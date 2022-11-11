A map showing the location of Treasure Coast Food Bank Truck 2-EVA 401 Angle RoadView gallery

Treasure Coast Food Bank Truck 2-EVA 401 Angle Road

No reviews yet

401 Angle Road

Fort Pierce, FL 34947

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Breads & Cereals

Texas Toast

$1.00

Pasta

$1.00

Rice

$1.00

Biscuit Mix

Dairy

1/2 Gal. Milk

$2.00

Eggs [12]

$2.00

Humus

$1.00Out of stock

Gal Milk

$3.00

Yogurt

$1.00

6-count Eggs

$1.00

Meats, Poultry, Fish

Beef (ground) 1lb

$1.00

Chicken (ground) 1lb

$1.00

Pantry

Can 10oz (3)

$1.00Out of stock

Can 15oz (2)

$1.00Out of stock

Can 7.5oz(4)

$1.00Out of stock

Crackers

$1.00Out of stock

Dried Cranberries

$1.00Out of stock

Hot Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Jelly

$1.00

Mustard

$1.00Out of stock

Pasta

$1.00Out of stock

Rice

$1.00

Squeeze Jelly

$1.00Out of stock

SS Milk 1% (4)

$1.00Out of stock

SS Milk Chocolate (4)

$1.00Out of stock

Water

$1.00Out of stock

apple sauce (4)

$1.00

nutrigrain bars

$1.00

macaroni

$1.00

Rice

$1.00

Biscuit Mix

$1.00

Pasta Sauce

$1.00

Lasagna dinner pack

$1.00

peanut butter

$1.00

Apple Juice (4)

$1.00

Grape Juice (4)

$1.00

Orange Juice (4)

$1.00

Pasta Sauce

$1.00

Canned Ham

$2.00

Vegetables & Fruits

Apples [3]

$1.00

Avocado[5]

$1.00

Beet[5]

$1.00

Cabbage

$1.00

Collard Greens[2]

$1.00

Cucumbers [2]

$1.00

Dragon Fruits[3]

$1.00

Eggplant

$1.00

Lemon/Limes[3]

$1.00

Mango[2]

$1.00

Onions[3]

$1.00

Oranges [3]

$1.00

Peppers[3]

$1.00

Plantains[4]

$1.00

Red Skin Potatoes[6]

$1.00

Sweet Potatoes[4]

$1.00

Tangerines[3]

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Turnips[4]

$1.00

Zucchini [2]

$1.00

Garlic (4)

$1.00

Grapes

$1.00

Green Beans

$1.00

Beets

$1.00

Smoothie

Small

$1.00Out of stock

Large

$2.00

Extra-Large

$3.00Out of stock

Meal

Parfait

$2.00

Fruit Bowl

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Angle Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34947

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

