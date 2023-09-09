Travelers Original 1.0

FINGER FOODS

Travelers Dip

$7.50

Our house made queso blanco with pico de gallo

Yellowstone Dip

$7.00

House made yellow cheese dip

Choriqueso

$9.00

Melted pepper jack cheese, homemade chorizo, pico de gallo, tortilla

Champinones

$9.00

3 white chicken meat deep fried taquitos with Yellowstone cheese dip, served with corn or flour tortillas

Black Dip

$5.50

Refried black beans, queso fresco

Guacamole salad

$9.00

Smashes avocados, pico de gallo, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper

Roadtrip sampler

$12.00

2 tejanos fajita nachos, grilled chicken quesadillas, 2 crispy taquitos, side of Yellowstone dip

Avocado Fries

$8.00

Deep fried avocado slices served with a side of ranch

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

A cup of our house made salsa and a basket of chips

Vegas Dip

$5.95

Spicy refried bean dip, queso fresco on top

Seafood tostada

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, our home style ceviche, pico de gallo, avocado slices, cilantro, lime wedges

QUESADILLAS Y NACHOS

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, chicken fajita meat, side of guacamole, and sour cream

Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and a side of guacamole, sour cream

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, side of guacamole, and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, side of guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, house made brisket, side of guacamole, sour cream

Bean n Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, jalapeños

Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, shredded chicken, cheddar jack cheese, avacodo slices on top, sour cream, jalapeños

Lake Cities Nachos

$11.00

Tortillas chips, ground beef, beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños

Big Tex Nacho

$9.00

6" deep fried tostada, refried pinto beans, cheddar jack, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños

Nashty Nachos

$11.00

Mountain of chips, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapeños

Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.00

Flour tortilla ,shrimp, pepper jack cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream

Chorizo Quesadillas

$12.95

Flour tortilla,chorizo,pepper jack cheese,served with gauc and sour cream

Tejanos nacho

$12.00

PREMIUM ADDS

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Mexican Elote

$6.00

QUICK TRIP SPECIALS

I20 combination

$9.50

One sour cream chicken enchiladas, one cheese enchiladas, one crispy ground beef taco

820 ENCHILADAS

$9.50

Two chicken enchilladas, Ground beef or cheese enchiladas nserved with rice and beans

I40 BURRITOS

$9.50

Two burritos with meat of your choice, served with rice and beans and chili sauce

I 121

$9.50

Two crispy taco with meat of your choice served with rice and beans

H174 CHALUPAS

$9.50

One gaucamole chalupa, one cheese chalupa, one bean chalupa

I30 FAJITAS

$11.95

Beef or chicken fajita served with refried beans , rice, guac, shredded cheese and tortillas

Lake Cities Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla chips with bewns, ground beef, chedder cheese, gauc, sour cream, and jalapeños

H287 FLAUTAS

$10.50

Three chicken flautas served with rice and bean and gauc and sour cream

I45

$10.50

One avacado enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and one bean chalupa served with charro beans and rice

I35

$9.50

One cheese such. , crispy beef taco, served with rice and beans

DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Unsweet ice tea

$3.00

TRAVELERS MAIN TRIP

El Erik

$16.00

Jade Salmon Dish

$16.95

Perfectly cooked blackened salmon, roasted corn, white rice, grilled veggies, and a side of mango pico

Cowboys Ribeye

$19.95

Grilled ribeye steak on a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers, with a side of grilled veggies and charro bean soup

Sour Cream Pechuga

$15.00

Fajita Plate

$16.50+

Onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat, guacamole, cheddar cheese, rice, refried pinto beans, and tortillas

Steak a la Mexicana

$16.00

Pollo a la Mexicana

$14.95

El Guisado

$16.00+

El Poblano

$12.00+

Grilled poblano pepper, choice of filling, cheese sauce, white rice, black beans

Carbones

$14.00

Pechuga con champinones

$15.00

Travelers Burger

$14.00

Chimichanga

$15.00+

SEA FOOD

House Ceviche

$11.50

Our amazing homemade ceviche mix with pico de gallo, iceberg lettuce, avocado slices, cilantro, lime wedges

Ceviche Tropical

$12.95

Orange juice base ceviche mix with pepino, mango, piña, avocado chunks, cilantro

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Our home-style cocktail mix, cooked shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado chunks, cilantro

Seafood tostada

$9.00

Our top secret cocktail mix, cooked shrimp, pepino, mango, avocado, cilantro, and orange wedges

ENCHILADAS

Travelers enchiladas

$13.95

2 brisket flour tortilla enchiladas, Serrano Chile queso salsa on top, rice, pinto refried beans

Chicken enchiladas

$12.50

2 shredded white chicken corn enchiladas, sour cream on top, rice, pinto refried beans

Tomatillo enchiladas

$12.50

Ground beef enchiladas

$12.50

2 hamburger meat corn tortilla, enchiladas, cheese sauce on top, rice, refried beans

Cheese enchiladas

$12.50

2 cheddar jack corn tortilla enchiladas, cheese sauce on top, rice and pinto refried beans

Spinach and Mushrooms enchiladas

$13.00

2 grilled spinach and mushrooms corn tortilla enchiladas, roasted poblano salsa on top and queso fresco

Avocado enchiladas

$13.00

3 avocado corn tortilla enchiladas, roasted poblano sauce, lime rice, black beans

TACOS

Texas brisket tacos

$13.00

2 Flour tortilla tacos, our slow cooked brisket, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, horseradish crema, New Mexico pepper salsa and a side of rice

Asada tacos

$12.50

3 corn tortilla tacos, steak, onions, cilantro, lime wedges and a side of rice

Guajillo Chicken tacos

$11.50

2 flour tortilla tacos, guajillo marinated chicken, poblano crema, grilled onions, cilantro, and a side of rice

Ribeye tacos

$14.50

3 corn tortilla tacos, freshly grilled ribeye, banana peppers, grilled onions, guacamole salad

Shrimp tacos

$14.50

2 flour tortilla tacos, grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, queso fresco and a side of lime rice

Pastores tacos

$12.95

Fish tacos

$12.50

2 flour tortilla tacos, blackened or grilled fish, avocado spread, vinegar slaw, mango pico, sour cream, cilantro and a side of lime rice

Supreme Hamburger tacos

$10.00

3 crunchy shell tacos, ground beef, iceberg lettuce, cheddar jack, sour cream, tomatoes

SALADS

House salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with roasted corn, queso fresco, cucumbers, shredded carrot, and pico de gallo

Fajita salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with avocado slices, egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese

Taco salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce with croutons, Parmesan cheese, and ceasar dressing

Trails salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with black beans, salsa, lime rice, queso fresco, pico de gallo, roasted corn

SOUPS

Shrimp soup

$12.95

Home style shrimp soup, served with rice, lime wedges and toast

Tomatillo soup

$9.00

Tomatillo soup, chicken chunks, shredded cabbage, hominy and a crispy tostada

Tortilla soup

$9.00

Chicken broth soup, tortilla chips, corn, avocado, cilantro

Charro Beans soup

$7.00

Whole bean soup, bacon, onions, cilantro, tortilla strips

COMBOS

Combo 1

$12.00

One cheese enchiladas with chili on top, one sour cream chicken enchilada, one crispy ground beef taco

Combo 2

$12.00

One cheese enchilada with chili on top, one crispy ground beef taco served with rice and beans

Combo 3

$11.00

Two ground beef or chicken burritos served with rice and beans and side of chili sauce

Combo 4

$11.00

One gauc chalupa, one cheese sauce chalupa, one bean chalupa topped with lettce, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese

Combo 5

$12.00

Four corn chicken flautas served with gauc , sour cream, beans and rice

Combo 6

$12.00

One sour cream chicken enchilada, one beef enchilada with chili sauce and one cheese enchilada with cheese sauce

NIÑOS

Kids Bowl

$7.00

A bowl of rice, beans, cheddar jack cheese, and grilled chicken

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

3 chicken tenders and a side of fries

Volcano nachitos

$6.00

Kids meal plate

$7.00

ADDS

+ Ground beef

$2.00

+ Rice

$2.95

+ Veggies

$3.95

+ cheese

$1.95

+ sour cream

$1.95

+ pico

$1.95

+ guac

$2.95

+ avocados

$2.95

+chicken faj

$2.00

+ charros bean

$2.95

+beef faj

$3.00

+brisket

$3.00

+shrimp

$5.00

+salmon

$6.00

+side salad

DESSERTS

Flan

$4.95

Sopapillas

$3.95

3 leches cake

$6.00

SIDES

Avocado slices

$2.95

Beans refried

$2.00

Bell peppers

$2.00

Cabbage

$1.00

Cheese

$1.95

Chips

$3.95

Corn tortillas

$0.95

Flour tortillas

$0.95

Fries

$3.95

Grilled onions

$0.95

Guacamole

$2.95

Jalapeños

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.95

Limes

$0.95

Pico de gallo

$1.95

Rice red

$2.00

Rice verde

$3.00

Salsa roja de chips

$1.95

Salsa verde

$2.95

Sour cream

$1.95

Squash

$3.95

Tomatoes

Toreados side

$1.95

Tostada

$0.50

Vegetables

$3.95

Side of beans and rice

$4.00

Side salad

$4.00

Bowl rice

$4.00

S. Shrimp

$5.00

A LA CART

Single Beef enchilada

$4.00

Single Cheese enchilada

$4.00

Single Chicken enchilada

$4.00

Single Spinach and mushroom enchilada

$4.00

Single Travelers enchilada

$4.00

Single Avocado enchilada

$4.00

Single Brisket taco

$4.95

Single Ribeye taco

$4.95

Single Supreme taco

$3.95

Single Guajillo chicken taco

$4.00

Single Shrimp taco

$4.95

Single Fish taco

$4.00

Single Asada taco

$4.00

Single Crispy taquito

$3.95

Single Poblano relleno chicken

$8.95

Single Poblano relleno brisket

$8.95

Single Poblano relleno cheese

$7.95

Single Beans & cheese taco

$2.50

Beans chalupa

$4.00

EXTRA

Ex Brisket taco

$2.95

Ex Ribeye taco

$2.95

Ex Supreme taco

$2.95

Ex Guajillo taco

$2.95

Ex Shrimp taco

$2.95

Ex Fish taco

$2.95

Ex Asada taco

$2.95

Ex Avocado ench

$2.95

Ex Chicken ench

$2.95

Ex Beef ench

$2.95

Ex Cheese ench

$2.95

Ex Spinach and mushroom ench

$2.95

Travelers Bar Drinks

Cocktails

LA Cruz Rocks

$9.00

La Cruz Frozen

$9.00

Golden Gate Swirl

$10.00

The Nomad

$12.00

Spiked Cucumber

$12.00

Glacier Float

$10.00

Hot Take Off

$11.00

The Vegas Cure

$9.00

Paloma Viajera

$10.00

Mojito Cubano

$10.00

Global Warming

$10.00

Spicy Dulce

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Pink Lagoon

$12.00

Long Beach Tea

$9.00

Mexican H2O

$11.00

Sugar Mountain

$11.00

Sunrise Martini

$11.00

Napa Valley

$9.00

Travelers Michelada

$8.00

The Keys

$13.00

Via Lactea

$10.00

The Vegas cure

$10.00

H-hr La Cruz Frozen

$6.00

H-hr LA Cruz Rocks

$6.00

Monday Rocks

$5.00

Monday Frozen

$5.00

Paleta shot

$5.00

Chamoy-rita rocks

$12.00

Chamoy-rita frozen

$10.00

Frozen Flight

$14.00

Beerrita

$14.00

Ben-rita

$16.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.99

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Rosee

$8.00

Cabernet bottle

$27.00

Chardonnay bottle

$25.00

Roses bottle

$25.00

Korbel

$9.00

Bottle beers

Modelo especial

$6.00

Negra modelo

$6.00

Xx lager

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors light

$5.00

Corona extra

$5.00

Shiner bock

$5.00

Michelob ultra

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

El Chingon

$5.00

H-hr bottles beers

$3.00

Draft beers

Modelo especial draft

$5.00

Negra modelo draft

$5.00

Xx lager draft

$5.00

Miller Light Draft

$4.00

Coors light draft

$4.00

Bud light draft

$5.95

Revolver

$5.95

Michelob Ultra draft

$5.95

H-hr draft beer

$3.95

Whiskey

Tx

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Johnnie Walker

$10.00

Buchanan's Deluxe

$10.00

J & B Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Crown royal double

$10.50

Double

$4.00

Presidente

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Grand M

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$8.00

Absolute

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Dry Well Mountain

$6.00

Deep Eddys

$8.00

Rum

Cruzan pineapple

$6.00

Ron Corina

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Tequilas

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Cincoro Reposado

$22.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$27.00

Clase Azul

$27.00

Milgro Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$12.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$14.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Sauza Silver

$6.00

Sauza Gold

$7.00

1800 Anejo

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Socorro Blanco

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Gin

Seagrams

$8.00

Travelers Bulk menu

Enchiladas

Chicken

$10.00

Beef

$10.00

Cheese

$10.00

Fajitas

Beef

$13.00

Chicken

$12.00

Tacos (30) or more

Hard shell tacos

$2.50

Restaurant week menu

Appetizer

Cup travelers

Cup Yellowstone

Bean dip

Entrées

Chicken fajitas

$12.99

Chicken enchiladas

$12.99

Beef enchiladas

$12.99

Cheese enchiladas

$12.99

Lake cities nachos

$12.99

Ground Beef Taco salad

$12.99

Shredded chicken taco salad

$12.99

Nashty nachos

$12.99

Shredded chicken taco dinner

$12.99

Ground beef tacos

$12.99

Dessert

Sopapillas