Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Traust Brewing Co

review star

No reviews yet

128 South Main Street

Mount Holly, NC 28120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch
TOTchos
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Shareables

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried pickles served with a side of Cajun remoulade.

Loki's Pretzel

Loki's Pretzel

$8.00

Worlds best pretzel. Get it.... Sweet with cinnamon sugar & vanilla dipping sauce or salty with pretzel salt, beer cheese & stone ground honey mustard.

Dip Trio

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken dip, pimento cheese dip and spinach artichoke dip served with your favorite chips.

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

TOTchos

$10.00

Golden brown tater tots topped with artisan beer cheese, tomatoes, bacon, red and green onions.

Jalepeno Poppers (3)

$10.00

Crispy Brussel sprouts

$8.00

Crispy brussel sprouts topped with brown sugar bacon served wtih a side of cajun remoulade.

Waffle Cones

Chicken Waffle Cone

Chicken Waffle Cone

$8.00

Your favorite chickie nuggies, tossed in your choice of sauce with a finishing touch! Served in a waffle cone.

Cauliflower Waffle Cone

$8.00

Fresh cauliflower is hand breaded, fried and tossed in your favorite sauce & finishing touch! Served in a large waffle cone.

Salads

Black & Blue

Black & Blue

$15.00

Romaine lettuce topped with steak*, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & bleu cheese crumbles.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion & mozzarella cheese. Served with housemade ranch dressing.

Valhalla

Valhalla

$14.00

Mixed greens tossed with apples, red onions, bacon, feta, brown sugar glazed walnuts and balsamic vinagrette.

Upstream

$15.00

Mixed greens topped with grilled salmon, pickled red onions and feta cheese with a dijon mustard vinagrette dressing.

Taco Salad

$15.00

Crunchy tortilla bowl filled with iceberg, tomatoes, red & green onions, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese & ground beef with a creamy siracha dressing.

House Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar & mozzarella cheese with housemade ranch.

Handhelds

Cubano

Cubano

$14.00

Havana in your mouth! A layer of Swiss cheese with stacked ham, shredded carnitas, pickles & spicy mustard aioli on Cuban-style bread.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce & tomato served on a potato bun.

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sliced chicken or Philly steak with provolone, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & Duke's mayo on a hoagie roll.

Grill Cheese N Soup

$10.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Beef, chicken or pork in a flour tortilla with onions, cilantro & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of siracha crema.

Birria Tacos

$13.00

BLT-A

$10.00

Burgers

Your choice of 6 oz double patty Angus beef, grilled chicken, fried chicken or Impossible patty (+$2)
Classic

Classic

$12.00

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & Duke's mayo.

MOHO

$13.00

Topped with our signature housemade pimento cheese, bacon & onion tanglers.

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, and Duke's mayo.

Breakfast

$13.00

Bacon, egg & cheddar cheese.

Freya

$13.00

Cheddar, bramley apples & sultana raisin chutney.

Southwest

$14.00

Pepperjack, jalapenos, fried onions & Cajun remoulade.

Bacon Cheddar Bbq

$13.00

Bacon, cheddar and BBQ sauce.

Pb&b

$13.00

Kings Course

Blackened Cajun Salmon

$19.00

Fresh wild-caught Atlantic salmon grilled and served over goat cheese grits with a creamy Cajun sauce.

Pork Chop

$19.00

10 oz grilled bone-in pork chop served over creamy garlic butter mashed potatoes and topped with a savory sultana raisin and bramley apple chutney.

Chicken Florentine

$17.00

Buttermilk soaked chicken breast stuffed with fresh spinach, mozzarella & cream cheese, pimentos and garlic. Served in a creamy sauce over linguine.

Swedish Meatballs

$17.00

House made meatballs in a savory sauce served on mashed potatoes with green onions & lingonberry jam.

A La Carte

Tater tots

$2.50

Crispy Fries

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

Side Pita Chips

$2.50

cup of soup

$3.50

bowl of soup

$5.50

side beer cheese

$0.75

Desserts

Macarons

$8.00

Cheesecake Bites

$8.50

Little Vikings

Chickie Nuggies

$5.00

Mini Burger

$4.00

Corn Dawg

$3.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Bites

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traust Brewing Co offers elevated American fare.

Website

Location

128 South Main Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Traust Brewing Co image
Traust Brewing Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Craft Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
1320 south church street charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
The Suffolk Punch
orange starNo Reviews
2911 Griffith St Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery - NoDa
orange star4.0 • 2,000
2909 N Davidson St #200 Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Legion Brewing - South Park
orange starNo Reviews
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Legion Brewing - Plaza Midwood
orange star4.6 • 535
1906 Commonwealth Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Mount Holly
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston