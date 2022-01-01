Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Trattoria Pizzeria - Hattiesburg

review star

No reviews yet

128 East Front Street

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Toasted Italian bread with fresh garlic butter and mozarella cheese baked to a golden brown

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.99

Fried Ravioli Appetizer

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Meatballs Appetizer

$10.99

Bruschetta

$12.99

Mushrooms & Italian Sausage

$12.99

Bujrdi

$12.99

Salads (Copy)

House Salad

$4.99

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Artichoke & Arugula

$15.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Ceasar Salad w/grilled chik

$13.99

Greek Salad w/grilled chik

$18.99

Artichoke/Arugula w/grilled chik

$20.99

Calzones & Stromboli

Build your Own Stromboli

$18.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.99

seved w/ fries

Four Meat Calzone

$14.99

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$13.99

served w/fries

Meat Lover Stromboli

$17.99

Meatball Sandwich

$12.99

served w/fries

Mediterranean Roll

$16.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

served w/fries

Three Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Veggie Roll

$18.99

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Buffalo Pizza

$13.99+

Cheese Pizza

$8.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99+

Lasagna Pizza

$13.99+

Margherita Pizza

$12.99+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99+

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99+

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.99+

Pizza Bianca

$13.99+

Quattro Formaggio

$13.99+

Supreme Pizza

$13.99+

Veggie Pizza

$12.99+

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Chicken Parm Pasta

$16.99

Eggplant parm

$15.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Linguine Mushroom

$13.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Marinara Pasta

$9.99

Baked Meat Ravioli

$14.99

Meatballs Pasta

$14.99

Meatsauce Pasta

$15.99

The Works

$15.99

meatsauce, meatballs, mushroom sausage

Tortellni Ala Palma

$14.99

Ziti Bolognese

$15.99

Penne Al Vodka

$14.99

Baked Tortellini Alfredo

$16.99

Baked Spaghetti

$16.99

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Chicken Scarparelli

$19.99

Sides

French fries

$4.99

Sausage w/marinara

$7.99

Garlic & Olive Oil

$2.99

Alfredo

$5.99

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$8.99

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$7.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$9.99

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti withTomato Sauce

$6.99

Soft Drinks/Tea

Bottled Water

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Armband

Armband

$30.00

To-Go Pizza Special

2 Pizza To-Go Special

$24.99

Lunch Menu

LUNCH - Slice of Pizza

LUNCH - Marinara Pasta

$7.99

LUNCH - Mushroom Pasta

$10.99

LUNCH - Meatball Pasta

$10.99

LUNCH - Meat Sauce Pasta

$10.99

LUNCH - Baked Tortellini Alfredo

$11.99

LUNCH - Tortellini Ala Palma

$11.99

LUNCH - Lasagna

$11.99

LUNCH - Baked Ziti

$11.99

LUNCH - Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

LUNCH - Meat Ravioli

$11.99

LUNCH - Ziti Bolognese

$11.99

LUNCH - Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

LUNCH - Spinach Tortellini

$12.99

LUNCH - Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

LUNCH - Chicken Scarparelli

$12.99

LUNCH - Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

LUNCH - House Salad

$1.99

LUNCH - Caesar Salad

$7.99

LUNCH - Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$11.99

LUNCH - Greek Salad

$8.99

LUNCH - Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken

$13.99

LUNCH - 2 Slices & Salad

$12.99

LUNCH - Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

LUNCH - Fried Ravioli

$9.99

LUNCH - Chicken Wings

$10.99

LUNCH - Meatball Appetizer

$8.99

Brunch

Breakfast Pizza

$13.99+

Italian Charcuterie

$21.99

Eggs in Purgatory

$14.99

Specials

Domestic Bucket

$12.00

5 Wings & Small Cheese Pizza

$15.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Kitchen

Location

128 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Directions

Gallery
Trattoria Pizzeria image
Trattoria Pizzeria image
Trattoria Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewsky's - 3818 West 4th St
orange star4.3 • 121
3818 West 4th Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View restaurantnext
Monk's Bar and Grill - Verona
orange starNo Reviews
1050 North Edge Trail Verona, WI 53593
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hattiesburg

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Hattiesburg, MS
orange star4.4 • 2,589
204 N 40th Ave Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Petra Cafe Greek & Mediterranean - 6060 US Hwy 49
orange star4.6 • 1,877
6060 US Hwy 49 Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Hattiesburg
orange star4.5 • 1,006
6555 US-98 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 729
2005 Lincoln Road Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Chesterfield’s
orange star4.3 • 713
4646 Hardy St Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Brewsky's - 3818 West 4th St
orange star4.3 • 121
3818 West 4th Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hattiesburg
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Biloxi
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Pass Christian
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston