Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market

Waterloo No.9 Gin 750ml To Take Home

$29.00

The flagship gin in our line had to embody the spirit of Waterloo; it had to taste like here. While paying homage to traditional dry gins, Waterloo No.9 Gin is The Original Texas Gin, distilled with lavender, grapefruit, and pecan for a true taste of place. We vapor-infuse the 9 botanicals during the distillation process to extract the truest essence of each flavor. We then proof down with limestone-filtered spring water and bottle it at 94 proof.