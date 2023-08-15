FOOD

Appetizers

Battered Cauliflower

$6.99

Battered Mushrooms

$6.99

Bone In Wings (5)

$8.99

Boneless Wings (8)

$8.99

Chessey Tots

$6.99

Chicken Strips Appetizer

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Jalapeño Poppers (5)

$7.99

Jumbo Shrimp (5)

$6.99

Loaded Potato Wedges

$6.99

Loaded Tarter Tots

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Bites (6)

$6.99

Mexican Potato Wedges

$6.99

Mini Tacos (8)

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.99

Nacho Chip & Cheese

$7.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pickle Fries

$6.99

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Burgers/Sandwiches/Wraps

1/2 Hot Sandwich

$8.99

1/2lb. Burger

$8.99

1/4lb. Burger

$7.99

All on the Farm Burger

$10.99

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Brad's Rodeo Burger

$9.99

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$9.99

Classic Reuben

$9.99

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Club Wrap

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Full Hot Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Jalapeño Burger

$10.99

Monster Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Olive Burger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Sandwich/Wrap

$9.99

Slim Jim

$8.99

Taylor Burger

$10.99

Travler's Burger

$9.99

Oven Toasted Subs

Build Your Own Sub

$8.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.99

French Dip Sub

$8.99

Italian Sub

$9.99

Philly Sub

$10.99

Pizza Sub

$9.99

Slim Jim

$8.99

Soup & Salad

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Chef's Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Pizza, Specialties & Strombolis

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

BLT Pizza

$19.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.99

Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.99

Personal Pizza

$7.99

Personal Speciality

$14.99

Stromboli

$8.99

Supreme Pizza

$19.99

Dessert Pizza

$12.99

Baskets

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.99

Bone In Chicken Wings

$10.99

Chicken Strips Basket

$9.99

Baked Fish Basket (2)

$9.99

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Fish Basket (2)

$9.99

Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$10.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Kids & Seniors

1/2 Hot Beef

$7.99

Baked Fish (1piece)

$7.99

Chicken Strips (2)

$7.99

Chicken Wings (3)

$7.99

Fish (1 Piece)

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Liver & Onions (1 Piece)

$7.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99

Quarter Pound Hamburger

$7.99

Mac & Cheese With Bread

$7.99

Dinners

Baked Fish (2) and Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Baked Fish Dinner (2)

$12.99

Ball Tip Sizzler 8oz.

$13.99

Chicken Breast ONLY (2 Pieces)

$12.00

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Fish (2) and Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Fish Dinner (2)

$12.99

Liver & Onions

$11.99

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner (8)

$13.99

South of the Border

1/2 Quesadilla

$8.99

Burrito & Refried Beans

$11.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Tacos

$2.99

Pastas

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$11.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.99

White Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.50

Basket Of Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Extra Wing

$3.00

Loaded baked potato

$4.50

Mashed Potato

$2.50

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pasta Garlic Cheese Bread

$2.00

Side Beer Battered Fries

$5.00

Side Curly Fries

$5.00

Side of Gravy

$0.50

Side Regular Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Tatar Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Extra Condiments

1000 Island

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

French

$0.25

Garlic Butter

$0.25

Garlic Parmesan

$0.25

Garlic Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Stingin Honey Garlic

$0.25

Sweet and Sour

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

SPECIALS

Weekly Specials

Everyday Pizza Special (2) Two Item Pizza

$25.00

Monday - New York Strip (8oz)

$15.99

Monday - Steak Dinner

$11.99

Tuesday - 1/4lb. Burger

$7.00

Tuesday - 1/2lb. Burger

$8.00

Wednesday - Beer Battered Fish

$10.99

Thursday - BBQ Pork Rib Dinner

$22.99

Thursday - 1/2 BBQ Pork Rib Dinner

$17.99

Saturday - 12oz. Prime Rib

$23.99

Saturday - New York Strip (8oz)

$15.99

Sunday - Pot Roast

$10.99

Sunday - Roasted Chicken

$10.99

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Coco

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

NA O'Doul's

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Philburts Root Beer

$2.00

Pitcher of pop

$6.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

To go pop

$1.00

Tonic

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Water

Water with Lemon

Squirt

$2.00