TravelinDough 30 Woodfern Rd

30 Woodfern Rd

Fletcher, NC 28732

Pizzas

12" Build you own Pizza

12" Build you own Pizza

$15.00

Build your own PIZZA up to 5 toppings.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$15.00

Red Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Canadian Bacon Pineapple Arugula Blood Orange Infused Olive Oil

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce Mozzarella Cheese Grilled Chicken Bacon Fresh Arugula Buffalo Hot Sauce or Garlic Infused Olive Oil

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Red Sauce Fresh Mozzarella Tomatos Fresh Basil Tuscan Herb Olive Oil

Caprese

Caprese

$15.00

Extras

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$1.00
F/F Italian

F/F Italian

$1.00
F/F Raspberry Vinaigrette

F/F Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$1.00
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thanks! Enjoy!

Location

30 Woodfern Rd, Fletcher, NC 28732

Directions

