO MARTINI SINGLE

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Citron Vodka, Limoncello, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

LIMONCELLO MARTINI DOUBLE

LIMONCELLO MARTINI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Citron Vodka, Limoncello, and fresh squeezed lemon juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

BELLINI TINI SINGLE

BELLINI TINI SINGLE

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Peach Nectar, and a Prosecco floater shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

BELLINI TINI DOUBLE

BELLINI TINI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Peach Nectar, and a Prosecco floater shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

GINGER PEAR MARTINI SINGLE

GINGER PEAR MARTINI SINGLE

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Grey Goose Pear Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, and Pear/Ginger Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

GINGER PEAR MARTINI DOUBLE

GINGER PEAR MARTINI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Grey Goose Pear Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, and Pear/Ginger Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

FRENCH MARTINI

FRENCH MARTINI

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Tito's Vodka, Chambord, and Pineapple Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

FRENCH MARTINI DOUBLE

FRENCH MARTINI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Tito's Vodka, Chambord, and Pineapple Juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Creme de Cacao, and Godiva chocolate Liqueur shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

CHOCOLATE MARTNI DOUBLE

CHOCOLATE MARTNI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Creme de Cacao, and Godiva Chocolate Liqueur shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

TIRAMISU MARTINI

TIRAMISU MARTINI

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Rum Chata, and Amaretto Disarrono shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

TIRAMISU MARTINI DOUBLE

TIRAMISU MARTINI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Rum Chata, and Amaretto Disarrono shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP MARTINI

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP MARTINI

$14.00

One regular sized Martini with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, White and Dark Creme de Menthe shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP MARTINI DOUBLE

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP MARTINI DOUBLE

$28.00

Two regular sized Martini's with Van Gogh Chocolate Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, White and Dark Creme de Menthe shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

BADA BING MANHATTAN SINGLE

BADA BING MANHATTAN SINGLE

$15.00

One regular sized Manhattan with Redemption Bourbon, Amaro Lucano, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag. Garnished with a Bada Bing Cherry

BADA BING MANHATTAN DOUBLE

BADA BING MANHATTAN DOUBLE

$30.00

Two regular sized Manhattan's with Redemption Bourbon, Amaro Lucano, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag. Garnished with a Bada Bing Cherry

SAN PIETRO PUNCH SINGLE

SAN PIETRO PUNCH SINGLE

$11.00

One regular sized mixed drink with Coconut Rum, Bacardi White Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Cranberry Juice, and an Amaretto floater shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice.

SAN PIETRO PUNCH DOUBLE

SAN PIETRO PUNCH DOUBLE

$22.00

Two regular sized mixed drinks with Coconut Rum, Bacardi White Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Cranberry Juice, and an Amaretto floater shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice. Our Italian play on a Mai Tai!

TRADITIONAL MARGARITA SINGLE

TRADITIONAL MARGARITA SINGLE

$1.75

One regular sized Margarita with your choice of Tequila, Cointreau, Sour mix, and fresh lime juice shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice.

TRADITIONAL MARGARITA DOUBLE

TRADITIONAL MARGARITA DOUBLE

$3.50

Two regular sized Margarita's with your choice of Tequila, Cointreau, Sour mix, and fresh lime juice shaken and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag with your choice of ice or no ice.

COSMOPOLITAN

COSMOPOLITAN

$4.00

One regular sized Martini with your choice of Vodka, Cointreau, a splash of cranberry juice and fresh lime juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

COSMOPOLITAN DOUBLE

COSMOPOLITAN DOUBLE

$8.00

Two regular sized Martini's with your choice of Vodka, Cointreau, a splash of cranberry juice and fresh lime juice shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

VODKA MARTINI

VODKA MARTINI

$4.00

One regular sized Martini with your choice of Vodka shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

VODKA MARTINI DOUBLE

VODKA MARTINI DOUBLE

$8.00

Two regular sized Martini's with your choice of Vodka shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

GIN MARTINI SINGLE

GIN MARTINI SINGLE

$4.00

One regular sized Martini with your choice of Gin shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

GIN MARTINI DOUBLE

GIN MARTINI DOUBLE

$8.00

Two regular sized Martini's with your choice of Gin shaken over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

MANHATTAN SINGLE

MANHATTAN SINGLE

$4.00

One regular sized Manhattan with your choice of Whisky, Sweet Vermouth, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

MANHATTAN DOUBLE

MANHATTAN DOUBLE

$8.00

Two regular sized Manhattan's with your choice of Whisky, Sweet Vermouth, and a dash of bitters stirred over ice and strained into a sealed takeout beverage bag.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Trattoria San Pietro features authentic Italian Cuisine. Owner Anna Duarte's Family, originally from the Campania region, near the Amalfi Coast in Italy, has been delighting guests with the freshest and most traditional Italian creations, Opened since 1990, Trattoria San Pietro has been a gourmet landmark for Italian cuisine on the South Shore. We bring the North End of Boston to the South Shore!

Website

Location

376 Washington St, Norwell, MA 02061

Directions

Gallery
Trattoria San Pietro image
Trattoria San Pietro image
Trattoria San Pietro image

Map
