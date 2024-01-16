Restaurant info

Inspired by Tuscan hillsides and the region’s family-style dining, Tre Trattoria at the San Antonio Museum of Art is the ideal setting for date night, family night or celebrations of any kind. Our menu features classic Italian dishes—from fresh Antipasti selections to Campanelle Bolognese with house-extruded pasta and made-to-order Cast Iron Pizza—alongside modern renditions, such as Dady’s signature “Deviled” Eggs and the Nutella X3 dessert. Located on the San Antonio Museum of Art campus, Tre Trattoria offers gorgeous views of the Riverwalk beneath our shaded outdoor patio. Our renovated interior of the Beretta Hops House highlights the beauty of this historic building. ​We invite you to dine with us for lunch or dinner six days a week and encourage you to visit the Museum, where you can explore artwork from around the world created over the last five thousand years. Plus, SAMA Members receive a 10% discount and free parking.