A map showing the location of Treasure Coast Food Bank Truck 1-IRA 401 Angle RoadView gallery

Treasure Coast Food Bank Truck 1-IRA 401 Angle Road

review star

No reviews yet

401 Angle Road

Fort Pierce, FL 34947

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breads & Cereals

Cereal(single serving)(2)

$1.00

Hamburger Buns

$1.00Out of stock

Hot Dog Buns

$1.00Out of stock

Oatmeal

$2.00Out of stock

White Loaf(sliced)

$1.00Out of stock

Whole Grain Loaf(sliced)

$1.00Out of stock

Wraps

$1.00Out of stock

Baking & Biscuit Mix

$1.00

Rice

$1.00

Macaroni noodles

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Dairy

Eggs

$2.00

Yogurt[2]

$1.00

Sliced Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Butter

$2.00Out of stock

Milk Whole

$3.00Out of stock

1/2 Gal Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.00Out of stock

Humus

$1.00

String Cheese

$1.00

6-count Eggs

$1.00

Meats, Poultry & Fish

Beef - Ground 1lb chub

$1.00

Chicken - ground 1lb chub

$1.00

Canned Ham

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast[3]

$3.00Out of stock

Turkey(sliced) 1lb.

$1.00Out of stock

Sliced Turkey(roasted)

$3.00Out of stock

Black Forest Ham(sliced)

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Dogs

$1.00Out of stock

Beef 5lb tube

$8.00Out of stock

Beef Sliders 12/pk 3lb

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken CVP 8 piece

$5.00Out of stock

Hen 6lb

$6.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$1.00Out of stock

Salmon

$1.00Out of stock

Turkey(ground)5lb

$6.00Out of stock

1lb Ground Beef

$1.00

Ground Turkey 1lb

$3.00Out of stock

1lb Ground Chicken

$1.00

Pantry

Cannellini Beans (2)

$1.00Out of stock

Dry Beans

$1.00Out of stock

Dry Cranberries

$2.00Out of stock

Granola Bar[4]

$1.00

Jelly

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00Out of stock

Marinara Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Mayonnaise

$1.00Out of stock

Mustard

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Quinoa

$1.00Out of stock

Ramen(4)

$1.00Out of stock

Rice

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$1.00

Spices(2)

$1.00Out of stock

Sriracha

$1.00

Pasta

$1.00Out of stock

Crackers

$1.00Out of stock

Can 15oz(2)

$1.00

Can 10oz (3)

$1.00

Can 7.5oz(4)

$1.00

SS Milk (4)

$1.00

A1 Steak Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Hot Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Sugar

$1.00Out of stock

Water

$1.00Out of stock

SS Choclate Milk (4)

$1.00

Apple Juice (4)

$1.00

Apple Sauce (4)

$1.00

Grape Juice

$1.00

Nutri-Grain Bars

$1.00

Cookies

$1.00

Pasta Sauce (24oz Can)

$1.00

Lasagna Dinner Kit (2)

$1.00

Orange Juice SS (4)

$1.00

Vegetables & Fruits

Apples[3]

$1.00

Arrugala

$1.00Out of stock

Avocado (3)

$1.00

Bananas[3]

$1.00

Beets(5)

$1.00

Blueberries

$1.00Out of stock

Broccoli

$1.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash

$1.00

Cabbage

$1.00

Cantrloupe

$1.00Out of stock

Cauliflower

$1.00Out of stock

Carrots

$1.00

Collard Greens[2]

$1.00

Cucumber[3]

$1.00

Dragon Fruit[3]

$1.00Out of stock

Eggplant (2)

$1.00

Fresh Corn[3]

$1.00Out of stock

Fresh Herbs[2]

$1.00Out of stock

Garlic Bulbs(4)

$1.00Out of stock

Garlic

$1.00

Grapes

$1.00Out of stock

Honeydew

$1.00Out of stock

Kale[2]

$1.00Out of stock

Lemons/Limes[3]

$1.00

Mango[6]

$1.00

Okra[2]

$1.00Out of stock

Onions[2]

$1.00

Oranges (Marinating)[5]

$1.00Out of stock

Oranges[8]

$1.00

Peppers(3)

$1.00

Plantains (2)

$1.00

Potatoes[4]

$1.00

Raddishes

$1.00Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce

$1.00

Rutabaga

$1.00

Spaghetti Squash

$1.00Out of stock

Spinach

$1.00Out of stock

SpringMix XL

$5.00Out of stock

Squash[2]

$1.00

Strawberries

$1.00Out of stock

Sweet Potatoes[4]

$1.00

Tangerines[3]

$1.00Out of stock

Tomatoes[5]

$1.00

Turnips[4]

$1.00

Whole Carrorts

$1.00Out of stock

Zucchini[3]

$1.00

Salad Mix

$1.00

Green Beans (bag)

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Angle Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34947

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tasha's Roti Shop - 1523 Avenue D
orange starNo Reviews
1523 Avenue D Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurantnext
Shooter Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1523 Avenue D Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurantnext
Phatz Chick-N-Shack
orange starNo Reviews
412 N Us1 Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurantnext
Sunrise City Cafe
orange star4.7 • 843
204 Orange Ave Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurantnext
2nd Street Bistro
orange star4.0 • 1,318
122 N 2nd St Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurantnext
Piehole Wood Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
130 S Indian River Dr Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Pierce

2nd Street Bistro
orange star4.0 • 1,318
122 N 2nd St Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurantnext
Cobb's Landing - FT Pierce City Marina
orange star4.3 • 1,302
200 N Indian River Dr Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurantnext
Sunrise City Cafe
orange star4.7 • 843
204 Orange Ave Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurantnext
JammBar Wings
orange star4.6 • 298
2903 Orange Ave Fort Pierce, FL 34947
View restaurantnext
Little Jim Bait and Tackle - Little Jim
orange star4.5 • 29
601 N Causeway Fort Pierce, FL 34949
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Pierce
Port Saint Lucie
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Jensen Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stuart
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston