Trauma Hogs BBQ

Popular Items

Pint Baked Beans
Smoked Turkey Breast by the pound
Ribs - Whole Slab

Plates

Pulled Pork Sandwich Plate

$11.00

Pulled Pork on a Brioche Bun, sauce, and choice of 2 sides

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.00

Pulled Pork, sauce, and choice of 2 sides

Sliced Smoked Turkey Plate

$12.00

6oz Sliced Smoked Turkey and choice of 2 sides

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Plate

$12.50
Half Rib Plate

Half Rib Plate

$16.00

Half Rack of Ribs and choice of 2 sides

Sausage Plate

$8.00

1 Jalapeno Cheddar sausage sliced, sauce, and 2 sides

Specialty Items

BBQ Nachos

$9.50

Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)

1/2 Family Pack

$35.00

1 lb pulled pork, 4 brioche buns, & 2 16oz sides

Full Family Pack

$60.00

2 lbs pulled pork, 8 brioche buns, & 4 16oz sides

Turkey Nachos

$10.50

Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Diced Smoked Turkey Breast, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)

Kid Nachos

$5.00

Just the basics - Corn tortilla chips and our white queso dip

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

All the fixin's - Corn Tortilla Chips, White Queso, Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, BBQ sauce, & Jalapenos (optional)

Hotdog

$5.00

Just the Meats

Pulled Pork by the pound

$15.00
Ribs - Whole Slab

Ribs - Whole Slab

$28.00

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00

Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Pulled Pork on brioche bun, slaw optional

Smoked Turkey Breast by the pound

Smoked Turkey Breast by the pound

$15.00

Tender Smoked Turkey Breast seasoned with our choice seasoning.

Jalapeno Chedddar Sausage

$4.50

1 link, sliced, and served with sauce

Half Pound Pork

$7.50

Half Pound Turkey

$7.50

Tender Smoked Turkey Breast seasoned with our choice seasoning

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Single Bacon Wrapped Pork Kabob

$4.50

Includes 1 kabob and sauce

Pork Tenderloin

$20.00

Combos

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Pulled Pork on 2 Potato slider buns with sauce and coleslaw if desired. Served with chips and drink

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork on brioche bun with sauce and coleslaw if desired. Served with chips and drink

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Sides

Individual Potato Salad

$4.00

8oz container

Pint Potato Salad

$8.00

16oz container

Individual Coleslaw

$4.00

8oz container

Pint Coleslaw

$8.00

16oz container

Individual Baked Beans

$4.00

8oz container

Pint Baked Beans

$8.00

16oz container

Chips

$1.00

Regular Lays or BBQ Lays

Quart Potato Salad

$12.00

32oz container

Quart Coleslaw

$12.00

32oz container

Quart Beans

$12.00

32oz container

Desserts

Individual Banana Pudding

$3.00

Pint Banana Pudding

$7.50

Quart Banana Pudding

$15.00

Smoked Caramel Brownie

$3.00

Sprinkled with Whiskey Salt

Chocolate Mousse

$3.75

Beverages

Soda

$1.50

Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Sauce Options

2oz Sauce cup

$0.75

8oz Sauce

$4.00

16oz Sauce

$8.00

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$6.50

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.00

Biscuits

Brisket Biscuit

$6.00

Smoked Turkey Breast

Smoked Turkey Breast

$50.00

Whole Brisket

Brisket

$150.00

Raspberry Chipotle Pork Loin

Raspberry Chipotle Pork Loin

$60.00

Ribs

Ribs

$28.00

Corn Casserole

Half Pan

$30.00

Full Pan

$60.00

Green Bean Casseole

Half Pan

$30.00

Full Pan

$60.00

Cornbread Dressing W/Chicken

Half Pan

$30.00

Full Pan

$60.00

Smoked Bacon Mac Cheese

Half Pan

$30.00

Full Pan

$60.00

Banana Pudding

Half Pan

$30.00

Full Pan

$60.00

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Peach Pie

Peach Pie

$25.00

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft BBQ food truck

Website

Location

6127 Hwy 49N Suite E, Brookland, AR 72417

Directions

