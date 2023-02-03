Main picView gallery

Trauma Hogs BBQ Paragould

review star

No reviews yet

5301 Linwood Dr

Paragould, AR 72450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Plates

Pulled Pork Sandwich Plate

$11.00

Pulled Pork on a Brioche Bun, sauce, and choice of 2 sides

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.00

Pulled Pork, sauce, and choice of 2 sides

Sliced Smoked Turkey Plate

$12.00

6oz Sliced Smoked Turkey and choice of 2 sides

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Plate

$12.50
Half Rib Plate

Half Rib Plate

$16.00

Half Rack of Ribs and choice of 2 sides

Sausage Plate

$8.00

1 Jalapeno Cheddar sausage sliced, sauce, and 2 sides

Specialty Items

Full Family Pack

$60.00

2 lbs pulled pork, 8 brioche buns, & 4 16oz sides

1/2 Family Pack

$35.00

1 lb pulled pork, 4 brioche buns, & 2 16oz sides

BBQ Nachos

$9.50

Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)

Turkey Nachos

$10.50

Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Diced Smoked Turkey Breast, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)

Kid Nachos

$5.00

Just the basics - Corn tortilla chips and our white queso dip

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

All the fixin's - Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)

Meats

Pulled Pork by the pound

$15.00

Half Pound Pork

$7.50
Ribs - Whole Slab

Ribs - Whole Slab

$28.00

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00

Bacon Wrapped Pork Kabobs

$12.50

Includes 3 kabobs and sauce

Single Bacon Wrapped Pork Kabob

$4.50

Includes 1 kabob and sauce

Smoked Turkey Breast by the pound

Smoked Turkey Breast by the pound

$15.00

Tender Smoked Turkey Breast seasoned with our choice seasoning.

Half Pound Turkey

$7.50

Tender Smoked Turkey Breast seasoned with our choice seasoning

Jalapeno Chedddar Sausage

$4.50

1 link, sliced, and served with sauce

Pork Tenderloin

$20.00

Sandwiches

Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Pulled Pork on brioche bun, slaw optional

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Combos

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Pulled Pork on 2 Potato slider buns with sauce and coleslaw if desired. Served with chips and drink

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork on brioche bun with sauce and coleslaw if desired. Served with chips and drink

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Bologna Sandwich Combo

$8.00

Sides

Individual Potato Salad

$4.00

8oz container

Pint Potato Salad

$8.00

16oz container

Quart Potato Salad

$12.00

32oz container

Individual Coleslaw

$4.00

8oz container

Pint Coleslaw

$8.00

16oz container

Quart Coleslaw

$12.00

32oz container

Individual Baked Beans

$4.00

8oz container

Pint Baked Beans

$8.00

16oz container

Quart Beans

$12.00

32oz container

Chips

$1.00

Regular Lays or BBQ Lays

Desserts

Individual Banana Pudding

$3.00

Pint Banana Pudding

$7.50

Quart Banana Pudding

$15.00

Smoked Caramel Brownie

$3.00

Sprinkled with Whiskey Salt

Chocolate Mousse

$3.75

Beverages

Soda

$1.50

Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Sauce Options

2oz Sauce cup

$0.75

8oz Sauce

$4.00

16oz Sauce

$8.00

Salads

Turkey Salad

$10.50

Pulled Pork Salad

$10.50

Brisket Salad

$12.50

Smoked Chicken Salad

$10.50

Our signature salad topped with diced smoked chicken thighs. Full of flavor and great for any diet!!

Party Trays

Kabob/Sausage Tray

$60.00

Trauma Tray

$85.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5301 Linwood Dr, Paragould, AR 72450

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paragould Country Club - 3300 Pruetts chapel rd
orange starNo Reviews
3300 Pruetts chapel rd Paragould, AR 72450
View restaurantnext
Trauma Hogs BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
6127 Hwy 49N Suite E Brookland, AR 72417
View restaurantnext
Ray's Rump Shack
orange starNo Reviews
918 AR Hwy 18 Lake City, AR 72437
View restaurantnext
Camp Fire - Jonesboro
orange starNo Reviews
401 West Huntington Ave Jonesboro, AR 72401
View restaurantnext
JW’s Cigar Louge and Grill - 3006 South Caraway Road
orange starNo Reviews
3006 South Caraway Road Jonesboro, AR 72401
View restaurantnext
Checkers Pizza - Trumann
orange star4.6 • 211
124 Arkansas Highway 463 Trumann, AR 72472
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Paragould
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston