American
Sandwiches
Burgers

Tree Frog Tavern & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

55 freedom parkway #103

hoschton, GA 30548

BYOB
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Pickles

BURGERS

Bold & Bleu

$12.99

Monterey

BYOB

$9.99

burger your way

Happy Hawaiian

$14.99

Happy Hawaiian

The Farmhouse

$13.99

Tree Frogger

$13.99

Bold and Blue

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

DESSERTS

Cheese cake

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Fish and Chips

Grouper Finger Entree

$13.99

Chicken Tender

$11.99

Balsamic Salmon

$18.99

Chicken Parm

$15.99

Alfredo Pasta

$14.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$6.99

Kid Grouper Finger

$6.99

SALADS

Caesar

$9.99

Chicken Caesar

Pecan Chicken Salad

$13.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Spinach Strawberry Feta

House

$10.99

Italian

$10.99

HANDHELDS

BLTA

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Sandy

$10.99

Tree House

$13.99

Pecan Chicken

$9.99

Traditional Reuben

$10.99

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Salmon BLT

$14.99

SIDES

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn

House chips

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

$2.99

Pub Fries

$2.99

Fries

Roasted Red Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Potato

Side Protein

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Vegetable Medley

$2.99

Coleslaw

SPECIALS

Pot of gold

$4.00

STARTERS

BBQ Steamroller

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Buffalo Flatbread

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.99

Burrata Caprese Flatbread

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Grouper Fingers Appetizer

$9.99

House Queso

$8.99

Corn Queso

Pork Candy

$13.99

Preztels & Beer Cheese

$10.99

Poft Pretzel

Wings

$14.99

Chicken Wings

TACOS

Shake N Bake

$11.99

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

$12.99

Carolina Porker

$10.99

Chef's Special

$14.99

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

From scratch American pub cuisine that will make any heart happy. Take a break and let us cook your next lunch or dinner!

Location

55 freedom parkway #103, hoschton, GA 30548

Directions

Gallery
Tree Frog Tavern and Grille image
Tree Frog Tavern and Grille image

