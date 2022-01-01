- Home
Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
1,020 Reviews
$$
16604 Fitzhugh Rd
Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Popular Items
Beer
Beer Flight
Choose 3 from our beer selection
Oktoberfest Lager
5.5% ABV A Maerzen-style lager. Crisp and malty with a velvety nuttiness yet easy drinking. Pouring for. limited time.
Blonde
4.5% ABV Light, crisp, mild honey sweetness, mild citrus bitterness
NE IPA
Pina Colada Milkshake IPA, 7.9% ABV. Brewed much like a New England IPA but with the addition of lactose (milk sugar) and vanilla to bring in aspects reminiscent of a milkshake with the addition of coconut and pineapple puree at a combined rate of 1 pound per gallon.
Galactic Pale Ale
Smooth citrusy bitterness with notes of lime, peach, and melon
Pilsner
German Pilsner, 6.2% ABV. Light and crisp on the palate with a clean finish. Crackery malt flavor with some floral and spicy hop notes and a touch of citrus.
Cocktails
Antique Fizz
Waterloo Antique Gin, lemon, lime, lavender syrup
Austin Tea Party
Grahams Sweet Tea Vodka, black tea, and lemon juice
Barrel Aged Old Fashioned
Ghosthill Bourbon, simple syrup, Angostura Bitters, mixed and aged in a Single Malt Whiskey Barrel
Bloody Mary
Vodka. House Made Bloody Mary Mix (Tomato, Celery, Jalapeños, Basil, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Worcestershire, Sriracha)
Cosmic Blue Bonnet
Your choice of spirit. blueberry & mint simple syrup, lemon juice, soda water
Cowboy Junkie
Treaty Oak Vodka, Treaty Oak Barrel Aged Rum, Waterloo No.9 Gin, Orange liqueur, Black Tea, Coke, Lemon.
Frozen Raspberry Southside
#9 Gin, lime, raspberry and mint simple.
Gin & Tonic
Choice of: Waterloo #9 Gin, Waterloo Antique Gin, or Yaupon Gin, mixed in with our House Tonic
Hill Country Dreaming
Ghost Hill Bourbon. black tea. lemon juice. mint simple syrup
Mango Tango
Treaty Oak Day Drinker Bourbon, mango, fresh lime, simple, ginger beer.
Mimosa
Sparkling wine and orange juice
Moscow Mule
Your choice of spirit, lime juice ginger beer, soda water
Oak N' Coke
Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum, Coke, lime juice, Angostura bitters
Pear Mint Mojito
Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum, Pear, Mint Simple, Lime
Strawberry Fields
Waterloo No.9 Gin, lemon juice, and blueberry-lavender-juniper simple syrup
Vodka Soda
Treaty Oak house-made vodka and club soda.
Whiskey Myers Blackberry Smash
Treaty Oak Whiskey Myers Bourdon, blackberry-basil simple syrup, and lime.
Gardenrita
Yaupon Gin, simple syrup, lime, and cucumber and cilantro.
Bottled Cocktails To Drink Here
Treaty Oak Texas Bourbon Old Fashioned Cocktail 375mL-Dine In
*Serves 3-4 full cocktails* A perfect cocktail right out of the bottle, every time. Made with our grain-to-glass Ghost Hill Bourbon featuring Texas Wheat and Yellow No.1 Corn and aged under the hot Texas sun, aromatic bitters, and bright orange zest. Expertly balanced and ready-to-drink, simply pour over ice and enjoy.
Treaty Oak Peach Julep Bourbon Cocktail 375 - Dine In
*Serves 3-4 full cocktails* The Treaty Oak Peach Julep is a modern Texas take on a classic tipple. Bourbon, cane sugar, mint, and peach come together to create this perfect evening or afternoon delight, fancy hat not required. Suited for the most sophisticated sipper and ready-to-drink, simply pour over ice and enjoy.
Cocktails by the Pitcher
Antique Fizz Pitcher
A pitcher of Waterloo Antique Gin, lemon, lime, lavender syrup
Austin Tea Party Pitcher
A pitcher of Grahams Sweet Tea Vodka, black tea, and lemon juice
Blackberry Smash Pitcher
A pitcher of Red Handed Bourbon, lime juice, and blackberry & basil simple syrup
Cowboy Junkie Pitcher
Treaty Oak Vodka, Treaty Oak Barrel Aged Rum, Waterloo No.9 Gin, Orange liqueur, Black Tea, Coke, Lemon.
Hill Country Dreaming Pitcher
Pear Mint Mojito Pitcher
A pitcher of Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum, pear, mint simple syrup, lime
Strawberry Fields Pitcher
A pitcher of Waterloo No.9 Gin, lemon juice, and blueberry-lavender-juniper simple syrup
Garden Rita Pitcher
A pitcher of Yaupon Gin, cucumber, cilantro, simple syrup, and lime
Spirit Flights
Wine by the Glass
A by Acadia Unoaked Chardonnay - Glass
Unoaked Chardonnay. Light and crisp.
Odfjell Armador Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
Big and bold Cabernet Sauvignon from Maipo Valley, Chile.
Rabble Zinfandel - Glass
Honoro Vera Rose - Glass
Pomelo Sauvingnon Blanc - Glass
White Sangria - Glass
White wine, No.9 Gin, lemon juice, orange juice, and simple syrup.
Red Sangria - Glass
Red wine, Whiskey Myers Red Handed Bourbon, orange juice, and simple syrup.
Sparkling Wine - Glass
Mimosa
Wine by the Bottle
Shaw & Smith Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Diatom Chardonnay - Bottle
Domaine Nico Grand Pere Pinot Noir - Bottle
Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvinnon - Bottle
White Sangria - Pitcher
A pitcher of white wine, No.9 Gin, lemon juice, orange juice, and simple syrup.
Red Sangria - Pitcher
A pitcher of red wine, Whiskey Myers Red Handed Bourbon, orange juice, and simple syrup.
Mimosa - Carafe
Champagne - Bottle
Mixed Drinks, Shots & Spirits
Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon
A genuine grain to glass bourbon, it is mashed, fermented, distilled, barreled, aged 2 years and bottled on-site at our Treaty Oak Distillery. 95 proof
Treaty Oak Day Drinker Texas Bourbon
The Day Drinker's silky texture carries notes of kettle corn, wheat, mild nutmeg and cinnamon. 80 proof.
Whiskey Myers Red Handed Kentucky Bourbon
Red Handed Bourbon brings the two groups squarely together in producing a Kentucky Bourbon with a high-rye mash bill. 95 proof
Treaty Oak Schenley Reserve Rye
Young green pepper with a hint of pear and green apple, balanced by a mild caramel and rich spice finish. 100 proof
Treaty Oak Barrel Reserve Rum
Treaty Oak Vodka
Waterloo No.9 Gin
Our flagship gin distilled with lavender, grapefruit, and pecan for a true taste of place. 94 proof
Waterloo Antique Gin
Waterloo Antique Gin aged 2 years in first-use medium char American oak barrels to develop rich wood flavors
Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin
Old Tom, Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin brings together yaupon holly and makrut lime, along with anise and orris root.
Eaves Blend
Exclusive blend of 9 different Ghost Hill Bourbon barrels, hand picked by "Marianne Eaves" (1st Female Master Distiller)
Non-Alcoholic
Richard's Rainwater
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Pink Lemonde
Sprite
Tonic
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Bluebonnet
Blueberry Lemonade. Non-Alcoholic version of the Cosmic Bluebonnet.
Arnold Palmer
Waterloo Sparkling Water
Black Tea
Coffee
Appetizers
Queso
Queso topped with pico and served with house made chips (gf)
Tex Mex Trio
Queso, guacamole, and seasonal salsa. tortilla chips (gf)
Nachos
Housemade Tortilla Chips, Queso, charro beans, salsa, pickled red onion and jalapeño. (GF) For brisket please see entrees.
Frito Pie
Hummus
Red pepper, garlic, and smoked olive oil.
Meats by the 1/2lb
Smoked Angus Brisket
1/2 LB of Smoked Sliced Brisket with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.
Smoked Pulled Pork
1/2 LB of Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.
Smoked Treaty Oak Beef Sausage
1/2 LB of Smoked Classic Texas Beef Sausage with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.
Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Pork Sausage
1/2 LB of Smoked Jalapeno-Cheddar Pork Sausage with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.
Smoked Turkey
1/2 LB of Smoked Turkey with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.
Smoked Pork Spare Ribs
1/2 LB of Smoked Pork Spare Ribs with BBQ sauce, pickled vegetables, and bread.
Prime Ribeye Roast
Served with tortillas and hot sauce
1/2 Chicken
Served with tortillas and hot sauce
Entrees
Tortas
American Torta
Ground prime brisket , cheese, lettuce, tomato, & house-made pickles
Hawaiian Torta
Pulled pork, pink pineapple pico, cilantro
BBQ Torta
Jalepeno cheddar pork sausage, BBQ sauce, slaw
Picnic Torta
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Tex-Mex Torta
Chicken fajita, escabeche, guacamole, hot sauce
Caprese Torta
Tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic, olive oil
Tacos
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Two corn tortillas, smoked chicken, served with escabeche and salsa
1/2 lb Pork Tacos
Two corn tortillas, smoked pork, served with escabeche and salsa
Pastor Tacos
Two corn tortillas, pork marinated in adobo, topped with cilantro and pico, served with hot sauce and lime.
Crispy Beef Tacos
Two smoked ground brisket beef Piccadillo, sliced avacado, pico
Three Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Oaxaca cheese quesadilla, with avocado and pico. Side of potato chips.
Veggie Tacos
Two corn tortillas with squash and zucchini, topped with Oaxaca cheese and pico. Served with hot sauce
Salads
Kids
Desserts
Lick Honest Ice Creams of Austin, Texas
Hill Country Honey & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Sandwich
Hill Country Vanilla Bean ice cream sandwiched between two house-made chocolate cake cookies.
Caramel Salt Lick Ice Cream Sandwich
Caramel Salt Lick ice cream sandwiched between two house-made chocolate cake cookies.
1/2 Pint Hill Country Honey & Vanilla Bean
1/2 Pints from Lick Honest Ice Creams of Austin, Tx.
1/2 Pint Dark Chocolate, Olive Oil & Sea Salt
1/2 Pint of ice cream from Lick Honest Ice Creams of Austin, Texas
Treaty Oak Whiskey To Take Home
Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon 750ml To Take Home
Named after our 28-acre ranch home in Dripping Springs, Texas, Ghost Hill Bourbon is a unique whiskey made with local heirloom grains from Barton Springs Mill. A genuine grain to glass bourbon, it is mashed, fermented, distilled, barreled, aged 2 years and bottled on-site at our Treaty Oak Distillery. Ghost Hill is a bourbon born of years of purposeful experimentation.
Treaty Oak Schenley Reserve Rye 750 ml To Take Home
Sourced from the Schenley Distillery in Canada, aged 10 years at their distillery and 2 years on our ranch. Sitting at 100 proof, this rare gem boasts of young green pepper with a hint of pear and green apple, balanced by a mild caramel and rich spice finish. The result is a unique and complex drinking experience.
Whiskey Myers Red Handed Kentucky Bourbon 750ml To Take Home
Whiskey Myers and Treaty Oak Distilling have always shared two primary lenses they each view the world through: collaboration and experimentation. Red Handed Bourbon brings the two groups squarely together in producing a Kentucky Bourbon with a high-rye mash bill. Just like the gritty authenticity of the Southern rock Whiskey Myers is known for, this bourbon is the real damn deal. *Distilled for Treaty Oak Distilling at Bardstown Distillery in Kentucky
Treaty Oak Old Fashioned Cocktail 750ml To Take Home
Treaty Oak Day Drinker Texas Bourbon 375ml To Take Home
With an inviting aroma of vanilla sugar cookies and maple syrup, The Day Drinker's silky texture carries notes of kettle corn, wheat, mild nutmeg and cinnamon. Where most whiskeys boast rich wood sugars and complex flavors brought on by the charred barrel, this bourbon features Texas corn and wheat that make this juice special.
