Treasure State Coffee Company

Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.95

Cheddar Bagel

$2.95

Cinnamon & Sugar Bagel

$2.95

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.95

Everything Bagel

$2.95

Honey Wheat Bagel

$2.95

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$2.95

Parmesan Bagel

$2.95

Plain Bagel

$2.95

Bakery

Bread

$2.95

Rocky Road Brownie

$3.75

Cinnamon Roll

$3.65

Coffee Cake

$3.95

Croissant

$2.95

Giant Cookie

$3.50

Mini Loaf Muffin

$3.35

Rice Krispy

$2.50

Peach Tart

$2.95

Peach Buckle, 12oz

$3.95

Muffin

$3.95

Breakfast Sandwich

Chedder & Sausage Bfast Sandwich

$5.95

Pepperjack & Sausage Bfast Sandwich

$5.95

Ham & Swiss Bfast Sandwich

$5.95

Bacon & Cheddar Bfast Sandwich

$6.25

Burrito

Ham, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$8.50Out of stock

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.50

Spicy Chorizo & Linguisa Burrito

$9.00

Spicy Chorizo & Linguisa Sausage with roasted potatoes, onions, bell peppers, eggs, cheese and chipotle aioli.

Vegetarian Burrito

$7.50

Oatmeal

BYO Oatmeal

$4.25

Signature Pretzle

Black Angus Pretzle

$5.95

Sausage Cheddar Pretzle

$5.95

Cheddar Cheese Filled

$5.25

Sweet Cream Cheese Filled

$5.25

Ham And Cheese Pretzel

$5.95

Croissant Sandwich

Feta & Spinach Croissant

$5.88

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$5.88

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$5.88

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.25

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Turkey Cheddar

$5.88

Turkey EGG cheese Croissasnt

$5.88

Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.88

Breakfast Bowl, Bliss Bowl

Ham, Eggs & Cheese Bowl

$8.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bowl

$9.50

Veggie, Egg & Cheese Bowl

$7.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bowl

$9.00

Personal Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$7.95

Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.95

Supreme Pizza

$7.95

GLUTEN FREE Cheese

$6.50

GLUTEN FREE Pepperoni

$7.00

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Granny Smith

$0.75

Soup

12oz Soup Cup

$5.50

Quiche

Mini Quiche

$2.95

Slice Of Quiche

$2.95

8oz Drinks

Breve, 8oz

$3.80

Caffe Americano, 8oz

$3.00

Cappuccino, 8oz

$3.00

Caramel Macchiato, 8oz

$4.95

Chai, 8oz

$3.00

Cider, 8oz

$2.35

Drip Coffee, 8oz

$1.50

Espresso, 8oz

$3.00

Hot Cocoa, 8oz

$2.35

Hot Tea, 8oz

$2.35

Latte, 8oz

$3.00

London Fog, 8oz

$3.00

Matcha Latte, 8oz

$3.00

Mocha, 8oz

$3.80

Steamer, 8oz

$2.35

12oz Drinks

Blended Cream, 12oz

$5.00

Breve, 12oz

$4.25

Caffe Americano, 12oz

$3.25

Cappuccino, 12oz

$3.80

Caramel Macchiato, 12oz

$5.45

Chai, 12oz

$3.80

Cider, 12oz

$3.25

Cold Brew, 12oz

$3.80

Cremosa, 12oz

$3.60

Drip Coffee, 12oz

$1.95

Frappe, 12oz

$5.50

Fruit Smoothie, 12oz

$5.00

Hot Cocoa, 12oz

$3.25

Hot Tea, 12oz

$2.80

Iced Tea, 12oz

$3.00

Jitter Bug Frappe, 12oz

$6.50

Latte, 12oz

$3.80

Lemonade, 12oz

$3.60

London Fog, 12oz

$3.35

Matcha Latte, 12oz

$3.80

Mocha, 12oz

$4.25

Nitro, 12oz

Steamer, 12oz

$3.25

Refresher, 12oz

$3.80

Water, 12oz

$1.00

Frozen Lemonade, 12oz

$5.00

Thai Tea, 12oz

$4.95

16oz Drinks

Blended Cream, 16oz

$5.25

Breve, 16oz

$5.10

Butterfly Moon Milk Tea, 16oz

$5.75

Caffe Americano, 16oz

$3.60

Cappuccino, 16oz

$4.55

Caramel Macchiato, 16oz

$6.25

Chai, 16oz

$4.70

Cider, 16oz

$3.65

Cold Brew, 16oz

$4.35

Cremosa, 16oz

$4.00

Drip Coffee, 16oz

$2.70

Frappe, 16oz

$5.75

Fruit Smoothie, 16oz

$5.25

Hot Cocoa, 16oz

$3.65

Hot Tea, 16oz

$3.00

Iced Tea, 16oz

$3.50

Jitter Bug Frappe, 16oz

$6.75

Latte, 16oz

$4.55

Lemonade, 16oz

$4.00

London Fog, 16oz

$3.70

Matcha Latte, 16oz

$4.55

Mocha, 16oz

$5.10

Nitro, 16oz

Steamer, 16oz

$3.65

Refresher, 16oz

$4.35

Water, 16oz

$1.25

Frozen Lemonade, 16oz

$5.25

Thai Tea, 16oz

$5.45

20oz Drinks

Blended Cream, 20oz

$5.75

Breve, 20oz

$5.65

Caffe Americano, 20oz

$4.15

Cappuccino, 20oz

$5.15

Caramel Macchiato, 20oz

$6.75

Chai , 20oz

$5.35

Cider, 20oz

$4.00

Cold Brew , 20oz

$4.55

Cremosa, 20oz

$4.35

Drip Coffee, 20oz

$2.75

Frappe, 20oz

$6.25

Fruit Smoothie , 20oz

$5.75

Hot Cocoa, 20oz

$4.00

Hot Tea, 20oz

$4.35

Iced Tea, 20oz

$4.15

Jitter Bug Frappe, 20oz

$7.25

Latte, 20oz

$5.15

Lemonade, 20oz

$4.35

London Fog , 20oz

$4.95

Matcha Latte, 20oz

$5.15

Mocha, 20oz

$5.65

Nitro, 20oz

Steamer, 20oz

$4.00

Refresher, 20oz

$4.80

Water, 20oz

$1.50

Frozen Lemonade, 20oz

$5.75

Thai Tea, 20oz

$5.95

24oz Drinks

Blended Cream , 24 oz

$7.00

Breve , 24 oz

$6.15

Caffe Americano, 24 oz

$4.65

Cappuccino, 24 oz

$5.60

Caramel Macchiato, 24oz

$7.25

Chai , 24 oz

$5.80

Cider, 24 oz

$4.35

Cold Brew , 24 oz

$4.90

Cremosa, 24 oz

$4.70

Drip Coffee , 24 oz

$3.15

Frappe , 24 oz

$6.75

Fruit Smoothie , 24 oz

$7.00

Hot Cocoa, 24 oz

$4.35

Hot Tea, 24 oz

$4.85

Iced Tea , 24 oz

$4.65

Jitter Bug Frappe, 24 oz

$7.75

Latte, 24 oz

$5.60

Lemonade, 24 oz

$4.70

London Fog , 24 oz

$5.35

Matcha Latte , 24 oz

$5.60

Mocha, 24 oz

$6.15

Nitro , 24 oz

Steamer, 24 oz

$4.35

Refresher , 24 oz

$5.35

Water, 24oz

$1.75

Frozen Lemonade, 24oz

$7.00

Thai Tea, 24oz

$6.45

32oz Drinks

Blended Cream, 32oz

$7.75

Breve , 32oz

$7.15

Caffe Americano, 32oz

$5.35

Caramel Macchiato, 32oz

$7.75

Chai, 32oz

$7.15

Cold Brew, 32oz

$5.65

Cremosa, 32oz

$5.75

Frappe, 32oz

$7.75

Fruit Smoothie, 32oz

$7.75

Iced Tea, 32oz

$5.15

Jitter Bug Frappe, 32oz

$8.75

Latte , 32oz

$6.25

Lemonade, 32oz

$5.75

Matcha Latte, 32oz

$6.25

Mocha , 32oz

$7.15

Nitro, 32oz

Tea Refresher, 32oz

$5.95

Water, 32oz

$2.25

Frozen Lemonade, 32oz

$7.75

Thai Tea, 32oz

$7.45

London Fog Iced

$6.50

Glacier

Small Glacier

$4.25

Medium Glacier

$4.65

Large Glacier

$5.25

Sundae/Parfait

Small Sundae

$3.25

Large Sundae

$3.50

Banana Split

$6.75

Peanut Parfait

$4.75

Popcorn Fun-12 Oz

$5.50

Brownie Brittle Delite-12 Oz

$5.50

Affogado

$4.35

Affogado

$4.35

Campfire Parfait

$4.75

Cone

Small Cone

$1.99

Large Cone

$2.49

Waffle

$3.49

Shake/Malt

Shake Small

$4.00

Shake Medium

$4.50

Shake Large

$5.00

Malt Small

$4.00

Malt Medium

$4.50

Malt Large

$5.00

Float

32 Oz Old Fashioned Soda Float

$5.50

Pupacchino!!

