Trattoria Villagio

review star

No reviews yet

7145 Main St

Clifton, VA 20124

Order Again

Popular Items

Arancini
Cannoli
Sm Antipasto Salad

Appetizers

Shrimp Badda Bing

Shrimp Badda Bing

$16.00

Our signature appetizer… tender, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce

Villagio Burrata

Villagio Burrata

$17.00

Heirloom tomatoes drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze, topped with basil. Served with burrata mozzarella and prosciutto wrapped breadsticks

Baked Meatballs

Baked Meatballs

$16.00

Five all beef meatballs stuffed with finely chopped mushrooms and onions in homemade marinara sauce and smothered with fresh, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with toasted slices of baquette

Arancini

Arancini

$15.00

Fried risotto balls stuffed with sweet green peas, Bolognese sauce and a blend of taleggio and mozzarella cheeses, served with marinara sauce

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

Fresh mussels sautéed in your choice of garlic white wine sauce or homemade marinara sauce

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Served over romesco sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried calamari served with homemade marinara and aioli

Fried Artichokes

Fried Artichokes

$12.00

Flash fried artichokes coated with grated parmesan cheese and served with garlic aioli

Tapas

White Anchovies

White Anchovies

$12.00
Mushroom Salad

Mushroom Salad

$10.00
Roman Artichokes

Roman Artichokes

$10.00
Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$10.00
Olives Villagio

Olives Villagio

$10.00
Soppressata Calabrese

Soppressata Calabrese

$10.00
Wild Boar Salami

Wild Boar Salami

$10.00
Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$10.00
Salami Genoa

Salami Genoa

$10.00
Cheese - Select 3

Cheese - Select 3

$18.00
Cheese - Select 5

Cheese - Select 5

$25.00
Cheese - Select 7

Cheese - Select 7

$30.00

Salads

Sm Antipasto Salad

Sm Antipasto Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, salami, hot soppressata , shredded mozzarella, olives, pepperoncini peppers, cucumbers, artichokes, tomatoes and roasted red peppers in an herb red wine vinaigrette

Lg Antipasto Salad

Lg Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, salami, hot soppressata , shredded mozzarella, olives, pepperoncini peppers, cucumbers, artichokes, tomatoes and roasted red peppers in an herb red wine vinaigrette

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmigiana cheese tossed in homemade Caesar dressing

Sm Chopped Salad

Sm Chopped Salad

$8.00

Artisan lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, Kalamata olives, dried cranberries, cannellini beans, fire-roasted bell peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese. Tossed in a basil pecorino vinaigrette

Lg Chopped Salad

Lg Chopped Salad

$16.00

Artisan lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, garlic croutons, Kalamata olives, dried cranberries, cannellini beans, fire-roasted bell peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese. Tossed in a basil pecorino vinaigrette

Sm Italian Salad

Sm Italian Salad

$8.00

Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, mixed greens and croutons. Tossed with an Italian herb dressing

Lg Italian Salad

Lg Italian Salad

$16.00

Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, mixed greens and croutons. Tossed with an Italian herb dressing

Lg Pear Salad

Lg Pear Salad

$16.00

Pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, arugula and mixed greens blend tossed in an aged balsamic vinaigrette

Lg Villagio Salad

Lg Villagio Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with fresh strawberries, caramelized walnuts, honey goat cheese, avocado and cucumbers. Served with a fig dressing

Lg Wedge Salad

Lg Wedge Salad

$16.00

Quartered head of lettuce sprinkled with crispy pancetta, hard-boiled egg and fresh diced tomatoes. Topped with crumbled bleu cheese and a drizzle of homemade Italian bleu cheese dressing

Soup of the Day - Cup

$6.00

Chef's daily creation

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$8.00

Chef's daily creation

Seared Tuna Salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$18.00

Spring mix lettuce with diced avocado, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and toasted almonds in a ginger vinaigrette. Topped with seared, blackened tuna

Sides

Red Skin Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Red Skin Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00
Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms

$8.00
Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00
Garlic & Olive Oil Spaghetti

Garlic & Olive Oil Spaghetti

$8.00

Chicken

$7.00

Salmon

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Steak

$9.00

Tuna Steak

$9.00

Scallops

$15.00

Dessert

Seven Layer Chocolate Cake

Seven Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Layer upon layer of dark chocolate cake served with homemade caramel sauce

Rustic Apple Cake

Rustic Apple Cake

$12.00

Homemade apple cake topped with caramel whipped cream and powdered sugar

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

Pastry shell filled with ricotta and sprinkled with chocolate chips

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$10.00

Italian donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a chocolate hazelnut sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Ladyfingers soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$12.00

