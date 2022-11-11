Treasure Coast Food Bank Truck 2-EVA 401 Angle Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
401 Angle Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fort Pierce
Cobb's Landing - FT Pierce City Marina
4.3 • 1,302
200 N Indian River Dr Fort Pierce, FL 34950
View restaurant