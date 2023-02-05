Trattoria Villagio
7145 Main St
Clifton, VA 20124
Popular Items
Appetizers
Shrimp Badda Bing
Our signature appetizer… tender, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce
Villagio Burrata
Heirloom tomatoes drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze, topped with basil. Served with burrata mozzarella and prosciutto wrapped breadsticks
Baked Meatballs
Five all beef meatballs stuffed with finely chopped mushrooms and onions in homemade marinara sauce and smothered with fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with toasted slices of baquette
Arancini
Fried risotto balls stuffed with sweet green peas, Bolognese sauce and a blend of taleggio and mozzarella cheeses, served with marinara sauce
Mussels
Fresh mussels sautéed in your choice of garlic white wine sauce or homemade marinara sauce
Grilled Octopus
Served over romesco sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried calamari served with homemade marinara and aioli
Fried Artichokes
Flash fried artichokes coated with grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic aioli
Tapas
Salads
Sm Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, salami, hot soppressata , shredded mozzarella, olives, pepperoncini peppers, cucumbers, artichokes, tomatoes and roasted red peppers in an herb red wine vinaigrette
Lg Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, salami, hot soppressata , shredded mozzarella, olives, pepperoncini peppers, cucumbers, artichokes, tomatoes and roasted red peppers in an herb red wine vinaigrette
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmigiana cheese tossed in homemade Caesar dressing
Sm Chopped Salad
Artisan lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, Kalamata olives, dried cranberries, cannellini beans, fire-roasted bell peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese. Tossed in a basil pecorino vinaigrette
Lg Chopped Salad
Artisan lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, Kalamata olives, dried cranberries, cannellini beans, fire-roasted bell peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese. Tossed in a basil pecorino vinaigrette
Sm Italian Salad
Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, mixed greens and croutons. Tossed with an Italian herb dressing
Lg Italian Salad
Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, mixed greens and croutons. Tossed with an Italian herb dressing
Lg Pear Salad
Pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, arugula and mixed greens blend tossed in an aged balsamic vinaigrette
Lg Villagio Salad
Mixed greens topped with fresh strawberries, caramelized walnuts, honey goat cheese, avocado and cucumbers. Served with a fig dressing
Lg Wedge Salad
Quartered head of lettuce sprinkled with crispy pancetta, hard-boiled egg and fresh diced tomatoes. Topped with crumbled bleu cheese and a drizzle of homemade Italian bleu cheese dressing
Soup of the Day - Cup
Chef's daily creation
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Chef's daily creation
Seared Tuna Salad
Spring mix lettuce with diced avocado, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and toasted almonds in a ginger vinaigrette. Topped with seared, blackened tuna
Sides
Dessert
Seven Layer Chocolate Cake
Layer upon layer of dark chocolate cake served with homemade caramel sauce
Rustic Apple Cake
Homemade apple cake topped with caramel whipped cream and powdered sugar
Cannoli
Pastry shell filled with ricotta and sprinkled with chocolate chips
Bomboloni
Italian donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a chocolate hazelnut sauce
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder
New York Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake topped with a mixed berry sauce
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Four warm, homemade chocolate chip cookies served with milk
Kids Fare
Brunch
Breakfast Lasagna
French Toast layered with pancetta, Italian sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Drizzled with maple syrup
Smoked Salmon Toast
Grilled ciabatta bread, whipped cream cheese spread, sliced cucumbers, olive oil and sliced smoked salmon, garnished with cilantro
Italian Baked Eggs
Two baked eggs, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage and breakfast potatoes. Served with ciabatta bread
Fried Chicken Toast
Grilled ciabatta bread topped with avocado spread, fried chicken, sunny-side-up eggs and drizzled with a spicy parmesan aioli
Steak & Eggs
Pan-seared and sliced flank steak seasoned with Italian herbs topped with two eggs fried sunny-side-up. Served with roasted fingerling potatoes and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and an Italian caper sauce
French Toast Skillet
Brioche bread, fresh berries and toasted hazelnuts, topped with whipped honey mascarpone and drizzled with a lemon glaze
Short Ribs & Eggs
Shredded braised short rib served over breakfast potatoes, topped with two sunny-side-up eggs and drizzled with a Mediterranean aioli
Villagio Benedict
Grilled ciabatta, poached eggs and burrata cheese topped with homemade hollandaise sauce and crispy pancetta
Italian Frittata
Made-to-order scrambled eggs with fresh mozzarella and your choice of two toppings. Baked to perfection
Cinnamon Roll
Freshly baked cinnamon roll topped with a fresh mascarpone cream cheese glaze
Tiramisu French Toast
Caramelized brioche bread topped with whipped zabaglione mascarpone cream and powder sugar, drizzled with espresso chocolate ganache
Avocado Toast
Grilled ciabatta bread topped with an avocado spread, pepper crusted bacon, and poached eggs, drizzled with olive oil
Breakfast Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, green peppers, bacon, red onions and mushrooms topped with sunny-side-up eggs
Lobster Eggs Benedict
Roasted brioche bread topped with butter poached lobster, hollandaise sauce, roasted corn and avocado spread
Seasonal Fruit Plate
Chef’s seasonal selection served with a side of locally sourced honey
Bacon Plate
All-natural smoked pepper-crusted goodness
Lunch Entree
Tagliatelle Bolognese (Lunch)
Homemade ribbon pasta tossed with a traditional Bolognese meat sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara (Lunch)
Homemade spaghetti, pancetta and sautéed onions coated with egg, black pepper and a touch of cream. Finished with a sprinkle of fresh parmigiana cheese
Salmon Piccata (Lunch)
Grilled salmon served over capellini pasta and topped with a lemon caper white wine sauce
Wild Mushroom Gnocchi
Potato gnocchi cooked in a wild mushroom sauce topped with sautéed mushrooms
Lobster Ravioli
Homemade ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster. Tossed with your choice of garlic white wine sauce or creamy lobster bisque
Beef Stew
Braised filet tips in a red wine tomato sauce and brasied vegetables served over gnocchi
Lobster Pasta
Homemade pasta cooked in a spicy creamy tomato sauce topped with a lobster tail
Spicy Seafood Pasta
Seafood medley of scallops, mussels and shrimp in a spicy tomato basil sauce, served over homemade pasta
Butternut Squash Campanelle
Homemade campanelle pasta with sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions and pancetta tossed in a brown butter sauce
Chicken Toscana
Sautéed chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, sautéed spinach and artichokes in a cognac cream sauce and served with charred broccolini
Baked Pasta
Homemade pasta in a creamy bolognese sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Paninis
Villagio Steak Panini
Thinly sliced beef piled high on toasted ciabatta topped with mozzarella cheese, horseradish and parmesan aioli, grilled red onions, peppers, lettuce and tomatoes
Meatball Panini
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, arugula and sliced heirloom tomato topped with a homemade basil pesto aioli. Served on toasted ciabatta
Italian Panini
Sliced hot soppressata, Genoa salami layered with mozzarella and tomato slices. Finished with basil pesto aioli and served on toasted ciabatta
12" Pizza
12" Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
12" Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
12" BYO Pizza
Cheese Pizza Base
12" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
12" Pesto Fig
Pesto sauce, fig, mascarpone cheese, prosciutto, baby arugula
12" The Villagio
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, portobello mushrooms, arugula, speck
12" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil
12" Romana
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese
12" 4 Seasons
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichokes, black olives, ham, mushrooms
12" Genovese
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, portobello mushroom, sliced tomato
12" Vesuvio
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, hot soppressata, roasted garlic, pepperoncini peppers
16" Pizzas
16" Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
16" Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni
16" BYO Pizza
Cheese Pizza Base
16" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
16" Pesto Fig
Pesto sauce, fig, mascarpone cheese, prosciutto, baby arugula
16" The Villagio
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, portobello mushrooms, arugula, speck
16" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil
16" Romana
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese
16" 4 Seasons
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichokes, black olives, ham, mushrooms
16" Genovese
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, portobello mushroom, sliced tomato
16" Vesuvio
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, hot soppressata, roasted garlic, pepperoncini peppers
Calzones
Tommy's Pocket
Homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of two fillings, all wrapped in our signature Villagio pizza crust
Mama Jean's
Ricotta, mozzarella and parmigiana cheeses and any two fillings of your choice, all wrapped in our signature Villagio pizza crust
Wimpy Skippy
Spinach, black olives, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, all wrapped in our signature Villagio pizza crust
Pig in a Blanket
Italian sausage, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, all wrapped in our signature Villagio pizza crust
Deli Sandwiches
Godfather Sandwich
prosciutto, capicola, genoa salami, picante provolone cheese, hot peppers and our villagio aioli on toasted rosemary focaccia. served hot
Meatball Grinder Sandwich
homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a toasted italian roll
Italian Stallion Sandwich
prosciutto, soppressata, lettuce, balsamic tomato basil bruschetta, Mediterranean dressing, fresh mozzarella cheese on a toasted Italian roll. served hot
BLT Sandwich
crispy nueske bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. served hot
TBA Sandwich
ovengold turkey, crispy nueske bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomato pesto aioli on toasted rosemary focaccia. served hot
Caprese Sandwich
fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and balsamic glaze on toasted rosemary focaccia served hot
El Bambino Sandwich
thinly sliced smoked turkey, homemade BBQ sauce, pickle chips, coleslaw and cheddar cheese on white bread
Veggie Sandwich
grilled eggplant, portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, tomatoes, arugula, cucumber dressing and provolone cheese on toasted rosemary foccacia. served hot
Parmigiana Sandwich
traditional chicken parmigian, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on toasted ciabatta. served hot
Little Villagio Sandwich
prosciutto, pepperoni, burrata cheese, arugula, hot peppers, balsamic glaze, Mediterranean dressing on toasted ciabatta. served hot
Villagio Prime Rib Sandwich
roasted prime rib, au jus, cheddar cheese, roasted tomatoes and horseradish aioli on toasted French baguette. served hot
BYO Sandwich
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Trattoria Villagio combines the elegance of a Roman Trattoria with the fun and bustle of an Italian train station. Open daily for lunch and dinner, and serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, VILLAGIO is renowned for its extensive wine selection, salumi and hand crafted pasta dishes. It’s a perfect location for a quick snack, a lingering meal, a big group, a family night out or even large social gatherings.
7145 Main St, Clifton, VA 20124