New York style cheesecake topped with a mixed berry sauce

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.00

Four warm, homemade chocolate chip cookies served with milk

Kids Fare

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Petite Salmon

$9.00

Kids Petit Filet Mignon

$10.00

Kids Gelato

$4.00

Kids Cannoli

$4.00

Brunch

Breakfast Lasagna

Breakfast Lasagna

$15.00

French Toast layered with pancetta, Italian sausage, scrambled eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Drizzled with maple syrup

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.00

Grilled ciabatta bread, whipped cream cheese spread, sliced cucumbers, olive oil and sliced smoked salmon, garnished with cilantro

Italian Baked Eggs

Italian Baked Eggs

$18.00

Two baked eggs, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage and breakfast potatoes. Served with ciabatta bread

Fried Chicken Toast

Fried Chicken Toast

$16.00

Grilled ciabatta bread topped with avocado spread, fried chicken, sunny-side-up eggs and drizzled with a spicy parmesan aioli

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Pan-seared and sliced flank steak seasoned with Italian herbs topped with two eggs fried sunny-side-up. Served with roasted fingerling potatoes and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and an Italian caper sauce

French Toast Skillet

French Toast Skillet

$12.00Out of stock

Brioche bread, fresh berries and toasted hazelnuts, topped with whipped honey mascarpone and drizzled with a lemon glaze

Short Ribs & Eggs

Short Ribs & Eggs

$18.00

Shredded braised short rib served over breakfast potatoes, topped with two sunny-side-up eggs and drizzled with a Mediterranean aioli

Villagio Benedict

Villagio Benedict

$17.00

Grilled ciabatta, poached eggs and burrata cheese topped with homemade hollandaise sauce and crispy pancetta

Italian Frittata

Italian Frittata

$15.00

Made-to-order scrambled eggs with fresh mozzarella and your choice of two toppings. Baked to perfection

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Freshly baked cinnamon roll topped with a fresh mascarpone cream cheese glaze

Tiramisu French Toast

Tiramisu French Toast

$16.00

Caramelized brioche bread topped with whipped zabaglione mascarpone cream and powder sugar, drizzled with espresso chocolate ganache

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Grilled ciabatta bread topped with an avocado spread, pepper crusted bacon, and poached eggs, drizzled with olive oil

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, green peppers, bacon, red onions and mushrooms topped with sunny-side-up eggs

Lobster Eggs Benedict

Lobster Eggs Benedict

$22.00

Roasted brioche bread topped with butter poached lobster, hollandaise sauce, roasted corn and avocado spread

Seasonal Fruit Plate

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$10.00

Chef’s seasonal selection served with a side of locally sourced honey

Bacon Plate

Bacon Plate

$12.00

All-natural smoked pepper-crusted goodness

Lunch Entree

Tagliatelle Bolognese (Lunch)

Tagliatelle Bolognese (Lunch)

$17.00

Homemade ribbon pasta tossed with a traditional Bolognese meat sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara (Lunch)

Spaghetti Carbonara (Lunch)

$16.00

Homemade spaghetti, pancetta and sautéed onions coated with egg, black pepper and a touch of cream. Finished with a sprinkle of fresh parmigiana cheese

Salmon Piccata (Lunch)

Salmon Piccata (Lunch)

$19.00

Grilled salmon served over capellini pasta and topped with a lemon caper white wine sauce

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi

$22.00

Potato gnocchi cooked in a wild mushroom sauce topped with sautéed mushrooms

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Homemade ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster. Tossed with your choice of garlic white wine sauce or creamy lobster bisque

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$32.00

Braised filet tips in a red wine tomato sauce and brasied vegetables served over gnocchi

Lobster Pasta

Lobster Pasta

$38.00

Homemade pasta cooked in a spicy creamy tomato sauce topped with a lobster tail

Spicy Seafood Pasta

Spicy Seafood Pasta

$36.00

Seafood medley of scallops, mussels and shrimp in a spicy tomato basil sauce, served over homemade pasta

Butternut Squash Campanelle

Butternut Squash Campanelle

$22.00

Homemade campanelle pasta with sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions and pancetta tossed in a brown butter sauce

Chicken Toscana

Chicken Toscana

$20.00

Sautéed chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, sautéed spinach and artichokes in a cognac cream sauce and served with charred broccolini

Baked Pasta

Baked Pasta

$23.00

Homemade pasta in a creamy bolognese sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Paninis

Villagio Steak Panini

Villagio Steak Panini

$16.00

Thinly sliced beef piled high on toasted ciabatta topped with mozzarella cheese, horseradish and parmesan aioli, grilled red onions, peppers, lettuce and tomatoes

Meatball Panini

Meatball Panini

$15.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted ciabatta

Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken, arugula and sliced heirloom tomato topped with a homemade basil pesto aioli. Served on toasted ciabatta

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$15.00

Sliced hot soppressata, Genoa salami layered with mozzarella and tomato slices. Finished with basil pesto aioli and served on toasted ciabatta

12" Pizza

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$14.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

12" BYO Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Pizza Base

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

12" Pesto Fig

12" Pesto Fig

$18.00

Pesto sauce, fig, mascarpone cheese, prosciutto, baby arugula

12" The Villagio

12" The Villagio

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, portobello mushrooms, arugula, speck

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil

12" Romana

12" Romana

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese

12" 4 Seasons

12" 4 Seasons

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichokes, black olives, ham, mushrooms

12" Genovese

12" Genovese

$17.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, portobello mushroom, sliced tomato

12" Vesuvio

12" Vesuvio

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, hot soppressata, roasted garlic, pepperoncini peppers

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

16" Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

$16.75

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

16" BYO Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza Base

16" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

16" Pesto Fig

16" Pesto Fig

$24.00

Pesto sauce, fig, mascarpone cheese, prosciutto, baby arugula

16" The Villagio

16" The Villagio

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, portobello mushrooms, arugula, speck

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$22.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil

16" Romana

16" Romana

$22.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese

16" 4 Seasons

16" 4 Seasons

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichokes, black olives, ham, mushrooms

16" Genovese

16" Genovese

$23.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, portobello mushroom, sliced tomato

16" Vesuvio

16" Vesuvio

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, hot soppressata, roasted garlic, pepperoncini peppers

Calzones

Tommy's Pocket

Tommy's Pocket

$15.00

Homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of two fillings, all wrapped in our signature Villagio pizza crust

Mama Jean's

Mama Jean's

$16.00

Ricotta, mozzarella and parmigiana cheeses and any two fillings of your choice, all wrapped in our signature Villagio pizza crust

Wimpy Skippy

Wimpy Skippy

$15.00

Spinach, black olives, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, all wrapped in our signature Villagio pizza crust

Pig in a Blanket

Pig in a Blanket

$15.00

Italian sausage, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, all wrapped in our signature Villagio pizza crust

Deli Sandwiches

Godfather Sandwich

Godfather Sandwich

$13.95

prosciutto, capicola, genoa salami, picante provolone cheese, hot peppers and our villagio aioli on toasted rosemary focaccia. served hot

Meatball Grinder Sandwich

Meatball Grinder Sandwich

$10.95

homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a toasted italian roll

Italian Stallion Sandwich

Italian Stallion Sandwich

$12.95

prosciutto, soppressata, lettuce, balsamic tomato basil bruschetta, Mediterranean dressing, fresh mozzarella cheese on a toasted Italian roll. served hot

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$10.95

crispy nueske bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. served hot

TBA Sandwich

TBA Sandwich

$12.95

ovengold turkey, crispy nueske bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomato pesto aioli on toasted rosemary focaccia. served hot

Caprese Sandwich

$11.95

fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and balsamic glaze on toasted rosemary focaccia served hot

El Bambino Sandwich

El Bambino Sandwich

$12.95

thinly sliced smoked turkey, homemade BBQ sauce, pickle chips, coleslaw and cheddar cheese on white bread

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.95

grilled eggplant, portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, tomatoes, arugula, cucumber dressing and provolone cheese on toasted rosemary foccacia. served hot

Parmigiana Sandwich

Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.95

traditional chicken parmigian, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on toasted ciabatta. served hot

Little Villagio Sandwich

Little Villagio Sandwich

$12.95

prosciutto, pepperoni, burrata cheese, arugula, hot peppers, balsamic glaze, Mediterranean dressing on toasted ciabatta. served hot

Villagio Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.95

roasted prime rib, au jus, cheddar cheese, roasted tomatoes and horseradish aioli on toasted French baguette. served hot

BYO Sandwich

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Trattoria Villagio combines the elegance of a Roman Trattoria with the fun and bustle of an Italian train station. Open daily for lunch and dinner, and serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, VILLAGIO is renowned for its extensive wine selection, salumi and hand crafted pasta dishes. It’s a perfect location for a quick snack, a lingering meal, a big group, a family night out or even large social gatherings.

Website

Location

7145 Main St, Clifton, VA 20124

Directions

