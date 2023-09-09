Traveler's Cantina 1400 North Corinth Street Suite 103
1400 North Corinth Street Suite 103
Corinth, TX 76208
Travelers Original 1.0
FINGER FOODS
Travelers Dip
Our house made queso blanco with pico de gallo
Yellowstone Dip
House made yellow cheese dip
Choriqueso
Melted pepper jack cheese, homemade chorizo, pico de gallo, tortilla
Champinones
3 white chicken meat deep fried taquitos with Yellowstone cheese dip, served with corn or flour tortillas
Black Dip
Refried black beans, queso fresco
Guacamole salad
Smashes avocados, pico de gallo, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper
Roadtrip sampler
2 tejanos fajita nachos, grilled chicken quesadillas, 2 crispy taquitos, side of Yellowstone dip
Avocado Fries
Deep fried avocado slices served with a side of ranch
Chips and Salsa
A cup of our house made salsa and a basket of chips
Vegas Dip
Spicy refried bean dip, queso fresco on top
Seafood tostada
Iceberg lettuce, our home style ceviche, pico de gallo, avocado slices, cilantro, lime wedges
QUESADILLAS Y NACHOS
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, chicken fajita meat, side of guacamole, and sour cream
Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and a side of guacamole, sour cream
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, side of guacamole, and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, side of guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes
Brisket Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, house made brisket, side of guacamole, sour cream
Bean n Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, jalapeños
Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, shredded chicken, cheddar jack cheese, avacodo slices on top, sour cream, jalapeños
Lake Cities Nachos
Tortillas chips, ground beef, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños
Big Tex Nacho
6" deep fried tostada, refried pinto beans, cheddar jack, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
Nashty Nachos
Mountain of chips, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapeños
Shrimp Quesadillas
Flour tortilla ,shrimp, pepper jack cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream
Chorizo Quesadillas
Flour tortilla,chorizo,pepper jack cheese,served with gauc and sour cream
Tejanos nacho
PREMIUM ADDS
QUICK TRIP SPECIALS
I20 combination
One sour cream chicken enchiladas, one cheese enchiladas, one crispy ground beef taco
820 ENCHILADAS
Two chicken enchilladas, Ground beef or cheese enchiladas nserved with rice and beans
I40 BURRITOS
Two burritos with meat of your choice, served with rice and beans and chili sauce
I 121
Two crispy taco with meat of your choice served with rice and beans
H174 CHALUPAS
One gaucamole chalupa, one cheese chalupa, one bean chalupa
I30 FAJITAS
Beef or chicken fajita served with refried beans , rice, guac, shredded cheese and tortillas
Lake Cities Nachos
Tortilla chips with bewns, ground beef, chedder cheese, gauc, sour cream, and jalapeños
H287 FLAUTAS
Three chicken flautas served with rice and bean and gauc and sour cream
I45
One avacado enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and one bean chalupa served with charro beans and rice
I35
One cheese such. , crispy beef taco, served with rice and beans
DRINKS
TRAVELERS MAIN TRIP
El Erik
Jade Salmon Dish
Perfectly cooked blackened salmon, roasted corn, white rice, grilled veggies, and a side of mango pico
Cowboys Ribeye
Grilled ribeye steak on a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers, with a side of grilled veggies and charro bean soup
Sour Cream Pechuga
Fajita Plate
Onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat, guacamole, cheddar cheese, rice, refried pinto beans, and tortillas
Steak a la Mexicana
Pollo a la Mexicana
El Guisado
El Poblano
Grilled poblano pepper, choice of filling, cheese sauce, white rice, black beans
Carbones
Pechuga con champinones
Travelers Burger
Chimichanga
SEA FOOD
House Ceviche
Our amazing homemade ceviche mix with pico de gallo, iceberg lettuce, avocado slices, cilantro, lime wedges
Ceviche Tropical
Orange juice base ceviche mix with pepino, mango, piña, avocado chunks, cilantro
Shrimp Cocktail
Our home-style cocktail mix, cooked shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado chunks, cilantro
Seafood tostada
Our top secret cocktail mix, cooked shrimp, pepino, mango, avocado, cilantro, and orange wedges
ENCHILADAS
Travelers enchiladas
2 brisket flour tortilla enchiladas, Serrano Chile queso salsa on top, rice, pinto refried beans
Chicken enchiladas
2 shredded white chicken corn enchiladas, sour cream on top, rice, pinto refried beans
Tomatillo enchiladas
Ground beef enchiladas
2 hamburger meat corn tortilla, enchiladas, cheese sauce on top, rice, refried beans
Cheese enchiladas
2 cheddar jack corn tortilla enchiladas, cheese sauce on top, rice and pinto refried beans
Spinach and Mushrooms enchiladas
2 grilled spinach and mushrooms corn tortilla enchiladas, roasted poblano salsa on top and queso fresco
Avocado enchiladas
3 avocado corn tortilla enchiladas, roasted poblano sauce, lime rice, black beans
TACOS
Texas brisket tacos
2 Flour tortilla tacos, our slow cooked brisket, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, horseradish crema, New Mexico pepper salsa and a side of rice
Asada tacos
3 corn tortilla tacos, steak, onions, cilantro, lime wedges and a side of rice
Guajillo Chicken tacos
2 flour tortilla tacos, guajillo marinated chicken, poblano crema, grilled onions, cilantro, and a side of rice
Ribeye tacos
3 corn tortilla tacos, freshly grilled ribeye, banana peppers, grilled onions, guacamole salad
Shrimp tacos
2 flour tortilla tacos, grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, queso fresco and a side of lime rice
Pastores tacos
Fish tacos
2 flour tortilla tacos, blackened or grilled fish, avocado spread, vinegar slaw, mango pico, sour cream, cilantro and a side of lime rice
Supreme Hamburger tacos
3 crunchy shell tacos, ground beef, iceberg lettuce, cheddar jack, sour cream, tomatoes
SALADS
House salad
Romaine lettuce with roasted corn, queso fresco, cucumbers, shredded carrot, and pico de gallo
Fajita salad
Romaine lettuce with avocado slices, egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese
Taco salad
Romaine lettuce with croutons, Parmesan cheese, and ceasar dressing
Trails salad
Romaine lettuce with black beans, salsa, lime rice, queso fresco, pico de gallo, roasted corn
SOUPS
Shrimp soup
Home style shrimp soup, served with rice, lime wedges and toast
Tomatillo soup
Tomatillo soup, chicken chunks, shredded cabbage, hominy and a crispy tostada
Tortilla soup
Chicken broth soup, tortilla chips, corn, avocado, cilantro
Charro Beans soup
Whole bean soup, bacon, onions, cilantro, tortilla strips
COMBOS
Combo 1
One cheese enchiladas with chili on top, one sour cream chicken enchilada, one crispy ground beef taco
Combo 2
One cheese enchilada with chili on top, one crispy ground beef taco served with rice and beans
Combo 3
Two ground beef or chicken burritos served with rice and beans and side of chili sauce
Combo 4
One gauc chalupa, one cheese sauce chalupa, one bean chalupa topped with lettce, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese
Combo 5
Four corn chicken flautas served with gauc , sour cream, beans and rice
Combo 6
One sour cream chicken enchilada, one beef enchilada with chili sauce and one cheese enchilada with cheese sauce
NIÑOS
ADDS
NO
No sour cream
No radish
No tomato
No Onios
No mango
No guac
No pico
No peppers
No bacon
No cheese
No cilantro
No rice
No beans
No charros beans
No tortillas
No sour cream sauce
No queso
No Chile meat
No pickles
No mushrooms
No squash
No egg
No fries
No avocado
No queso fresco
No pineapple
No cucumbers
No bell peppers
No veggies
No salad
No brisket
No spicy
No spinach
No salsa
SIDES
Avocado slices
Beans refried
Bell peppers
Cabbage
Cheese
Chips
Corn tortillas
Flour tortillas
Fries
Grilled onions
Guacamole
Jalapeños
Lettuce
Limes
Pico de gallo
Rice red
Rice verde
Salsa roja de chips
Salsa verde
Sour cream
Squash
Tomatoes
Toreados side
Tostada
Vegetables
Side of beans and rice
Side salad
Bowl rice
S. Shrimp
A LA CART
Single Beef enchilada
Single Cheese enchilada
Single Chicken enchilada
Single Spinach and mushroom enchilada
Single Travelers enchilada
Single Avocado enchilada
Single Brisket taco
Single Ribeye taco
Single Supreme taco
Single Guajillo chicken taco
Single Shrimp taco
Single Fish taco
Single Asada taco
Single Crispy taquito
Single Poblano relleno chicken
Single Poblano relleno brisket
Single Poblano relleno cheese
Single Beans & cheese taco
Beans chalupa
EXTRA
Travelers Bar Drinks
Cocktails
LA Cruz Rocks
La Cruz Frozen
Golden Gate Swirl
The Nomad
Spiked Cucumber
Glacier Float
Hot Take Off
The Vegas Cure
Paloma Viajera
Mojito Cubano
Global Warming
Spicy Dulce
Moscow Mule
Pink Lagoon
Long Beach Tea
Mexican H2O
Sugar Mountain
Sunrise Martini
Napa Valley
Travelers Michelada
The Keys
Via Lactea
The Vegas cure
H-hr La Cruz Frozen
H-hr LA Cruz Rocks
Monday Rocks
Monday Frozen
Anniversary
Paleta shot
Chamoy-rita rocks
Chamoy-rita frozen
Frozen Flight
Beerrita
Ben-rita
Blue Hawaiian
Wine
Bottle beers
Draft beers
Whiskey
Tequilas
Cincoro Anejo
Cincoro Reposado
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
Clase Azul
Milgro Reposado
Milagro Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Codigo 1530 Blanco
Codigo 1530 Reposado
Codigo 1530 Rosa
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Patron Blanco
Patron Reposado
Sauza Silver
Sauza Gold
1800 Anejo
1800 Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Socorro Blanco
Well Tequila
Travelers Bulk menu
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Tacos (30) or more
Restaurant week menu
Appetizer
Entrées
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!