Treaty Oak Old Fashioned Cocktail 375ml To Take Home
Treaty Oak Peach Julep Cocktail 375ml To Take Home
The Treaty Oak Peach Julep is a modern Texas take on a classic tipple. Bourbon, cane sugar, mint, and peach come together to create this perfect evening or afternoon delight, fancy hat not required. Suited for the most sophisticated sipper and ready-to-drink, simply pour over ice and enjoy.
Treaty Oak Texas Bourbon Eaves Blend To Take Home
Aged over 2 years, 114 proof. A partnership with the first female master distiller, Marianne Eaves, this elevated representation of our flagship, Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon. is a blend of over 20 single barrels. Notes of toasty oak and grain, hint of smoke/coffee, dark spices, leather, sweet molasses, floral undertones, and a brown sugar linger.
Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No.1414 To Take Home
Aged 3 years 10 months, 112.5 proof. Hand-picked by our friends from Duck Camp. A true representation of our two Texas brands, this bourbon starts with notes of sweet pear and candied malt, on the palates salt water taffy and milk chocolate, and finishes with a creamy sweet buttered cornbread.
Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Single Barrel No. 1465 To Take Home
Aged 3 years 9 months, 115.3 proof. Hand-selected by our friends from FOGO Charcoal. This bourbon starts with notes of sweet tea and buttercream-coated cinnamon rolls, features sweet malt ball, chocolate, and pecan pie flavors on the palate, and finishes with sweet berry.
Barnes Family Reserve: Barrel Reserve Rum Single Barrel No.384 To Take Home
16 Year Cask Strength Tennesee Whiskey
AGED 4 YEARS, 106 PROOF. Hand-picked by lead distiller, James Sandison, this bottle is a holistic representation of what Ghost Hill Bourbon is all about. Mature, refined, and sinfully smooth.
Waterloo Gin To Take Home
Waterloo Antique Gin 750ml To Take Home
What would happen if we aged our gin like bourbon? Waterloo Antique Gin spends 2 years in first-use medium char American oak barrels to develop rich wood flavors that compliment the botanical backbone of our distinctive gin. This dark spirit crossover tastes familiar yet completely new.
Waterloo No.9 Gin 750ml To Take Home
The flagship gin in our line had to embody the spirit of Waterloo; it had to taste like here. While paying homage to traditional dry gins, Waterloo No.9 Gin is The Original Texas Gin, distilled with lavender, grapefruit, and pecan for a true taste of place. We vapor-infuse the 9 botanicals during the distillation process to extract the truest essence of each flavor. We then proof down with limestone-filtered spring water and bottle it at 94 proof.
Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin 750ml To Take Home
Our take on an Old Tom, Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin brings together yaupon holly and makrut lime, along with anise and orris root. We back sweeten each batch with a touch of Texas wildflower honey for a taste unlike anything you've ever experienced.
Waterloo No. 9 Gin 375ml To Take Home
WaterlooOld Yaupon Single Barrel No4827
Shirts
Other Merch
Treaty Oak Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
100% Real Maple Syrup aged for one year in used Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon Barrels. A perfect treat for breakfast or addition to your favorite cocktails. (Non alcoholic)
Treaty Oak Koozie (Black)
Old Fashioned Candle
Treaty Oak Key Chain
Treaty Oak Magnet
Thanksgiving Entrees
Prime Rib Pastrami - Whole Rack
House cured smoked beef plate ribs
Brisket
Pork Loin Ham
House cured pork loin, smoked and glazed with Ghost Hill Bourbon Honey
Cranberry Gin Whole Chicken
Smoked whole chicken, glazed with house made cranberry Waterloo Gin sauce
1 Pound Fajitas with peppers and onions
Thanksgiving Sides
1/2 pan Greenbean Casserole
1/2 pan Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes
Creamy butter and garlic red potatoes
1/2 pan Mac and Cheese
House bled of cheeses, including Oaxaca, cheddar and Monterey Jack, topped with breadcrumbs and green onions
1/2 pan Smoked Stuffing
Smoked bread stuffing, with onions, peppers, celery and fresh herbs
1/2 pint Cranberry Gin Sauce
1 quart Cranberry Gin Sauce
1/2 pint Bourbon Gravy
1 quart Bourbon Gravy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to the Family!
16604 Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620