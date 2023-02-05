Restaurant info

Trattoria Villagio combines the elegance of a Roman Trattoria with the fun and bustle of an Italian train station. Open daily for lunch and dinner, and serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, VILLAGIO is renowned for its extensive wine selection, salumi and hand crafted pasta dishes. It’s a perfect location for a quick snack, a lingering meal, a big group, a family night out or even large social gatherings.