Pup with Whip

$1.00

Pup with Ice Cream

$1.00

Waffle Bowl

Waffle Bowl, Small

$3.00

Coffee

Breakfast Blend

$13.99

Calabria Cold Brew

$13.99

Costa Rican Tarrazu

$19.99

Dark Colombian

$19.99

Dark Fancy Houseblend

$19.99

East African Blend

$19.99

Espresso

$13.99

Espresso Decaf

$13.99

Gourmet Houseblend

$19.99

House Blend Drip

$13.99

House Blend Espresso

$13.99

1# Huckleberry Cream

$13.99

Italian Toast

$13.99

Mexican Altura Pluma

$19.99

5# Huckleberry Cream Coffee

$67.95

K Cup

$1.00

Harvest Blend, WB

$14.99

Pumpkin Spice, WB

$14.99

Retail Items

Chai Can

$11.99

Cocoa Packets

$13.99

Cider Mix

$23.75

Torani Syrup

$13.99

Rishi Retail Tea

$10.99

Simple Brew Steeper

$23.99

3lb White Chocolate Can

$21.99

Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$9.99

Chocolate Espresso Beans

$12.99

Barista Whisks

$25.99

Tea Bag

$1.00

Goat Milk Soap

$6.99

Coffee Sign

$8.99

Flour Sack Towel

$7.99

La Suissa Chocolates

$11.99

Nine Bear-handmade

$19.99

Toddy Cold Brew Craft

$39.99

Local Honey

$15.99

Dandelion Jelly

$9.00

Everyday Matcha

$16.99

Ghirardelli Sauce

$9.99

Turmeric Latte

$13.99

Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Chip Can

$25.00

Glass Jar Choc Covered Beans

$29.99

Black Can-choc Covered Espresso Beans

$19.99

Apparel

T-Shirt: Small

$25.00

T-Shirt: Medium

$25.00

T-Shirt: Large

$25.00

T-Shirt: X-Large

$25.00

Hat

$21.99

Drinks

La Croix-any Flavor

$1.25

Fiji Water, 500ml

$2.25

Izze Pomegranate

$2.25

Sanpellegrino Can

$2.85

Elderflower Or Grapefruit -Fever-Tree

$2.65

Jammer Huckleberry, 12oz

$2.50

Raspberry Seltzer, 10oz

$2.00

Montana Silver Springs 16oz

$2.75

Florida's Orange Juice

$2.50

Frizz Coffee, 8.5oz

$4.95

Humm Kombucha

$4.75

Karma Probiotic Water

$4.20

Perrier Carb Min Water. 16.9 Oz

$2.99

Boylan's Sodas-any Flavor

$2.75

Hint Water

$2.50

S.pellegrino Glass Bottle

$3.50

Honest Juice Box

$2.00

Bragg Apple Cinnamon

$5.75

Bragg SHOT 2oz

$3.99

Bragg Honey & Green Tea

$5.75

Matcha Love Sweetened, 5.2oz

$3.50

Elmhurst Milked Oats Latte Matcha, 12oz

$5.15

Food/Snacks

Tillamook Cheese Snack

$0.80

Rocket Chocolate-choc Mint

$0.75

Be-Bop Biscotti

$3.75

Beef Jerky

$3.99

Smashed Avocado

$4.99

Earnest Eats Bar

$2.95

Mini Protein Puck

$1.75

Popcorn Cup, 12oz Any Flavor

$2.65

Paleo Bars

$2.50

Madeleines

$1.50

Wrapped Rice Krispy

$2.50

Meat Rolls

$7.99

Orchard Valley 1oz Bag

$1.65

Bear Naked Granola Bites

$2.49

PeaTos Classic Onion

$6.50

Be-bop Biscotti

$3.65

Greek Yogurt Fruit Cups

$4.95

Pumpkin Pie Drizzled Popcorn, 7.5oz Bag

$9.50

Genoa Salame

$4.99

Pumpkin Pretzles, 12oz Cup

$3.99

Rishi Tea

15ct Retail Box

$11.99

Organic Matcha Powder, 30g

$16.99

Lavender Retail Items

Linen Slumber Spray, 1oz

$9.50

Sugar Scrub Tablets, 12

$18.00

Lotion Bar

$18.00

Culinary Lavender

$12.00

CALM Roll On, 5ml

$11.00

Freeze Dried

Candy

$5.00

Fruit

$6.50

Energy Drinks

Black Cherry Mule, 24oz

$5.95

Caramel Green Apple, 24oz

$5.95

Cherry Island, 24oz

$5.95

Cotton Candy Dream, 24oz

$5.95

Honey Bee, 24oz

$5.95

Lakeside Orchards, 24oz

$5.95

Makin' Waves, 24oz

$5.95

BYO Lotus

$4.95

Lovers Limeade 24 Oz

$5.95
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Treasure State Coffee Co was established in September 2011 by small-town Montanans, and coffee connoisseurs Jim Bliss & Shelly Smith. With a vision for outstanding, uncomplicated coffee roasts, the duo set out to establish coffee roasts that were not only delicious, but spoke to Montanans across the state (and beyond!).

Location

7188 US HWY 93 S, Lakeside, MT 59922

Directions

Gallery
Treasure State Coffee Company image
Treasure State Coffee Company image

Map
