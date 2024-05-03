Traveling Tacos
39806 Business Loop 80
Lyman, WY 82937
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Classic Breakfast Taco$7.99
Your choice of Premium Sausage, Bacon or Country Ham, with Fried Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, & Gravy, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese all wrapped in a warm Flour Tortilla
- Maple Hotcake Taco$8.99
Your choice of Premium Sausage, Bacon or Country Ham, with Fried Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack cheese topped with Gravy wrapped in a Real Maple Hotcake
- Biscuits & Gravy Taco$5.99
An on the go way to eat your favorite Biscuits and Gravy! Taco style Biscuit stuffed with Sausage Links and covered in house made Sausage Gravy.
- M.O.A.T$9.99
MOTHER OF ALL TACOS: Premium Sausage, Bacon and Country Ham, with Fried Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey jack Cheese topped with Gravy wrapped in a Flour Tortilla or Maple Hotcake
- Berry Wild Cheesecake Taco$7.99
Heavenly Cheesecake Whip topped with a Mixed Berry Compote, wrapped in a Fluffy Hotcake Shell, then covered with Graham Crunchies and topped with Strawberry Drizzle and Whipped Cream.
- The Nutty Monkey Taco$7.99
This twist on the classic Bananas Foster with the perfect addition of Creamy Nutella, stuffed in a Fluffy Hotcake Shell then covered in Graham Crunchies, Caramel Drizzle and Whipped Cream.
- Cinnamon Roll Stuffed Churros$4.49
The ultimate combination of Cream Cheese stuffed inside a Golden Fried Churro then coated in Cinnamon Sugar, then topped with Caramel and Whipped Cream.
- Loaded Queso Bites$4.99
Coffee
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Gourmet Tacos
- Traveling Chicken Tacos (Meal)$13.99Out of stock
Two Blackened Chicken Tacos topped with Corn Slaw, Cotija Cheese with a Raspberry Poppyseed Drizzle, Cilantro, Wrapped in a hot Corn Tortilla
- I'll be back Shrimp Tacos (Meal)$15.99
Two Perfectly Grilled Shrimp Tacos topped with Cran Slaw, drizzled with Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese and Cilantro, wrapped in a hot Corn Tortilla
- Going to the market Sweet Pork Tacos (Meal)$12.99
Two Smokey-Sweet Pulled Pork Tacos topped with Cran Slaw, Cotija Cheese drizzled with Chipotle Crema, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
- Finally found Steak Tacos (Meal)$16.99
Two Beautifully Seared Steak Tacos, topped with grilled Corn Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese, and Cilantro, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
- Surf n' Turf Taco Meal$17.49
Get the best of both with this incredible combination of Prime Rib steak and grilled Shimp, topped with your choice of Cran Slaw or Corn Slaw, Chipotle crema, Cotija Cheese, and Cilantro all on a hot corn tortilla along with your choice of side.
Mix n' Match Meal
Ala Carte
- Traveling Chicken Taco (Ala Carte)$4.99Out of stock
Blackened Chicken, topped with Corn Slaw, Cotija Cheese with a Raspberry Poppyseed drizzle, Cilantro, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
- I'll be back Shrimp Taco (Ala Carte)$5.99
Perfectly Grilled Shrimp topped with Cran Slaw, drizzled with Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese and Cilantro, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
- Went to the market Sweet Pork Taco (Ala Carte)$3.99
Smokey-Sweet Pulled Pork topped with Cran Slaw, Cotija Cheese and Chipotle Crema, wrapped in a Hot Corn Tortilla
- Finally found Steak Taco (Ala Carte)$7.49
Beautifully Seared Steak, topped with grilled Corn Slaw, Chipotle Crema, Cotija Cheese, and Cilantro, wrapped in a hot corn tortilla
- Surf n' Turf Taco$7.99
Get the best of both with this incredible combination of Prime Rib steak and grilled Shimp, topped with your choice of Cran Slaw or Corn Slaw, Chipotle crema, Cotija Cheese and Cilantro all on a hot corn tortilla.
Smothered Nachos
Sides
- Buttered Corn (5OZ)$4.99
Classic butter Corn like your mom used to make! Fresh Sweet Corn covered in real Butter and sprinkled with Sea Salt
- Cornslaw (5OZ)$4.99
Fresh Grilled Corn mixed with Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Cilantro, Gourmet Cheese mix, house made Lime Aioli and Spices to create the ultimate Taco Side
- Cranslaw (5OZ)$3.99
Perfect mix of Fresh Greens, Cabbages and Radicchio, Pepitas, and Cranberries tossed with a creamy Poppyseed Dressing
- Smothered Corn Cup$5.99
- Smothered Corn Cob$6.99
Fresh Corn on the Cob smothered in house made Lime Aioli, Gourmet Cheese mix, and sprinkled with Tajin
- Elote Corn Bites$5.99
Charred corn with garlic, green onion, cilantro lime and chili, then mixed with our gourmet cheese blend and battered in a crispy corn masa coating.
- Loaded Queso Bites$4.99
- Chips and Queso$5.99
Desserts
- Berry Cheesecake Taco$7.99
Heavenly Cheesecake Whip topped with a Mixed Berry Compote, wrapped in a Fluffy Hotcake Shell, then covered with Graham Crunchies and topped with Strawberry Drizzle and Whipped Cream.
- The Nutty Monkey Taco$7.99
This twist on the classic Bananas Foster with the perfect addition of Creamy Nutella, stuffed in a Fluffy Hotcake Shell then covered in Graham Crunchies, Caramel Drizzle and Whipped Cream.
- Cinnamon Roll Stuffed Churro$4.49
The ultimate combination of Cream Cheese stuffed inside a Golden Fried Churro then coated in Cinnamon Sugar, then topped with Caramel and Whipped Cream.
Kids Menu
Kids Menu
- Pork Taco Kids Meal$4.99
Pork taco on a flour tortilla with cheese, your choice of side and a cookie.
- Chicken Taco Kids Meal$5.99Out of stock
Chicken taco on a flour tortilla with cheese, your choice of side, and a cookie.
- Shrimp Taco Kids Meal$6.99
Shrimp taco on a flour tortilla with cheese, your choice of side, and a cookie.
- Steak Taco Kids Meal$7.99
Steak taco on a flour tortilla with cheese, your choice of side, and a cookie.
- Cheese Quesadilla Kids Meal$4.99
Cheese quesadilla with your choice of side, and a cookie.
Kids Drinks
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
The most delicious Gourmet Tacos you will be traveling back for!
