Mediterranean
American
Traveler's Table
1,132 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Curated Global Cuisine
Location
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant