Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market

1,020 Reviews

$$

16604 Fitzhugh Rd

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Angus Brisket
1/2 Chicken
Brisket Nachos

Beer

Beer Flight

Beer Flight

$10.00

Choose 3 from our beer selection

Oktoberfest Lager

Oktoberfest Lager

$6.00

5.5% ABV A Maerzen-style lager. Crisp and malty with a velvety nuttiness yet easy drinking. Pouring for. limited time.

Blonde

Blonde

$6.00

4.5% ABV Light, crisp, mild honey sweetness, mild citrus bitterness

NE IPA

NE IPA

$8.00

Pina Colada Milkshake IPA, 7.9% ABV. Brewed much like a New England IPA but with the addition of lactose (milk sugar) and vanilla to bring in aspects reminiscent of a milkshake with the addition of coconut and pineapple puree at a combined rate of 1 pound per gallon.

Galactic Pale Ale

Galactic Pale Ale

$8.00

Smooth citrusy bitterness with notes of lime, peach, and melon

Pilsner

Pilsner

$7.00

German Pilsner, 6.2% ABV. Light and crisp on the palate with a clean finish. Crackery malt flavor with some floral and spicy hop notes and a touch of citrus.

Cocktails

Antique Fizz

Antique Fizz

$9.00

Waterloo Antique Gin, lemon, lime, lavender syrup

Austin Tea Party

Austin Tea Party

$8.00

Grahams Sweet Tea Vodka, black tea, and lemon juice

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$12.00

Ghosthill Bourbon, simple syrup, Angostura Bitters, mixed and aged in a Single Malt Whiskey Barrel

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Vodka. House Made Bloody Mary Mix (Tomato, Celery, Jalapeños, Basil, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Worcestershire, Sriracha)

Cosmic Blue Bonnet

Cosmic Blue Bonnet

$8.00

Your choice of spirit. blueberry & mint simple syrup, lemon juice, soda water

Cowboy Junkie

Cowboy Junkie

$9.00

Treaty Oak Vodka, Treaty Oak Barrel Aged Rum, Waterloo No.9 Gin, Orange liqueur, Black Tea, Coke, Lemon.

Frozen Raspberry Southside

Frozen Raspberry Southside

$9.00

#9 Gin, lime, raspberry and mint simple.

Gin & Tonic

Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Choice of: Waterloo #9 Gin, Waterloo Antique Gin, or Yaupon Gin, mixed in with our House Tonic

Hill Country Dreaming

Hill Country Dreaming

$9.00

Ghost Hill Bourbon. black tea. lemon juice. mint simple syrup

Mango Tango

$9.00

Treaty Oak Day Drinker Bourbon, mango, fresh lime, simple, ginger beer.

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

Sparkling wine and orange juice

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Your choice of spirit, lime juice ginger beer, soda water

Oak N' Coke

Oak N' Coke

$9.00

Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum, Coke, lime juice, Angostura bitters

Pear Mint Mojito

Pear Mint Mojito

$8.00

Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum, Pear, Mint Simple, Lime

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$8.00

Waterloo No.9 Gin, lemon juice, and blueberry-lavender-juniper simple syrup

Vodka Soda

Vodka Soda

$8.00

Treaty Oak house-made vodka and club soda.

Whiskey Myers Blackberry Smash

Whiskey Myers Blackberry Smash

$9.00

Treaty Oak Whiskey Myers Bourdon, blackberry-basil simple syrup, and lime.

Gardenrita

Gardenrita

$8.00

Yaupon Gin, simple syrup, lime, and cucumber and cilantro.

Bottled Cocktails To Drink Here

Treaty Oak Texas Bourbon Old Fashioned Cocktail 375mL-Dine In

Treaty Oak Texas Bourbon Old Fashioned Cocktail 375mL-Dine In

$25.00

*Serves 3-4 full cocktails* A perfect cocktail right out of the bottle, every time. Made with our grain-to-glass Ghost Hill Bourbon featuring Texas Wheat and Yellow No.1 Corn and aged under the hot Texas sun, aromatic bitters, and bright orange zest. Expertly balanced and ready-to-drink, simply pour over ice and enjoy.

Treaty Oak Peach Julep Bourbon Cocktail 375 - Dine In

Treaty Oak Peach Julep Bourbon Cocktail 375 - Dine In

$25.00

*Serves 3-4 full cocktails* The Treaty Oak Peach Julep is a modern Texas take on a classic tipple. Bourbon, cane sugar, mint, and peach come together to create this perfect evening or afternoon delight, fancy hat not required. Suited for the most sophisticated sipper and ready-to-drink, simply pour over ice and enjoy.

Cocktails by the Pitcher

A Pitcher of Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum, Pear, Mint Simple Syrup, Lime
Antique Fizz Pitcher

Antique Fizz Pitcher

$36.00

A pitcher of Waterloo Antique Gin, lemon, lime, lavender syrup

Austin Tea Party Pitcher

Austin Tea Party Pitcher

$32.00

A pitcher of Grahams Sweet Tea Vodka, black tea, and lemon juice

Blackberry Smash Pitcher

Blackberry Smash Pitcher

$36.00

A pitcher of Red Handed Bourbon, lime juice, and blackberry & basil simple syrup

Cowboy Junkie Pitcher

$36.00

Treaty Oak Vodka, Treaty Oak Barrel Aged Rum, Waterloo No.9 Gin, Orange liqueur, Black Tea, Coke, Lemon.

Hill Country Dreaming Pitcher

Hill Country Dreaming Pitcher

$36.00
Pear Mint Mojito Pitcher

Pear Mint Mojito Pitcher

$36.00

A pitcher of Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum, pear, mint simple syrup, lime

Strawberry Fields Pitcher

Strawberry Fields Pitcher

$36.00

A pitcher of Waterloo No.9 Gin, lemon juice, and blueberry-lavender-juniper simple syrup

Garden Rita Pitcher

Garden Rita Pitcher

$36.00

A pitcher of Yaupon Gin, cucumber, cilantro, simple syrup, and lime

Spirit Flights

Treaty Oak Whiskey Flight

Treaty Oak Whiskey Flight

$7.00

Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon, The Day Drinker Texas Bourbon, Whiskey Myers Red Handed Bourbon, Schenley Reserve Rye

Waterloo Gin Flight

Waterloo Gin Flight

$7.00

Waterloo No.9 Gin, Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin, Waterloo Antique Gin

Single Barrel Flight

$10.00

Wine by the Glass

A by Acadia Unoaked Chardonnay - Glass

A by Acadia Unoaked Chardonnay - Glass

$8.00

Unoaked Chardonnay. Light and crisp.

Odfjell Armador Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

Odfjell Armador Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$10.00

Big and bold Cabernet Sauvignon from Maipo Valley, Chile.

Rabble Zinfandel - Glass

Rabble Zinfandel - Glass

$12.00
Honoro Vera Rose - Glass

Honoro Vera Rose - Glass

$7.00
Pomelo Sauvingnon Blanc - Glass

Pomelo Sauvingnon Blanc - Glass

$8.00
White Sangria - Glass

White Sangria - Glass

$7.00

White wine, No.9 Gin, lemon juice, orange juice, and simple syrup.

Red Sangria - Glass

Red Sangria - Glass

$7.00

Red wine, Whiskey Myers Red Handed Bourbon, orange juice, and simple syrup.

Sparkling Wine - Glass

Sparkling Wine - Glass

$7.00
Mimosa

Mimosa

$7.00Out of stock

Wine by the Bottle

Shaw & Smith Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

Shaw & Smith Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$51.30
Diatom Chardonnay - Bottle

Diatom Chardonnay - Bottle

$50.40
Domaine Nico Grand Pere Pinot Noir - Bottle

Domaine Nico Grand Pere Pinot Noir - Bottle

$65.70
Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvinnon - Bottle

Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvinnon - Bottle

$112.50
White Sangria - Pitcher

White Sangria - Pitcher

$18.00

A pitcher of white wine, No.9 Gin, lemon juice, orange juice, and simple syrup.

Red Sangria - Pitcher

Red Sangria - Pitcher

$18.00

A pitcher of red wine, Whiskey Myers Red Handed Bourbon, orange juice, and simple syrup.

Mimosa - Carafe

Mimosa - Carafe

$20.00Out of stock
Champagne - Bottle

Champagne - Bottle

$20.00

Mixed Drinks, Shots & Spirits

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon

$8.00

A genuine grain to glass bourbon, it is mashed, fermented, distilled, barreled, aged 2 years and bottled on-site at our Treaty Oak Distillery. 95 proof

Treaty Oak Day Drinker Texas Bourbon

Treaty Oak Day Drinker Texas Bourbon

$6.00

The Day Drinker's silky texture carries notes of kettle corn, wheat, mild nutmeg and cinnamon. 80 proof.

Whiskey Myers Red Handed Kentucky Bourbon

Whiskey Myers Red Handed Kentucky Bourbon

$7.00

Red Handed Bourbon brings the two groups squarely together in producing a Kentucky Bourbon with a high-rye mash bill. 95 proof

Treaty Oak Schenley Reserve Rye

Treaty Oak Schenley Reserve Rye

$12.00

Young green pepper with a hint of pear and green apple, balanced by a mild caramel and rich spice finish. 100 proof

Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum

Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum

$8.00
Treaty Oak Vodka

Treaty Oak Vodka

$5.50
Waterloo No.9 Gin

Waterloo No.9 Gin

$7.00

Our flagship gin distilled with lavender, grapefruit, and pecan for a true taste of place. 94 proof

Waterloo Antique Gin

Waterloo Antique Gin

$8.00

Waterloo Antique Gin aged 2 years in first-use medium char American oak barrels to develop rich wood flavors

Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin

Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin

$8.00

Old Tom, Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin brings together yaupon holly and makrut lime, along with anise and orris root.

Eaves Blend

$15.00

Exclusive blend of 9 different Ghost Hill Bourbon barrels, hand picked by "Marianne Eaves" (1st Female Master Distiller)

Non-Alcoholic

Richard's Rainwater

Richard's Rainwater

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00
Pink Lemonde

Pink Lemonde

$2.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Tonic

Tonic

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00
Bluebonnet

Bluebonnet

$4.00

Blueberry Lemonade. Non-Alcoholic version of the Cosmic Bluebonnet.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$3.50
Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Queso

Queso

$10.00

Queso topped with pico and served with house made chips (gf)

Tex Mex Trio

Tex Mex Trio

$12.00

Queso, guacamole, and seasonal salsa. tortilla chips (gf)

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Housemade Tortilla Chips, Queso, charro beans, salsa, pickled red onion and jalapeño. (GF) For brisket please see entrees.

Frito Pie

$11.00
Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

Red pepper, garlic, and smoked olive oil.

Meats by the 1/2lb

Smoked Angus Brisket

Smoked Angus Brisket

$18.00

1/2 LB of Smoked Sliced Brisket with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.

Smoked Pulled Pork

Smoked Pulled Pork

$12.00

1/2 LB of Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.

Smoked Treaty Oak Beef Sausage

Smoked Treaty Oak Beef Sausage

$11.00

1/2 LB of Smoked Classic Texas Beef Sausage with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.

Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Pork Sausage

Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Pork Sausage

$11.00

1/2 LB of Smoked Jalapeno-Cheddar Pork Sausage with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$12.00Out of stock

1/2 LB of Smoked Turkey with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.

Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

$14.00

1/2 LB of Smoked Pork Spare Ribs with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.

Prime Ribeye Roast

$22.00

Served with tortillas and hot sauce

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$18.00

Served with tortillas and hot sauce

Entrees

Blue Plate Special

Blue Plate Special

$18.00

Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides Served with Bread and House Sauce

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$17.00

Tortillas chips, brisket, queso, charro beans, salsa, pickled red onion and jalapeño (GF)

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$10.00

Corn Chips topped with our house chili, cheese, & pico de gallo

Tortas

American Torta

American Torta

$14.00

Ground prime brisket , cheese, lettuce, tomato, & house-made pickles

Hawaiian Torta

Hawaiian Torta

$13.00

Pulled pork, pink pineapple pico, cilantro

BBQ Torta

BBQ Torta

$12.00

Jalepeno cheddar pork sausage, BBQ sauce, slaw

Picnic Torta

Picnic Torta

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Tex-Mex Torta

Tex-Mex Torta

$12.00

Chicken fajita, escabeche, guacamole, hot sauce

Caprese Torta

Caprese Torta

$11.00

Tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic, olive oil

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.00

Two corn tortillas, smoked chicken, served with escabeche and salsa

1/2 lb Pork Tacos

1/2 lb Pork Tacos

$14.00

Two corn tortillas, smoked pork, served with escabeche and salsa

Pastor Tacos

Pastor Tacos

$12.00

Two corn tortillas, pork marinated in adobo, topped with cilantro and pico, served with hot sauce and lime.

Crispy Beef Tacos

Crispy Beef Tacos

$12.00

Two smoked ground brisket beef Piccadillo, sliced avacado, pico

Three Cheese Quesadilla

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Oaxaca cheese quesadilla, with avocado and pico. Side of potato chips.

Veggie Tacos

$10.00

Two corn tortillas with squash and zucchini, topped with Oaxaca cheese and pico. Served with hot sauce

Salads

Pitmaster Cobb Salad

Pitmaster Cobb Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, House Bacon, T.O. Garden Cherry Tomato, Blue Cheese, Egg, Avocado, House Smoked Chicken Served with Housemade Ranch

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, house croutons, house Caesar dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Mexican Grilled CheeseChoice of House Flour Tortilla or Corn Tortilla. Served with chips.

Crispy Beef Taco

$7.00

Marinated ground brisket in a crispy taco shell

Chopped Cheese Slider

$8.00

Smoked ground brisket with American cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot Cupcake

Carrot Cupcake

$7.00

Ghost Hill Bourbon cream cheese frosting, orange zest, smoked pecans

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$7.00

Fried Mexican Pastry with Featured Sauce

Empanadas

Empanadas

$11.00

Topped with seasonal sauce and ice cream

Strawberry Panna Cotta

$2.00Out of stock

Lick Honest Ice Creams of Austin, Texas

Hill Country Honey & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Sandwich

Hill Country Honey & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Hill Country Vanilla Bean ice cream sandwiched between two house-made chocolate cake cookies.

Caramel Salt Lick Ice Cream Sandwich

Caramel Salt Lick Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Caramel Salt Lick ice cream sandwiched between two house-made chocolate cake cookies.

1/2 Pint Hill Country Honey & Vanilla Bean

1/2 Pint Hill Country Honey & Vanilla Bean

$8.00Out of stock

1/2 Pints from Lick Honest Ice Creams of Austin, Tx.

1/2 Pint Dark Chocolate, Olive Oil & Sea Salt

1/2 Pint Dark Chocolate, Olive Oil & Sea Salt

$8.00Out of stock

1/2 Pint of ice cream from Lick Honest Ice Creams of Austin, Texas

Treaty Oak Whiskey To Take Home

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon 750ml To Take Home

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon 750ml To Take Home

$48.00

Named after our 28-acre ranch home in Dripping Springs, Texas, Ghost Hill Bourbon is a unique whiskey made with local heirloom grains from Barton Springs Mill. A genuine grain to glass bourbon, it is mashed, fermented, distilled, barreled, aged 2 years and bottled on-site at our Treaty Oak Distillery. Ghost Hill is a bourbon born of years of purposeful experimentation.

Treaty Oak Schenley Reserve Rye 750 ml To Take Home

Treaty Oak Schenley Reserve Rye 750 ml To Take Home

$75.00

Sourced from the Schenley Distillery in Canada, aged 10 years at their distillery and 2 years on our ranch. Sitting at 100 proof, this rare gem boasts of young green pepper with a hint of pear and green apple, balanced by a mild caramel and rich spice finish. The result is a unique and complex drinking experience.

Whiskey Myers Red Handed Kentucky Bourbon 750ml To Take Home

Whiskey Myers Red Handed Kentucky Bourbon 750ml To Take Home

$45.00

Whiskey Myers and Treaty Oak Distilling have always shared two primary lenses they each view the world through: collaboration and experimentation. Red Handed Bourbon brings the two groups squarely together in producing a Kentucky Bourbon with a high-rye mash bill. Just like the gritty authenticity of the Southern rock Whiskey Myers is known for, this bourbon is the real damn deal. *Distilled for Treaty Oak Distilling at Bardstown Distillery in Kentucky

Treaty Oak Old Fashioned Cocktail 750ml To Take Home

Treaty Oak Old Fashioned Cocktail 750ml To Take Home

$32.00
Treaty Oak Day Drinker Texas Bourbon 375ml To Take Home

Treaty Oak Day Drinker Texas Bourbon 375ml To Take Home

$16.00

With an inviting aroma of vanilla sugar cookies and maple syrup, The Day Drinker's silky texture carries notes of kettle corn, wheat, mild nutmeg and cinnamon. Where most whiskeys boast rich wood sugars and complex flavors brought on by the charred barrel, this bourbon features Texas corn and wheat that make this juice special.

Treaty Oak Old Fashioned Cocktail 375ml To Take Home

Treaty Oak Old Fashioned Cocktail 375ml To Take Home

$16.00
Treaty Oak Peach Julep Cocktail 375ml To Take Home

Treaty Oak Peach Julep Cocktail 375ml To Take Home

$16.00

The Treaty Oak Peach Julep is a modern Texas take on a classic tipple. Bourbon, cane sugar, mint, and peach come together to create this perfect evening or afternoon delight, fancy hat not required. Suited for the most sophisticated sipper and ready-to-drink, simply pour over ice and enjoy.

Treaty Oak Texas Bourbon Eaves Blend To Take Home

Treaty Oak Texas Bourbon Eaves Blend To Take Home

$150.00

Aged over 2 years, 114 proof. A partnership with the first female master distiller, Marianne Eaves, this elevated representation of our flagship, Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon. is a blend of over 20 single barrels. Notes of toasty oak and grain, hint of smoke/coffee, dark spices, leather, sweet molasses, floral undertones, and a brown sugar linger.

Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No.1414 To Take Home

Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No.1414 To Take Home

$79.00Out of stock

Aged 3 years 10 months, 112.5 proof. Hand-picked by our friends from Duck Camp. A true representation of our two Texas brands, this bourbon starts with notes of sweet pear and candied malt, on the palates salt water taffy and milk chocolate, and finishes with a creamy sweet buttered cornbread.

Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No. 1465 To Take Home

Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No. 1465 To Take Home

$79.00

Aged 3 years 9 months, 115.3 proof. Hand-selected by our friends from FOGO Charcoal. This bourbon starts with notes of sweet tea and buttercream-coated cinnamon rolls, features sweet malt ball, chocolate, and pecan pie flavors on the palate, and finishes with sweet berry.

Barnes Family Reserve: Barrel Reserve Rum Single Barrel No.384 To Take Home

Barnes Family Reserve: Barrel Reserve Rum Single Barrel No.384 To Take Home

$109.00Out of stock
16 Year Cask Strength Tennesee Whiskey

16 Year Cask Strength Tennesee Whiskey

$116.00

AGED 4 YEARS, 106 PROOF. Hand-picked by lead distiller, James Sandison, this bottle is a holistic representation of what Ghost Hill Bourbon is all about. Mature, refined, and sinfully smooth.

Waterloo Gin To Take Home

Waterloo Antique Gin 750ml To Take Home

Waterloo Antique Gin 750ml To Take Home

$35.00

What would happen if we aged our gin like bourbon? Waterloo Antique Gin spends 2 years in first-use medium char American oak barrels to develop rich wood flavors that compliment the botanical backbone of our distinctive gin. This dark spirit crossover tastes familiar yet completely new.

Waterloo No.9 Gin 750ml To Take Home

Waterloo No.9 Gin 750ml To Take Home

$29.00

The flagship gin in our line had to embody the spirit of Waterloo; it had to taste like here. While paying homage to traditional dry gins, Waterloo No.9 Gin is The Original Texas Gin, distilled with lavender, grapefruit, and pecan for a true taste of place. We vapor-infuse the 9 botanicals during the distillation process to extract the truest essence of each flavor. We then proof down with limestone-filtered spring water and bottle it at 94 proof.

Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin 750ml To Take Home

Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin 750ml To Take Home

$30.00

Our take on an Old Tom, Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin brings together yaupon holly and makrut lime, along with anise and orris root. We back sweeten each batch with a touch of Texas wildflower honey for a taste unlike anything you've ever experienced.

Waterloo No. 9 Gin 375ml To Take Home

Waterloo No. 9 Gin 375ml To Take Home

$15.00
WaterlooOld Yaupon Single Barrel No4827

WaterlooOld Yaupon Single Barrel No4827

$44.00

Single Barrel & Special Release

Treaty Oak Texas Bourbon Eaves Blend To Take Home

Treaty Oak Texas Bourbon Eaves Blend To Take Home

$150.00

Aged over 2 years, 114 proof. A partnership with the first female master distiller, Marianne Eaves, this elevated representation of our flagship, Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon. is a blend of over 20 single barrels. Notes of toasty oak and grain, hint of smoke/coffee, dark spices, leather, sweet molasses, floral undertones, and a brown sugar linger.

Barnes Family Reserve: Barrel Reserve Rum Single Barrel No.384 To Take Home

Barnes Family Reserve: Barrel Reserve Rum Single Barrel No.384 To Take Home

$109.00Out of stock
16 Year Cask Strength Tennesee Whiskey

16 Year Cask Strength Tennesee Whiskey

$116.00

AGED 4 YEARS, 106 PROOF. Hand-picked by lead distiller, James Sandison, this bottle is a holistic representation of what Ghost Hill Bourbon is all about. Mature, refined, and sinfully smooth.

Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No.1414 To Take Home

Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No.1414 To Take Home

$79.00Out of stock

Aged 3 years 10 months, 112.5 proof. Hand-picked by our friends from Duck Camp. A true representation of our two Texas brands, this bourbon starts with notes of sweet pear and candied malt, on the palates salt water taffy and milk chocolate, and finishes with a creamy sweet buttered cornbread.

Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No. 1465 To Take Home

Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No. 1465 To Take Home

$79.00

Aged 3 years 9 months, 115.3 proof. Hand-selected by our friends from FOGO Charcoal. This bourbon starts with notes of sweet tea and buttercream-coated cinnamon rolls, features sweet malt ball, chocolate, and pecan pie flavors on the palate, and finishes with sweet berry.

Shirts

Life Is Short

Life Is Short

$25.00
Treaty Oak Duck Camp Shirt

Treaty Oak Duck Camp Shirt

$55.00
Olive DSP Shirt

Olive DSP Shirt

$25.00
Live Fast Drink Slow

Live Fast Drink Slow

$25.00
Dope Shit Tee - White

Dope Shit Tee - White

$25.00
Whiskey Myers Pocket Tee

Whiskey Myers Pocket Tee

$25.00
Whiskey Myers Tank Top

Whiskey Myers Tank Top

$25.00
Bourbon & BBQ Tee

Bourbon & BBQ Tee

$25.00

Hats

Waterloo White Dad Hat

Waterloo White Dad Hat

$25.00

Gender neutral hat with adjustable fit

Snap Back Flag Hat

Snap Back Flag Hat

$30.00

Other Merch

Treaty Oak Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Treaty Oak Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$12.00
Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

$28.00

100% Real Maple Syrup aged for one year in used Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Barrels. A perfect treat for breakfast or addition to your favorite cocktails. (Non alcoholic)

Treaty Oak Koozie (Black)

Treaty Oak Koozie (Black)

$5.00
Old Fashioned Candle

Old Fashioned Candle

$25.00
Treaty Oak Key Chain

Treaty Oak Key Chain

$5.00
Treaty Oak Magnet

Treaty Oak Magnet

$5.00

Thanksgiving Entrees

Prime Rib Pastrami - Whole Rack

$85.00

House cured smoked beef plate ribs

Brisket

$150.00

Pork Loin Ham

$65.00

House cured pork loin, smoked and glazed with Ghost Hill Bourbon Honey

Cranberry Gin Whole Chicken

$30.00

Smoked whole chicken, glazed with house made cranberry Waterloo Gin sauce

1 Pound Fajitas with peppers and onions

$45.00

Thanksgiving Sides

1/2 pan Greenbean Casserole

$25.00

1/2 pan Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes

$25.00

Creamy butter and garlic red potatoes

1/2 pan Mac and Cheese

$25.00

House bled of cheeses, including Oaxaca, cheddar and Monterey Jack, topped with breadcrumbs and green onions

1/2 pan Smoked Stuffing

$25.00

Smoked bread stuffing, with onions, peppers, celery and fresh herbs

1/2 pint Cranberry Gin Sauce

$5.00

1 quart Cranberry Gin Sauce

$9.00

1/2 pint Bourbon Gravy

$5.00

1 quart Bourbon Gravy

$9.00

Thanksgiving Cocktails To-Go

1 gallon Antique Fizz

$80.00

A pitcher of Waterloo Antique Gin, lemon, lime, lavender syrup

1 gallon Hill Country Dreaming

$80.00

A pitcher of Ghost Hill Bourbon. black tea. lemon juice. and mint simple syrup

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Family!

Website

Location

16604 Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

Gallery
Treaty Oak Market / Alice's Restaurant image
Treaty Oak Market / Alice's Restaurant image
Treaty Oak Market / Alice's Restaurant image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Route 12 Filling Station
orange star4.6 • 537
31560 Ranch Road 12 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Last Stand Brewing - @ Pauls Valley Road
orange star4.8 • 184
12345 Pauls Valley Road Blgs I & J Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop
orange star5.0 • 21
18901 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Beerburg Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
13476 Fitzhugh Road Austin, TX 78736
View restaurantnext
Jester King Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
13187 Fitzhugh Rd Austin, TX 78736
View restaurantnext
Jester King Brewery & Kitchen OLD
orange star4.5 • 2,270
13187 Fitzhugh Rd Austin, TX 78736
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dripping Springs

Route 12 Filling Station
orange star4.6 • 537
31560 Ranch Road 12 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy
orange star4.5 • 510
660 W 290 Hwy B Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Family Business Beer Company
orange star4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 55
235 Sports Park Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Get Along Grill - 333 Hwy 290 E ste 437
orange star4.0 • 30
333 Hwy 290 E ste 437 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dripping Springs
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston