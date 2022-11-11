Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American

Traveler's Table

1,132 Reviews

$$

520 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

San Pelligrino

$6.00

Pre-Mixed Signature Cocktails (Per T.A.B.C. All Alcohol Must Be Purchased With Food)

$14.00

Foreign Correspondent

$14.00

gin, tonic, lime juice, simple syrup, cucumber, rosemary

$14.00

Spice Trader

$14.00

vodka, ginger beer, lime, mango nectar, garam masala syrup

$14.00

The Year of Living Dangerously

$14.00

mezcal, grapefruit soda, prickly pear juice, lime, jalapeno

$15.00

Shogun

$15.00

Japanese whisky, plum wine, ginger syrup, orange bitters

$9.00

Caribbean Queen

$9.00

sparkling wine, orange, passionfruit and pineapple juice

$13.00

Bayou Bloody Mary

$13.00

vodka, tomato juice, crab boil, hot sauce, Worcestershire, pineapple-lime juice, cumin

Happy Wife, Happy Life

$14.00
$14.00

Tranquilo Es Mio

$14.00

The Plumed Serpent

$14.00

tequila, triple sec, lime juice, watermelon puree, chili salt

$28.00

Vaya Con Margaritas

$28.00

Cocktails Kits for 4 (Per T.A.B.C. All Alcohol Must Be Purchased With Food)

$40.00

The Plumed Serpent (4 drinks)

$40.00

Camarena Tequila, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Watermelon Puree, Chili Salt

$40.00

Spice Trader (4 drinks)

$40.00

Titos Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime, Mango Nectar, Garam Masala Syrup

$40.00

Foreign Correspondent (4 drinks)

$40.00

Tanqueray Gin, Tonic, Lime Juice, Cucumber, Rosemary

$40.00

Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise (4 drinks)

$40.00

Tito's Vodka, tonic, lime juice, simple syrup, basil, mint, cucumber

$40.00

A Sunny Place For Shady People (4 drinks)

$40.00

Myer's Dark Rum, guava, coconut cream, orange, pineapple, nutmeg

$32.00

Caribbean Queen (4 drinks)

$32.00

Marques De Caceres CAVA Brut, orange, passion fruit, pineapple juice

$32.00

Bayou Bloody Mary (4 drinks)

$32.00

Tito's Vodka, tomato juice, crab boil, hot sauce, worcestershire, pineapple-lime juice, cumin

Merchandise

$75.00

Traveler’s Table Passport Covers

$75.00
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Curated Global Cuisine

Website

Location

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Traveler's Table image
Traveler's Table image
Traveler's Table image
Traveler's Table image

