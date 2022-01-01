Restaurant header imageView gallery

Traveler's Cafe - Saegertown

review star

No reviews yet

167 Main Street

Saegertown, PA 16433

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
BOBA
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Raspberry Tea

$1.99

Rootbeer

$1.99

Unsweet tea

$1.99

Kids drinks (U 10)

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Cherry Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Raspberry Tea

$1.00

Rootbeer

$1.00

Juices/Milk

Orange juice

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Pineapple juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.00+

Our signature coffee brewed fresh every hour.

COLD BREW

$3.00+

Our cold brew is freshly ground coffee seeped for 12 hours to create a silky smooth taste.

FRENCH PRESS

$3.75+

Freshly ground coffee brewed by being immersed in hot water for a short period of time.

12oz Togo Drip Coffee

$1.50

ESPRESSO

LATTE

$3.00+

Espresso with steamed milk and milk foam.

AMERICANO

$3.25+

Espresso with hot water.

CAPPUCCINO

$3.00+

Espresso with steamed milk and a large amount of milk foam.

MOCHA

$3.00+

Espresso with steamed milk and milk foam. Your choice of white or dark chocolate sauce.

MACCHIATO

$3.00

Double shot of espresso with milk foam.

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk, milk foam, caramel sauce and caramel syrup.

SHOT ESPRESSO

$1.00

BOBA

Boba is a tea based drink flavored with your choice of flavor and boba.

BOBA

$1.00

Tea based drink with choice of flavor and boba.

FRAPPE & SMOOTHIES

FRAPPEE

FRAPPEE

$4.25+

Frozen and blended flavored coffee.

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

$4.25+

Delicious fresh fruit smoothies

THIS & THAT

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00+

Steamed milk with dark chocolate sauce.

STEAMER

$2.00+

Steamed milk with choice of flavor.

Chai tea latte

$3.50+

Spiced hot chocolate

$3.00+

Matcha latte

$4.00+

TEA

A variety of loose leaf tea options.

TEA

$2.50+

Loose leaf tea seeped in hot water.

Lemonade slushies

Lemonade slushie

$3.75+

Hibiscus refreshers

Hibiscus refresher

$4.00+

Drink of the day/ Drink of the month

Drink of the day

$4.00+

Drink of the month

$4.25+

Bagged coffee

1lb Dark roast

$16.00

1lb Traveler's Blend

$16.00

1lb Flavored

$16.00

Chocolate covered beans

Chocolate covered beans

$5.00

To go bev holder

96oz to go bev holder

$20.25

Specials

BBQ Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Salads

TRAVELER'S HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

OUR FRESH HERITAGE BLEND LETTUCE TOPPED WITH RED ONION, CUCUMBER, CHERRY TOMATOES AND PARMESEAN HERB CROUTONS

Sandwiches

Traditional Ruben

$10.00

DELICIOUS CORNED BEEF, GRILLED WITH SAUERKRAUT, TOPPED WITH THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING AND MELTY SWISS CHEESE. ALL PUT TOGETHER ON FRESH TOASTED MARBLED RYE

Traditional Chicken Salad

$7.00

OUR LARGE CHUNK CHICKEN MIXED WITH A DILL RELISH, MAYO AND SALT AND PEPPER.

Murphy's Chicken Salad

$8.00

Homemade Chicken salad with toasted pecans, chopped apples and sweet grapes.

Meglicious

$9.50

A 6oz char-grilled BBQ chicken breast topped with two strips of thick cut bacon and a drizzle of ranch dressing. Served on a Kaiser roll with your choice of side.

Cajun Cordon Blue

$9.00

A 6oz grilled with a dusting of our Cajun seasoning and made Cordon Blue with smoked ham and swiss cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll with your choice of side.

Avocado Sandwich

$5.00

A great vegetarian option on Marbled rye. Loaded with hummus, fresh sliced avocado, fresh basil, crumbled feta, fire roasted red pepper and a dash of salt and pepper. Served with your choice of side.

Burgers

The 505 Burger

$9.00

Our handmade burger patty grilled to your liking. Topped with sautéed green chilies, your choice of cheese and any of our burger toppings.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.00

Our handmade burger patty grilled to your liking. Piled high with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Add any of our burger toppings. Served on a toasted Telera bun.

The Saegertowner

$12.00

Our handmade burger patty grilled to your liking. Topped with beer batter fried fetta cheese, cucumber, olives and tomato with a drizzle of balsamic reduction. Served on a toasted Telera bun

The Beer cheese burger

$10.00

A 6oz handmade patty grilled to your liking. Topped with Traveler's house made beer cheese and French fried onion straws. Served on a Kaiser roll and your choice of side.

MayJoMoJo

$10.50

A 6oz handmade patty grilled to your liking. Topped with fresh cut fries and chunks of fresh mozzarella and smothered in our house made Poutine gravy. Served on a Kaiser roll with your choice of side.

BYO Burger

$7.00

Wraps

Roast beef Wrap

$9.00

Our thin shaves roast beef piled high with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions topped with your choice of cheese on a garlic herb or tomato basil wrap.

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast basted with our homemade chipotle sauce and chopped thick cut bacon. Served with your choice of cheese, lettuce diced tomato and ranch. Wrapped in a tomato basil or garlic herb wrap.

Lamb Gyro

$7.00

Our shaved grilled lamb served on a traditional Kronos grilled Pita with fresh lettuce, chopped cherry tomatoes and tzatziki sauce.

Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Potato salad

$3.50

Sautéed Veg

$3.50

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Slaw

$3.50

Cucumber salad

$3.50

Garlic mushroom Farro

$3.50

Sweet potato Waffle fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

soup

$3.50

Bowls

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Our marinated grilled flank steak placed atop black bean and basmati rice, sautéed onion, red and green peppers. Served with enchilada sauce and fresh avocado.

Traveler's Poutine

$10.00

Our fresh cut fries, topped with homemade brown gravy with ooey gooey melty mozzarella cheese.

Breakfast

French toast

$5.00

Our scratch made Little Traveler’s French toast with Nutella with your choice of side.

Hungry little Traveler

$5.00

Waffle, egg your way and choice of sausage patty, bacon or ham.

Camp fire S'mores French toast

$6.00

Our Texas toast turned French, with house made toasted marshmallows drizzled chocolate sauce and crushed graham crackers.

Ninos Burrito

$1.50

Lunch / Dinner

La Petite Mac~N~cheese

$6.50

yummy homemade cheese sauce over elbow pasta and chopped bacon.

Side car Burger

$6.00

Our handmade patty pressed on the flattop, with your choice of cheese and side.

Ooey Gooey Toasty Cheese

$5.00

Texas Toast with your choice of cheese and side.

Chicky Nuggies

$6.00

8 chicken nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce and a side.

Shirts

Small

$20.00

Med

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Xlarge

$20.00

Hoodies

Small

$36.00

Med

$36.00

Large

$36.00

Xlarge

$36.00

Delmonico/ Cussawago creek/Stack Cigar

Cigar dinner ticket

$45.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Local and gourmet coffee, Boba and tea's. Specialty Belgian waffles, Hearty breakfast platters and sandwiches. Unique food in a quaint unique little town.

Location

167 Main Street, Saegertown, PA 16433

Directions

